Ayat Sebagai Teori Sosial

IslamLib – Bicara “ayat”, di sini saya bicara tentang teks-teks dalam alkitab (quran, injil, dsb). Teks-teks itu biasa orang klaim sebagai perkataan tuhan. Menyentuhnya berarti menyentuh sesuatu yang suci. Menyoalnya berarti menyoal sesuatu yang sakral, mistis, tak terjangkau. Paling tidak, itulah definisi yang jamak dicekokkan kepada orang awam seperti saya.
Awalnya saya menerima informasi tersebut secara pasif bahwa menyentuh dan menyoal wilayah ini hampir hukumnya bertaraf “haram”. Orang seawam saya hampir tak dibolehkan untuk menjadikan ayat sebagai sarana atau objek kajian. Sekadar membaca dan mengartikannya boleh-boleh saja. Tetapi ketika sampai pada mempersoalkan, memperdebatkan, apalagi menafsirkan ayat, sungguh orang seperti saya tak diperkenankan.
Ya, hanya orang-orang “berilmu” saja yang dianggap layak untuk upaya-upaya itu. Lainnya tidak. Emang apa itu ilmu? Apa yang menjadi tolak ukur seseorang bisa disebut berilmu atau tidak? Mengapa yang itu bisa dianggap berilmu sedang yang ini dianggap tidak? Ah, tak patut saya gubris secara lanjut.
Baru belakangan ini saja saya mulai tersadarkan. Ternyata, siapapun boleh melakukan semua hal-hal semacam itu. Menyentuh, menyoal, mendebat, bahkan menafsir ayat jika perlu, mereka dan kita, semua boleh. Bagi saya sendiri, tak ada kelebihan khusus yang harus dimiliki seseorang untuk menjadikan dirinya sebagai subjek atas ayat yang banyak orang sebut sebagai perkataan tuhan ini. Akal pikiran, saya rasa hanya ini yang menjadi syarat sah seseorang untuk melakukan aktivitas tersebut.
Apa ada syarat lain kecuali itu? Selama akal pikiran menjadi semacam pemandu atau pedoman gerak, kenapa tidak? Semua manusia punya potensi. Tinggal bagaimana ia dikelola dengan baik hingga melahirkan satu kekuatan yang lebih rill. Inilah yang menjadi pembeda manusia dari mahluk lainnya.
Tanpa perlu lagi berbasa-basi tentang siapa yang berhak atau tidak berhak, layak atau tidak layakkah ia menjadi subjek di mana ayat sebagai sarana atau objek kajiannya, yang jelas, wilayah ini butuh sentuhan masing-masing individu. Mengapa harus demikian? Alasan saya sederhana. Toh ayat pun sebatas teori sosial. Dan teori ini patut menjadi teori siapapun sebagai mahluk sosial pula (manusia atau individu yang berpikir).
Sebagai teori sosial, tentu tak salah jika ayat dikutip di mana-mana. Baik dalam tulisan, diskusi, atau di momentum-momentum pertukaran gagasan yang lain. Toh ayat pun sebatas teori sosial, bukan? Ia dipakai sebagai satu pedoman hidup. Ia dipakai guna memberi arah dan jalan alternatif kepada manusia. Bahwa ayat pun mampu memberi satu model cara pandang tentang bagaimana manusia bisa bebas dari segala macam bentuk persoalan hidup yang melilitnya. Kenapa harus kita hindari?
Memang jamak kita jumpai bahwa tujuan orang mengutip ayat hanya untuk melegitimasi atau membenarkan pendapat serta tindakannya. Pun tak jarang kita temui mereka-mereka yang mengutip ayat hanya untuk memberangus lawan-lawan bicara dan diskusinya (Ulil dalam Politik “Mengutip Ayat” dan Kekacauan Epistemologis, Islamlib.com). Meski demikian, ini bukan berarti bahwa ayat sama sekali tidak boleh untuk kita kutip. Justru, inilah tantangan ayat sebagaimana juga berlaku pada teori-teori sosial lainnya.
