Nah, kajian Islam Utan Kayu kali ini menampilkan dua orang nara sumber yang berasal dari latar belakang media. Pertama, Thoriq Hadad dari majalah berita mingguan Tempo. Dia kini menjabat sebagai Redaktur Eksekutif Majalah mingguan TEMPO. Kedua, Agus Sudibyo, peneliti di Institut Studi Arus Informasi (ISAI), lembaga yang bergelut di bidang pemantauan media (media watch). Kedua praktisi media ini diwawancarai oleh Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari Kajian Islam Utan Kayu, Kamis 11 Oktober 2001 di studio Kantor Berita Radio 68H Jakarta. Berikut wawancara lengkapmya:
Kita mulai dari Mas Thoriq. Sebagai orang media, bagaimana Anda menempatkan diri dalam menghadapi situasi terakhir menyangkut serangan AS ke Afghanistan?
Memang saat ini kita menghadapi suatu suasana yang sangat pelik karena tragedi New York mau tidak mau “memaksa” kita untuk merumuskan sikap tidak sekadar hati-hati, tapi juga dengan sangat benar. Saya akan melihat sikap mainstream media. Sebenarnya dalam media mainstream, tidak terlalu banyak variasi dan sikap dalam peliputan tragedi kemanusiaan tersebut.
Pertama, pada umumnya semua media menyayangkan sekaligus prihatin terhadap terjadinya terorisme—entah oleh siapa—yang menyebabkan hancurnya WTC dan Pentagon. Kedua, ada harapan yang tersurat maupun tersirat dari kalangan media mainstream agar AS sebagai pihak yang terugikan tidak terseret dan terpancing untuk melakukan pembalasan sehinga menempatkan diri AS sebagai teroris baru pula. Kira-kira seperti itu. Tapi belakangan, ketika serangan AS kepada Afghanistan itu benar-benar terjadi, maka ada nuansa-nuansa yang berbeda.
Bagaimana keadaannya setelah serangan AS tersebut?
Memang ada beberapa media yang sudah mulai secara tegas bahwa aksi serangan AS seharusnya dikutuk. Ada yang lebih lunak dari beberapa kalangan media dengan menyatakan bahwa serangan AS kepada Taliban dimaksudkan untuk memburu teroris, bukan untuk menghancurkan Islam. Jadi memang sudah mulai ada perbedaan sikap.
Kalau Majalah Tempo sendiri bagaimana sikapnya terhadap kasus tersebut?
Kami tetap berpegang kepada sikap sebetulnya, kalau saya boleh mengutip dari opini majalah Tempo mengenai kasus cover story tentang jihad. Kita merujuk kepada suatu kisah, yakni tatkala Khalifah Ali bin Abi Thalib dalam suatu pertempuran face to face dengan musuh. Saat itu, Ali bin Abi Thalib dalam posisi menguntungkan di mana sang musuh tinggal menunggu hitungan detik dan sekali tebas maka ia akan terguling.
Pedang Ali sudah terletak di leher sang musuh. Musuh itu bukannya gemetar memohon ampun, tapi justru meludahi muka Sayyidina Ali. Kalau hal itu terjadi kepada orang lain, mungkin jalan ceritanya akan lain. Bisa jadi pedang yang sudah tertempel di pangkal leher tersebut akan segera menebasnya.
Tapi yang terjadi, Khalifah Ali justru mengurungkan niat untuk membunuh orang tersebut karena beliau sadar bahwa yang dihadapinya adalah orang yang coba membakar emosinya, bukan orang yang melecehkan Islam. Ali bin Abi Thalib khawatir kalau ia jadi membunuhnya, bukan berasal dari motif untuk membela agama, tapi takut justru karena menuruti hawa nafsu, terpancing amarah. Karena cerita sejati (true story) ini dikutip dalam bagian awal opini Tempo, maka sikap Sayyidina Ali ini bisa jadi semacam guideline.
Kita beralih ke Mas Agus Sudibyo. Sebagai analis media, kira-kira menurut Anda apa dampak langsung peristiwa tragedi WTC dan rembetannya kepada media di Indonesia?
