Budaya Pop Islam Indonesia

IslamLib – “Menurut kamu, bagaimana arah masyarakat Indonesia dengan tren islam yang sedang popular ini?” Pertanyaan tersebut terlontar dari salah seorang teman kepada saya, mahasiswa Ilmu Sejarah yang diharapkan mampu membaca zaman dan menemukan jawaban dari pertanyaannya barusan.
Saya tersenyum. Jawaban kepada dia akan saya jelaskan melalui artikel ini karena kesibukan dia sebagai staff ahli DPR selalu membuat saya sulit untuk mencuri waktunya dan memaparkan tentang hasil analisa sotoy saya.
Budaya Populer. Saya membaca buku Identitas dan Kenikmatan dari Ariel Heryanto yang diterjemahkan oleh Eric Sasono. Buku ini cukup komperhensif menjelaskan berbagai fenomena masyarakat perkotaan Indonesia dalam mengkonsumsi budaya popular. Buku ini juga menyoroti tentang pengaruh post-islamisme, islamisasi dan ekspansi kebudayaan Asia terhadap anak muda seperti saya.
John Fiske memberikan definisi Budaya Popular sebagai komoditas yang diciptakan oleh masyarakat, bukan hasil industrialisasi. Selain itu, sifatnya pun lebih independent (Fiske, 1995).
Lain halnya dengan Ariel Heryanto yang merumuskan definisi yang lebih inklusif. Ia menggolongkan budaya popular sebagai budaya yang sifatnya mudah diakses dan menarik perhatian orang banyak; relatif murah, mudah, dan akrab bagi masyarakat dengan latar belakang apapun.
Mentor feminisme dan senior peneliti sejarah saya sering sekali meledek saya ‘alay’ karena mengkonsumsi budaya popular. Budaya popular rupanya tidak memiliki daya tarik universal. Kelompok sosial yang bernuansa elitis seperti dari kalangan intelektual, memandang rendah budaya popular yang dianggap sebagai budaya massa ini.
Hal tersebut yang menjadi alasan mengapa budaya popular, sebagai bagian dari kajian cultural studies, baru banyak dibahas akhir-akhir ini, seiring dengan pesatnya pertumbuhan dan penggunaan internet di seluruh dunia.
Dikabarkan, sebanyak 70 juta orang Indonesia pada tahun 2014 mengakses media sosial. Asia adalah wilayah dengan pertumbuhan media sosial tertinggi. Diperkirakan setiap 12 orang di dunia ini memiliki satu akun Facebook. (Koran Tempo, 10 Oktober 2015)
Budaya Pop Islam. Internet tentunya menjadi saluran modernitas. Dan Indonesia sebagai negara yang memiliki pemeluk islam terbesar di dunia, setiap harinya melalui media sosial dan televisi, berhadap-hadapan dengan modernisasi dan derasnya arus informasi. Era reformasi membawa serta keterbukaan informasi ini.
Usainya perang ideologi di seluruh dunia, yang juga sampai ke Indonesia, masyarakat dihadapkan pada kebingungan. Westernisasi, paparan gaya hidup dan budaya popular Amerika yang pada era 2000an gencar melalui tayangan di bioskop dan MTV, kini seolah dituntut untuk taat pada pemurnian agama islam.
Bersamaan dengan itu muncul juga kelas menengah baru yang membawa identitas Islam dalam dirinya. Kalangan ini mulai mensejajarkan dirinya dengan kelas menengah lain di belahan dunia sana.
Namun yang paling menonjol dalam fenomena ini adalah, identitas Muslim yang disandang kelas menengah baru ini kerap membuat mereka merasa berbeda dan lebih baik secara moral dibandingkan dengan kelompok kelas menengah lainnya.
Dalam hal ini, Ariel Heryanto melihat bahwa ketaatan beragama dan modernitas tidak saling bertentangan.