Sepanjang sejarah umat manusia, dulu, kini hingga nanti, hidup dan penghidupannya memang selalu saja menuai berbagai macam bentuk persoalan. Seolah bahwa hidup itu sendiri meniscayakan adanya sebuah persoalan sebagai penyertanya. Benar atau tidak, tiap-tiap manusia tetap saja dituntut untuk mengatasinya. Membiarkan atau mendiamkannya, sama saja bahwa hidup sekadar hanya untuk mati.
Saya yakin betul bahwa dahulu, bahkan hingga sekarang, hadirnya ayat tiada lain untuk meretas beragam soal yang mendera hidup manusia tersebut. Sebagai contoh misalnya, di zaman (nabi) Muhammad, orang penah berkisruh tentang bagaimana atau apa yang menjadi tolak ukur suatu pendapat bisa dipertahankan atau dijadikan sebagai pedoman nomor wahid di antara pendapat-pendapat lainnya.
Setelah mengalami proses berpikir yang panjang guna menemui solusi yang dimaksud, pada titik inilah ayat dihadirkan sebagai satu teori sosial.
Dan janganlah kamu berdebat dengan ahli kitab, melainkan dengan cara yang paling baik kecuali dengan orang-orang yang zalim di antara mereka…(QS.29:46).
Entah mau dipandang politis atau tidak, yang jelas, ayat di atas saya golongkan sebagai suatu pedoman hidup, sebagai satu teori sosial. Tidakkah ayat itu memberi kita arah dan jalan alternatif? Tidakkah ia menjadi satu model cara pandang untuk membebaskan manusia dari segala macam bentuk persoalan hidup yang melilitnya, pun termasuk dalam hal berdiskusi, bertukar pendapat, pikiran atau gagasan?
Bahwa tujuan kita berdiskusi tidak untuk merendahkan atau menghina orang lain. Tujuan kita tidak pula untuk beradu argumen untuk sekadar menjadi pemenang di mana yang lain menjadi pihak yang kalah. Tetapi tujuan kita berdiskusi adalah saling memberi alasan terbaik, seperti kejelasan dan masuk akal (logis). Dan siapapun yang pendapatnya termasuk dalam kategori tersebut, maka ia (pendapatnya) layak untuk dijadikan sebagai tolak ukurnya. Begitulah ayat tersebut di atas berbunyi. Dan tentu ayat-ayat yang lain pun sebenarnya demikian. Soalnya hanya berkutat pada cara penekan di masing-masingnya.
Melihat teori (ayat) dan penjelasannya tersebut, saya dapat menyimpulkan bahwa kebenaran suatu ayat bukan karena ia bersumber dari tuhan. Lagipula tak ada pembuktian rill tentang hal ini. Tapi kebenaran ayat, seperti juga kebenaran teori-teori sosial yang lain, terletak pada sejauhmana ia memiliki alasan-alasan terbaiknya. Apakah ia jelas. Apakah ia masuk akal (logis).
Tetapi karena suatu teori juga mengandung nilai plus-minus sekaligus di dalamnya, ia tetap butuh untuk direvisi. Kita harus paham bahwa teori itu (termasuk ayat) bukan sebab tapi akibat. Karenanya, suatu teori apapapun, mesti terus ditempatkan pada dimensi ruang dan waktu. Dengan kata lain, ia butuh penafsiran serius sesuai konteks zamannya yang berlaku. Toh ayat pun sebatas teori sosial.
Dengan demikian, hari ini dan ke depannya, saya hanya bisa berharap bahwa sebuah ayat jangan lagi kita pandang sebagai sesuatu yang suci karena klaim sebagai perkataan tuhan. Kesucian ataupun kesakralan ayat hanya bisa ternilai dari sejauhmana ayat tersebut meretas beragam persoalan yang dialami oleh manusia. Sejauhmana ia dapat menjadi kacamata dalam merespon soal hidup dan penghidupan semua manusia. Toh ayat pun sebatas teori sosial.
