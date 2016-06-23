Tuhan Hujan di Pulau Cuki

Bagi penduduk Pulau Cuki, hujan adalah Tuhan. Pesta pora dengan tarian gemulai bernada gempita adalah penyambutan untuk Tuhan. Mereka meyakini dan tidak tergerus waktu sedetik pun, hujan adalah Tuhan.
Pulau Cuki berada jauh dari warna-warni dunia. Ia tersuruk jauh di tengah samudra. Peradaban berjalan tanpa ada manusia luar yang pernah mengunjungi. Kelahiran, kehidupan dan kematian tetap bertumpu dalam satu poros, Pulau Cuki.
Waham Jena, begitu kami menyebut orang yang dituakan di Pulau Cuki. Ia adalah juru kunci. Ia adalah lembaran sejarah yang mencatat segala asal usul Pulau Cuki. Ia generasi ke tujuh puluh enam. Lama memang. Beratus tahun Pulau Cuki telah melintang dan senyap bergemuruh di tengah lautan luas.
“Siapa orang pertama di Pulau Cuki ini, wahai Waham Jena ke-76?”
“Kenapa tiba-tiba kau mempertanyakan itu?”
“Aku hanya ingin tahu.”
“Hanya ingin tahu? Tidak ada faedahnya jika hanya ‘ingin tahu’. Engkau harus punya alasan untuk setiap pertanyaan selain kata ‘ingin tahu’.”
“Maaf, Waham Jena ke-76. Namun keingintahuan ini setidaknya akan membawaku kepada pertanyaan, kenapa hujan adalah Tuhan kita? Dan satu lagi, apakah ada kehidupan manusia lain selain peradaban di Pulau Cuki ini? Maaf atas kelancanganku, wahai Waham Jena ke-76.”
Tetra, pemuda Pulau Cuki, memberanikan diri bertanya pada Waham Jena. Maklum, kepala Tetra penuh berisi tanya. Saat penduduk Pulau Cuki bergelak tawa dalam gemulai untuk menyanjung hujan yang turun deras, Tetra hanya diam sambil terus menatap ke langit. Selalu saja ada tanya dalam kepalanya. Bersahut-sahut berakar.
“Tetra, seperti apa yang terukir di dinding bebatuan ini, orang pertama di Pulau Cuki adalah Waham Jena. Kami menyebutnya Waham Jena ke-1. Sosoknya tinggi besar. Wajahnya elok dengan suara berkharisma menyanjung langit. Ia bersama seorang perempuan bernama Derniala.
Mereka berdua melarikan diri dari peradaban di luar sana, di pulau-pulau luas di luar sana. Lama mereka terombang-ambing di lautan. Hingga pada suatu malam, hujan deras menenggelamkan mereka dan kemudian mendamparkan tubuh mereka di pulau ini.”
“Melarikan diri? Kenapa?” ujar Tetra penuh tanya.
“Karena agama. Di luar sana ada pembentukan bermacam agama. Mereka lahir dalam keluarga yang berbeda agama. Di sana, agama menjadi bahan untuk perang. Apalagi ketika mereka bertemu dan terkait rasa, keluarga mereka menolak keras. Benar-benar keras prinsip seseorang di sana untuk menghebatkan agama masing-masing mereka. Waham Jena memberontak. Hasilnya, kesakitan yang dilempar setiap orang ke jiwa, hati dan tubuhnya.”
“Lalu ia lari bersama Derniala?”
Waham Jena ke-76 mengangguk pelan.
Setiap pertanyaan yang ada di kepala Tentra terus menciptakan akar yang bercabang. Satu pertanyaan menghasilkan jawaban yang berbentuk dua sampai lima pertanyaan. Begitu seterusnya. Kepalanya berisik dengan gema-gema tanya.
