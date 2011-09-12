Home » Gagasan » Apa Itu Kebebasan?
Apa Itu Kebebasan?

Saidiman Ahmad 12/09/2011 210 Views

IslamLib – Pertanyaan tentang kebebasan patut diajukan. Bukan hanya karena masih cukup banyak persoalan terkait kebebasan belakangan ini, tapi karena stigma mengenai kebebasan masih besar.

Kebebasan acapkali dipersepsi sebagai suatu kondisi di mana orang dihalalkan berbuat sekehendak hati. Kebebasan disamakan begitu saja dengan hukum rimba di mana yang kuat memangsa yang lemah. Kebebasan dipersepsi sama dengan keliaran.

Definisi semacam ini sebenarnya muncul dari kenggenan dan kemalasan berpikir dan membaca. Sungguh melimpah literatur yang mengulas mengenai kebebasan. Tak satupun literatur itu mendefinisikan kebebasan sebagai keliaran. Tak satupun itu mendukung klaim kesimpangsiuran dalam sistem kebebasan.

Dua tokoh yang disebut sebagai peletak dasar filsafat kebebasan, Thomas Hobbes dan John Locke, justru menawarkan suatu kontrak sosial untuk menjaga kebebasan manusia. Pada Hobbes, masyarakat alamiah diandaikan penuh dengan keos. Semua diandaikan berperang melawan semua. Kontrak sosial diadakan agar perang semua melawan semua itu reda.

Pada John Locke masyarakat azali diandaikan berada pada kondisi damai dan aman. Kontrak sosial diadakan agar kondisi aman dan damai itu tetap terpelihara. Kontrak sosial dibuat untuk kebebasan manusia.

Pada titik inilah kebebasan didefinisikan. Kebebasan adalah suatu kondisi di mana orang bebas dari tindakan semena-mena orang lain. Oleh Isaiah Berlin, definisi ini disebut sebagai negative liberty (kebebasan negatif) atau freedom from (kebebasan dari).

Kalau terjadi peristiwa di mana ada orang yang melakukan tindakan semena-mena kepada orang lain, maka itu bukanlah peristiwa dan kondisi kebebasan, melainkan ketidakbebasan, mungkin juga perbudakan.

Kebebasan untuk melakukan apa saja bukanlah kebebasan. Itu adalah penindasan. Isaiah Berlin menyebut kebebasan semu model kedua ini sebagai positive liberty (kebebasan positif) atau freedom to (kebebasan untuk).

Pemutarbalikan makna kebebasan membuat terma ini sering disalahpahami. Dan ini membawa implikasi yang cukup jauh. Kesalahan memahami kebebasan membuat tak sedikit orang yang menaruh curiga lalu mencoba membatasi kebebasan itu sendiri.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib