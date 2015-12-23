Belajar Menjadi Muslim dari Mesut Ozil

IslamLib – Sudah banyak orang yang mengulas sosok Mesut Ozil, gelandang serang Arsenal asal Jerman itu, sebagai seorang raja umpan. Itu masuk akal belaka bila melihat rekor umpan-umpan jitu Ozil yang berbuah gol. Terhitung sejak 2008, Ozil adalah pemberi umpan terbanyak di 5 liga top Eropa dengan koleksi 101 umpan yang berbuah gol. Ini lebih banyak satu umpan dibandingkan Sang Messiah, Lionel Messi. Cesc Fabregas, mantan anak emas Arsenal yang pilih mengabdi untuk the Special and the Sacked One, Jose Mourinho di Kerajaan Roman Abramovich, cuma menorehkan 84 umpan.
Di liga Inggris tahun ini, Ozil juga merupakan pengumpan terbanyak, dengan 15 umpan jitu yang berbuah gol. Angel di Maria yang menempati posisi kedua, baru menabung 9 umpan. Tinggal 5 umpan lagi, Ozil akan melewati rekor 20 umpan semusim yang pernah ditorehkan legenda Arsenal, Thierry Henry, di daratan Inggris. Jika terus sehat walafiat, bukan tak mungkin Ozil akan mengukir 30 umpan semusim. Karena itu, wajar bila sosok antagonis-egoistis semacam Cristiano Ronaldo sangat kehilangan servis Ozil saat dia pindah dari Real Madrid ke Arsenal di tahun 2013.
Tulisan ini tidak ingin mengulas Ozil sebagai sosok raja umpan, tapi menempatkannya dalam kerangka yang lebih besar sebagai seorang anshar (penolong) sekaligus panutan kaum Muslim dalam beragama. Ya, Ozil yang berasal dari keluarga muhajirun alias imigran Turki itu, kini merupakan sosok anshar terpenting baik bagi rekan-rekannya di Arsenal, timnas Jerman, maupun di dalam kehidupan sosial.
Salah satu watak anshar terpenting sebagaimana yang dilukiskan Quran surat al-Hasyr ayat 9 adalah etos itsar alias altruisme. Lawan dari egoisme. Seseorang berwatak altruis adalah sosok yang akan mendahulukan orang lain dibandingkan memenangkan ego pribadinya. Ini persis seperti gambaran kaum Anshar Madinah yang “menunda ego pribadi mereka” (yu’tsiruna ala anfusihim) demi membantu kaum imigran Muslim perdana (muhajirun), “sekalipun mereka punya banyak keterbatasan” (walau kana bihim khashashah).
Ozil ingat betul keterbatasan-keterbatasan masa lalunya tatkala hidup sebagai imigran di sebuah kota kecil Jerman, Gelsenkirchen. Kepada Henry Winter, wartawan The Times Inggris, dia kenang masa lalunya.
“Saya selalu terngiang masa kanak-kanak saya. Saya sadar dari mana saya datang. Jika ingin sesuatu, saya tak bisa selalu mendapatkannya. Hidup tidaklah mudah. Karena itu, saya ingin memberi sesuatu yang dulu tak gampang saya dapatkan kepada anak-anak masa kini. Saya tahu bagaimana rasanya hidup tidak berpunya.”
Tapi itu dulu, tatkala Ozil masih seorang imigran yang miskin papa. Kini ia telah punya segalanya: materi, popularitas, kebahagiaan di sebuah klub yang berpegang teguh kepada prinsip bermian indah: Arsenal. Dan Ozil bukanlah kacang yang lupa akan kulitnya. Di tengah lapangan hijau, Ozil merupakan sosok anshar yang melayani dan dicintai kawan-kawan setimnya.
Sebagaimana dikatakan Wenger, “Jika kau hobi menonton sepakbola, engkau mesti akan jatuh cinta kepada Ozil!” Wenger mengibaratkan Ozil bak musisi yang memainkan not-not yang pas di waktu yang tepat. Dalam soal kejelian mengumpan, dia tak pernah menyusahkan kawannya. Ozil seperti punya mata kaki yang oleh Theo Walcott disebut “mampu menilik apa yang tak dapat dilihat pemain lain.”
Di luar lapangan, Ozil juga sosok yang mulia. Saat sedang berjibaku dengan Piala Dunia 2014 di Brasil, Ozil membiayai beberapa dokter untuk mengoperasi 11 anak yang sumbing di pedalaman Amazon. Setelah mencapai final yang kemudian dimenangkan negaranya, Jerman, Ozil meminta dokternya untuk melakukan lebih banyak operasi. Kini dia mengutus dokter-dokternya ke Afrika.
