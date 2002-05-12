“Sang Paus Sastra” kelahiran Gorontalo, 31 Juli 1917, Hans Bague Jassin (alm), meneteskan air mata di hari ulang tahunnya ke-76. Penuh selaksa makna. Di hari yang selayaknya dirayakan secara sukacita itu, sastrawan yang pernah meraih penghargaan Magsaysay terpaksa memperingatinya dalam “diam.”
Apresiasi sastra dan religiusnya pada Alquran, untuk kedua kalinya setelah Alquran Bacaan Mulia terjemahannya, digugat habis. Ia memang dilahirkan untuk menjadi polemik.
Alquran Berwajah Puisi, karya Jassin yang coba melakukan dekonstruksi terhadap tipografi teks-teks Alquran yang normatif, bukan hanya tidak direstui penerbitannya oleh Munawir Sjadzali, Menteri Agama saat itu, tapi juga dituding Ketua MUI, KH Hasan Basri, sebagai mempermainkan Al-Quran.
Jassin memang pantas digelari Octopus, gurita besar yang punya ratusan tangan. Apapun karyanya selalu direspons orang, pro maupun kontra.
Bilakah Alquran sebagai puisi? Jassin sekadar mengatakan “berwajah puisi,” karena lay-outnya —tutur Sirojuddin AR— membentuk baris-baris puisi.
Jauh sebelum Navid Kermani, penulis Gott ist schon dari Jerman, memberikan kuliah umum (public lecture) secara memukau tentang Quran, Poetry and Politics dalam acara kerjasama Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dan Goethe Institute, Senin, 6 Mei 2002, al-Iskandari dan Mustafa ‘Anani, dalam al-Wasit fil Adab al-Arabi, mengatakan bahwa Alquran tergolong prosa dengan perbedaan dari kelaziman prosa mursal dan kata bersajak Arab biasa; kadang berwajah prosa, tapi di bagian lain berbentuk puisi atau kombinasi antara prosa dan puisi.
Inilah yang memotivasi Jassin. “Mengapa Alquran yang begitu indah bahasa dan isi kandungannya tidak ditulis pula secara indah perwajahannya,” katanya. ”
Ayat-ayat Alquran bagaikan intan, “kata Abdullah Darraz, “setiap sudutnya memancarkan cahaya yang berbeda dengan apa yang terpancar dari sudut-sudut lainnya. Tidak mustahil, bila anda mempersilakan orang lain memandangnya, ia akan melihat lebih banyak ketimbang apa yang anda lihat.”
Estetika bahasa dan kandungan yang puitis bisa jadi untuk menjawab kecenderungan bangsa Quraisy saat itu yang mengagungkan puisi, sekaligus menantangnya untuk membuat satu bait “puisi” yang seindah Alquran (Qs. As-Syu’ara: 224-225).
Dalam sebuah hadis disebut Alquran sebagai “jamuan” Tuhan. Maka, seorang Jassin yang sastrawan, Sirojuddin AR yang alumni fakultas Adab atau Navid Kermani akan melahap “menu jamuan” yang bernuansa estetik sembari tercekat kerongkongannya karena merasakan betapa indahnya kesesuaian fasilah (pembatas) dan qafiyah, betapa sesuainya patokan untuk menentukan stasiun tiap-tiap baris dalam kesatuan pikiran dan tanda waqof (titik koma), diksi dan pesona bahasa yang luar biasa, terutama ayat-ayat Makiyah.
Sementara, di ujung antrian lain, ada juga sekelompok Muslim yang mengambil “menu santapan” Alquran, menelannya secara mentah-mentah. Mereka tak mau ambil pusing soal aura bahasa dan kandungan Alquran; yang dipilih dan dipersepsi adalah yang menawarkan black and white, kejantanan, keperkasaan dan superioritas kekerasan atas nama Tuhan.
