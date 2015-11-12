Home » Gagasan » Ayat Sebagai Teori Sosial
7290794228_43de52f452_z

Ayat Sebagai Teori Sosial

Maman Suratman 12/11/2015

3.6/5 (5)

IslamLib – Bicara “ayat”, di sini saya bicara tentang teks-teks dalam alkitab (quran, injil, dsb). Teks-teks itu biasa orang klaim sebagai perkataan tuhan. Menyentuhnya berarti menyentuh sesuatu yang suci. Menyoalnya berarti menyoal sesuatu yang sakral, mistis, tak terjangkau. Paling tidak, itulah definisi yang jamak dicekokkan kepada orang awam seperti saya.

Awalnya saya menerima informasi tersebut secara pasif bahwa menyentuh dan menyoal wilayah ini hampir hukumnya bertaraf “haram”. Orang seawam saya hampir tak dibolehkan untuk menjadikan ayat sebagai sarana atau objek kajian. Sekadar membaca dan mengartikannya boleh-boleh saja. Tetapi ketika sampai pada mempersoalkan, memperdebatkan, apalagi menafsirkan ayat, sungguh orang seperti saya tak diperkenankan.

Ya, hanya orang-orang “berilmu” saja yang dianggap layak untuk upaya-upaya itu. Lainnya tidak. Emang apa itu ilmu? Apa yang menjadi tolak ukur seseorang bisa disebut berilmu atau tidak? Mengapa yang itu bisa dianggap berilmu sedang yang ini dianggap tidak? Ah, tak patut saya gubris secara lanjut.

Baru belakangan ini saja saya mulai tersadarkan. Ternyata, siapapun boleh melakukan semua hal-hal semacam itu. Menyentuh, menyoal, mendebat, bahkan menafsir ayat jika perlu, mereka dan kita, semua boleh. Bagi saya sendiri, tak ada kelebihan khusus yang harus dimiliki seseorang untuk menjadikan dirinya sebagai subjek atas ayat yang banyak orang sebut sebagai perkataan tuhan ini. Akal pikiran, saya rasa hanya ini yang menjadi syarat sah seseorang untuk melakukan aktivitas tersebut.

Apa ada syarat lain kecuali itu? Selama akal pikiran menjadi semacam pemandu atau pedoman gerak, kenapa tidak? Semua manusia punya potensi. Tinggal bagaimana ia dikelola dengan baik hingga melahirkan satu kekuatan yang lebih rill. Inilah yang menjadi pembeda manusia dari mahluk lainnya.

Tanpa perlu lagi berbasa-basi tentang siapa yang berhak atau tidak berhak, layak atau tidak layakkah ia menjadi subjek di mana ayat sebagai sarana atau objek kajiannya, yang jelas, wilayah ini butuh sentuhan masing-masing individu. Mengapa harus demikian? Alasan saya sederhana. Toh ayat pun sebatas teori sosial. Dan teori ini patut menjadi teori siapapun sebagai mahluk sosial pula (manusia atau individu yang berpikir).

Sebagai teori sosial, tentu tak salah jika ayat dikutip di mana-mana. Baik dalam tulisan, diskusi, atau di momentum-momentum pertukaran gagasan yang lain. Toh ayat pun sebatas teori sosial, bukan? Ia dipakai sebagai satu pedoman hidup. Ia dipakai guna memberi arah dan jalan alternatif kepada manusia. Bahwa ayat pun mampu memberi satu model cara pandang tentang bagaimana manusia bisa bebas dari segala macam bentuk persoalan hidup yang melilitnya. Kenapa harus kita hindari?

Memang jamak kita jumpai bahwa tujuan orang mengutip ayat hanya untuk melegitimasi atau membenarkan pendapat serta tindakannya. Pun tak jarang kita temui mereka-mereka yang mengutip ayat hanya untuk memberangus lawan-lawan bicara dan diskusinya (Ulil dalam Politik “Mengutip Ayat” dan Kekacauan Epistemologis, Islamlib.com). Meski demikian, ini bukan berarti bahwa ayat sama sekali tidak boleh untuk kita kutip. Justru, inilah tantangan ayat sebagaimana juga berlaku pada teori-teori sosial lainnya.

