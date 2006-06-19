Cahaya Harold Bloom

IslamLib – Injil Ibrani, secara keseluruhan maupun bagian-bagiannya, merupakan teks yang sangat sulit dipahami. Injil Yunani (Perjanjian Baru) membingungkan dan (ayat-ayatnya) saling bertentangan. Sedangkan Alquran Arab ternyata sungguh terbuka dan jernih, sangat konsisten dan benar-benar koheren.
Yang menyatakan hal itu bukan dosen Jurusan Tafsir ataupun dekan Fakultas Dakwah UIN. Yang menegaskannya adalah Harold Bloom, profesor sastra di Universitas Yale, AS, dalam karya mashurnya, Genius: A Mosaic of One Hundred Exemplary Creative Minds. Ia menyanjung Quran dalam bab khusus tentang Nabi Muhammad, yang dinobatkannya sebagai salah seorang jenius sastra terbesar dalam sejarah.
Muhammad adalah satu-satunya nabi yang dianggap jenius oleh Bloom. Pada Kristen ia bukan menyebut Yesus, melainkan Santo Paulus, penulis salah satu versi Injil. Dan pada Yahudi, ia bukan memasukkan Nabi Musa, tapi seorang tokoh dari masa sekitar seribu tahun Sebelum Masehi, yang oleh para sarjana hanya disebut “J” atau “Yahwist”.
Bloom, yang boleh dikata kritikus sastra (Barat) terbesar saat ini, secara khusus mengutip lengkap Surah An Nur ayat 35, “sebuah puisi yang sempurna pada-dirinya”, suatu “mukjizat tapi alamiah”, dan sama sekali tak mengandung unsur sektarian. Ia terutama takjub pada ungkapan “cahaya-atas-cahaya” (nur alannur) dalam surah itu.
Ceruk tempat cahaya-atas-cahaya bertahta, menurut tafsir Bloom, mungkin hati Muhammad; tapi pada akhirnya bisa hati siapa saja yang peka. Sebab, seperti disebut oleh ayat tersebut, “Tuhan membimbing kepada cahayaNya siapapun yang Ia kehendaki”.
Pohon zaitun yang diberkahi dan merupakan sumber energi mahabening itu – minyak yang bercahaya cemerlang bahkan tanpa tersentuh api — tidak tumbuh di Timur maupun di Barat. Ia bisa mekar di mana saja. Atau tidak di mana-mana. Ia ada di manapun dan kapanpun suatu wawasan yang jernih memancar.
Bagi Bloom, cahaya yang dilukiskan secara memukau itu tepat dijadikan lambang Alquran. Ia adalah bukti lain tentang status otentik Quran sebagai kitab bagi siapa saja, bukan hanya bagi muslim.
Mungkinkah Harold Bloom sendiri tepercik cahaya-atas-cahaya? Boleh jadi. Dengan ulasan memikat tersebut, ia membuktikan bahwa kitab suci yang bukan rujukan agamanya itu dapat diapresiasi dengan jernih dan tajam.
Kita bisa menambahkan: mereka yang sejak lahir menjunjung Quran sebagai kitab suci agamanya pun mungkin luput dalam memahami pesan-pesan pokoknya dengan jernih.
Orang-orang seperti Bloom, yang beragama Yahudi dan juga dikenal sebagai pakar agama-agama, mampu menangkap inti-inti pesan Quran. Mereka sanggup memilah inti dari anjuran maupun ketentuan-ketentuan temporal dan situasionalnya, yang kerap justru dianggap permanen dan bersifat legal.
Kaum Muslim sendiri mungkin saja kehilangan wawasan dan daya tangkap yang persis terhadap inti pesan itu, dan justeru tertawan pada anjuran atau ide-ide Quran yang bukan merupakan inti pesannya sebagai pengarah langkah dan pedoman hidup.
Bloom menganggap kebangkitan spiritual Barat ditopang oleh tiga teks suci: Injil Yahudi (atau Perjanjian Lama, menurut perspektif Kristen), Perjanjian Baru, dan Alquran (inilah sebabnya ia membahas Quran dan Muhammad dalam buku yang mengulas sastra Barat itu). Ia heran mengapa orang Barat hanya membaca dua yang pertama, seraya sangat mengabaikan Quran – atau malah mengecamnya secara serampangan.
Ketika mereka kelak mulai mengikuti anjuran Bloom untuk membaca Quran, siapa tahu rekan-rekannya di Barat itu mampu membacanya secara setajam Bloom. Tapi kemampuan seperti itu lebih besar lagi kita harapkan terjadi pada pihak yang paling berkepentingan, yaitu umat Islam sendiri. Sebab, cara mereka membaca Kitab Suci adalah penentu wajah Islam hari ini – juga esok.
