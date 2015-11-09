Home » Gagasan » Apakah Labelisasi Islam, Penyebab Disintegrasi Umat?
Foto: islamnusantara.com
Foto: islamnusantara.com

Apakah Labelisasi Islam, Penyebab Disintegrasi Umat?

Afifur Rochman Sya’rani 09/11/2015 603 Views

5/5 (4)

IslamLib – Beberapa waktu yang lalu, saya membaca tweet salah seorang pengkritik Islam Nusantara. Dalam tweet-nya, ia mengatakan bahwa labelisasi terhadap kata ‘Islam’ dengan kata ‘Nusantara’ menyebabkan kegaduhan dan perpecahan di kalangan umat Islam. Islam adalah agama yang sempurna, tidak perlu diberi embel-embel, tegasnya.

Hal ini sama halnya dengan mengatakan bahwa labelisasi terhadap kata Islam dengan kata ‘liberal’, ‘konservatif’, ‘toleran’, ‘radikal’ dan lain-lain, juga menyebabkan perpecahan di kalangan umat Islam.

Labelisasi terhadap Islam bisa terjadi dalam dua hal. Pertama, labelisasi yang dilakukan oleh orang atau kelompok yang mengusung suatu pemikiran atau gagasan tertentu dalam Islam (insider). Misalnya, Islam Nusantara oleh NU dan Islam Berkemajuan oleh Muhammadiyah. Kedua, labelisasi yang dilakukan oleh orang atau kelompok tertentu kepada ideologi atau pemikiran orang atau kelompok Islam yang lain (outsider). Misalnya Charlez Kurzman yang dalam bukunya menamakan beberapa tokoh Islam modern sebagai ‘Islam Liberal’.

Pendapat yang mengatakan bahwa labelisasi terhadap Islam menyebabkan disintegrasi tidak dapat diterima. Ada dua alasan mengapa pendapat tersebut tidak dapat diterima. Pertama, Islam adalah agama yang ‘multi-interpretatif’. Pada awal kemunculannya, Islam adalah agama yang praktis dan tidak memerlukan konseptualisasi. Hal ini disebabkan Nabi masih hidup ditengah-tengah umat Islam, problem-problem dalam beragama langsung ditanyakan kepada Nabi.

Konseptualisasi terhadap Islam muncul belakangan setelah Nabi wafat. Produk-produk ilmu-ilmu keislaman seperti fiqh, tasawwuf, tafsir, hadis, kalam, pada dasarnya merupakan bentuk konseptualisasi  dan penafsiran terhadap Islam. Hal tersebut merupakan hasil ijtihad para ‘ulama’.

Ini terjadi karenaNabi tidak menjelaskannya secara detail dan praktis, sehingga perlu untuk membuat suatu konsep yang bisa menjelaskan hal tersebut. Tujuannya adalah agar umat Islam bisa memahami maksud dari agama Islam. Selain itu, realitas manusia yang selalu berkembang juga menjadi faktor adanya konseptualisasi dan penafsiran terhadap Islam. Gampangnya, kita tidak akan tahu bagaimana cara beribadah, tanpa melalui ilmu fiqh. Kita juga tidak akan tahu bagaimana mengenal eksistensi Tuhan, tanpa melalui ilmu kalam atau tauhid.

Pada perkembangannya, bentuk konseptualisasi dan penafsiran terhadap Islam tersebut terlembagakan, meminjam bahasa Peter Berger, menjadi ideologi-ideologi, madzhab-madzhab, sekte-sekte, organisasi-organisasi atau varian-varian tertentu. Sehingga muncullah, Islam versi Sunni, Syiah, Wahabi, NU, Muhammadiyah, HT, Islam Liberal, Islam inklusif, Islam toleran, Islam progresif, Islam Nusantara dan lain-lain. Islam tidak berwajah monolitik, tetapi pluralistik. Semuanya merupakan bentuk penafsiran dan pemahaman terhadap Islam.

