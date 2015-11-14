Pergulatan Kristen dengan Islam Politik

Judul: Meniadakan atau Merangkul?
Subjudul: Pergulatan Teologis Protestan dengan Islam Politik di Indonesia
Penulis : Julianus Mojau
Penerbit: BPK Gunung Mulia 2012
IslamLib – Penerbitan buku karya Julianus Mojau dengan tema utama “teologi sosial” Kristen Protestan ini menandai menggeliatnya kembali kajian-kajian teologis seputar hubungan kekristenan dan negara atau politik di Indonesia setelah untuk beberapa dasawarsa agak memudar resolusi warnanya. Mojau mencoba menelusuri pemikiran-pemikiran teologis beberapa teolog Indonesia yang dikategorisasikan menurut model-model berikut: [1] model modernisme/pembangunan ideologis; [2] model liberatif/solidaritas; [3] model pluralis.
Ketiga model ini dirujuk pada Avery Dulles, SJ dan Hans Kung yang dipahaminya sebagai “pembedaan kategoris dalam mengidentifikasi dan cara menafsirkan tipe-tipe atau ciri khas pemikiran teologis sosial yang dikembangkan di kalangan Kristen Protestan Indonesia selama 1970-an sampai dengan 1990-an berdasarkan pola dasar berteologi tertentu” (hlm. 13).
Dengan kerangka model-model tersebut, Mojau berdialog secara imajinatif dan interpretatif melalui penelusuran dokumen-dokumen tertulis yang diproduksi oleh para teolog yang dipilihnya. Tiga bab (1-3) setelah “Pendahuluan” merupakan elaborasi pemikiran para teolog yang dipilihnya dan dikategorikannya sesuai dengan ketiga model tersebut.
Pada bab 1, Mojau membedah pemikiran sejumlah teolog baik “awam” maupun “profesional” seperti Oerip Notohamidjojo, T.B. Simatupang, P.D. Latuihamallo, S.A.E. Nababan dan Eka Darmaputera. Mereka ini dikapling dalam model “Teologi Sosial Modernisme”.
Bab 2 menjadi lahan dialogis-kritis mengolah pemikiran J.L.Ch. Abineno, Josef Widyatmadja, F. Ukur, E.G. Singgih, A.A. Yewangoe dan H.M. Katoppo, yang oleh Mojau dikategorikan dalam model “Teologi Sosial Liberatif”.
Sedangkan pada bab 3 sorotan kritis ditujukan pada pemikiran-pemikiran Victor I. Tanja, Th. Sumartana, E.G. Singgih, Z.J. Ngelow dan Ioanes Rakhmat. Mereka digolongkan ke dalam model “Teologi Sosial Pluralis”.
Di sini Mojau menempatkan E.G. Singgih dalam dua model (TSL dan TSP) dengan alasan bahwa “sejumlah artikel yang ditulis sekitar awal tahun 1990-an (1992) sampai pada pertengahan 1990-an (1995) menunjukkan usahanya untuk memberi bentuk bagaimana seharusnya sikap teologis-Kristiani terhadap realitas kemajemukan agama di Indonesia dan Islam khususnya” (hlm. 318).
Cara Mojau menentukan parameter dalam melakukan seleksi dan modeling tersebut, cukup menarik untuk disimak. Untuk pemilihan model “teologi sosial modernisme” Mojau mendasarkan alasannya bahwa “kelima nama ini adalah penggagas utama yang memberi bentuk pada teologi sosial modernisme sebagai pengamalan Pancasila selama kekuasaan hegemonis rezim Orde Baru. Tiga nama lain, yaitu Sularso Sopater, J.M. Pattiasina, dan John Titaley, hanya mengulangi atau menjemaatkan apa yang sudah dikembangkan oleh lima nama yang disebutkan sebelumnya” (hlm. 29).
Pada catatan kaki halaman 28 Mojau menyatakan tidak mendaftarkan karangan-karangan teologis mereka di sini dan hanya mencantumkannya pada bibliografi. Alasan pemilihan untuk model “teologi sosial liberatif” adalah karena karangan-karangan teologis keenam teolog yang disebutnya memberikan aksentuasi yang berbeda-beda terhadap “isu kemiskinan dan ketidakadilan struktural dalam pembangunan sebagai keprihatinan teologis mereka selama kurun waktu 1970-1990-an” (hlm. 145).
