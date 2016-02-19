Dakwah Damai Menuju Optimisme

Dan ajaklah kepada jalan Tuhanmu dengan hikmah, pengajaran yang baik, serta bantahlah mereka dengan cara yang terbaik. (QS An-Nahl: 125)
IslamLib – Islam adalah agama yang dianut banyak manusia di muka bumi. Dengan segala potensi yang ada dalam ajarannya, Islam menjadi salah satu media perdamaian yang diharapkan mampu mendukung terciptanya peradaban masyarakat yang damai. Islam, yang dalam bahasa Arab berasal dari kata salima yang bermakna selamat, tentunya perlu diarahkan menuju makna yang dimaksud dari kata tersebut bagi para pemeluknya.
Sebagai sebuah ajaran, tentu saja diperlukan sebuah transformasi dan penyebaran yang masif lagi rutin agar ia dapat dikenal, dipahami, serta diamalkan. Nabi Muhammad SAW telah memulai dakwah yang begitu santun dan berhasil memberi warna pada peradaban Arab masa itu.
Sejarah menyebutkan, sebagaimana dalam buku Sirah ibnu Hisyam maupun kitab The History of Arabs karya Phillip K. Hitti, bahwa Nabi Muhammad adalah sosok pemimpin di kalangan Arab yang diperhitungkan pengaruhnya, baik dalam politik dan moralitasnya, diakui oleh pemuka kaum Arab sendiri maupun oleh raja-raja di luar daerah Hijaz – Makkah dan Madinah.
Nyatanya, pengaruh kuat Rasulullah SAW itu memberikan sebuah isyarat penting bahwa ajaran Islam yang diwahyukan kepada beliau bukan hanya soal bagaimana mencipta ketaatan pada Tuhan secara vertikal.
Dalam pelbagai ayat Al Quran juga dalam hadis-hadis banyak disebutkan mengenai perihal laku Nabi Muhammad menggerakkan kondisi masyarakat untuk terus berkembang dan berkemajuan dalam berbagai bidang.
Tentu saja Nabi dengan persepsi kemanusiaan beliau, menyadari bahwa bangsa Arab adalah kaum yang banyak memiliki persoalan baik secara kesukuan, adat istiadat, serta kesetaraan masyarakat. Maka sebagian sejarawan menyebut masa itu dengan Jahiliyah, berdasarkan ketimpangan sosial yang terjadi – dengan berbagai pengertian yang bermacam-macam.
Setidaknya dengan latar belakang yang demikian, Nabi menjadi salah satu pelopor kemajuan dengan curahan wahyu Tuhan yang beliau emban. Sekali lagi, dakwah Nabi bukan hanya soal menuju keimanan pada yang Maha Luhur, namun juga mengajak umat untuk mewujudkan keberadaan-Nya dalam laku sehari-hari secara nyata.
Dakwah Menuju Optimisme. Nabi Muhammad pada masa awal dakwahnya, hal yang terpenting untuk beliau sampaikan kepada masyarakat Makkah adalah soal bagaimana mengenal dan mengimani Tuhan, serta bagaimana tetap bersikap optimis dalam keadaan yang tidak menguntungkan para pengikutnya.
Dari sini kita tahu bahwa lewat dakwah awalnya, Rasulullah menanamkan sikap optimis pada umatnya untuk tetap teguh dalam iman. Maka, sikap yang hendaknya dimiliki seorang mukmin adalah optimis.
Dengan berbagai cercaan dan perlakuan kelompok yang tidak menyukai keberadaan ajaran beliau, nyatanya dengan optimis Nabi tetap konsisten menyerukan kebaikan. Penganut Islam semakin banyak, dan setidak-tidaknya Islam sebagai sebuah ajaran agama mulai diperhitungkan di Makkah.
Bahkan, Islam mulai dikenal di daerah yang lebih luas, sebagai ajaran Muhammad yang mengajak kepada tingkatan moral yang lebih luhur, sebagaimana beliau sabdakan: “Sesungguhnya aku diutus untuk menyempurnakan akhlak yang baik.”
Selanjutnya kita lihat dalam perjalanan sejarah, umat Islam mencapai banyak prestasi dengan bekal optimisme baik pada dirinya, kaumnya, serta pada jaminan Tuhan.
Tapi patut kita cermati juga, bahwa optimisme Nabi Muhammad tidak menonjolkan sikap ingin menguasai keadaan Arab saat itu, serta meniadakan yang lain. Beliau agaknya menyadari bahwa proses perubahan sebuah masyarakat memiliki tahapan yang tidak singkat, dan demi meneruskan perjuangan panjang itu, Nabi menularkan sikap optimis.
Tidak ada hasrat kekuasaan maupun sekedar pengaruh di pentas perpolitikan semata. Beliau mengharapkan sebuah peradaban yang mulia.
Meski keadaan tidak menguntungkan, bahkan harus melalui banyak perundingan dan peperangan, umat Islam dibekali sebuah sikap bahwa mereka hendaknya menjadi khaira ummah, yaitu: “umat terbaik yang berasal dari sebuah kaum, menyeru pada kebaikan dan mencegah dari kemunkaran.”