Kedua, Mempunyai identitas, baik itu dalam ranah kegamaan, sosial, kultural dan politis adalah sangat penting, agar eksistensi kita diakui oleh khalayak umum. Labelisasi terhadap kata ‘Islam’ sebenarnya merupakan suatu bentuk peneguhan terhadap identitas keagamaan, yang tujuannya untuk menjelaskan bahwa terdapat distingsi, keunikan dan karakteristik tersendiri antara varian Islam tertentu dengan varian Islam lainnya.

Setiap orang akan berbicara bahwa pemahaman dan penafsirannya terhadap Islam-lah yang paling tepat dan ‘benar’. Oleh karena itu, terdapat keinginan yang kuat untuk menyebarkan dan mensosialisasikan pemahaman dan penafsirannya tersebut. Selain itu, dalam Islam terdapat ajaran tentang dakwah  dan amar ma’ruf nahi munkar. Kelompok Islam tertentu meyakini bahwa menyebarkan dan mensosialisasikan pemahaman mereka adalah manifestasi dari dakwah dan amar ma’ruf nahi munkar. Dalam konteks ini, pelabelan dan penyematan terhadap kata ‘Islam’ sangat penting untuk disebarkan kepada masyarakat.

Apakah hal tersebut menyebabkan disintegrasi dan kekacauan ditengah-tengah umat Islam?  Absolutely not. Orang yang berpendapat demikian mungkin tidak mengetahui bagaimana historisitas Islam dan pentingnya peneguhan identitas keagamaan sebagaimana saya jelaskan di atas.

Penyebab terjadinya disintegrasi dan perpecahan ditengah-tengah umat Islam justru adalah fanatisme buta, sikap ekslusif, closed truth claim (merasa benar sendiri), pikiran sempit, serta intoleran terhadap perbedaan dikalangan umat Islam. Sikap-sikap tersebutlah yang harus dieliminasi dari pikiran umat Islam, demi tercapainya keharmonisan dan ukhwah yang kuat di kalangan umat Islam. []

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

55 comments

  1. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    28/12/2016 at 11:54 pm

    I must thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this
    blog. I’m hoping to see the same high-grade blog posts by you later on as well.

    In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me
    to get my own blog now 😉

  2. 2011 dodge journey computer problems
    29/12/2016 at 11:18 am

    Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
    It will always be useful to read through articles from other writers and use something from other sites.

  3. dodge stratus computer reset
    30/12/2016 at 7:36 am

    Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google,
    and found that it is really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.

    I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your
    writing. Cheers!

  4. Vilma
    01/01/2017 at 3:26 am

    It’s really a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared
    this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this.
    Thank you for sharing.

  5. Tamika
    02/01/2017 at 11:21 am

    I have read so many content about the blogger lovers however this post is truly
    a pleasant piece of writing, keep it up.

  6. http://hemoroiziforum.ro/discussion/794325/how-exactly-to-save-your-self-gas-by-adjusting-your-cars-idle-engine-rpm
    12/01/2017 at 12:51 pm

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your weblog.

    You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for
    your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if
    interested. Thanks!

  7. Cecelia
    12/01/2017 at 11:14 pm

    Thanks a lot for sharing this with all people you really realize what you’re speaking about!
    Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my website =). We may have a link alternate contract
    among us

  8. http://moscowtalks.ru/forum/discussion/84798/mercedes-benz-explore-a-number-of-common-repairs-you-might-need-for-the-car
    13/01/2017 at 6:46 am

    If some one wants expert view regarding running a blog after
    that i recommend him/her to pay a visit this blog, Keep up the nice
    job.

  9. http://hareruyaojisan.com/users.php?mode=profile&uid=31536&msg=5&moon=2013-09-01
    14/01/2017 at 3:31 pm

    I know this web site provides quality based posts and additional stuff, is there any other site which offers such data
    in quality?