Di sisi lain, gejala ini rupanya dilihat sebagai peluang bagi industri kapitalisme. Melalui fenomena tersebut terjadilah islamisasi dalam ranah budaya populer. Tetapi islamisasi di sini, perlu dibongkar maknanya. Islamisasi dalam budaya popular lebih cenderung pada islamisasi moral, lebih menekankan pada sesuatu yang bersifat simbol.
Ini kemudian melahirkan pemahaman islam yang dangkal. Kita tengok misalnya fenomena kemunculan ustad-ustadzah instan. Mereka dengan mudah mendapat simpati masyarakat karena banyak mengucapkan istilah-islah Arab, misalnya.
Menurut Alina Kokoscha, Islamisasi di lingkup budaya popular kini mengacu pada ekspansi besar-besaran melalui komoditas barang, jasa, dan praktik-praktik lain yang dapat diterima sebagai bersifat ‘islami’.
Menjadi Muslim Penggemar SNSD. Teman saya yang melontarkan pertanyaan tersebut adalah pria Minang tulen dan penggemar girlband Girl’s Generation (SNSD) garis depan. Salat lima waktu tidak pernah ditinggalkannya. Tetapi juga sejalan dengan dosis hariannya memelototi paha-paha mulus dan jenjang milik para personil SNSD yang menari lincah di layar komputernya.
Teman saya ini bukan satu-satunya, dia adalah representasi dari banyak anak muda Indonesia masa kini, yang menganggap gaya hidup Asia (yang terbaratkan) bisa berdampingan dengan gaya hidup islami.
Atau bisa menghasilkan sintesa dari keduanya, seperti memakai fashion ala Korea/Jepang, tanpa meninggalkan identitasnya sebagai Muslim dengan menggunakan jilbab. (Dalam dunia cosplay sekarang muncul tren cosplayer berjilbab).
Penerimaan identitas ini bisa dibaca sebagai proses islamisasi yang kini bersemi di Indonesia. Hanya saja, islamisasi yang terjadi kini tidak lagi mengambil bentuk subtantif sebagaimana terjadi pada tahun 1990an.
Islamisasi masa kini lebih memberikan ruang bagi unsur-unsur non Islam dalam bentuk budaya Pop, yang diadopsi dari peradaban Timur namun (tetap saja) terbaratkan.
Apa ada yang salah dengan memadukan kedua sisi ini?
Saya rasa tidak. Ini merupakan cara anak muda sekarang menunjukan identitasnya, di antara gempuran informasi, dengan tetap memegang teguh identitas dirinya sebagai muslim. Mungkin fenomena Budaya Pop Islam bisa menjadi antitesis dari sekularisasi di dunia hiburan dan keislaman.
Bahwa sekali lagi, modernisasi, kapitalisme, dan islamisasi bisa berpegangan tangan dan berjalan bersama. Dan budaya popular yang menjadi senjatanya.[]
I have read so many articles or reviews on the topic of
the blogger lovers however this post is in fact a fastidious article, keep it up.
Hey there! I’ve been following your site for a long time now and
finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout
out from Dallas Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the fantastic job!
Hi would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a difficult time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and
I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Then you’ll be able to look for methods to trim your expenses to get them
in step with your revenue.
This paragraph offers clear idea in favor of the new visitors of blogging, that truly how to do blogging.
Most people use clash royale hack or conflict royale cheats to keep away from this loophole
system.
I have read several just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for
revisiting. I wonder how much effort you place to make this type of fantastic informative site.
As the increasing of level, the blue bloons, yellow bloons and red bloons appear one after another.
Naturally, the capacity to begin reading nonverbal communication can assist you decide either to actually gamble
on a strong rival or simply don’t. This is an inevitable truth
that we are already faced with so frequently within our lives.
obviously like your web site however you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bothersome to inform the truth on the other hand I will certainly come back again.
