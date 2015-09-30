IslamLib – Ia berdiri goyah di depanku. Tubuhnya masih sekurus dulu. Geraknya pun selalu kaku. Kurasakan isyarat rindu pada matanya. Tetapi sengaja ia membentangkan jarak. Hingga pada kita tak terasa pernah ada suatu masa. Ia tak mau mengakui rasa. Aku ingin dijadikannya asing yang kosong dari kenangan. Ia berhasrat melenyapkan kita.
“Bagaimana kau menemukanku?”
Ia menegaskan keinginannya untuk lari dariku. Aku terperangkap dalam bisu. Takjub pada kuasa waktu mengubah kekal dalam pikiran menjadi daun-daun musim gugur: terserak tak berumah lagi.
*****
Ingin kuingatkan ia tentang sebuah janji pada malam kita menyaksikan sepasang lampu meregang nyawa di sudut sebuah taman. Kita sempat merapalkan detik secara mundur dari hitungan seratus. Hingga detik kelima puluh sembilan, dua lampu itu mati bersamaan. Seperti sepasang kekasih dalam sebuah dongeng.
Sebelumnya ia berjanji, jika pada detik keempat puluh dua lampu itu masih menyala, maka kita tak akan berpisah hingga empat puluh dua tahun setelahnya. Cukup sampai di sana. Ia tak ingin menambahnya berlipat-kali.
Sebab, ia berkata ketika itu, negosiasinya dengan hidup telah ditetapkan: ia akan berhenti di angka 70. Baginya, manusia telah selesai pada usia itu. Selebihnya hanya akan menjadi beban untuk dirinya sendiri dan alam.
Ini yang kupikirkan kala itu: ia mencintai dirinya lebih dari kehidupan. Ia bertahan hidup untuk merencanakan kematian. Bukan melawannya. Ia menghindari kematian demi kesempurnaan rencana kematiannya.
Manusia ini, yang paling mencengangkan juga teramat memukau dalam setiap ekspresi kejamnya, ia menyatakan cintanya padaku melalui berbagai negosiasi. Satu di antaranya, “Jangan pernah menangis di hadapan saya!” pintanya suatu ketika.
Tangisan adalah bentuk emosi paling memuakkan baginya. Ekspresi paling dangkal yang hanya dilakukan oleh manusia tanpa kontrol atas dirinya sendiri. Di hadapannya, manusia paling lemah adalah ia yang kehilangan kuasa atas dirinya: gerak tubuh, rasionalitas, emosi.
Aku terikat oleh kata-katanya yang kokoh dan sombong:
“Mencintai manusia selemah itu terlalu sulit. Sebab, dirinya sendiri tak mampu ia cintai. Saya akan menghabiskan setengah porsi hidup untuk membantunya mengenali diri sendiri daripada mewujudkan rencana-rencana yang telah saya rancang sejak lama.
Tak ada kita dalam pikiran seorang manusia yang asing terhadap dirinya. Mereka hanya memikirkan cara-cara untuk mengalihkan keterasingannya. Mereka tak peduli pada dirinya sendiri, apakah mungkin sempat memikirkan kita? Dirinya saja tiada, maka engkau dan kita hanya bunyi yang lebih senyap daripada angin.”
Aku terpana pada caranya menjadi manusia. Dengan tubuhnya yang sempurna ia menantang dunia. Dalam kecerdasannya ia tak ingin berpura-pura rendah hati.
“Tentang rendah hati, ia hanya hipokrasi khas abad modern. Bentuk kesopanan yang lebih merupakan tren daripada itikad baik. Jika dulu kalangan terpelajar merasa bangga dalam keangkuhannya, kini mereka agung dalam kerendahan-hatinya. Jangan tertipu, semuanya adalah cara-cara manusia beradaptasi dengan gerak jaman.
Karakter asal manusia sama, hanya ekspresi luarnya saja yang nampak berubah. Mengapa harus berlagak tak mencapai apa-apa jika berterus-terang bisa membangunkan akal yang sedang tidur?”
Ia selalu mendorongku belajar cepat. Tak ada kompensasi atas gerak yang lamban, atau perlahan-lahan. Baginya kemalasan musuh abadi kemajuan. Memberi jeda pada pikiran berarti meluangkan kesempatan bagi kebodohan. Ketika kau disusupi kebodohan, berbagai kekacauan akan merepotkanmu. Dari sanalah kehancuran bermula.
Ia selalu berjalan tergesa-gesa. Kami tak pernah bergandengan tangan, sebab aku selalu menyusul di belakang. Sejajar dengan langkahnya membuat nafasku tak beraturan. Berpegang pada tangannya berarti membiarkan kakiku terluka.
Berdiri lima puluh meter di dekatnya, tubuhku telah kehilangan pesona. Wangi telah habis dibasuh keringat. Ia tak pernah mengeluhkan wajahku yang kusam, tetapi memuji berlebihan ketika riasanku masih menyisakan kecantikan. Aku tahu, pada akhirnya ia tetap lelaki yang wajar.
Suatu ketika ia juga bilang,
“Tak perlu sembunyi-sembunyi mengagumi wajah ranum dan tubuh kenyal perempuan. Yang tidak pantas adalah menghina perempuan yang tak seranum dan sekenyal itu.”
“Lalu bagaimana jika tubuhku menyusut dan wajahku mulai keriput?” tanyaku. Ia mengamati mataku dengan matanya yang nampak terganggu.
“Apakah mengagumi kekenyalan tubuhmu sama dengan mencintaimu?”
Aku diam. Hanya sebuah ciuman yang bisa menghentikan pertanyaan-pertanyaannya. Hatiku berkata saat itu, “Ia mencintaiku. Itu saja sudah cukup.”
******
Namun ada saat aku mulai bertanya-tanya, “Benarkah cinta saja sudah cukup?”
Ketika itu, pesona gelapnya melupakanku akan sebuah kemestian: manusia sulit merasa cukup. Ketika sebuah harapan terpenuhi, harapan-harapan lain akan mengerumuni jiwanya. Cinta yang kupikir cukup, sebab untuk merasakannya aku telah melampaui banyak rintangan, nyatanya ambigu.
Bersamanya aku kehilangan diriku. Pikiranku selalu terbelah, satu pasi berisi keyakinan-keyakinan miliknya, separuhnya adalah sisa-sisa masa lalu: kepercayaan-kepercayaan yang mengakar dan tumbuh kokoh sejak keluarga menanamnya dalam diriku.
Semula aku mencoba terbiasa. Sebab, mungkin aku tengah berjarak dari masa lalu yang membosankan. Lagipula sesuatu yang baru selalu menarik perhatian. Tetapi sesuatu yang baru tak selalu kekal pesonanya. Ia akan selalu tergantikan oleh sesuatu lain yang lebih baru.
Ia sendiri yang bilang, karakter asal manusia kekal, hanya ekspresi luarnya yang nampak berubah. Lalu, jika di sana hadir ekspresi yang lebih manis, mengapa aku harus memilih cara yang muram?
Lama-lama caranya mencintai diri sendiri membuatku lupa mencintai diriku. Di dunia kita, lebih banyak tentang ia. Mungkin tidak sepenuhnya ia bersalah, sebab aku sendiri yang ikut menciptakan pola itu.
Aku lebih banyak menyetujuinya daripada menyuarakan bantahan yang terbersit hingga mengendap dalam pikiranku. Keyakinannya tentang jalinan asmara yang mandiri, meringkus kemandirianku. Cita-citanya membangun ikatan yang membebaskan, mengikat kebebasanku. Di dekatnya aku menjadi ia.
Musim panas itu aku bermeditasi. Kecoba dekati diriku. Tubuhku. Pikiranku. Hatiku. Aku mencari bulir-bulir airmata yang lama tak menyentuh pipiku. Betapa kurindukan ia. Pada ruang gelap dan senyap kami, aku dan airmata, bertemu. Kami dua sejoli yang mengembara dan saling meninggalkan, tetapi memutuskan untuk kembali.
Di saat ajaib itu kami bercengkrama. Kukatakan padanya tentang kerinduanku. Dengan tabah ia memaafkan. Dan memberi. Waktu telah lama berhenti. Aku dan airmata tak ingin membangunkan detik demi detik yang selalu dipuja kekasihku.
Aku berkata kepada hati, “Airmata adalah cinta pertamaku. Biarkan sejenak aku kembali kepadanya!”
Hatiku berkata, “Kau telah berkhianat! Berterus-teranglah pada kekasihmu sebelum semuanya terlambat. Mohonlah maafnya!”
Bohong bila kukatakan tak sedikit pun aku merasa bimbang. Aku mencintai kekasihku. Ia telah menjadi hidupku selama bertahun-tahun. Kehilangannya berarti akhir dari kehidupan. Aku harus menciptakan dunia dan kehidupan yang baru. Betapa merepotkan memulai segalanya dari permulaan.
Maka aku memelas kasihan pada hatiku, “Kali ini saja biarkan aku tak jujur. Mungkin ia tak akan pernah tahu, dan semuanya akan berjalan seperti sedia kala.” Hatiku menyetujuinya. Ia sendiri ragu kekasihku bisa memaafkan kami.
Tapi kekasihku terlanjur mencium jejak airmata padaku. Bibirnya merasakan asin yang asing ketika mencium pipiku. Ia berhenti dari gairahnya. Matanya mengulik wajahku.
“Kau sudah memilih.”
Ia melepaskan tangannya dari pipiku. Matanya menunggu beberapa detik.
Aku tak memiliki penjelasan selain diam. Maka ia pergi dengan kasar. Aku berlari pada pelukan airmata. Sesal datang dan pergi. Tetapi aku selalu mengharapkan kekasihku kembali.
Minggu kedua setelah kejadian itu ia mendatangi rumahku. Pakaian dan rambutnya berantakan. Aku baru saja selesai mandi setelah bermeditasi. Segar dan cantik rupaku terukir jelas pada cermin besar di ruang tamu.
Ia berdiri goyah di hadapanku. Tubuhnya kurus dan rapuh. Geraknya kaku. Kurasakan isyarat rindu pada matanya. Tetapi sengaja ia membentangkan jarak. Hingga pada kita tak terasa pernah ada suatu masa. Ia tak mau mengakui rasa. Aku ingin dijadikannya asing yang kosong dari kenangan. Ia berhasrat melenyapkan kita.
“Kamu telah menjadi mereka. Bahagia. Selamat tinggal.”
Ia berlari tanpa menunggu kata-kataku. Aku termangu menyesali wajah cantik di dalam cermin itu.
****
Dua belas tahun berlalu. Kini kutemukan ia pada sebuah rumah megah berselimut salju. Seorang gadis mungil menghambur dari dalam rumah itu. Matanya biru. Hidungnya merah.
“It’s time to open the gifts, Daddy… Comm’n!”
Ia merangkul si mata biru. Matanya memohon pengertianku. Aku memberinya satu bait puisi dalam senyuman,
“Kini kita telah benar-benar saling membebaskan.”