Terakhir, pemilihan nama lima teolog untuk model “teologi sosial pluralis” didasarkan pada [1] dua teolog secara langsung menjadikan hubungan Islam-Kristen sebagai fokus disertasi mereka (Tanja dan Sumartana) dan [2] tiga teolog tidak secara langsung membahas hubungan Islam-Kristen sebagai fokus disertasinya (Singgih, Ngelow, Rakhmat) melainkan menulis cukup banyak karangan di berbagai media yang memperlihatkan usaha mereka “bagaimana memandang agama dan umat Islam Indonesia di tengah-tengah kebuntuan Islam-Kristen yang diwarnai oleh alasan-alasan teologis, ekonomis, politis” (hlm. 284).
Secara keseluruhan buku ini memberikan kesempatan cukup luas bagi pembaca (Kristen) untuk menyerap pergumulan teologis dari setiap teolog yang mewakili zamannya masing-masing. Kendati demikian, Mojau tampaknya tidak melakukan penelusuran secara fair terhadap gagasan-gagasan teolog tertentu yang meskipun disebut namanya tetapi ternyata diasumsikan secara dangkal oleh Mojau pada kapling atau modeling yang tidak memadai secara metodologis.
Cukup mengesankan, misalnya, ketika Mojau mengategorikan John Titaley sebagai “hanya mengulang atau menjemaatkan apa yang sudah dikembangkan oleh lima nama yang disebutkan sebelumnya” pada halaman 29, sementara ia hanya merujuk pada satu artikel Titaley dalam majalah Berita Oikoumene (Agustus 1992, hlm. 7-11).
“Kecerobohan” Mojau juga tampak ketika pada catatan kaki nomor 279 halaman 270 ia mengategorikan Titaley sebagai “representasi dari masih kuatnya Islamic phobia di kalangan umat Kristen Protestan di Indonesia. Lihat Setia: Jurnal Teologi Persetia No. 1/Tahun 1999, hlm. 3-26”.
Saya menyebutnya “kecerobohan” karena Mojau tidak memberikan pendasaran metodologis secara adekuat terhadap pemikiran Titaley yang semestinya – jika fair – juga ditelusuri dalam disertasinya “A Socio-historical Analysis of the Pancasila as Indonesia’s State Ideology in the Light of the Royal Ideology of the Davidic State” (Berkeley: GTU 1991).
Ini berbeda dengan kategorisasi Jan Aritonang dalam artikelnya “Perkembangan Pemikiran Teologis di Indonesia” dalam F. Suleeman dkk (eds.), Bergumul dalam Pengharapan: Buku Penghargaan untuk Pdt. Dr. Eka Darmaputera (BPKGM 1999) yang cukup fair dengan mengapling pemikiran teologis para teolog berdasarkan kajian disertasinya – misalnya, Darmaputera, Titaley, Ngelow, Paimoen digolongkan sebagai para teolog dengan keprihatinan utama pada hubungan gereja dan negara.
Keretakan epistemologis (epistemological breaks) – meminjam istilah Gaston Bachelard – dalam kajian Mojau adalah juga pada penggunaan istilah “Islam politik” yang terus berulang tanpa penjernihan secara konseptual. Yang dilakukan pada bagian awal bukunya hanya pendefinisian sumir istilah tersebut tanpa menggambarkan kejamakan varian Islam politik dan pemaknaannya pada berbagai entitas keislaman Indonesia yang berbeda-beda pada trajektori sejarah dan konteks sosial-budaya.
Saya menyebutnya “keretakan epistemologis” karena label Islam politik tercantum pada subjudul bukunya dan oleh karenanya istilah ini harus pula dielaborasi secara mendalam dan proporsional mengingat Mojau berasumsi bahwa teologi sosial Kristen Protestan di Indonesia pada umumnya bereaksi terhadap kebangkitan Islam politik selama Orde Baru. Sayang sekali, pendefinisian Mojau hanya menumpang pada artikulasi Hefner yang menyebut Islam politik ini dengan “Islam rezimis” atau “Islam ideologis”. Itupun hanya menjadi catatan kaki (nomor 5 halaman 3).
Padahal pelabelan “Islam politik” itu cukup dipersoalkan di kalangan Muslim Indonesia, sebagaimana misalnya tampak dalam buku Tidak Ada Negara Islam: Surat-surat Politik Nurcholish Madjid dan Mohammad Roem (Penerbit Djambatan 1994). Atau bahkan kajian Islam, politik dan ideologi sudah dilakukan oleh Faisal Ismail dalam disertasinya bertajuk Islam, Politics and Ideology in Indonesia: A Study of Process of Muslim Acceptance of the Pancasila (McGill University Montreal 1995) dan disertasi Yon Machmudi dengan fokus pada partai berbasis Islam: Islamising Indonesia: The Rise of Jemaah Tarbiyah and Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) (Australian National University 2006).