Hello, just wanted to tell you, I liked this blog post.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
F*ckin¦ awesome issues here. I¦m very happy to peer your post. Thank you a lot and i am having a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I?¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I?¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site 🙂
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d
ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or
maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa?
My website goes over a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from
each other. If you might be interested feel free
to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
Wonderful blog by the way!
Hello. magnificent job. I did not imagine this. This is a excellent story. Thanks!
After exploring a handful of the blog posts on your web site,
I honestly like your technique of writing a blog. I saved
as a favorite it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back soon. Take
a look at my web site too and tell me your opinion.
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re using?
I’m having some minor security problems with
my latest blog and I’d like to find something more safeguarded.
Do you have any recommendations?
I got what you intend, appreciate it for putting up.Woh I am pleased to find this website through google. “You must pray that the way be long, full of adventures and experiences.” by Constantine Peter Cavafy.
Everyone loves it when folks come together and share ideas.
Great website, keep it up!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the
same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
I’m still learning from you, as I’m improving myself. I absolutely love reading everything that is written on your site.Keep the aarticles coming. I loved it!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to present something back and aid others such as you helped me.
I precisely had to thank you very much yet again. I’m not certain the things I would’ve undertaken in the absence of these tactics shown by you about this topic. It truly was a very hard matter for me personally, nevertheless understanding this specialised tactic you resolved that made me to leap with joy. I am happy for your guidance and have high hopes you recognize what an amazing job your are putting in instructing the mediocre ones through a site. I’m certain you have never got to know all of us.
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto
a coworker who has been conducting a little research on this.
And he actually bought me breakfast because I stumbled upon it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending some time to discuss this issue here on your internet site.
You can definitely see your skills in the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I’ve truly loved
surfing around your weblog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing for your rss feed and I hope you write once more soon!
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
It will always be exciting to read through content from other writers and practice a
little something from their web sites.
I like reading a post that will make men and women think. Also, many thanks
for permitting me to comment!
I am glad to be a visitant of this utter web site! , thanks for this rare info ! .
This piece of writing will help the internet people for
setting up new website or even a blog from start to end.
Its excellent as your other blog posts : D, thanks for putting up.
Wow, that’s what I was exploring for, what a material!
existing here at this blog, thanks admin of this website.
Generally I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like to
say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do so!
Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice
post.
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same outcome.
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and
bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will
be a lot more useful than ever before.|
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Well written!|
I will right away grasp your rss feed as I can’t to find your e-mail
subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly allow me recognise so
that I may subscribe. Thanks.|
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and
it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you
few interesting things or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles
referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!|
It is the best time to make a few plans for the future and
it’s time to be happy. I’ve learn this submit and if I may I
wish to recommend you few interesting issues or tips. Maybe
you could write subsequent articles referring to this
article. I wish to learn even more things about
it!|
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours as of late, but I never discovered any interesting article like yours.
It is beautiful worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all
webmasters and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the net shall be much more helpful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its fastidious discussion regarding this paragraph here at this weblog, I have read all
that, so now me also commenting at this place.|
I am sure this article has touched all the internet viewers, its really really nice piece of writing on building up new webpage.|
Wow, this post is nice, my sister is analyzing these kinds of
things, therefore I am going to inform her.|
bookmarked!!, I love your blog!|
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and the rest of
the website is really good.|
Hi, I do think this is a great site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going
to return once again since i have bookmarked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide
other people.|
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this
blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to
get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal.
I must say that you’ve done a excellent job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads super fast for me on Chrome.
Outstanding Blog!|
These are actually wonderful ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some nice factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.|
I like what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and coverage!
Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve you guys to our blogroll.|
Hi there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with
us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be
tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog and brilliant design and style.|
I love what you guys are usually up too. This sort of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve added you guys to our blogroll.|
Hey there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to
ask!|
Hello would you mind letting me know which web host you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet
browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a fair
price? Cheers, I appreciate it!|
Everyone loves it when individuals come together and share opinions.
Great site, keep it up!|
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how can we communicate?|
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Firefox.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let
you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem
fixed soon. Thanks|
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Take care!
Where are your contact details though?|
It’s very simple to find out any topic on web as compared
to books, as I found this paragraph at this web page.|
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but,
I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for
your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I
look forward to seeing it improve over time.|
Hey there! I’ve been following your website
for a while now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you
a shout out from Humble Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good work!|
Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the info you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I
get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my
phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, very good blog!|
Its like you learn my mind! You seem to understand so much approximately this, such as you
wrote the e book in it or something. I believe that you could do
with some percent to force the message house a bit,
but other than that, that is fantastic blog. A great read.
I will certainly be back.|
I visited many blogs but the audio feature for audio songs existing at this website is genuinely superb.|
Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of
spam comments? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any
assistance is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article!
It’s the little changes that make the most significant changes.
Thanks for sharing!|
I absolutely love your website.. Pleasant colors &
theme. Did you develop this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m attempting to create my own blog and want to know where you got this from or just what the theme is named.
Appreciate it!|
Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better! Looking at this article reminds me of
my previous roommate! He constantly kept talking about this.
I will send this article to him. Pretty sure he’s going to have a
great read. Thank you for sharing!|
Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different
topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Superb choice of
colors!|
There’s certainly a great deal to learn about this issue.
I really like all the points you’ve made.|
You made some decent points there. I looked on the net to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views
on this site.|
Hi there, I read your blogs on a regular basis. Your humoristic style is witty, keep doing what you’re doing!|
I simply couldn’t go away your site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the usual information a person supply to your guests?
Is gonna be back continuously to check up on new posts|
I wanted to thank you for this good read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it.
I have you bookmarked to look at new things you post…|
What’s up, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this article.
It was practical. Keep on posting!|
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your post. I like to
write a little comment to support you.|
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this website’s content all the time along with a cup of coffee.|
I every time emailed this weblog post page to all my associates, as if like to
read it afterward my contacts will too.|
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less.
I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any help would be really appreciated!|
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog before but after browsing through many of the posts I
realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m definitely pleased I discovered
it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back often!|
Wonderful work! That is the type of information that are supposed to be shared around the net.
Shame on Google for now not positioning this post higher!
Come on over and talk over with my website . Thanks =)|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.|
Hello there, There’s no doubt that your web site may be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening
in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to
provide you with a quick heads up! Apart from that, excellent blog!|
Someone necessarily lend a hand to make severely posts I’d state.
This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far?
I amazed with the analysis you made to make this particular submit amazing.
Fantastic task!|
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I to find It truly useful & it helped me
out much. I am hoping to provide one thing back and help others
such as you aided me.|
Howdy! I just would like to offer you a huge thumbs up
for your great info you have here on this post.
I’ll be coming back to your blog for more soon.|
I every time used to study piece of writing in news papers but now as I am
a user of web so from now I am using net for articles, thanks to web.|
Your means of telling everything in this article is in fact pleasant, every one be capable of without difficulty know it, Thanks a lot.|
Hi there, I found your blog by way of Google whilst
looking for a similar subject, your site came up, it seems to be good.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just became aware of your weblog through Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate in case you continue this
in future. Many other folks might be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!|
I am curious to find out what blog platform you have been working
with? I’m having some minor security problems with my latest
site and I would like to find something more secure.
Do you have any suggestions?|
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to
see a great blog like this one nowadays.|
I’m extremely impressed together with your writing abilities and also
with the format for your weblog. Is this a paid subject or
did you modify it your self? Either way keep up the excellent
quality writing, it’s rare to look a nice weblog like this one today..|
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem together with your website in internet explorer, could check this?
IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a large
component to other people will miss your magnificent writing due to
this problem.|
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this information for my
mission.|
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am
trying to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to
use a few of you
\
I am genuinely delighted to read this weblog posts which
carries tons of useful facts, thanks for providing these data.
Its such as you read my thoughts! You seem to understand so much approximately this, like you
wrote the e-book in it or something. I feel that you could do with some % to power the message house a bit, but instead
of that, this is wonderful blog. A fantastic read.
I will definitely be back.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Very helpful information specifically the last part 🙂
I care for such information a lot. I was looking
for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
It’s still unclear whether the results extend too othher people of men — for
example, men of thhe same agee group who are taking testoserone for low-T syndrome or for
anti-aging purposes, or younger men taking iit for physical improvement.
you are in reality a excellent webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible. It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a magnificent activity in this topic!
Good post, I am about to spend more time researching this topic.
I am normally to blogging and i truly love your written content.
The post has truly speaks my interest. I
am going to bookmark your website and keep checking for new
information.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!
Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some help
from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your
own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out
pretty quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thanks
Custom-made jewelry employ cartoon designs, flower styles, leaf types, as
well as basic and also non secular symbols. This article looks at some
of their more questionable activities. The truth is that students are more inquisitive and
adept at finding routes around gateway prevention systems.
Wow, that’s what I was exploring for, what a data!
existing here at this weblog, thanks admin of this site.
I have read so many articles or reviews concerning the blogger lovers but this post is really a nice post, keep it up.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit
more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Excellent work!
It’s amazing in support of me to have a web page, which is beneficial for my know-how.
thanks admin
The division of the consumers is done on the basis of the resources offered to the working
as a consultant services by you and also the thorough evaluation of demographics, geographies and
inclinations in connection with your business offerings.
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this info for my mission.
I look at this post fully on the subject of the difference of latest and earlier technologies, it’s remarkable article.
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this web page regularly, this web page is actually pleasant and the visitors are truly sharing good thoughts.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have
put in penning this blog. I am hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts by you later on as
well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own site
now 😉
Yes! Finally something about quote car insurances.
I like the helpful info you provide for your articles. I will bookmark your blog and test once more here frequently. I’m relatively certain I’ll be informed lots of new stuff right right here! Best of luck for the following!
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this website
daily, this site is in fact pleasant and the visitors are truly sharing good
thoughts.
Hi there, just turned into alert to your weblog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful for those who proceed this in future. Many folks might be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me.
Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the
internet will be much more useful than ever before.|
I could not refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well
written!|
I’ll immediately take hold of your rss as I can not find your
email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve
any? Please let me realize so that I may just subscribe.
Thanks.|
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or advice.
Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read even more things about it!|
It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the long run and it is time
to be happy. I have learn this put up and if I may just I
desire to counsel you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write subsequent articles regarding this article.
I wish to learn even more issues approximately it!|
I have been surfing online greater than 3 hours nowadays, yet I by no means found
any interesting article like yours. It is lovely price enough for me.
Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent
content as you did, the internet can be much more helpful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its nice dialogue about this piece of writing at this place
at this website, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting
at this place.|
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the
internet visitors, its really really fastidious paragraph on building up
new blog.|
Wow, this post is fastidious, my sister is analyzing such things, therefore I am going to convey her.|
Saved as a favorite, I really like your website!|
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this
article plus the rest of the website is also very good.|
Hi, I do think this is a great website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may revisit yet again since I book marked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to
guide others.|
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective.
A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability
and appearance. I must say you have done a awesome job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads super quick for me on Internet explorer.
Outstanding Blog!|
These are in fact impressive ideas in about blogging. You have touched some good things here.