Selain itu, dalam pemahaman soal kebaikan dan kemunkaran tersebut, Nabi mengajak umatnya untuk bersikap adil dan bijak– bukan hanya soal apa yang dianggap benar dan dipaksakan adanya. Optimisme Nabi adalah sikap optimis yang dialogis, santun, serta berasaskan kejujuran dan kesetaraan.
Dakwah dan Keadaan Umat Hari Ini. Bagaimana keadaan sekarang ini? Pertanyaan ini agaknya sulit untuk dijawab secara singkat. Pada kenyataannya, kita tidak bisa memberi jawaban bahwa keadaan bangsa serta masyarakat Indonesia saat ini sedang “baik-baik” saja. Membincang hal ini, nampaknya turut membicang tentang umat Islam sebagai agama yang dianut mayoritas warga Indonesia.
Kerap kali kita dengar ada beberapa ceramah yang mengatakan bahwa umat Islam ini seperti buih di lautan: banyak tapi kian tidak berarti. Belum lagi disebutkan pula bahwa keadaan masyarakat amat mengkhawatirkan: maraknya kriminalitas, korupsi di kalangan pejabat, sandiwara para penguasa, masjid-masjid yang kian sepi, intoleransi, serta kiranya masih banyak lagi celah-celah kekurangan umat muslim negeri ini.
Seakan-akan, tak bisa kita mengharapkan kemunculan orang yang benar-benar sepenuhnya bermaksud baik di dunia ini; kita menyimpan curiga pada sesama. Kita pun ingin bertanya: apa yang bisa diharapkan dari dunia seperti ini?
Allah menyebutkan bahwa salah satu hakikat manusia adalah suka berkeluh kesah (QS. Al Insan: 9). Tentu saja, jika melihat sejarah masa Jahiliyah, kita pun dapat merasakan adanya keluh kesah dari orang-orang yang tertindas saat itu.
Jahiliyah menjadi sebuah masa yang dipenuhi ketakutan dan ketidakadilan. Karena itulah, Nabi Muhammad hadir menjadi sosok yang mengangkat derajat kaum tertindas dan menyuarakan optimisme.
Beliau mengajak umat untuk yakin bahwa banyak hal di dunia ini yang masih bisa diperbuat, demi kebaikan untuk masa mendatang dan hari akhir kelak. Umat tidak diajak bersembunyi dari keadaan, melainkan percaya diri menghadapi realita dengan iman yang kuat.
Kebenaran yang diyakini dengan penuh optimisme, barangkali berbenturan dengan kenyataan bahwa kebenaran yang diyakini sering kurang dapat diterima masyarakat yang ada. Maka di sinilah sebuah dialog, sebuah interaksi yang santun dibutuhkan.
Optimisme dalam dakwah yang menggebu-gebu itu tidak serta merta harus meniadakan yang lain. Masyarakat tentunya amat merindukan keteduhan dalam pesan-pesan yang disampaikan.
Da’wah, berasal dari kata da’aa yang memiliki makna memohon, mengajak, juga memanggil. Mungkin secara sederhana dari makna-makna tersebut, kita sedikitnya tahu: bagaimana tata krama seseorang yang mengajak, memohon, dan memanggil – sesuai dengan makna-makna yang tercakup dalam kata da’aa tersebut.
Apakah kiranya seseorang bisa mengajak orang lain dalam damai dengan kata-kata yang menimbulkan rasa takut? Atau, pantaskah seseorang memohon pada yang lain dengan sikap yang tidak menunjukkan kepercayaan diri?
Kita tahu dakwah pun tak lepas dari adab, tata krama yang mungkin tampak sederhana tapi nyatanya memberi banyak makna.
Meski memang keadaan umat manusia, umat muslim khususnya, tidak sebaik yang diharapkan banyak pihak, tapi dimulai dari tiap celah ceramah, dari sekian pengajian, dari banyaknya majelis shalawat, seorang bijak tentu akan tetap mengajak umat pada prasangka baik terhadap Allah.
Rasa optimis itulah yang menjadikan umat tetap bergairah dalam setiap aktivitas, baik belajar maupun bekerja; terus mengharap kebaikan dan menebar kedamaian untuk sesama. Mereka menyadari bahwa sebaik-baik bekal dunia, adalah bekal takwa kepada Allah – dan dunia adalah ladang kebaikan untuk hari yang akan datang.
Kita pun tahu, bahwa setiap kebaikan dan semangat optimis dari siapa pun, ia selalu menular dan menyebar pada orang di sekitarnya.
wonderful issues altogether, you simply gained a new reader.
What may you recommend in regards to your post that you just made a few
days ago? Any certain?
each time i used to read smaller posts which also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading at this place.
It’s impressive that you are getting ideas from this post as
well as from our dialogue made here.
constantly i used to read smaller posts which also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph
which I am reading here.
Hello There. I discovered your weblog using msn. This is a really smartly written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and return to
learn more of your useful information. Thank you for the post.