Sepanjang sejarah umat manusia, dulu, kini hingga nanti, hidup dan penghidupannya memang selalu saja menuai berbagai macam bentuk persoalan. Seolah bahwa hidup itu sendiri meniscayakan adanya sebuah persoalan sebagai penyertanya. Benar atau tidak, tiap-tiap manusia tetap saja dituntut untuk mengatasinya. Membiarkan atau mendiamkannya, sama saja bahwa hidup sekadar hanya untuk mati.

Saya yakin betul bahwa dahulu, bahkan hingga sekarang, hadirnya ayat tiada lain untuk meretas beragam soal yang mendera hidup manusia tersebut. Sebagai contoh misalnya, di zaman (nabi) Muhammad, orang penah berkisruh tentang bagaimana atau apa yang menjadi tolak ukur suatu pendapat bisa dipertahankan atau dijadikan sebagai pedoman nomor wahid di antara pendapat-pendapat lainnya.

Setelah mengalami proses berpikir yang panjang guna menemui solusi yang dimaksud, pada titik inilah ayat dihadirkan sebagai satu teori sosial.

Dan janganlah kamu berdebat dengan ahli kitab, melainkan dengan cara yang paling baik kecuali dengan orang-orang yang zalim di antara mereka…(QS.29:46).

Entah mau dipandang politis atau tidak, yang jelas, ayat di atas saya golongkan sebagai suatu pedoman hidup, sebagai satu teori sosial. Tidakkah ayat itu memberi kita arah dan jalan alternatif? Tidakkah ia menjadi satu model cara pandang untuk membebaskan manusia dari segala macam bentuk persoalan hidup yang melilitnya, pun termasuk dalam hal berdiskusi, bertukar pendapat, pikiran atau gagasan?

Bahwa tujuan kita berdiskusi tidak untuk merendahkan atau menghina orang lain. Tujuan kita tidak pula untuk beradu argumen untuk sekadar menjadi pemenang di mana yang lain menjadi pihak yang kalah. Tetapi tujuan kita berdiskusi adalah saling memberi alasan terbaik, seperti kejelasan dan masuk akal (logis). Dan siapapun yang pendapatnya termasuk dalam kategori tersebut, maka ia (pendapatnya) layak untuk dijadikan sebagai tolak ukurnya. Begitulah ayat tersebut di atas berbunyi. Dan tentu ayat-ayat yang lain pun sebenarnya demikian. Soalnya hanya berkutat pada cara penekan di masing-masingnya.

Melihat teori (ayat) dan penjelasannya tersebut, saya dapat menyimpulkan bahwa kebenaran suatu ayat bukan karena ia bersumber dari tuhan. Lagipula tak ada pembuktian rill tentang hal ini. Tapi kebenaran ayat, seperti juga kebenaran teori-teori sosial yang lain, terletak pada sejauhmana ia memiliki alasan-alasan terbaiknya. Apakah ia jelas. Apakah ia masuk akal (logis).

Tetapi karena suatu teori juga mengandung nilai plus-minus sekaligus di dalamnya, ia tetap butuh untuk direvisi. Kita harus paham bahwa teori itu (termasuk ayat) bukan sebab tapi akibat. Karenanya, suatu teori apapapun, mesti terus ditempatkan pada dimensi ruang dan waktu. Dengan kata lain, ia butuh penafsiran serius sesuai konteks zamannya yang berlaku. Toh ayat pun sebatas teori sosial.

Dengan demikian, hari ini dan ke depannya, saya hanya bisa berharap bahwa sebuah ayat jangan lagi kita pandang sebagai sesuatu yang suci karena klaim sebagai perkataan tuhan. Kesucian ataupun kesakralan ayat hanya bisa ternilai dari sejauhmana ayat tersebut meretas beragam persoalan yang dialami oleh manusia. Sejauhmana ia dapat menjadi kacamata dalam merespon soal hidup dan penghidupan semua manusia. Toh ayat pun sebatas teori sosial.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib