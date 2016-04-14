Home » Gagasan » Beda Kiai Rendah Hati dan Ustaz Televisi
Cak Nun ketika ngaji bareng di Kutoarjo, Purworejo. (Foto: dok. pribadi penulis)
Cak Nun ketika ngaji bareng di Kutoarjo, Purworejo. (Foto: dok. pribadi penulis)

Beda Kiai Rendah Hati dan Ustaz Televisi

Ahmad Naufa Khoirul Faizun 14/04/2016

Di kampung saya, ada seorang kiai yang cukup dikenal. Sebut saja namanya Kiai Hamdan. Ia adalah kiai kampung yang sehari-harinya bergelut dengan lumpur, pacul, kitab, ceramah, membersamai keluarga orang yang meninggal sampai melayani tamu dengan hajat bermacam-macam.

Ia jauh dari media, baik koran, media sosial apalagi televisi. Jauh dari kota dan “pusat peradaban”. Meski begitu, beliau memiliki kearifan yang kadang tidak dimiliki para pendakwah sekarang.

Suatu ketika, Kiai Hamdan diminta mengisi ceramah tentang Isra’ Mi’raj Kanjeng Nabi Muhammad saw. Ia menyampaikan peristiwa yang tak masuk akal itu secara perlahan, sesekali menyelinginya dengan syair dan shalawat. Di antara syair yang masih saya ingat adalah sebagai berikut:

Isro’ Mi’roj Kanjeng Nabi (Isro’ Miraj Baginda Nabi Muhammad)
Tindake ing wayah bengi (Berangkatnya di waktu malam)
Di dereake moloekat loro (Diikuti dua malaikat)
Jibril Mikail Asmane (Jibril dan Mikail namanya)

Reff*

Shalatullah salamullah – ‘ala thoha Rosulillah
Shalatullah salamullah – ‘ala yasiin habibillah
Tindak ipun wanci ndalu ( berangkatnya di waktu malam)
Dumugi nginggil langit sap pitu (sampai di atas langit sap tujuh)
Akhiripun nampi wahyu (sampai akhirnya mendapat wahyu)
Shalat wajib limang wektu (salat wajib lima waktu)

Usai mendendangkan syair, Kiai Hamdan meminta seluruh hadirin menyanyikannya secara koor, beramai-ramai dan bersalawat bersama-sama. Kemudian secara perlahan, kiai kampung ini mengurai peristiwa 14 abad silam itu.

“Dalil Isra’ Mi’raj adalah bahwa Kanjeng Nabi semur hidupnya tidak pernah berbohong,” tuturnya. Hadirin mendengarkan dan larut dalam ceramah, seakan mendapat kedamaian dari suatu pemahaman yang mudah.

Jika ditelisik lebih dalam, Kiai Hamdan adalah seorang pengembara ilmu. Semasa mudanya, ia pindah dari satu pesantren ke pesantren lain. Koleksi dalil al-Quran maupun hadisnya pun cukup banyak untuk dicekokkan ke jamaahnya. Namun hal itu tidak beliau lakukan. Ia cukup menyampaikan beberapa potong dalil saja.

Selebihnya, ia menyampaikan dengan bahasa kaumnya, bahasa masyarakat Jawa yang lekat dengan syair, tembang dan sedikit humor. Ia masuk ke jiwa-jiwa jamaah, menyelami keseharianya, masalahnya, pengalamannya dan kebutuhan riilnya, tidak melangit.

Kiai kampung ini, berbeda sedikit dengan beberapa ustadz yang akhir-akhir ini marak di media, khususnya televisi. Berbekal terjemahan al-Quran Depag atau kitab terjemahan Hadits di toko-toko, mereka mengguyur penonton dengan hujan dalil dan banjir ayat yang memusingkan.

Kadang malah ceramah sambil marah-marah, mencaci dan menyesatkan sesama Islam maupun non-Islam, tanpa perasaan. Mereka enggan menyelami jiwa jamaah, seperti yang dilakukan oleh Kiai Hamdan.

Sudah barang tentu, tak ada waktu untuk membungkus ajaran agama dengan kearifan lokal (local wisdom), membikin syair atau cerita. Mirisnya lagi, ceramah-ceramah mereka justru menyulut kebencian dan permusuhan. Benar-benar edan!

Namun, saya tetap sayang dengan mereka semua, sebagai sesama muslim, juga sesama manusia. Mungkin mereka terlalu bersemangat. Mungkin pula tidak tahu metodologi dakwah di nusantara.

Atau mungkin mereka mengimpor ajaran dari Timur Tengah dan Saudi Arabia secara mentah-mentah. Apapun itu, mereka masih hidup dan punya kesempatan untuk berubah, menuju semangat beragama yang lebih cerah.

Toh saya yakin, masyarakat Indonesia kini sudah cerdas. Orang awam pun kini sudah bisa menilai, mana yang layak mereka teladani dan tidak. Orang sudah bisa membedakan mana dakwah yang arif dan cerdas, sehingga mereka berminat untuk mendengarnya.

Dan untungnya lagi, masih ada Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) dan Muhammadiyah, yang berdakwah dengan teduh: menjaga kesantunan Islam dengan wajah Indonesia.

KH Mustofa Bisri (Gus Mus) misalnya, ia kerapkali mengkritik cara dakwah yang cenderung menyesatkan.

“Dakwah itu mengajak yang belum masuk dalam jalan kebenaran. Ibarat manol bus, mengajak penumpang masuk bus: merayu dan meladeninya. Sekarang, malah banyak pendakwah yang menyesatkan, itu ibarat manol bus yang menyesat-nyesatkan calon penumpang,” kata sesepun NU itu, dalam suatu pengajian baru-baru ini.

Ada juga yang berdakwah dengan modern dan segar, yaitu Majelis Maiyah Emha Ainun Nadjib (Cak Nun) dan Kiai Kanjeng dengan jamaahnya yang tersebar di berbagai kota dan pelosok Indonesia, bahkan mancanegara.

Cak Nun, begitu orang menyebutnya, menggabungkan unsur modern dengan konvensional dalam berdakwah, serta interaktif dan komunikatif dengan jamaah.

Ia seakan mencontoh dakwah para wali di bumi nusantara: dengan sentuhan seni dan budaya. Wajarlah kalau dalam berbagai kesempatan, jamaahnya kuat duduk berjam-jam tanpa berpindah, bahkan ketika hujan turun sekalipun.

Akhirnya, kearifan Kiai Hamdan serta beberapa pendakwah yang santun dalam menyampaikan dakwah, tetaplah menjadi akar yang kuat, meski tidak muncul dalam dunia entertaint yang gemerlap dan bertabur bunga.

Akar seberharga bunga, hanya saja ia sudah mengikhlaskan diri untuk menyuplai sari-sari makanan bumi kepada bunga dan apa saja yang melingkupinya.

Saya kira, orang seperti Kiai Hamdan ini ribuan jumlahnya, tersebar di seantero Nusantara. Kita saja yang tidak tahu, dan media yang enggan membesarkannya.

