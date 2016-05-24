- This event has passed.
Agama dan Tubuh Perempuan
May 27, 2016
Perempuan dan tubuhnya kerap dijadikan objek semata oleh sebagian kalangan. Kasus-kasus kekerasan seksual, pelecehan, dari mulai yang dianggap “ringan” hingga melibatkan perilaku kekerasan paling keji, terjadi di seluruh penjuru dunia hampir setiap detiknya.
Pandangan yang dangkal dalam memahami teks-teks agama pun sering kali menjadi dasar atas perilaku diskriminatif terhadap perempuan. Sebab, bila dilihat sepintas, banyak teks-teks agama terkait perempuan yang bisa saja ditafsirkan secara misoginis oleh kalangan tertentu.
Untuk memahami bagaimana sesungguhnya agama dalam memandang perempuan dan tubuhnya, Jaringan Islam Liberal akan menggelar diskusi dengan tema: Agama dan Tubuh Perempuan. Pembicara yang akan hadir dalam diskusi ini adalah Lies Marcoes, seorang feminis Muslim yang aktif di Rumah KitaB, sebuah organisasi masyarakat sipil yang bergerak di bidang riset dan kajian isu-isu sosial dan keagamaan. Diskusi juga akan menghadirkan Ulil Abshar-Abdalla sebagai penanggap atas materi yang disampaikan pembicara utama.
Mari luangkan waktu Anda untuk menghadiri acara penting ini, catat waktunya: Jumat, 27 Mei 2016, jam 19.00-21.00 WIB di Teater Utan Kayu, Jakarta Timur.