Any way keep up wrinting.|
I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.|
Howdy! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with
us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Wonderful blog and fantastic design and style.|
I really like what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the great works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.|
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs
and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for
being off-topic but I had to ask!|
Hey there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different
browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider
at a honest price? Many thanks, I appreciate it!|
Everyone loves it whenever people get together and share opinions.
Great website, continue the good work!|
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how can we
communicate?|
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
The style and design look great though! Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Thanks|
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Take care!
Exactly where are your contact details though?|
It’s very easy to find out any matter on net as compared
to books, as I found this paragraph at this web page.|
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to send you an email.
I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it grow over
time.|
Greetings! I’ve been following your website for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a
shout out from Lubbock Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the
fantastic work!|
Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to tears
at work so I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my
phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, amazing
site!|
Its such as you read my mind! You seem to understand a lot about this,
such as you wrote the guide in it or something.
I believe that you just can do with a few % to force
the message house a bit, however instead of that, this is
magnificent blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.|
I visited several websites except the audio quality for audio songs
existing at this web site is truly superb.|
Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one
and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks?
If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular post! It’s the
little changes which will make the greatest changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!|
I seriously love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself? Please reply
back as I’m trying to create my own personal website and would like to find out where you got this from or exactly what the theme is called.
Many thanks!|
Hello there! This post could not be written much better!
Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I’ll send this post to him.
Pretty sure he’ll have a great read. Many thanks for sharing!|
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same
page layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!|
There is certainly a great deal to learn about this topic.
I love all the points you have made.|
You have made some decent points there. I checked on the internet
for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.|
Hi there, I check your blog on a regular basis.
Your humoristic style is awesome, keep it up!|
I just couldn’t leave your site before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard info an individual supply on your guests?
Is gonna be back often to investigate cross-check new posts|
I want to to thank you for this very good read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit
of it. I have you bookmarked to look at new stuff
you post…|
Hello, just wanted to tell you, I liked this blog post.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!|
Hello, I enjoy reading through your article post.
I wanted to write a little comment to support you.|
I every time spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s posts every day along
with a cup of coffee.|
I constantly emailed this blog post page to all my associates, since if like to read it after that my links will
too.|
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress
on a variety of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into
it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!|
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing through
a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!|
Terrific article! This is the type of information that are supposed to be shared around the net.
Disgrace on Google for not positioning this put up higher!
Come on over and visit my web site . Thank you =)|
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It
truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope
to give something back and help others like you aided me.|
Greetings, I believe your web site might be having web browser compatibility problems.
Whenever I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however
when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Other than that, great blog!|
Someone essentially assist to make significantly posts I would state.
This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus
far? I amazed with the research you made to create
this particular post extraordinary. Magnificent job!|
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I find It truly helpful & it helped me out much.
I hope to provide one thing again and help others such
as you helped me.|
Hello there! I simply want to offer you a huge thumbs
up for the excellent information you have got right here on this post.
I will be returning to your website for more soon.|
I every time used to read post in news papers but now as I am a user of net therefore from now I am using net
for posts, thanks to web.|
Your method of describing the whole thing in this paragraph is genuinely pleasant, all can easily
be aware of it, Thanks a lot.|
Hi there, I discovered your web site by means of Google while searching for a similar matter, your website
got here up, it looks good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just was alert to your weblog via Google, and
found that it’s really informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
I’ll be grateful if you proceed this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!|
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re working
with? I’m experiencing some small security problems with my latest blog and I would like to find
something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?|
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your
blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one
these days.|
I’m really impressed with your writing talents as neatly as
with the structure for your blog. Is that this a paid subject matter or
did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up
the nice high quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog
like this one nowadays..|
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your site
in internet explorer, might check this? IE nonetheless is the market leader and a large portion of folks
will miss your excellent writing due to this problem.|
I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for great info I was looking for this information for my mission.|
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to
enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use {some of|a few\
I think everything posted made a bunch of sense.