Pertama-tama, mungkin media harus mengakui bahwa kejadian tersebut adalah suatu berkah buat media. Artinya sebenarnya media pasca peralihan kepemimpinan Gus Dur kepada Megawati menghadapi situasi atau trend menurun oplahnya akibat performance Megawati yang tidak terlalu dahsyat memproduksi statemen-statemen ketimbang Gus Dur.
Dari beberapa kalangan media yang sempat bertemu dengan saya, peristiwa WTC tersebut berhasil mengatasi lesunya berita di dalam negeri dan meningkatkan oplah media massa secara signifikan. Arief Afandi, Redaktur Pelaksana dari Harian Jawa Pos misalnya, pernah menyatakan kepada saya bahwa Jawa Pos semenjak tragedi kemanusiaan di New York mengalami kenaikan oplah sampai 22 ribu. Suatu kenaikan yang luar biasa. Suara Pembaruan juga menyatakan oplahnya naik secara fantastis, sekitar 40 %.
Terlepas dari segi-segi bisnis, kita harus mengamati bagaimana media memberitakan kasus tersebut? Apakah sesuai dengan kaidah-kaidah jurnalistik atau sejalan dengan profesionalisme pers dan lain-lain. Dalam hal ini, aspek pertimbangan terhadap psikologi massa harus diperhatikan. Kita tahu, saat terjadi Tragedi Maluku, media kita terbelah menjadi dua. Pengkubuan terjadi sedemikian dahsyat untuk memanasi sekaligus memperebutkan para pembaca yang memiliki emosionalitas melebihi rata-rata.
Yang saya amati, adalah pertama problem teknis. Media-media kita, baik elektronik maupun cetak tidak menempatkan wartawannya di tempat kejadian tragedi WTC dan Pentagon. Pada hari pertama dan kedua, pemberitaan di media kita sangat tergantung pada sumber-sumber pemberitaan asing.
Problemnya adalah media tidak memiliki agenda sendiri, yakni bagaimana media memberitakan kasus ini karena hanya mengutip dari media asing. Baru seminggu kemudian ada beberapa kalangan media yang mengirim langsung wartawannya ke tempat kejadian atau menghubungi narasumber atau korespondennya di sana.
Tapi, secara umum dalam kasus WTC, sikap dan respons media cukup seragam. Yaitu sikap empati kepada korban pemboman WTC. Kecuali harian Republika yang benar-benar mengaduk-aduk emosi pembaca dari kalangan Islamnya, rata-rata media berempati kepada korban dari rakyat sipil sekaligus kritis kepada kebijakan luar negeri AS. Mereka juga mengutip pernyataan beberapa kalangan pemimpin dunia yang mengingatkan agar AS berhati-hati.
Mas Thoriq, dapatkah Anda memberikan penjelasan lebih lanjut mengenai sikap umum media mengenai hal ini?
Sekilas saya melihat bahwa kalau kita bagi penyataan media mainstream atau alternatif dalam tiga bagian, maka ada perbedaan di bagian ketiga. Biasanya pada bagian pertama dan kedua sama dalam hal kecaman terhadap terorisme dan harapan agar tidak terjadi serangan yang membabi buta terhadap Afghanistan.
Apalagi, pada faktanya lebih jauh, sampai hari ini AS belum membeberkan kepada publik mengenai bukti keterlibatan Osama bin Laden dalam aksi terorisme di AS. Bagian ujungnya yang variasi. Kalau misalnya dikaitkan dengan seruan MUI untuk membekukan hubungan diplomatik dengan AS, maka terjadi nuansa yang berbeda di kalangan media dalam menyikapinya.
Kalangan mainstream biasanya mengutip kalangan pejabat dan profesional umumnya yang mengajak seluruh kalangan berkepala dingin dalam mempertimbangkan plus-minusnya yang ujungnya menolak pembekuan hubungan Indonesia-AS.
Apakah media turut berpartisipasi dalam mengkritik sikap anti AS yang membabi buta dan asal anti AS semata?
Saya kira memang ada kritik terhadap media yang terlalu pro AS. Tapi ada beberapa media yang mulai mengajak khalayak untuk memikirkan dan mendesign politik luar negeri kita. Apakah kita tetap pada paradigma politik luar negeri bebas dan aktif ataukah ada model-model yang lain.