福岡県で車を買い取る店を探すならネットで検索して出張査定方法が便利です。出張査定サービスを利用しない人もいると思います。ですがこれを使わず店舗へ直に出向いても丸腰の状態です。あなたの車一歩引いて評価できないですね。複数社に出張買取で査定してもらって比べておくのが得策ですよ。流れがわからないでも業者が全て無料でしてくれますから使えます。お店が車を買い取るのは売れる見込みがあるからなんです。遠慮しないで高く売れる店舗を探すのがいいです。福岡県の買取店によって車の評価は変動しますから比べないと損ですよ。複数社の業者の買取査定を受けて査定額を知りましょう。
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was searching for! “He who spares the wicked injures the good.” by Seneca.
One approach of taking a look at it’s Buffett instances the market, rising the dimensions of the overall pie when the chances are in his favor, shrinks it after they
aren’t, and outperforms without necessarily taking something from the
opposite traders, who earn the market return in each holding interval.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I
get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people
from that service? Thanks a lot!
As a Newbie, I am continuously exploring online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found
a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear
and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but
I had to tell someone!
What i do not understood is in fact how you are now not really a
lot more neatly-liked than you might be now.
You’re so intelligent. You recognize thus considerably relating to this
subject, produced me for my part imagine it from so many numerous angles.
Its like women and men are not interested until it’s one thing
to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs great. At all times deal with
it up!
Absolutely composed articles, thanks for entropy.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you
amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site?
The account aided me a appropriate deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of this your
broadcast provided vibrant clear concept
So its best if you know exactly what you can afford before you go out and tour different apartment homes.
Chances are if you have in kids that are in school, that
the location might be the most important feature. Give a
key to one of your neighbors who you trust just in case
you lock yourself out.
Amazonギフト券はクレジットカードでも支払える便利なギフトカード。
最近ではいろんなサービスのキャンペーンでもAmazonギフト券がもらえるようになってますね。そんなAmazonですが、日本での拡大も倍々に伸びているようです。
日本の通販モールといえば楽天でした。楽天はショッピングモールのスタート時から日本のECサイトをリードしてきましたがこの最近はAmazonの脅威が背中に迫る状態となっていますね。
どうやらついに楽天はAmazonに流通額で逆転されたようですが、逆転を認めたくない三木谷さんは数字をごちゃまぜにして事実を伸びているように見せるというセコい戦略を取ってきています。
数字上がどうこうって関係ないよね。いまさらそれで株価がどうこうじゃないと思うし。海外戦略が芽を出さなければ株価急落ということでしょう。
それでも楽天は十分に利益はでてるんですけど、上場会社はつらいですね。
Keep reading for more information about this boon to footwear shoppers who prefer the benefit of
shopping inside their “jammies” with the touch of a
keystroke. Looking at the footwear they’re worth realise that the shoes are anything
apart from performance sports trainers. You can see the influence of
technology, gaming and the internet in their selection of hip hop jewelry which consists of
Super Mario stars, skateboards and ice cream cones.
I loved up to you will receive carried out proper here. The cartoon is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nevertheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be handing over the following. sick for sure come more until now once more as precisely the similar nearly a lot incessantly inside case you protect this increase.
Excellent blog you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any user discussion forums
that cover the same topics talked about in this article?
I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get opinions from
other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Cheers!
ついこの前から、Meは結婚相手探しをはじめたのですが。
お見合い紹介所なるものに入会すると、思いのほか高額な費用がかかるらしいので、気軽に活動できるステージから試してみようと思い、婚活パーティーに参加しようと思っている今日この頃です。
お見合いパーティーに参加した事のある人の体験では、男女に共通していえることですが、概ね積極的な人が多数を占めてたらしくて・・、連絡先の交換ができれば、勝機を見出す事ができると思います。
だから、これから出会う人とは、バンバン連絡先を交換し、コンタクを取ろうと思います。
しかし、参加者全員の人と話す時間がないみたいで、どうしたって第一印象や表面的な部分で、異性の印象を決定付けるのが、婚活パーティーの負の部分といえるのではないでしょうか。
また、1人で婚活をするには、心配事も多いので、婚活専門のコンサル制度を利用して、面談やメールを通じて、結婚活動をサポートしてもらい、1日も早く成婚する手助けをしてもらえる様です。
このサービスをぜひ利用したいと思います。
I used to be recommended this web site by means of
my cousin. I’m not positive whether or not this submit is
written by him as no one else realize such precise about my problem.
