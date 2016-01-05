Argumen untuk Kontekstualisasi Islam

Kelompok yang menganut paradigma skripturalis akan mengatakan bahwa al-Qur’an dan Hadis harus diimplementasikan secara literal, apa adanya. Oleh karena itu, kelompok ini menolak terhadap gagasan kontekstualisasi Islam. Bagi mereka, upaya kontektualisasi terhadap al-Qur’an dan Hadis merupakan upaya liberalisasi Islam dan bertentangan dengan Islam itu sendiri. Pada abad pertengahan, kelompok ini disebut sebagai ahlu al-hadis, karena sikap mereka yang tak mau menggunakan ra’y (akal) untuk berijtihad.
Tulisan ini akan menjelaskan argumen mengapa Islam harus dikontekstualisasikan seiring dengan denyut nadi kehidupan. Dalam pandangan saya, prinsip perubahan dan perkembangan merupakan alasan pertama mengapa Islam harus dikontekstualisasikan. Meski demikian, ada hal-hal yang tidak dapat dikontekstualisasikan dalam Islam, khususnya dalam persoalan akidah dan ibadah.
“Prinsip kontekstualisasi tersebut dijelaskan dalam al-Qur’an, yaitu pertama, al-Qur’an menyatakan “likulli ja’alna minkum syir’atan wa minhajaa” (untuk tiap-tiap umat diantara kamu, kami berikan aturan dan cara). Ayat tersebut sering dikutip oleh para pemikir Islam kontemporer untuk menegaskan pluralitas syari’at yang dibawa oleh para Nabi, sejak Nabi Adam hingga Nabi Muhammad. Menurut Husein Muhammad, perbedaan syari’at yang dibawa oleh Nabi disebabkan oleh perbedaan tradisi, budaya dan kondisi sosial masing-masing umatnya.”
Jika memang demikian, Allah sangat memperhatikan realitas sosial, tradisi dan budaya suatu umat yang akan mengemban syari’at tertentu. Sebab, agama memang diperuntukkan bagi manusia, sehingga sangat logis sekali jika Allah memperhatikan kondisi manusia yang akan menerimanya. syari’at umat Nabi tertentu, bisa jadi tidak cocok untuk diterapkan pada umat Nabi yang lain.
Dengan demikian, Allah memberikan inspirasi kepada kita, bahwa dalam menerapkan syari’ah harus kontekstual, harus memperhatikan realitas manusia yang akan melaksanakannya. Jika tidak, sangat dimungkinkan bahwa syari’ah tersebut tidak applicable dan relevan bagi manusia yang menerimanya.
Kedua, dalam tradisi ulum al-Qur’an, kita mengenal teori naskh wa mansukh (abrogation theory). Meski teori tersebut bersifat polemik dan kontroversial dikalangan ulama’ klasik hingga kontemporer, tetapi mereka sepakat bahwa teori tersebut menegaskan prinsip graduasi dan kontektualisasi.
Muhammad Abid al-Jabiri misalnya mengatakan bahwa naskh merupakan suatu bentuk proses graduasi dalam hukum. Suatu hukum, bagi al-Jabiri, diwahyukan dengan memperhatikan kondisi-kondisi umat Islam pada saat itu, apakah kondisinya masih lemah dan lain sebaginya. Kemudian ketika kondisi mereka sudah mapan, turunlah perubahan dalam hukum tersebut dalam rangka menyesuaikan dengan perkembangan kondisi mereka.
Lagi-lagi, Allah memberikan inspirasi kepada kita, bahwa syari’at-nya diturunkan secara kontekstual untuk kemaslahatan manusia, yakni dengan memperhatikan kondisi sosio-historis masyarakat Arab pada waktu itu. Dalam kasus khamr misalnya, Allah tidak melarangnya langsung, tetapi secara gradual.
Selain prinsip graduasi dan kontekstualisai, teori naskh mengisyaratkan semangat perubahan. Dengan kata lain, ketika kondisi suatu masyarakat berubah, maka hukum pun ikut berubah. Menurut Abdullah Saeed dalam bukunya Interpreting the Quran, spirit dari teori naskh ini harus dijadikan pegangan dalam melakukan ijtihad.
Selain dari al-Qur’an, kita bisa temukan praktek kontekstualisasi pada generasi salaf. Umar bin Khattab misalnya, tidak menghukum seorang pembantu yang mencuri unta majikannya. Penyebab adalah si majikan tidak memberi upah pembantunya. Bahkan, Umar menghukum majikan tersebut dengan menyuruhnya membayar 800 dirham. Dari sini, kita bisa lihat bahwa Umar tidak berpegang pada bunyi teks secara harfiah, tetapi lebih mengedepankan kondisi si pembantu tersebut.
Sebenarnya para ulama’ klasik sudah menyadari bahwa realitas manusia adalah dinamis dan teks-teks keagamaan (al-Qur’an dan Hadis) bersifat statis dan terbatas. Oleh karena itu, sangat diperlukan kontekstualisasi terhadap teks-teks tersebut. Misalnya ungkapan: al-nusush mutanahiyah wa al-waqi’ ghairu al-mutanahiyah (teks-teks keagamaan bersifat terbatas, sementara realitas tidak terbatas), dan juga kaidah-kaidah fiqh: “taghayyur al-ahkam bi taghayyur al-azminah wa al-amkinah (perubahan hukum sejalan dengan perubahan tempat dan waktu)”.
Kesadaran yang demikian, meniscayakan penafsiran yang terus-menerus. Antara teks yang statis dan konteks yang dinamis harus selalu didialogkan. Islam harus ditafsirkan secara kontekstual, sesuai dengan zamannya, sehingga ia dapat menjawab pelbagai problem masyarakat kontemporer (shalih likulli zaman wa makan).
Lebih-lebih, saat ini umat Islam dihadapkan pada arus modernisasi dan globalisasi yang tak terbendung. Problem-problem yang dihadapi masyarkat Islam kontemporer sangatlah kompleks, misalnya pluralisme, demokrasi, negara bangsa (nation state), kesetaraan gender, kemiskinan dan lain sebagainya.
Bagaimana Islam merespon problem-problem tersebut? apakah umat Islam hanya mengikuti bunyi literal teks al-Qur’an dan Hadis serta pendapat ulama’ tradisional yang bisa jadi tidak relevan dengan konteks kekinian? Menafsirkan al-Qur’an dan Hadis secara kontekstual dan sesuai dengan semangat zaman akan menjadikan keduanya fungsional Pemahaman literal justru mengakibat keduanya menjadi teks yang “mati”, tidak relevan serta tidak bisa menjawab tantangan zaman.