I’ll certainly comeback.
You actually make it appear so easy together with your presentation however I in finding this
topic to be actually something that I believe I’d never understand.
It kind of feels too complex and extremely huge for me.
I’m looking ahead on your next post, I will try to get the dangle
of it!
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know
a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve
tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.
Hi to every one, because I am really keen of reading this blog’s post to be updated daily.
It carries fastidious data.
I got this web site from my pal who told me concerning this site and now
this time I am visiting this web page and reading very informative posts at this time.
For the reason that the admin of this web site is working,
no uncertainty very quickly it will be well-known, due to its feature contents.
This paragraph gives clear idea in favor of the new viewers of blogging, that truly how to do blogging and site-building.
What’s up everyone, it’s my first visit at this site, and piece of
writing is in fact fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting these types of content.
Hey there! I’ve been reading your website for a long time now and finally
got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Tx!
Just wanted to mention keep up the good job!
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Many thanks, However I am encountering problems with your RSS.
I don’t understand the reason why I cannot subscribe to it.
Is there anybody else having the same RSS problems? Anyone that knows the answer will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
This piece of writing provides clear idea in support of
the new users of blogging, that really how to do running a blog.
I will right away clutch your rss as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me recognize so that I
may just subscribe. Thanks.
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for great info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Hi mates, its wonderful article on the topic of educationand entirely
explained, keep it up all the time.
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I
have found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads.
I’m hoping to contribute & aid other users like its helped me.
Great job.
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to
get there! Cheers
Hi there to every body, it’s my first go to see of this weblog; this web site consists of remarkable
and really fine stuff in support of readers.
Everyone loves what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
Great weblog here! Also your web site quite a bit up very
fast! What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link for your host?
I desire my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Wonderful blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or
go for a paid option? There are so many options
out there that I’m totally confused .. Any
recommendations? Cheers!
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant
for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to
create your theme? Fantastic work!
Hi, I think your blog might be having browser
compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Chrome, it looks fine but
when opening in Internet Explorer, it has
some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, fantastic blog!
You made some really good points there. I looked on the
web for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
Have you ever thought about creating an ebook or guest authoring on other
blogs? I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would love to have
you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would appreciate
your work. If you are even remotely interested,
feel free to send me an e mail.
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to
assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying
to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
If you know of any please share. Cheers!
This piece of writing will assist the internet viewers for building up new
website or even a weblog from start to end.
Genuinely when someone doesn’t understand after that its up to other
viewers that they will help, so here it takes place.
Outstanding post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic?
I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Cheers!
Since the admin of this web page is working, no hesitation very quickly it will be famous, due
to its quality contents.
What’s up, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this blog post. It was helpful.
Keep on posting!
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this website before but after browsing through a
few of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m certainly delighted I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!
I think the admin of this website is truly working hard in support of his
website, since here every material is quality based
stuff.
Great blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Can I simply just say what a relief to uncover a person that genuinely knows what they’re talking about on the
web. You actually realize how to bring a problem to
light and make it important. A lot more people should read this
and understand this side of your story. I was surprised you aren’t more popular because you definitely possess the gift.
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this web site’s content daily
along with a cup of coffee.
After I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments
are added- checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added
I recieve 4 emails with the exact same comment. There has to be a means you can remove me from that service?
Many thanks!
Hello I am so grateful I found your weblog, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Bing for something else, Regardless I am here now and would
just like to say kudos for a tremendous post and a
all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it
all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the awesome b.
This post offers clear idea for the new people of blogging, that in fact how to do blogging.
Hi! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Many thanks
you are truly a just right webmaster. The web site loading pace is
amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a wonderful task on this subject!
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.
I’m quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
I have learn some excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how so much attempt you put to create this kind of great
informative web site.
When someone writes an article he/she keeps the image of a user in his/her brain that how a user can be aware of it.
So that’s why this paragraph is outstdanding. Thanks!
Great weblog here! Additionally your website so much up very fast!
What host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate link in your host?
I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Hi there to every one, the contents existing
at this site are actually amazing for people knowledge, well, keep up the
good work fellows.
Hi to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this
web site; this website consists of amazing and really fine material designed for readers.
Hello! I’ve been reading your weblog for a while now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you
a shout out from Austin Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic job!
all the time i used to read smaller articles which as well clear their
motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph which I
am reading at this time.
For latest information you have to pay a quick visit the web and on world-wide-web I found this web page as a most excellent web site for
most up-to-date updates.
Great article! This is the kind of info that are meant to be shared across the net.
Disgrace on the seek engines for no longer positioning this submit upper!
Come on over and discuss with my web site . Thank you =)
Greetings! Very useful advice within this post! It’s the little
changes that make the greatest changes. Thanks for sharing!
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Many thanks, However I am encountering difficulties with
your RSS. I don’t know why I can’t subscribe to it.
Is there anybody else getting identical RSS issues?
Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
I’ll immediately take hold of your rss feed
as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please let me realize so that I may just subscribe.
Thanks.