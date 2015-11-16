Ancaman Sektarianisme

IslamLib – Munculnya gagasan Islam Nusantara, yang mempunyai karakter damai, toleran dan moderat, seakan-akan pupus akibat kembali menguatnya sektarianisme keagamaan di Indonesia, khususnya dalam internal umat Islam. Beberapa waktu yang lalu, Bima Arya, Walikota Bogor mengeluarkan surat larangan bagi kelompok Syiah untuk merayakan perayaan Asyura. Pada tanggal 31 oktober 2015, kelompok yang menamakan “Aliansi Ulama Madura” menggelar acara deklarasi berdirinya organisasi tersebut.
Acara yang digelar di Bangkalan tersebut, mengambil tema “Umat Islam Bersatu Melawan Penista Agama.” Dari temanya, gerakan tersebut bisa disimpulkan sebagai suatu bentuk ‘perlawanan’ terhadap kelompok Islam yang dianggap menyimpang. Pada background acara tersebut terpampang tulisan: “Bersihkan Pulau Madura dan juga Indonesia dari Wahabi, Syi’ah, JIL dan Penista Agama.”
Berdirinya aliansi tersebut, dalam pandangan saya, sangat mungkin mengusik kebebasan beragama dan berkeyakinan serta toleransi di Indonesia.
Mayoritas penduduk Madura adalah penganut teologi ‘Ahlus Sunnah wa al-Jama’ah, atau lebih spesifik lagi mereka dalah nahdhiyyin (pengikut NU). Hal ini bisa dilihat dengan kuatnya semangat tradisi Islam tradisional di pulau tersebut. Ritual-ritual Islam tradisional seperti tahlilan, yasinan, sholawatan, istighosah,berzanjenan, serta perayaan-perayaan hari besar Islam sangat lazim diadakan di Madura.
Di Madura, ribuan pesantren, masjid dan langgar (musholla) sangat mudah kita temukan. Kiai-kiai yang‘alim juga banyak di pulau tersebut. Tidak hanya itu, ‘ulama dan Kiai diyakini sebagai penerus perjuangan Nabi yang nyaris tanpa kritik.
Ungkapan Muhammad Arkoun: “taqdis al-afkar al-dini” (sakralisasi terhadap pemikiran keagamaan) tampaknya relevan untuk menggambarkan kondisi keberagamaan di Madura. Pemikiran dan tafsir terhadap Islam yang dirumuskan oleh para ‘ulama’ Ahlus Sunnah (Sunni) dianggap sebagai kebenaran yang mutlak, tidak bisa dikritisi. Sehingga, kelompok Islam lain yang berbeda dengan teologi Sunni dianggap menyimpang dan harus ditentang. Hal ini kemudian memuculkan fenomena yang disebut fanatisme dan sektarianisme keagamaan. Harus diakui memang, fanatisme dan sektarianisme keagamaan ini tidak hanya dialami oleh kalangan Sunni, tetapi juga kelompok-kelompok Islam yang lain.
Paling tidak, ada dua hal mengapa sektarianisme keagamaan bisa muncul di kalangan umat Islam, yaitu: Pertama, perebutan truth claim, yaitu sikap keberagamaan dengan menganggap bahwa apa yang diyakini sebagai kebenaran mutlak. Setiap kelompok dalam Islam pasti mengklaim bahwa pemahaman dan tafsirannya terhadap Islam adalah paling benar. Sikap ini sangat berbahaya, sebab berpotensi memicu konflik di antara umat Islam.
Ketika setiap kelompok saling mengklaim bahwa pemahaman dan penafsirannya adalah yang paling benar, implikasinya adalah munculnya sikap saling menyalahkan, menyesatkan bahkan mengkafirkan sesama umat Islam sendiri. Setiap pemikiran yang bertentangan dengan ortodoksi Islam yang telah mapan dianggap sebagai pemikiran yang heterodoks (menyimpang). Akibatnya stigma ‘sesat’, ‘bid’ah’, ‘kafir’ dan ‘penista agama’ mudah sekali dilabelkan kepada kelompok yang dianggap menyimpang.
Kedua, adanya doktrin dakwah dan‘amr ma’ruf nahi munkar dalam Islam. Ketika suatu kelompok Islam dianggap menyimpang secara teologis, maka kelompok Islam mayoritas atau ortodoksi Islam yang telah mapan mendapatkan legitimasinya untuk melakukan apa yang saya sebut sebagai ‘dakwah teologis’ atau ‘‘amar ma’ruf nahi munkar teologis’.
Dengan dalih dakwah dan ‘amr ma’ruf nahi munkar, mereka merasa berkewajiban untuk menyadarkan kelompok Islam yang mereka anggap telah menyimpang, sesat atau keluar dari pakem ortodoksi yang mapan, untuk kembali kepada jalan yang mereka yakini sebagai kebenaran mutlak.