However, what about this? what if you added a little information? I mean, I don’t wish to tell
you how to run your blog, but suppose you added a headline to maybe grab a person’s attention? I mean Ayat Sebagai Teori Sosial | IslamLib is a little boring.
You could look at Yahoo’s front page and note how they write article titles to get people
to click. You might try adding a video or a related picture or two to grab readers
excited about everything’ve got to say. In my opinion, it might make your blog a little bit more
interesting.
I’d have to test with you here. Which isn’t one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in studying a submit that can make people think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to remark!
It’s impressive that you are getting ideas from
this article as well as from our dialogue made at this place.
This is my first time go to see at here and i am actually pleassant to read everthing at one
place.
Simply wanna comment on few general things, The website design is perfect, the articles is very superb. “The enemy is anybody who’s going to get you killed, no matter which side he’s on.” by Joseph Heller.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say
wonderful blog!
Wow! After all I got a web site from where I be able to really get helpful data concerning my
study and knowledge.
Thankyou for this howling post, I am glad I discovered this web site on yahoo.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your blog.
You have some really good articles and I think I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some material for your blog
in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an email if interested.
Cheers!
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
I’ve read a few good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to create such a excellent informative site.
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well written!
Generally I tend not to learn post on blogs, however I want to
claim that this write-up very pressured me to have a look at
and do it! Your writing style is amazed me. Thanks a lot, very nice article.
you are actually a good webmaster. The website loading speed
is incredible. It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick.
In addition, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a great job on this subject!
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that,
this is wonderful blog. A great read. I will definitely be back.
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this web page, for the reason that i want enjoyment, as this this
web page conations really good funny data too.
Glad to be one of many visitors on this awing site : D.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and
in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Yay google is my queen assisted me to find this great website ! .
Really good post. I am going to be facing some of these issues at the same time..
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting
my own blog and was wondering what all is required to get
set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would
cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% sure.
Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Cheers
” The author with much concern is looking to draw attention of his readers to the fact that not merely learning, but the ability of expressing one’s knowledge is extremely important. Finally, a vital portion of any Beautician course is the correct study guides to help you out using your revision. Furthermore, when these cultures switch for the western diet, they begin to display the signs of these agricultural diseases.
Good info. Lucky me I found your blog by chance (stumbleupon).
I have saved as a favorite for later!
Wonderful blog! I came across it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you possess any tips regarding how to get indexed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a time having said that i never manage to get there!
Thanks a lot
Drop your kids away using your mom or newborn-sitter and share some intimate
moments with each other. If, for some reason the removal is not successful, this can happen if the infection is a new variant of TDSS rootkit.
It flat-out informs you of that it’s going to store
every one of the files you download and bookmarks you’re making, which if you forget to delete to as leave a fairly giant trail behind.
I understand this site offers quality dependent content and other data, could there be every other web site
which presents these kinds of data in quality?
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious know-how on the topic
of unpredicted emotions.
I was very happy to find this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time just
for this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and i also have you book marked to see new things in your web site.
This website certainly has all of the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Well I definitely liked reading it. This post offered by you is very helpful for correct planning.
Thanks in support of sharing this kind of pleasant idea, part of writing is fastidious,
thats why i have got read it fully
I look at this article completely on the subject of the resemblance of most current and earlier technologies, it’s remarkable article.
I like the efforts you have put in this, regards for all the great blog posts.
Hi there to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this web
page, and your views are pleasant for new people.
Simply a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design.
Really Appreciate this article, can you make it so I receive an email every time you make a new article?
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this fantastic blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am
a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; we have
created some nice procedures and we are looking to trade techniques with others, be sure to shoot
me an e-mail if interested.
Very efficiently written story. It will be helpful to anybody who utilizes it, including myself. Keep doing what you are doing – looking forward to more posts.
JM
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
I got this web page from my buddy who shared with me regarding this web page
and at the moment this time I am visiting this website and reading very
informative articles or reviews here.