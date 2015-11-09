Apakah Labelisasi Islam, Penyebab Disintegrasi Umat?

IslamLib – Beberapa waktu yang lalu, saya membaca tweet salah seorang pengkritik Islam Nusantara. Dalam tweet-nya, ia mengatakan bahwa labelisasi terhadap kata ‘Islam’ dengan kata ‘Nusantara’ menyebabkan kegaduhan dan perpecahan di kalangan umat Islam. Islam adalah agama yang sempurna, tidak perlu diberi embel-embel, tegasnya.
Hal ini sama halnya dengan mengatakan bahwa labelisasi terhadap kata Islam dengan kata ‘liberal’, ‘konservatif’, ‘toleran’, ‘radikal’ dan lain-lain, juga menyebabkan perpecahan di kalangan umat Islam.
Labelisasi terhadap Islam bisa terjadi dalam dua hal. Pertama, labelisasi yang dilakukan oleh orang atau kelompok yang mengusung suatu pemikiran atau gagasan tertentu dalam Islam (insider). Misalnya, Islam Nusantara oleh NU dan Islam Berkemajuan oleh Muhammadiyah. Kedua, labelisasi yang dilakukan oleh orang atau kelompok tertentu kepada ideologi atau pemikiran orang atau kelompok Islam yang lain (outsider). Misalnya Charlez Kurzman yang dalam bukunya menamakan beberapa tokoh Islam modern sebagai ‘Islam Liberal’.
Pendapat yang mengatakan bahwa labelisasi terhadap Islam menyebabkan disintegrasi tidak dapat diterima. Ada dua alasan mengapa pendapat tersebut tidak dapat diterima. Pertama, Islam adalah agama yang ‘multi-interpretatif’. Pada awal kemunculannya, Islam adalah agama yang praktis dan tidak memerlukan konseptualisasi. Hal ini disebabkan Nabi masih hidup ditengah-tengah umat Islam, problem-problem dalam beragama langsung ditanyakan kepada Nabi.
Konseptualisasi terhadap Islam muncul belakangan setelah Nabi wafat. Produk-produk ilmu-ilmu keislaman seperti fiqh, tasawwuf, tafsir, hadis, kalam, pada dasarnya merupakan bentuk konseptualisasi dan penafsiran terhadap Islam. Hal tersebut merupakan hasil ijtihad para ‘ulama’.
Ini terjadi karenaNabi tidak menjelaskannya secara detail dan praktis, sehingga perlu untuk membuat suatu konsep yang bisa menjelaskan hal tersebut. Tujuannya adalah agar umat Islam bisa memahami maksud dari agama Islam. Selain itu, realitas manusia yang selalu berkembang juga menjadi faktor adanya konseptualisasi dan penafsiran terhadap Islam. Gampangnya, kita tidak akan tahu bagaimana cara beribadah, tanpa melalui ilmu fiqh. Kita juga tidak akan tahu bagaimana mengenal eksistensi Tuhan, tanpa melalui ilmu kalam atau tauhid.
Pada perkembangannya, bentuk konseptualisasi dan penafsiran terhadap Islam tersebut terlembagakan, meminjam bahasa Peter Berger, menjadi ideologi-ideologi, madzhab-madzhab, sekte-sekte, organisasi-organisasi atau varian-varian tertentu. Sehingga muncullah, Islam versi Sunni, Syiah, Wahabi, NU, Muhammadiyah, HT, Islam Liberal, Islam inklusif, Islam toleran, Islam progresif, Islam Nusantara dan lain-lain. Islam tidak berwajah monolitik, tetapi pluralistik. Semuanya merupakan bentuk penafsiran dan pemahaman terhadap Islam.
Kedua, Mempunyai identitas, baik itu dalam ranah kegamaan, sosial, kultural dan politis adalah sangat penting, agar eksistensi kita diakui oleh khalayak umum. Labelisasi terhadap kata ‘Islam’ sebenarnya merupakan suatu bentuk peneguhan terhadap identitas keagamaan, yang tujuannya untuk menjelaskan bahwa terdapat distingsi, keunikan dan karakteristik tersendiri antara varian Islam tertentu dengan varian Islam lainnya.
Setiap orang akan berbicara bahwa pemahaman dan penafsirannya terhadap Islam-lah yang paling tepat dan ‘benar’. Oleh karena itu, terdapat keinginan yang kuat untuk menyebarkan dan mensosialisasikan pemahaman dan penafsirannya tersebut. Selain itu, dalam Islam terdapat ajaran tentang dakwah dan amar ma’ruf nahi munkar. Kelompok Islam tertentu meyakini bahwa menyebarkan dan mensosialisasikan pemahaman mereka adalah manifestasi dari dakwah dan amar ma’ruf nahi munkar. Dalam konteks ini, pelabelan dan penyematan terhadap kata ‘Islam’ sangat penting untuk disebarkan kepada masyarakat.
Apakah hal tersebut menyebabkan disintegrasi dan kekacauan ditengah-tengah umat Islam? Absolutely not. Orang yang berpendapat demikian mungkin tidak mengetahui bagaimana historisitas Islam dan pentingnya peneguhan identitas keagamaan sebagaimana saya jelaskan di atas.
Penyebab terjadinya disintegrasi dan perpecahan ditengah-tengah umat Islam justru adalah fanatisme buta, sikap ekslusif, closed truth claim (merasa benar sendiri), pikiran sempit, serta intoleran terhadap perbedaan dikalangan umat Islam. Sikap-sikap tersebutlah yang harus dieliminasi dari pikiran umat Islam, demi tercapainya keharmonisan dan ukhwah yang kuat di kalangan umat Islam. []