You’re amazing! Thank you!
Side effects of hormon therapy for example tiredness, lower libido
annd sexual performance, and reduced muscle mass may also play a part, said Dr.
Sumanta Pal of thee City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in Duarte,
California.
CC
In our big collection of games, you can also uncover classic titles,
including Mahjong, Bubble Shooter, and Bejeweled, as properly as new games, such as ,
Color Switch, and Pixel Warfare five. You can play games in 3D,
super-entertaining arcade games, and all of the common puzzle games!
GF
I have read so many content concerning the blogger lovers but this paragraph is genuinely a pleasant piece of writing, keep it up.
First off I want to say fantastic blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing.
I have had difficulty clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out.
I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10
to 15 minutes tend to be lost simply just trying
to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips? Kudos!
Costs there can be as minimal as $500 for
your automobile in a excellent situation. Be
smart and savvy when negotiating the interest rate for new cars and don’t just sign on the bottom line.
You can visit Monaco Motors for your classic car’s regular
check-up and you can also do your own daily car care so your vintage car will look as new
and luxurious as ever.
This function is only accessible when you take a look at the Michigan Lottery On-line
Games Mobile Site.
AU
AZ
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a colleague who had been doing a little research on this.
And he actually bought me dinner because I found it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU
for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending time to talk about this matter here on your site.
When I originally commented I clicked the
“Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and
now each time a comment is added I get several e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Many thanks!
That’s since its rates file with state specialists,
and many people are needed to show those filed rates.
It’s an awesome piece of writing designed for all
the online visitors; they will obtain benefit from it I am sure.
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to
“return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my
web site!I suppose its ok to use some of y
\
I am extremely impressed together with your writing abilities as neatly as with the format to your weblog. Is this a paid topic or did you customize it yourself? Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it is rare to see a nice weblog like this one today..
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different web address and thought
I should check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to going over your web page repeatedly.
Ӏf you are going for moѕt excellent contentss like me, ohly gⲟ
to see this ѕitye everԀy day forr tɦе reaѕon that it presentѕ quality contents, thanks
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I am quite certain I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
There’s a british T.V. show referred to as Top Gear and on that show they take each car round their test
track to see which automotive is quickest.
Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing
around your weblog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing for your feed and I’m
hoping you write once more very soon!
mehndi designs for feet
mehndi designs coloring pages
mehndi designs dress 2016
Again, you can achieve one or two coats, depending exactly how to you would like
it to look. It is so shiny you see experience in one.
You can also wear the art on your natural nails, once you grow it again.
mehndi designs black and white
mehndi designs for feet
mehndi designs arabic video
You should take part in a contest for one of the most useful
websites on the net. I most certainly will recommend this website!
What’s up to every single one, it’s genuinely a good for me
to pay a visit this web page, it contains useful Information.
I just could not leave your web site before suggesting that I actually loved the usual info
a person supply to your guests? Is going to be again steadily in order to investigate cross-check new
posts
Today, CommonBond loans can be found to graduates of over 2,000 colleges nationwide.
The ULTRA brand names have pioneered the dwell stream knowledge with ‘ULTRA LIVE’ (bringing the festival online to above twenty million exclusive viewers globally) and the audio broadcasting platform ‘UMF
RADIO’ (syndicated to FM Radio in over 62 nations
and reaching much more than 22 million listeners weekly).
It’s great that you are getting thoughts from this piece of writing as well as from our dialogue made here.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for find job
It is made by the affordable monthly premiums
of careCredit who are underinsured or a selection for persons aren’t insured.
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and
said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to
tell someone!
Greetings from California! I’m bored to death at
work so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the info you provide here and can’t wait to take a
look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, very good blog!
Nenhum gênero de coisa que aumenta a pressão no abdômen empurra ácido do estômago para esôfago
e também provoca acidade.
