Dalil LGBT Dalam Al-Quran

IslamLib – Dalam Quran tidak ada satu pun ayat yang secara eksplisit menolak lesbian, gay, biseksual, dan transgender (LGBT). Pun sebaliknya, tidak ada ayat yang secara terang benderang menerimanya. Karena itu setiap orang berhak untuk menggali makna yang lebih relevan dan humanis tentang persoalan yang kerap menuai pro dan kontra ini.
Tulisan ini akan mengurai ayat-ayat Quran yang kerap dipahami sebagai “dalil larangan LGBT”, dan menawarkan ayat yang dapat dijadikan “dalil diterimanya LGBT” dalam Islam.
Pendapat yang menolak LGBT semuanya berdasarkan pada ayat-ayat yang menceritakan tentang kisah nabi Luth, seperti dalam QS. Al-A’raf 80-81.
Pesan yang hendak disampaikan dalam kisah ini bukan sebagai larangan LGBT, tapi sebagai “cerita penghibur” untuk menguatkan mental Nabi Muhammad dalam berdakwah yang ditolak masyarakat golongan Quraisy.
Pesan demikian dapat ditangkap apabila ayat tersebut kita baca secara utuh, yakni dengan memperhatikan konteks historisnya (sabab an-nuzûl), dan hubungannya dengan ayat sebelum dan sesudahnya (munâsabah baina al-âyi).
Ayat tersebut diturunkan di Makkah pada saat dakwah nabi ditolak, terutama oleh para pembesar suku Quraisy. Karena itu, melalui serangkaian ayat sebelum dan sesudahnya yang berisi tentang kisah para rasul yang mengalami penolakan dari umatnya, Nabi dimotivasi untuk tidak patah semangat dalam berdakwah menegakkan Hak Asasi Manusia dan membela kaum lemah yang termarginalkan (mustadl’afîn) sebagaimana para pendahulunya. (Baca: QS. Al-A’râf 34-186).
Pemahaman ini dibuktikan juga dengan penyebutan kata “Luth” dalam Quran yang diungkapkan sebanyak 27 kali, semuanya muncul dalam narasi kisah perjuangan seorang rasul yang ditolak umatnya. (Lihat dalam QS. Hûd 70, 74, 77, 81, 89, QS. Al-Hijr 59, 61, QS. Al-Hajj 43, QS. Asy-Syu’arâ` 160, 161, 167, QS. An-Naml 56, QS. Al-‘Ankabût 26, QS. Shâd 13, QS. Qâf 13, QS. Al-Qamar 33, 34, QS. At-Tahrîm 10, QS. Al-An’âm 86, QS. Al-A’râf 80, QS. Al-Anbiyâ` 71, 74, QS. An-Naml 54, QS. Al-‘Ankabût 28, 32, 33, QS. Ash-Shâffât 133).
LGBT dalam Quran justru mendapatkan tempatnya jika kita menyadari bahwa keragaman orientasi seksual bagian dari sesuatu yang bersifat bawaan (alamiah, tabiat). Dalam QS. Al-Isrâ` 84 dinyatakan:
Katakanlah: Tiap-tiap orang berbuat menurut keadaannya (syâkilatih) masing-masing. Maka Tuhanmu lebih mengetahui siapa yang lebih benar jalannya.
Kata syâkilah dalam kamus Lisânu al-‘Arab memiliki makna ciptaan (khalîqah), bentuk (asy-syakl), haluan (tharîqah), orientasi (jadîlah). (Ibnu Mandhûr, 1414: vol. XI, hal. 357).
Dalam Quran juga ada janji bahwa kelak penghuni sorga akan didampingi anak-anak muda cakep yang tak akan pernah berubah menjadi tua atau disebut dengan wildân mukhalladûn (Lihat misalnya QS. Al-Wâqi’ah 17, QS. Al-Insân 19, Ath-Thûr 24).