Aku adalah teman baik Tetra. Kami menghabiskan siang dan malam bersama-sama. Akrab berdua mencari hewan-hewan lucu, mengejar kelinci, menembak burung, mandi di pantai, memanjat pohon pinus dan permainan lainnya di Pulau Cuki ini. Apa yang ada di dalam kepala Tetra tidak terlalu menjadi hal berarti bagiku. Aku hanya menganggap Tetra adalah teman sepermainan.
“Kenapa hujan adalah Tuhan, wahai Waham Jena ke-76?”
Tiga hari berlalu, Tetra kembali menemui Waham Jena ke-76. Ia gigih bertanya. Aku hanya menemani saja.
“Tidakkah kamu ingat apa ceritaku tempo hari? Hujan telah membawa Waham Jena ke-1 dan Derniala menemukan pulau ini. Maka itulah mereka meyakini hujan adalah Tuhan. Hari-hari yang mereka lewati di pulau ini juga karena adanya hujan. Hujan telah memberi penawar dahaga, hujan menumbuhkan pepohonan dan hujan membuat hewan-hewan di sini ikut berkembang biak. Banyak hal, dan semua itu karena hujan.”
“Kalau memang begitu, kenapa harus hujan? Bukankah ada sosok yang menciptakan hujan tersebut? Bisa saja Tuhan adalah awan. Atau, bisa saja petir. Petir yang memaksa awan untuk menurunkan hujan. Saya rasa di balik itu ada lagi sosok yang membuat petir menggelegar. Rangkaian inikah yang membawa kita menuju Tuhan, Waham Jena ke-76?”
Tetua Pulau Cuki diam. Ia menatap langit. Ia mencoba mengolah persepsi yang diutarakan oleh Tetra. Sebagai tetua pulau ia bijaksana. Waham Jena ke-76 menggenggam hangat bahu Tetra. Ia tersenyum dan berlalu menuju Istana Jengkulan, rumah bagi tetua pulau.
***
Pulau Cuki teramat sepi. Ketika mata memandang jauh samudra, sekeliling hanya terlihat lautan. Tetra selalu mengucap tanya, bagaimana kehidupan di pulau-pulau lain? Apa Tuhan mereka? Apa yang mereka kerjakan setiap hari di dunia ini? Apakah mereka sama dengan kami di sini? Apakah ada yang menTuhankan pepohonan, bebatuan atau sosok legenda? Beruntun pertanyaan itu diutarakan Tetra pada langit di atas sana. Aku hanya mendengar, tidak berani berpersepsi.
“Bagaimana caranya biar kita bisa berlayar di lautan luas dan menepi di pulau-pulau seperti yang diceritakan Wahan Jena, Sangkala?”
Pertanyaan yang tidak pernah terpikir olehku, apalagi jawabannya.
“Aku yakin, ada Tuhan yang benar-benar satu di atas sana. Kita harus mencari-Nya, Sangkala.”
Aku masih diam atas apa yang dilontarkan Tetra.
“Kita harus membuat sebuah perahu!” ujar Gedis. Ia adalah perempuan Pulau Cuki.
***
Hari-hari berlalu dengan kekeringan. Tanah telah retak bercabang. Pohon-pohon meringis kering. Kerontang dihoyak angin laut. Telah dua purnama berlalu, hujan tidak kunjung membasahi Pulau Cuki.
“Wahai Waham Jena ke-76, apa yang harus kami perbuat dengan kekeringan ini? Kenapa Tuhan tidak lagi mau turun ke Pulau Cuki? Penduduk telah banyak yang mati kelaparan dan kehausan akibat kekeringan ini. Engkau pun juga telah ringkih akibat keadaan ini, wahai Waham Jena ke-76,” ujar Golia, seseorang yang ditunjuk sebagai pemimpin ritual pemanggil Tuhan di Pulau Cuki.
“Tak mampu aku berpikir, Golia. Tubuhku rapuh.”