Mas Agus, bagaimana Anda melihat dan mengamati variasi media selama ini?
Bahwa di tingkat massa terjadi eskalasi massa yang meneriakkan sikap anti AS adalah suatu hal yang niscaya. Artinya, ada atau tidak ada pemberitaan yang memihak kalangan Islam, katakanlah seperti itu, sikap anti AS akan muncul. Nah kemudian bagaimana media Islam memberitakan kasus ini? Taruhlah Republika, misalnya.
Kalau saya membandingkan bahwa pemberitaan Republika soal Ambon dengan kasus WTC dan serangan AS kepada Afghanistan saat ini, sebenarnya ada kemajuan di sana. Republika sekarang ini jauh lebih halus, bahkan ada tampilan berita yang mampu disodorkan Republika yang tidak diliput oleh media lain. Misalnya, perlakuan diskriminatif orang-orang Arab dan Muslim di Barat pasca tragedi WTC.
Mas Thoriq, bagimana dengan posisi media, apakah sebagai penyuara kepentingan Indonesia ataukah Islam?
Ketika Osama masuk ke Afghanistan untuk memerangi Uni Soviet, Osama berkolaborasi dengan CIA dan mendapatkan bantuan yang luar biasa besar dari AS. Saya pikir sudah saat kita berpikir jernih apakah kejadian di Afghanistan adalah perang antara Islam-Kristen ataukah perang terhadap terorisme. Kalau perspektifnya agama, yang membingungkan mengapa Taliban juga berperang dengan Aliansi Utara yang nota bene juga beragama Islam.
Saya baca koran hari ini, ada sekelompok mahasiswa Indonesia yang sudah berada di Pakistan dan tinggal menunggu waktu untuk masuk ke negara Afghanistan. Mereka menunda berjihad ke Afghanistan karena masih ada pertempuran antara aliansi Utara dan Taliban yang sama-sama Islam.
Adakah dalam kode etik jurnalistik yang memberikan sangsi terhadap media yang merugikan kepentingan satu kelompok?
Kalau saya amati, porsi pemberitaan media masih cukup berimbang. Pendapat saya ini bukan dimotivasi karena saya berkecimpung di media. Ada kesempatan kepada pihak yang militan, tapi tidak jarang pula pendapat-pendapat moderat dari tokoh-tokoh seperti Amien Rais dan Syafi’I Maarif juga tertampilkan.
Tapi memang masih ada beberapa media yang coba melakukan sensasionalitas berlebihan. Sebenarnya masyarakat bisa menuntut class action kepada media apabila media bisa dibuktikan merugikan salah satu kelompok. Dalam UU Pers yang baru sudah ada juga point itu.
Mas Agus, apakah sikap anti AS itu akibat dikompori media, terutama dari kalangan media non-mainstream?
Saya melihat ini lebih karena suasana umum pemberitaan. Media terus meliput serangan AS kepada Afghanistan yang menimbulkan dampak psikologis secara umum. Untuk Republika misalnya, pemberitaannya tidaklah ekstrem benar. Sementara Sabili framenya sudah jelas yakni pro Taliban damn anti AS.
Soal narasumber moderat sebenarnya kan dilawan dengan tercovernya pendapat yang makin memanaskan situasi. Seperti fatwa Jihad dan seruan pembekuan hubungan AS-RI misalnya. Elite-elite yang diwawancarai media juga berperan penting karena suaranya atau dari lembaganya turut menentukan reaksi dan respons dari masyarakat. Sekecil apapun reaksi itu muncul, pastilah ada.
Apakah pengiriman wartawan ke sumber konflik membantu menambah perspektif lain, Mas Thoriq?
Banyak sekali sesuatu yang abu-abu karena dipandang dari sudut yang jauh. Grey area itu menjadi lebih jelas bila ditilik dari dekat. Misalnya sikap pemerintah Pakistan terhadap Taliban yang berbeda arus dengan kalangan khalayak masyarakat Pakistan itu sendiri.
Pemerintah Pakistan sulit bersikap independen karena ketergantungan secara ekonomi dan politik serta militer kepada AS. Di kalangan masyarakat Pakistan sendiri, meskipun yang tampil kebanyakan anti AS, ternyata setelah dilihat dari dekat, sikapnya juga beragam.