Hal terakhir, menurut saya, yang tidak dibentangkan secara jernih dan terkesan kontradiktif dalam penjelasan Mojau adalah pemaknaan dikotomis “teologis” dan “non-teologis”. Mojau jelas memosisikan bukunya sebagai “hasil studi teologis” dan berpendapat bahwa “pemahaman teologis yang memengaruhi dan mendukung hidup menggereja yang dihayati oleh umat Kristen Protestan Indonesia selama Orde Baru patut dipertimbangkan dalam menjelaskan dan mengatasi kebuntuan hubungan umat Kristen dengan umat Islam Indonesia selama ini” (hlm. 7).
Tetapi tampaknya Mojau tidak proporsional untuk menohok apakah kebuntuan Islam-Kristen di Indonesia adalah kebuntuan teologis par excellence, tanpa melihatnya dalam arena relasi-relasi kekuasaan yang saling membentuk-dan-dibentuk (structured and structuring)?
Jika demikian, di manakah “jalan buntu teologis” dari pihak Islam – terutama Islam politik – yang mesti diatasi jika mengandaikan bahwa upaya mengatasinya mesti diinisiasi oleh kedua agama tersebut, agar jangan seperti pepatah “cinta bertepuk sebelah tangan”? Lagi-lagi, pertanyaan ini muncul karena Mojau dengan sengaja menempatkan “Islam politik” sebagai salah satu variabel utama kajiannya.
Ketidakjernihan ini berimplikasi pada kegamangannya dalam melakukan diferensiasi antara “perspektif teologis-kristiani” dan kecenderungan “menjadi ilmu agama murni” (hlm. 283). Mojau menyatakan bahwa “dengan memilih pendekatan ilmu agama murni itu, disertasi-disertasi itu sama sekali tidak memperlihatkan posisi pandangan dan sikap teologis-kristiani… Hal ini penting supaya jelas pandangan dan sikap teologis-kristiani macam manakah terhadap agama Islam dan umat Islam yang dikandung dalam disertasi-disertasi itu.”
Untuk sisi Kristen disebutnya “teologi”, sementara untuk Islam disebutnya “agama”. Di mana perbedaan keduanya baik pada level epistemologis maupun metodologis serta korelasinya, tidak cukup jelas.
Pada titik itu, menurut saya, Mojau memunculkan “jalan buntu” yang lain alih-alih mengatasi kebuntuan. Bagaimana membangun dialog teologis dengan Islam politik tanpa menyentuh sama sekali presuposisi-presuposisi teologis Islam yang bergerak mengikuti dinamika sejarah sosial-politik Indonesia?
Sebaliknya, pada simpul mana Kekristenan mampu berdialog dengan Islam [politik] dalam kapasitas sebagai gerakan sosial keagamaan, yang bersama-sama mengelola ranah keindonesiaan sebagai wacana bersama keberpihakan pada kemanusiaan yang tertindas dan terdiskriminasi?
Penelusuran semacam ini sebenarnya terbuka karena Mojau beberapa kali menyebut nama Weber atau Weberian kendati ia sama sekali tidak memperlihatkan kontribusi Weber dalam menjelaskan korelasi substansial antara pemaknaan teologis dan implikasi sosiologis institusi-institusi agama dunia.
Kekristenan, menurut Weber dalam karya babonnya The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism, mampu menyumbang bagi terbentuknya habitus “kerja keras” dan “sikap hemat” karena berhasil melakukan rasionalisasi terhadap dimensi-dimensi teologis menjadi suatu perilaku sosiologis. Korelasi logis “teologis” dan “sosiologis” itu yang tampaknya luput dari pembedahan Mojau, padahal keduanya mutlak dipertimbangkan secara proporsional.
Pada akhirnya, buku ini patut dibaca oleh semua pembelajar teologi kehidupan (“kaum awam”) dan pembelajar teologi akademis karena membentangkan horizon kritis dalam menapaki jejak-jejak pemikiran teologi sosial Kristen Protestan di Indonesia, dinamika dan dialektika yang muncul dan digagas sebagai tanggapan teologis-kritis terhadap konteks keindonesiaan dan Islam [politik] kontemporer.