Golia menunduk lesu. Telah acap kali ia memimpin ritual pemanggilan Tuhan, tetapi nihil. Kering kerontang meretakkan kehidupan di Pulau Cuki. Waham Jena ke-76 juga tampak tak berdaya. Ia sakit parah. Pandanus conoideus tidak bisa ditemukan untuk obat tetua. Tanama itu banyak yang layu dan mati merengas.
Beberapa saat kemudian, Golia mengumpulkan penduduk di tanah lapang. Kesekian kalinya untuk pemanggilan Tuhan. Harus khusyuk dan khidmat.
“Wahai para penduduk Pulau Cuki. Di sini kita berkumpul bersama, di sini kita panjatkan kidung alam semesta untuk merayu hujan membelai tanah lestari. Mari, mari kita lantunkan Syair Gundara,” ucap Golia.
Penduduk Pulau Cuki berdiri tegap sambil menadahkan tangan dan kemudian bersenandung, “Hondara murja. Titik air mengurai jinawa arahinamu. Kursainama halaikatu basahi raga dalam sulaman deras berjuta remah. Jiwa guranda titisan cakra bersila, kami haturkan jumawa hanya padaMu.”
Syair itu didendangkan terus menerus. Mereka bagai kerasukan roh. Menekur, gemetar dan larut dalam ritual. Hujan belum juga datang.
***
Esoknya, aku, Tetra dan Gedis telah siap berlayar dengan perahu hasil karya kami berdua. Perahu dari pepohonan yang tumbang akibat kekeringan. Dua alasan kami, pertama; untuk mencari pulau lain di luar sana dan kedua; kami ingin membawa hujan agar kembali lagi ke Pulau Cuki.
“Bagaimana? Apakah kalian sudah siap?”
Aku mengangguk. Begitu pun Gedis
Penduduk pulau melepas kami dengan haru. Lambaian tangan mereka menyiratkan pesan, bawalah Tuhan ke Pulau Cuki.
Kami telah melewati siang di lautan lepas. Malam pun siap menyuguhkan kegelapan. Sebuah obor kecil menjadi penerang. Tiba-tiba saja ombak mengalun bertambah keras. Aku dan Tetra mulai bersiap melipat layar. Sepertinya akan ada badai. Benar saja. Kami dihempas ombak yang diramu badai. Terombang ambing. Aku berpegang kuat pada sisi perahu.
“Biar! Biar saja badai ini datang. Biar kita tahu apakah memang hujan adalah Tuhan. Ini yang dirasakan oleh Waham Jena ke-1,” teriak Tetra.
***
Badai semakin kencang bergemuruh. Hujan tajam menghujam Bumi. Malam itu penduduk Pulau Cuki berpesta merayakan kedatangan Tuhannya. Tapi bahagia hanya sebentar saja. Tiba-tiba penduduk cemas. Hujan menggila bersama badai yang berkejaran. Mereka terhempas dan tenggelam dalam teriakan pilu. Air laut naik menghantam Pulau Cuki. Seketika daratan itu tenggelam dilahap lautan luas. Dalam kesekaratan nyawa, Waham Jena ke-76 berucap lirih, “Tuhan telah marah”. Tidak ada satupun penduduk pulau itu yang selamat.
***
Aku, Tetra dan Gedis terhuyung melawan badai disertai hujan deras. Ombak bergulung-gulung menghempas perahu kami. Aku dalam ketakutan yang teramat hebat. Obor telah terlepas dan hilang terbenam ke dasar laut. Hanya gelap, benar-benar hitam. Aku berpegang pada sisi perahu sekuat mungkin.
Tiba-tiba terdengar teriakan Tetra. Ia jatuh terhempas. Hilang ditelan ombak.
***
Aku dan Gedis terdampar di sebuah pulau yang cukup luas. Pagi itu ada pelangi yang indah. Angin berhembus pelan menyejukkan. Ombak telah kembali lembut membelai pasir pantai. Kehidupan memang harus berlanjut. Aku dan Gedis siap untuk membentuk peradaban baru.