  10. http://i3nova.com/component/k2/itemlist/user/306286.feed?type=rss
    14/01/2017 at 4:49 pm

    Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
    He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page
    to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.

    Many thanks for sharing!

  11. Pilar
    14/01/2017 at 6:04 pm

    This piece of writing offers clear idea for the new viewers of
    blogging, that in fact how to do running a blog.

  12. samilfood.com
    15/01/2017 at 12:26 pm

    Hi to all, the contents present at this web site are
    really awesome for people knowledge, well, keep up the nice work
    fellows.

  13. investment advisor
    15/01/2017 at 1:23 pm

    Hi, I do believe this is a great site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may revisit once again since i have book marked it.
    Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.

  14. long-term credit along
    16/01/2017 at 12:50 am

    Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading?
    I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s
    the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.

  15. Florencia
    16/01/2017 at 2:14 am

    Howdy would you mind letting me know which hosting company
    you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely
    different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
    Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a fair price?
    Thanks, I appreciate it!

  16. work at home
    16/01/2017 at 6:50 am

    Helpful info. Lucky me I found your site by accident, and I’m surprised why this coincidence didn’t took place in advance!

    I bookmarked it.

  17. suitable advisor
    16/01/2017 at 3:21 pm

    I think the admin of this web page is really working hard for his
    site, since here every material is quality based material.

  18. suitable advisor
    16/01/2017 at 8:48 pm

    Everything is very open with a very clear clarification of
    the challenges. It was definitely informative. Your site
    is useful. Thank you for sharing!

  19. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 1:56 am

    What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience regarding unpredicted feelings.

  20. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 1:22 pm

    This information is worth everyone’s attention. Where can I find out more?

  21. bough meat
    17/01/2017 at 3:24 pm

    Greate article. Keep writing such kind of
    info on your site. Im really impressed by your site.

    Hello there, You have performed a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and for my part recommend to my friends.
    I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.

  22. corrupt financial
    17/01/2017 at 7:08 pm

    Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging
    for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent,
    as well as the content!

  23. www.ledknows.com
    18/01/2017 at 10:37 am

    I’m not that much of a internet reader to
    be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up!
    I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back in the future.
    Many thanks

  24. mlm marketing
    18/01/2017 at 4:19 pm

    I visited various sites except the audio feature for audio
    songs present at this site is genuinely excellent.

  25. small business coaching
    18/01/2017 at 6:57 pm

    I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else encountering problems with your website.
    It appears as though some of the text within your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please
    comment and let me know if this is happening to them too?
    This may be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.
    Many thanks

  26. Angelita
    19/01/2017 at 3:04 am

    I simply could not depart your web site before suggesting that I really
    loved the standard information an individual provide in your
    visitors? Is gonna be back frequently in order to investigate cross-check new
    posts

  27. sales skills identifying
    19/01/2017 at 5:01 am

    Hi to every , since I am genuinely eager of reading
    this website’s post to be updated regularly. It contains
    good material.

  28. http://wellnessdesigns.net/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=1299343
    19/01/2017 at 3:16 pm

    I am sure this post has touched all the internet viewers, its really really nice piece
    of writing on building up new web site.

  29. http://tanzerbranda.com/component/k2/itemlist/user/27836.html?type=rss
    19/01/2017 at 6:57 pm

    Somebody necessarily help to make significantly posts I would state.

    That is the first time I frequented your web page
    and to this point? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this actual put up incredible.
    Great activity!

  30. Susannah
    19/01/2017 at 9:50 pm

    Quality posts is the main to attract the viewers to pay a visit the site, that’s what this
    site is providing.

  31. first audio book
    19/01/2017 at 11:38 pm

    Wonderful post however I was wanting to know if you could write a litte
    more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could
    elaborate a little bit more. Thanks!

