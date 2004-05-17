Agama dan Pencerahan

Pada tahun 1784, Immanuel Kant menulis sebuah risalah kecil berjudul “Apa Itu Pencerahan?” atau dalam bahasa Jermannya “Was ist Aufklärung?”. Risalah ini merupakan jawaban terhadap pertanyaan-pertanyaan yang kerap dilontarkan banyak intelektual pada masa itu.
Menurut Kant, pencerahan adalah bangkitnya manusia dari rasa ketidakmatangan. Sedangkan ketidakmatangan sendiri adalah “ketidakmampuan menggunakan penalaran pribadi” dan keinginan untuk selalu merujuk dan menggunakan pendapat orang lain. Manusia menjadi tidak matang bukan karena dia tidak mau berpikir, tapi karena dia takut menggunakan pemahamannya sendiri.
Inti dari zaman pencerahan di Eropa –di mana Kant sebagai salah satu pionirnya– adalah anjuran menggunakan pemahaman sendiri, dan membuang jauh-jauh pemahaman orang lain yang tidak relevan. Selama kita masih bergantung kepada pemahaman orang lain, selama itu pula kita tak akan pernah matang. Dan karenanya, tak akan bisa tercerahkan.
Semboyan pencerahan yang sangat terkenal adalah “Sapere Aude!” yang berarti “beranilah menggunakan pemahaman Anda sendiri!” Dengan kata lain, orang yang tidak berani menggunakan pemahamannya sendiri bukanlah orang yang tercerahkan.
Yang ditekankan dalam pencerahan bukanlah “menggunakan pemahaman sendiri,” tapi “berani.” Beranikah kita, misalnya, menggunakan pemahaman kita sendiri terhadap persoalan-persoalan keagamaan yang kita hadapai sekarang?
Beranikah kita menggunakan hasil pemahaman kita sendiri berhadapan dengan pandangan-pandangan di luar kita? Misalnya berhadapan dengan Sayyid Qutb, al-Banna, Qardawi, Nabhani, Rashid Ridha, Muhammad bin Abd al-Wahab, Ibn Taymiyyah, al-Ghazali, Imam Syafii, al-Bukhari, para sahabat, dan bahkan bisa juga Nabi Muhammad sendiri.
Pencerahan memerlukan kedewasaan dan kematangan. Orang yang selalu menganggap orang lain lebih besar dan lebih otoritatif dari dirinya, tak akan pernah bisa dewasa dan tak akan pernah bisa matang. Hal-hal baru ditemukan bukan dengan mengulang-ngulang pendapat lama, tapi mencari sendiri pendapat baru secara kreatif. Pengulang-ulangan pendapat orang lain tak akan membawa seseorang ke mana-mana, kecuali ke masa silam itu sendiri, yang menjadi rujukannya.
Gerakan pembaruan keagamaan adalah gerakan pencerahan. Ia seperti gerakan aufklarung di Jerman yang dimotori oleh Kant. Para pembaru agama adalah orang-orang yang tercerahkan dan orang-orang yang telah mendapatkan kematangan dirinya.
“Keberanian” seperti juga “kebebasan.” Ia adalah suatu konsep yang paling sulit diterima manusia. Karena manusia cenderung menerima apa yang sudah ada, yang sudah jadi. Sesuatu yang “liar dan “tanpa batas” adalah sesuatu yang menakutkan. Karenanya, buat mereka, lebih baik menerima kondisi yang ada, meskipun itu buruk dan tidak menarik.
Orang-orang yang tercerahkan selalu berpikir ke depan dan selalu memikirkan kemungkinan yang lebih baik dari kondisi yang ada. Karena itulah mereka berani menggunakan pemahamannya sendiri dan membuang jauh-jauh pandangan-pandangan dari masa silam yang tak lagi relevan.
Selama kita masih terus mengulang-ulang pendapat orang-orang di masa silam dan takut mengemukakan pendapat kita sendiri, selama itu pula kita tak pernah tercerahkan.