“Gedis, sekarang aku adalah Sangkala ke-1. Tuhan kita bukan lagi hujan. Mulai sekarang, Tuhan kita adalah badai.
(Note : Salam, pembaca Islamlib yang budiman. Beberapa waktu lalu saya iseng menerbitkan buku kumpulan cerpen yang diracik sendiri (tanpa bantuan percetakan), namun setidaknya masih elegan untuk dibaca. Buku itu memuat 21 cerpen bertema spiritual dan kehidupan yang dihasilkan dari penggalian diri dan meditasi. Buku ini pun saya buat bukan untuk menampilkan pembenaran, namun sekiranya mampu menjadi pemicu pemikiran bagi para pencari. So, bagi yang berminat silakan kirim surel ke [email protected]. Terima kasih.)
Of course, what a great blog and illuminating posts, I will bookmark your website.Best Regards!
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
I haven¦t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Also,there are herbal and atural supplements that can help accentuate the production of this hormone.
I have not checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a risky determination outstanding post! .
Testosterone Cypionate is injected into the muscles, usually in the buttocks, to account for the low testosterone in the body.
Hello to every body, it’s my first go to see of this website; this web site includes awesome and truly fine data in support of readers.
Before this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration required makers of all authorized
testosterone products to add advice on the labels to clarify the approved
uses oof the drigs and contain advice about possible increased
risks of heart attacks and strokes in patients taking testosterone.
A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment.
I do think that you ought to publish more about this issue, it might not be a taboo matter but usually people don’t talk about these subjects.
To the next! Many thanks!!
Read more about testosterone and estrogen in men Additionally,
maintaining a normmal estrogen/Tbalance and exerciswing more is another method to naturally boost your testosterone levels.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m inspired! Extremely useful information particularly the ultimate section 🙂 I handle such information much. I used to be seeking this particular information for a very lengthy time. Thanks and good luck.
The results revealed that of the 12 Sexuality measurements 10, in the survey werte significantly
improved for guys in the testosterone group.
Patients that participate in testosterone treatment mayy experience
some shrinkage of the testicles.
Women may deelop symptoms of testosterone deficiency
at aany age, but this condition is most common in postmenopausal women, happening
at the time whben thee creation of other hormones also starts
to decrease.
While adult mmen with low testosterone levels, especially due to removal of one or
both off the testes as an effect off trauma or cancer, may suffer hair thinning,
weight gain, lack of libido, erectile dysfunction, depression,
infertility, aching joints and all other typical aging symptoms.
Retrospectively, it really is important for the consumer to recognize that thdre is
typically an impoortant cost difference between Brand medication and compounded medication, with the latter being enormously
expensive.
This enables your body to rekindle the functions that was weakened when the number of your testosteroine fell.
Some earlier studies had suggested that testosterone treatment could get men at higher risk for cardiovascular problems like stroke
and heart attack.
An inadequate number of androgen iin women can cause a decline iin sexual desire, or libido.
The price of these medicines is about around
$10 forr a 10 cc vial, which iis adequate for fifteen weeks.
Link exchange is nothing else however it is simply placing the other person’s
webpage link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do similar in support of
you.
I wear a bioidentical hormone patch – a low dose and it does wonders
for me. I feel so mch better and it doees
impede thhe effects of aging, althought it doesn’t totally stop them.
Since the heart health of the men was carefully monitored, thee research is expected to shedd moe light
on the security of testosterone treatment.
Patients with low serum LH and testosterone levels want aan imaging study of their pituitary and may need
endocrinologic consultation.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Vigen R, ‘Donnell CI, Baron AE, et al. Association of testosterone treatment with mortality, myocardial infarction, and stroke in men with low testosterone levels.
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and internet and this is really irritating. A good web site with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web-site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
The hormones arre artificial hormones, which means they are
created andd develoed in the lab and aren’t produced by the body.