  32. http://www.myxxxshemaletube.com/user/KimberlyMash7151408
    20/01/2017 at 1:57 am

    Your way of describing the whole thing in this
    article is actually fastidious, all be capable of without difficulty know it, Thanks a lot.

  33. Reed
    20/01/2017 at 6:16 am

    Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
    Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed
    in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
    Many thanks

  34. Arletha
    20/01/2017 at 6:56 am

    If you want to improve your know-how just keep visiting this site and be updated with the hottest gossip posted here.

  35. Brigitte
    20/01/2017 at 8:28 am

    Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m inspired!

    Very helpful information particularly the remaining phase 🙂
    I deal with such info a lot. I used to be seeking this certain information for a very long time.
    Thanks and good luck.

  36. Lourdes
    20/01/2017 at 11:16 am

    Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if
    that would be ok. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and
    look forward to new updates.

  37. Michal
    20/01/2017 at 9:31 pm

    Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see
    if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is
    now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had
    to share it with someone!

  38. professional sales skills
    21/01/2017 at 5:36 am

    After looking into a number of the blog posts on your site,
    I truly like your technique of writing a blog.
    I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark site list and
    will be checking back in the near future. Please visit my web site as well and tell me your opinion.

  39. professional sales
    21/01/2017 at 7:54 pm

    Hello this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if
    blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to
    manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog
    soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to get
    advice from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously
    appreciated!

  40. financial planning services
    22/01/2017 at 11:17 am

    I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should also visit this web site on regular basis to get updated from
    most up-to-date information.

  41. amazon book
    23/01/2017 at 2:40 pm

    Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished
    to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts.
    After all I’ll be subscribing for your feed and I’m hoping
    you write again soon!

  42. overcome credit
    24/01/2017 at 1:24 pm

    You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this
    matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand.
    It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to
    get the hang of it!

  43. online business motivation
    25/01/2017 at 8:45 pm

    Just desire to say your article is as astounding. The clarity in your submit is just spectacular and i could assume you’re an expert on this
    subject. Well along with your permission let
    me to grab your feed to keep updated with imminent post.
    Thank you a million and please carry on the gratifying work.

  44. sales life easier
    25/01/2017 at 11:08 pm

    Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but
    after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.

    Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking
    back frequently!

  45. sometimes appliance repair
    26/01/2017 at 7:44 am

    Heya are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but
    I’m trying to get started and set up my own.
    Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  46. car computer exchange
    26/01/2017 at 8:35 am

    Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.

    Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.

    I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions?

    Appreciate it

  47. prospective advisor
    26/01/2017 at 11:05 am

    Thanks for finally writing about >Apakah Labelisasi Islam, Penyebab
    Disintegrasi Umat? | IslamLib <Loved it!

  48. Chas
    27/01/2017 at 1:26 am

    Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
    Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will
    just bookmark this site.

  49. innovative security
    27/01/2017 at 11:27 am

    This is very fascinating, You are an overly professional blogger.
    I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to in quest of more of your wonderful
    post. Additionally, I have shared your site in my social networks

  50. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    27/01/2017 at 12:23 pm

    Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I find It truly helpful & it
    helped me out much. I hope to offer one thing again and aid others
    like you helped me.

  51. major repair companies
    27/01/2017 at 10:06 pm

    If you are going for best contents like I do, only pay a visit this web page everyday
    because it gives quality contents, thanks

  52. energy consumption
    28/01/2017 at 4:23 am

    I’ve read several good stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking
    for revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you set to create any such great informative website.

  53. car computer exchange
    30/01/2017 at 8:57 am

    We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.

    Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job
    and our whole community will be grateful to you.

  54. trouble saving money
    30/01/2017 at 12:35 pm

    When some one searches for his necessary thing, so he/she wants to be available that in detail,
    thus that thing is maintained over here.

  55. hydrogen fuel car
    30/01/2017 at 4:43 pm

    Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you’re
    a great author. I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and definitely will come back in the foreseeable future.
    I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great writing, have a nice day!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib