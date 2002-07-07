Sa’ad bin Abi Waqqash, salah seorang sahabat Nabi yang saleh pernah berkata: “Saya tidak akan turut berperang, sebelum kalian dapat memberiku sebilah pedang yang mampu berpikir, melihat dan mengatakan kepadaku: Yang ini benar dan yang itu salah!”
Ungkapan bijak itu ditegaskan ketika terjadi kebuntuan dialog politik yang melanda umat Islam dua dasawasa pasca-mangkatnya nabi. Persisnya, ketika terjadi kecamuk politik luar biasa intraumat Islam yang terpolarisasi dalam pengikut Ali dan Muawiyah. Buntutnya, muncullah aliran-aliran teologi Islam yang sebetulnya lebih mirip partai yang dibungkus dinamika intelektual yang kaya dan semarak.
Dalam bukunya yang tajam, Tajdîd al-Fikr al-Dînî, seorang pemikir asal Kuwait, Ahmad al-Baghdadi menyebutkan, krisis etos dialog (azmat allâ hiwâr) di kalangan umat Islam perdananya ketika itu. Tapi, hemat saya, al-Baghdâdi benar separoh saja.
Krisis dialog politik, memang bermula dari situ. Tapi tidak demikian nasib dialog pemikiran, agama dan budaya. Buktinya, dialog –setidaknya dalam tiga aspek itu– terus berlanjut dalam kurun sejarah Islam berikutnya.
Untuk itu, tidak salah bila Dr. Athif Iraqi dari Mesir menyebut dialog antara peradaban Islam dengan “peradaban asing” merupakan salah satu komponen penting berkembangnya Islam sebagai peradaban yang maju untuk zamannya. Tiga kata kunci yang dipandang penting oleh Iraqi adalah keterbukaan (al-infitâh), dialog (al-hiwâr) dan kemajuan (al-taqaddum).
Hanya saja, dialog tidak selamanya menyenangkan, apalagi bagi pemikiran yang eksklusif nan jumud dan membatu. Dialog juga dicurigai, dibenci bahkan dicaci-maki. Kalau dulu dikenal terma zindîq (man tamantaqa faqad tazandaqa) untuk menjegal rupa-rupa dialog yang berkembang, sekarang dikenal terma terbaratkan, sekular, agen Barat, dan kata-kata pembunuh lainnya.
Yang menyedihkan, dialog antaragama (interreligious dialogue) yang digagas sebagai pengganti konfrontasi dan konflik berbensin agama yang menjadi pengalaman pahit umat manusia dalam rentang sejarah yang menyesakkan, tak luput dari kecurigaan itu.
Di atas sudah disebutkan, umat Islam tidak pernah pensiun berdialog pada level internal dan eksternal peradabannya, kecuali dalam masalah politik. Prestasi umat dalam dialog politik, terutama internal umat, tidak banyak yang membanggakan.
Dalam politik, yang nyaring berbicara cuma pengadilan penguasa, kelicikan politikus dan kata putus pedang. Sialnya, kebuntuan dialog politik terkadang menularkan krisis dialog dalam lapangan lainnya. Tak jarang, semaraknya dialog pemikiran keagamaan, dicarikan hakimnya dari kekuasaan politik.
Di tengah pasaraya tafsir keagamaan, sebagian orang merindukan ijmâ‘, konsensus atau stempel politik bagi tafsir yang salah dan benar. Akibatnya bisa diprediksi, umat kembali terperosok pada ketidakmampuan memilih kebenaran atas pertimbangan akal sehat, karena terbiasa dipilihkan versi kebenaran yang tak jarang melecehkan akal sehat.
Selain prasyarat budaya dan pengetahuan yang memadai, dialog juga butuh kondisi psikologis yang prima. Artinya, diperlukan adanya kesiapan mental untuk berbeda. Perbedaan itulah yang nantinya menghasilkan dialog. Apatah artinya berdialog bila kita sudah berada dalam visi yang sama?
Untuk berdialog, Alqur’an memberikan kita semacam rambu-rambu, yang mungkin bisa kita sebut etika. Etikanya adalah bi al-hikmah (dengan penuh bijak), dan bi allatî hiyâ ahsan (dengan sikap atau argumen yang lebih baik). Jelas, etika dialog sebagaimana digariskan Alqur’an, tidak termasuk hujatan dan caci-maki.