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
In other words, the men who used testosterone treatment had a 30 percent increased risk of heart attack,
stroke or dying, compared with guys who did not use the hormone, and the results held
after beijng adjusted for several other variables that could have changed the
outcomes, according to the study, published today (Nov.
Fats from meat and coconut oill are essential to improve testosterone levels in most folkks when practicing comllete great nourishment.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
There are several sorts of over-the-counter testosterone supplements available inn nutritional
supoly shops.
The very core of your writing while sounding agreeable at first, did not really sit very well with me after some time. Someplace within the paragraphs you actually managed to make me a believer unfortunately only for a while. I still have got a problem with your leaps in logic and you might do nicely to help fill in those breaks. If you can accomplish that, I would definitely end up being impressed.
Read the patient Medication Guide or patient information leaflet you get alobg with your prescription testosterone merchandise.
According to a statement issued today by the Endocrine Society, benefits and the hazards
of teestosterone therapy for elderly men with faling amounts of thhe hormoe neewd to
be fully assessed.
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my site something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my website?
This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen
Men were follkowed by them foor three years, and exxluded
patients with psychiatric diagnhoses in the year before they
were diagnosed with tumours.
I have not checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Furthermore, there arre prescription-established testosterone treatments that produce better results.
There are several approaches used for testosterone replacement therapy including tablet intakes, transdermal systems and injection.
The HerbalAire vaporizer is not just lovely, but it offers powerful efficiency as
well as a lot of options for the skilled vaper.
The R Series Vaporizer by thisthingrips is truly the very same size as a normal pen.
The FocusVape Vaporizer includes a pyrex glass mouth piece,
a. large ceramic home heating chamber as well as 6 pre-set temperature level settings to give smooth and enjoyable vapor in a huge pen-style layout.
you will have a terrific blog right here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
Additionally, because other procedures in the body cease to work as aan outcome of you manipulating your testosterone levels
through testosterone injections, the treatment gains
begin to fall, and all the feel great” scenarios
you werre experiencing come to a dead stop.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed a dietary reference intake
for zin of 11 mg per day for men and 8 milligrams per day
for girls.
I agree with b. Malin, you have to be careful ith this choice and make sure you’re cknscious of the side effects.
An allergic reaction to thi drug may cause a sudden increase in weight
due to swelling, although weight gain is not
a standard side effect of testosterone supplements.
There are sveral sorts of over-the-counter testosterone supplements avwilable in nutritional supply stores.
Health care professionals should make patients aware of this poteential threat when determining whether to
begin oor coninue a patient on testosterone therapy.
When those levels dwindle down to 0.00 and below, you can rest assured
you won’t be feeling the special gains and energy optimizing manifestations anticipated from beikng
on a testosterone shots program.
I like this post, enjoyed this one regards for posting. “Fear not for the future, weep not for the past.” by Percy Bysshe Shelley.
Higgh amounts of testosterobe appear to promote good health in men, for
instance, lowering the rijsks of hig blood pressure and heart attack.
Perfect Shirt nursing school gift. This is an original design and
you won’t see it sold anywhere else>> http://bit.do/NurseShirt
Men with low testosterone levels in the body may have reduced exhaustion, moodinexs and sex drive.
This makes sense, understanding that states andd symptoms of low Testosteeone are universal and impact both sexes.
Clinical status of the patient is thee best methid to
follow the effectiveness of testosterone therapy because ordinary amounts are not
established.
All you have to be committed to doing is lifting some items that may be a tad heavy
and putting some elbow into it. When you do so, you will be better off financially and increasing your credit score gives
you a better chance to get a good interest rate when purchasing your first home.
Vacancy decontrol laws regulate whether the landlord can raise rent, and if so, by how
much.
Hey! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
The meta-analysis incluyded data from recent sttudies
that found a link between adverse cardiovascular events and testosterone treatment.