Berakhirnya “Kepemimpinan Ide”?

IslamLib – Kita sudah terbiasa menyaksikan perubahan-perubahan sosial, entah besar atau kecil, pada dua abad yang lalu: abad ke-20 dan 21. Revolusi kemerdekaan di kawasan Asia-Afrika salah satu contohnya. Setelah kemerdekaan, sejumlah perubahan lain menyusul. Salah satu yang penting: modernisasi sosial-politik yang biasanya diterjemahkan dalam dua agenda besar: pertama, menyusun kembali lembaga sosial-politik agar sesuai dengan tuntutan sosial baru; kedua, modernisasi ekonomi untuk mencapai kemakmuran yang seluas-luasnya bagi warga negara.
Sementara itu, di dalam masyarakat Islam secara lebih khusus, kita juga menyaksikan perubahan sosial yang sangat penting. Bersamaan dengan proyek modernisasi yang berlangsung di berbagai belahan dunia ketiga itu, muncul pula “modernisasi internal” di dalam tubuh umat, dalam bentuk rekontekstualisasi atau penafsiran ulang sejumlah ajaran yang dianggap kurang lagi relevan. Gerakan modernisasi (baca: reformasi) dalam bentuk ajakan untuk kembali kepada Quran dan sunnah bisa juga dimaknai sebagai salah satu bentuk dari modernisasi internal ini.
Yang menarik, perubahahan-perubahan di atas itu memiliki ciri yang nyaris serupa: adanya kepemimpinan ide (intellectual leadership). Kita tahu, revolusi kemerdekaan di dunia ketiga umumnya dipimpin oleh kaum intelektual sekuler yang terdidik dalam lembaga-lembaga pendidikan yang dididirikan oleh kaum penjajah. Mereka kemudian memberontak dan menginginkan suatu perubahan sosial-politik yang lebih egaliter dan bermartabat bagi bangsa mereka.
Di Indonesia, kita kenal figur-figur intelektual-aktivis seperti Sukarno, Hatta dan Syahrir. Di India, kita mengenal figur seperti Jawaharlal Nehru. Di dunia Arab, revolusi di sejumlah kawasan itu sangat dipengaruhi oleh gagasan seorang intelektual nasionalis-sosialis Arab Michel Aflaq yang mengilhami berdiriya Partai Baath, sebuah partai yang berhaluan sosialis-Arabis.
Gerakan modernisasi dalam tubuh umat Islam juga dipimpin oleh sejumlah intektual pencerahan. Di Mesir, kita mengenal duet masyhur: Jamaluddin Al-Afghani dan Muhammad Abduh. Di India, kita mengenal Sir Sayyid Ahmad Khan. Di Indonesia, kita mengenal nama-nama seperti Kiai Ahmad Dahlan, Kiai Wahab Hasbullah, Kiai Wahid Hasyim.
Sementara itu, pada akhir dekade 70an, pecah revolusi sosial-politik yang membawa dampak luas pada dunia Islam pada erah 80an – Revolusi Iran. Gerakan ini tak lepas dari peran kepemimpinan ide yang dimainkan oleh tokoh karismatik Ayatullah Khomeini.
Sejak dua dekade terakhir, agaknya corak perubahan lain sedang menyeruak ke permukaan. Dua perubahan penting yang kebetulan berlangsung di belahan dunia dengan penduduk mayoritas Muslim terjadi di Indonesia dan kawasan Arab. Di dua kawasan itu, terjadi perubahan sosial-politik yang akhirnya menumbangkan kedikatatoran yang sudah bercokol lama di sana.
Pada kasus Indonesia, ini terjadi pada 1998. Sementara pada kasus Arab, perubahan itu terjadi sejak awal tahun ini, ditandai oleh tragedi Mohammed Bouazizi, seorang pedagang sayur jalanan Tunisia yang kematiannya secara tragis memantik api perubahan besar di hampir seluruh kawasan Arab, hingga saat ini.
Ciri menonjol dalam perubahan terakhir ini ialah absennya kepemimpinan ide. Baik reformasi di Indonesia pada 1998 ataupun Revolusi Jasmin yang pecah di dunia Arab saat ini tak dipimpin oleh seorang “perumus ide besar” yang bekerja di ruang baca yang sunyi, merumuskan secara koheren ide besar yang akan mengubah masyarakat, seperti diperlihatkan oleh contoh Karl Marx yang bekerja dan merenung di ruang baca yang sunyi di British Museum, London.
Dengan kata lain, tak ada “mullah” dalam sejumlah perubahan terakhir itu. Yang ada ialah massa mahasiswa (dalam kasus Indonesia) atau masyarakat kelas menengah dari berbagai latar sosial yang campur aduk, dan sama sekali tak diikat oleh ideologi bersama yang koheren. Dalam kasus dunia Arab, terutama Mesir, peran penting justru oleh sebuah platform media sosial yang populer saat ini: Facebook dan Twitter.
Pertanyaan yang langsung mencuat: apakah kepemimpinan ide sudah berakhir? Apakah perubahan sosial di masa depan, baik di dunia Islam atau di tempat lain, tak akan lagi mengandaikan peran seorang intelektual yang merumuskan gagasan besar?
Kita tak tahu jawabannya secara pasti. Namun ada satu hal yang jelas: jika perubahan di masa lampau cenderung bersifat elitis, di masa depan, basis perubahan sosial akan jauh lebih demokratis. Peran publik pada umumnya, terutama publik kelas menengah yang mempunyai derajat keterdedahan (exposure) yang tinggi terhadap berbagai jenis informasi, akan memiliki peran lebih besar lagi.
Watak perubahan dan gerakan sosial yang “tanpa wajah” ini tampak juga di Amerika Serikat saat ini. Dua gerakan sipil yang menyedot perhatian banyak pihak saat ini, Tea Party dan Occupy Wall Street Movement, menunjukkan ciri serupa: gerakan tanpa mullah dan perumus gagasan. Dua gerakan ini tampak sekali tak diinspirasikan oleh gagasan seorang “filsuf revolusioner” seperti seorang Herbert Marcuse pada dekade 60an, misalnya. Dua gerakan ini nyaris seperti tanpa “kepemimpinan ide”.
Saya ingin menyebut kecenderungan baru ini sebagai de-elitisasi perubahan sosial. Apakah gejala baru ini akan membawa dampak positif atau negatif, kita belum tahu. Yang jelas, beberapa kesulitan sudah muncul dari gerakan perubahan yang non-elitis seperti ini, salah satunya ialah gagapnya pelaku gerakan ini setelah mereka mencapai kemenangan.
Karena aktor-aktor gerakan ini sangat beragam dan tak diikat oleh platform ideologis yang sama, mereka mengalami kesulitan saat dihadapkan pada fase rekonstruksi: apa agenda yang hendak mereka perjuangkan ke depan. Hasilnya, kerapkali, perubahan yang fragmentatif dan kadang gampang disabot oleh elit lama, atau memantik konflik sosial-horisontal.