If you get stuck and can’t make a decision on what silver jewellery to buy , Crowded Silver
has come to the rescue and offers a range of gift vouchers from as low as
$50!
The pharmacy technician has to verify the information in the prescription, for completeness and accuracy.
In this way they are able to grab the lucrative opportunities that are offered by some
of the organizations that have good reputations and operate all
over the world. We appreciate the new vision and innovative thoughts that helps in research and findings.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Although it’s very important to our health in modest
doses, adverse effects can occur.
I carry on listening to the newscast lecture about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i find some?
It is worth learning the best way to boost your own testossterone levels before
trying testosterone therapy,.
It’s very trouble-free to find out any matter on net as compared to
textbooks, as I found this article at this web page.
Just wish to say your article is as astounding. The clearness for your post is just excellent and that i can suppose you’re an expert on this subject. Well along with your permission allow me to clutch your feed to stay updated with drawing close post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please keep up the gratifying work.
Testosterone levels can fall aas men age, aand sometimes these aamounts
can become lower than the normal range seen in young, healthy guys.
実際、乾燥肌の方はたくさんいらっしゃると思いますが、スキンケアのやり方を変えるだけでびっくりするくらい肌質が改善します。洗顔石鹸をよく泡立てて洗い、ぬるめのお湯で流すことで乾燥肌とさよならすることができるのです。逆に、乾燥肌を悪化させてしまう洗顔方法は洗顔シートで拭き取ってしまうことです。
Mobile vaporizers are primarily utilized to vape dry
materials and also use convection home heating, assisted in by a spacious home heating
chamber as well as a. battery.
You are a very intelligent person!
First off I would like to say wonderful blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your head prior
to writing. I have had trouble clearing my mind in getting my ideas out.
I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10
to 15 minutes are usually wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any
suggestions or hints? Thanks!
This supplement contains herbal remedies increase a man’s
sexual desire and to accentuate the male hormone.
I’m impressed, I have to say. Actually rarely do I encounter a weblog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you may have hit the nail on the head. Your idea is excellent; the issue is something that not sufficient individuals are talking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I stumbled throughout this in my seek for something regarding this.
OD
Obviously you’ll want to have a “curb shot”,
taken somewhere out at the front of the property. It is as simple as
typing your house address and being provided with a list of companies within your area.
Attorney fees vary, with some charging an hourly rate
and others charging a flat fee.
Aw, this was an extremely good post. Spending some
time and actual effort to make a really good article… but what can I say… I put things off a lot and never manage
to get nearly anything done.
Jika anda berniat untuk membeli mesin cup sealer maka ada baiknya anda membeli mesin cup sealer murah tapi
tetap sesuai dengan keperluan dan kebutuhan anda.
The listing of causes may seem repeated since singing is such a coordinated function.
Hello there! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects? Thank you!
Wonderful website. Lots of helpful info here. I am sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you for your sweat!
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s content every day along with a
cup of coffee.
I think this is one of the most significant information for me.
And i’m glad rearing your article. But should remark
on few general things, The website style is wonderful,
the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
De antemão de falarmos individualmente sobre as primordiais
doenças que provocam dor abdominal, vamos, de forma muito
resumida, explicar as habituais causas de dor na barriga conforme a sua localização abdominal.
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but
great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this info for my
mission.
I am so happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be
given and not the random misinformation that is at the other blogs.
Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
The study involved approximately 800 elderly menn with low testosterone
and symptoms associated with this ailment, such as physical andd sexual dysfunction.
If you wish for to improve your know-how simply keep
visiting this site and be updated with the hottest information posted here.
Après avoir conquis le marché de l’aspirateur et du ventilateur de luxe, Dyson s’attaque au secteur de la beauté en lançant un sèche-cheveux
totalement révolutionnaire !
I was very pleased to search out this internet-site.I wished to thanks in your time for this wonderful read!! I positively enjoying each little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you weblog post.
Keep on working, great job!
Again expense element differs in this case according to the high quality
as well as reputation of the outsourcing companies.