‘Dakwah teologis’ atau ‘amr ma’ruf nahi munkar teologis’ merupakan sikap reaktif dari sikap truth claim. Tak jarang, konsekuensi dari kedua sikap tersebut melahirkan berbagai tindakan intoleran, ekstrimisme, diskriminatif dan marginalisasi terhadap kelompok yang dianggap menyimpang.
Pengusiran kelompok Syiah di Sampang, penyegelan beberapa masjid Jemaah Ahmadiyah, pelarangan perayaan ‘Asyuro bagi kelompok Syiah di Bogor, hingga berdirinya Aliansi Ulama’ Madura merupakan bukti kongkrit konsekuensi dari dua sikap tersebut.
Pertanyaannya adalah bagaimana solusi terhadap fenomena sektarianisme dalam Islam?
Jawabannya tidak lain adalah dengan cara mengubah cara pandang umat Islam dalam memahami pluralitas pemikiran, pemahaman dan penafsiran dalam Islam. Pandangan serba truth claim harus diubah dengan pandangan yang relatif (nisbiyyah). Relatif disini bukan berarti semuanya benar, sehingga kita tidak mempunyai pegangan atau pendirian dalam melakukan apa yang kita yakini. Tetapi relatif disini berarti desakralisasi terhadap hasil ijtihad dan pemikiran dalam Islam.
Istilah truth claim ini hampirnya sama dengan apa yang disebut Cak Nur dengan istilah ‘absolutistik’, yakni sikap-sikap serba mutlak akibat adanya keyakinan bahwa diri sendiri telah mencapai kebenaran mutlak. Menurut Cak Nur, sikap yang demikian sebenarnya mengandung kontradiksi istilah (contradiction in term), sebab bagaimana mungkin manusia sebagai makhluk yang nisbi dapat mencapai dzat Tuhan yang mutlak. Justru Tawhid, tegas Cak Nur, mengajarkan bahwa yang mutlak hanyalah Allah, sehingga kebenaran mutlak pun hanyalah milik Allah.
Sebenarnya desakralisasi terhadap pemikiran dalam Islam telah disadari oleh para ‘ulama’ salaf. Ungkapan Imam Syafi’I yang cukup popular misalnya: ra’yuna shawab wa yahtamil al-khata’ wa ra’yu ghairina khata’ wa yahtamil al-shawab (pandangan yang kita yakini benar, bisa jadi mengandung kesalahan dan pandangan orang lain yang kita anggap salah bisa jadi mengandung kebenaran).
Al-Syairazi (w. 606 H), seorang sufi abad pertengahan, dalam kitab tafsirnya ‘Araais al-Bayan fi Haqaiq al-Qur’an, mengatakan bahwa sebagaimana dzat Allah yang tidak terbatas, maka sifat Allah juga tidak terbatas. Kalam (firman) sebagai salah satu sifat Allah juga tidak terbatas, ia mengutip QS. Luqman: 27. Oleh karena itu, sangat populer di kalangan mufassir sufi, mereka tidak mau terjebak pada makna eksoteris-literer, tetapi lebih memproritaskan makna esoteris al-Qur’an. Dengan demikian, sikap memutlakkan penafsiran dan pemahaman terhadap al-Qur’an sebenarnya telah mereduksi kalam Allah yang kaya makna dan tidak terbatas itu.
Memahami bahwa kebenaran mutlak hanyalah milik Allah semata dan manusia hanyalah makhluq nisbi yang sedang berproses menuju kebenaran Ilahi, harus selalu dijadikan sebagai paradigma dalam kehidupan beragama. Oleh karena itu, segala upaya dan hasil ijtihad manusia harus dipandang sebagai sesuatu yang relatif, tidak disakralkan.
Dengan memahami relativisme sebagai desakralisasi pemikiran, maka terbukalah ruang untuk saling berdialog, berdiskusi, tabayyun dan mengkritik. Tentunya konstruktif dan dengan cara yang baik (bi allati hiya ahsan), sebagaimana dijelaskan dalam al-Qur’an.
Tindakan-tindakan ekstrim, intoleran dan diskriminatif justru bertentangan dengan nilai-nilai yang terkandung dalam al-Qur’an. Lebih-lebih dalam konteks Indonesia, sebagai Negara Pancasila, semua warga Negara berhak mendapatkan haknya masing-masing, tak terkecuali hak dalam berkeyakinan.
Dengan demikian, klaim kebenaran sepihak disini tidak dibenarkan, karena dapat mengarah pada sakralisasi. Ketika ijtihad dan pemikiran manusia itu disakralkan, maka tertutuplah ruang untuk dialog, mengkritik dan tabayyun itu.
Lalu, apakah kita tidak boleh meyakini bahwa apa yang kita yakini adalah benar?
Boleh saja. Sebab, bagaimana mungkin kita melakukan sesuatu tanpa meyakini kebenarannya. Tetapi yang perlu dicatat, kebenaran tersebut harus diposisikan sebagai kebenaran yang relatif (dalam arti desakralisasi), terbuka terhadap kritik, perubahan dan pembaharuan (qabil li al-taghyir wa al-naqd wa al-tajdid).[]