Namun yang lebih mulia dari Ozil bukan hanya misi-misi kemanusiaan itu belaka. Selain altruistis, Ozil juga sosok yang terbebas dari sikap riya atau suka publikasi kebajikan. Dia memang mengaku sebagai sosok yang religius, karena itu kita sering menyaksikannya khusyuk berdoa menjelang pertandingan. Namun itu tidak dia lakukan demi pamer. Ini soal kesalehan pribadi belaka.
“Aku tak melakukan itu untuk unjuk diri bahwa aku Muslim atau seorang beriman. Aku melakukannya sebagai tuntutan pribadi.”
Manifestasi keterbebasan dari sikap riya itu sebagaimana dilukiskan sebuah Hadis Nabi Muhammad adalah tatkala “tangan kananmu memberi tanpa diketahui oleh tangan kiri.” Itulah komentar Ozil tentang bantuan kemanusiaan yang dia berikan kepada orang-orang yang membutuhkan. Menurut Ozil, dia biasanya enggan membicarakan soal apa yang dia berikan.
“Saya datang dari keluarga yang pantang pamer tentang kebajikan yang kami lakukan. Itulah yang disebut modesty alias kerendahatian.”
Kerendah-hatian itu jugalah yang dilihat Ozil pada sosok superstar imigran lainnya, Zinadine Zidane. Dia mungkin juga belajar banyak dari Zidane, sosok Muslim kharismatik yang sangat dipuja oleh publik Perancis. Sebagaimana idolanya, Zidane, Ozil juga melakukan keajaiban-keajaiban di lapangan hijau tanpa bermaksud memprovokasi lawan. Zidane dan Ozil bukanlah Cristiano Ronaldo ataupun Neymar yang gocekan mereka terkadang dianggap provokasi atau hinaan bagi lawan. Gocekan keduanya yang sungguh elok dan aduhai, hanyalah cara untuk bermain secara pintar.
Satu lagi kemuliaan Ozil dibandingkan pemain lainnya: soal kejujuran. Ozil tak akan melakukan keculasan dengan berpura-pura jatuh, demi mendapatkan keuntungan di lapangan hijau seperti yang kerap dilakukan bintang Barcelona, Luis Suarez. “Saya selalu bermain dengan kejujuran. Saya tak akan berubah. Saya tidak akan berpura-pura jatuh (diving). Saya hanya tak bisa melakukan itu,” tandas Ozil kepada The Times. Jika hendak menggunakan hadis tentang etiket Muslim, kita dapat pula menyebut Ozil sebagai al-amin atau sosok yang dapat dipercaya.
Muslim sejati, menurut sebuah hadis Nabi, sedianya akan selalu jujur dan takkan pernah melakukan kecualasan. “Man ghassya, laitsa minna!” tandas Nabi Muhammad. Orang-orang yang melakukan kecualasan bukanlah bagian dari umat kami! Jadi saudara-saudara seiman maupun tidak seiman, selain belajar tentang keindahan bermain bola dari sosok semacam Ozil ataupun Zidane, sesungguhnya kita dapat pula belajar tentang kepribadian yang elegan dan keindahan dalam mengamalkan agama.
Pada Ozil, setidaknya kita dapat belajar lima perkara. Pertama, bagaimana menjadi sosok yang altruistis, bukan sosok yang egoistis dan mentang-mentang dalam bergama. Kedua, mengulurkan tangan tanpa memanjangkan lidah. Tidak riya atau pamer ketaatan, apalagi demi mengintimidasi pihak lain di dalam kehidupan yang majemuk ini. Ketiga, kerendahan hati sekalipun sudah berada di puncak ketenaran dan kesuksesan. Keempat, selalu jujur sekalipun banyak godaan untuk bertindak culas. Kelima, selalu ringan tangan untuk menolong orang.
Ozil mungkin dapat menjadi penolong atau anshar bagi kaum muslimin dan muslimat dalam cara menghayati agama dan bagaimana menjadi Muslim yang baik di tengah kehidupan yang majemuk ini. Tapi bagi saya pribadi, Ozil harus mampu menjadi anshar bagi Arsenal demi menuju kejayaan Liga Inggris musim ini, dan musim-musim mendatang. Semoga saja. Amin YRA!
Jakarta, 23 Desember 2015.