Jadi, janji Quran tentang kehidupan di sorga kepada masyarakat Arab masa nabi Muhammad, tidak hanya bidadari atau hunian yang di bawahnya ada sungai yang mengalir, tapi disediakan juga anak-anak muda berwajah tampan.
Janji Quran erat kaitannya dengan kondisi masyarakat yang diajak berbicara, artinya disesuaikan dengan imajinasi masyarakat dimana Quran diturunkan. Dalam perkataan lain, ketika Quran diwahyukan ada banyak lelaki yang memiliki hasrat seksual terhadap anak-anak muda tampan. Karena itu Quran menjanjikan demikian.
Dalam QS. An-Nur 31 yang berbicara perintah menutup aurat disebutkan bahwa perempuan beriman boleh membuka auratnya antara lain di hadapan “ghairi ulil irbah minar rijal (lelaki yang tidak punya nafsu syahwati terhadap perempuan).”
Para mufassir berbeda pendapat tentang siapa yang dimaksud dalam penggalan ayat tersebut. Sebagian mufassir memaknainya sebagai lelaki tua yang tidak punya gairah lagi terhadap perempuan. Sedangkan menurut Mujahid, yang dimaksud dalam ayat itu adalah orang bodoh atau pandir (al-ablah).
Semenetara menurut ‘Ikrimah, istilah tersebut bermakna lelaki yang kecenderungan seksualnya terhadap sesama jenis atau waria (al-mukhannats). (Ath-Thabari: 2000, vol. XIX, hal. 161-163).
Respons Quran terhadap lelaki yang punya hasrat seksual terhadap sesama jenis ini menunjukkan bahwa LGBT bagian dari kewajaran, atau dalam istilah QS. Al-Isrâ` 84 di atas sebagai syâkilah, bentuk keragaman orientasi seksual yang tak perlu diingkari.
Perbedaan yang menjadi fitrah tak perlu dipertengkarkan dan diperebutkan kebenarannya, karena dalam wilayah seperti ini yang tahu kebenaran hakikinya hanya Allah, fa rabbukum a’lamu bi man huwa ahdâ sabîlâ.
Kewajaran ragam orientasi seksual seperti ini diperkuat dengan beberapa riwayat yang menginformasikan bahwa dalam sejarah Islam banyak orang yang menyalurkan hasrat seksualnya kepada sesama jenis.
Seperti dikutip Muhammad Jalal Kisyk dalam bukunya, Khawâthir Muslim fî al-Mas`alah al-Jinsiyyah, Ibnu Hazm menginformasikan bahwa Muhammad putra dari Abdurrahman bin al-Hakam, pahlawan perang, ketika memegang tampuk kerajaan menggantikan ayahnya memiliki menteri (al-wazîr) dua anak muda berwajah tampan yang setiap malam salah satu darinya menemani tidur bersamanya.
Hal ini pernah diketahui oleh Abî ‘Abbâs ketika menginap di istananya. Malam itu Abî ‘Abbâs menyaksikan dua anak muda tampan dipanggil Muhammad bin Abdurrahman bin Hakam. Muhammad bin Abdurrahman mengundang salah satu dari menteri yang berwajah tampan itu masuk ke dalam kamarnya, dan Muhammad dalam keadaan baju terbuka. Lalu setelah anak muda tampan itu masuk ke kamar tempat tidur Muhammad, Muhammad menutup pintu. Keduanya berada dalam satu kamar. (Kisy: 1992: hal. 161-162).
Kisah-kisah roman sesama jenis dalam literatur Arab Islam, khususnya Âdab (humaniora) sangat mudah dijumpai. Cinta sesama jenis, homoseksual, atau dalam istilah yang lebih kekinian dan mencakup banyak ragam orientasi seksual, LGBT, bagian dari ragam yang tak perlu disingkirkan. Itu bagian dari ciptaan Tuhan seperti yang diserukan Quran.
