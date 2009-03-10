IslamLib – Ketika kecil, ibu saya selalu mengisahkan cerita sebelum tidur tentang berbagai tokoh Islam. Kisah nabi Muhammad adalah tema favoritnya. Dia bisa mengisahkan berbagai aspek kehidupan manusia mulia itu. Salah satu yang paling berkesan adalah kisah tentang Amina, ibunda Nabi. Entah dari mana ibu saya mendapatkan informasi tentang Amina, seorang tokoh yang tak banyak dikupas dalam sejarah Islam.
Mungkin dia memberi sedikit bumbu terhadap ceritanya, yang membuat kami –anak-anaknya– makin bergairah setiap mendengar dongengannya. Ibu saya adalah seorang guru yang pandai bercerita. Ia tahu bagaimana membuat sebuah kisah menjadi menarik. Sosok Amina yang misteri digambarkannya seperti seorang tokoh nyata di kampung kami.
Menurut ibu saya, Amina adalah sosok wanita tegar, baik hati, dan punya pendirian. Ia adalah ibu yang mencintai keluarga dengan segenap hatinya. Suaminya meninggal dunia ketika ia hamil tua. Ia harus membesarkan Muhammad seorang diri. Cintanya kepada suaminya tak memberikan ruang buat laki-laki lain. Ia meninggal dunia di usia muda, ketika anaknya berusia enam tahun.
Saya tiba-tiba ingat sosok Amina yang tegar dan punya pendirian itu ketika baru-baru ini bertemu dengan dua figur penting bernama Amina. Yang pertama adalah Amina Rasul, seorang intelektual-aktivis asal Filipina; dan yang kedua, Amina Wadud, seorang sarjana asal Amerika.
Amina Rasul. Saya bertemu Amina Rasul dalam sebuah workshop empat hari yang diadakan di Malaysia. Saya sudah lama mendengar namanya, tapi baru kali itu saya bertemu dengannya. Amina adalah seorang ibu cantik yang memancarkan aura kecerdasan, ketegasan, dan keakraban dalam bergaul. Amina adalah tipe perempuan Muslim yang percaya diri dan tahu bagaimana menjadi modern tanpa harus mengorbankan agamanya.
Kendati sebagai seorang minoritas di negerinya, Amina tidak menampakkan inferioritas. Malah sebaliknya, dia menunjukkan kemampuannya beradaptasi dan terlibat dalam panggung politik di Filipina. Karir politiknya cukup cemerlang. Jabatan tertinggi yang pernah ia pegang adalah anggota kabinet dalam pemerintahan Presiden Fidel Ramos. Namanya masuk dalam 100 pemimpin Asean paling berpengaruh. Amina adalah tipikal wanita Muslimah ideal yang mengerti bagaimana menempatkan diri di dunia modern.
Amina sangat mencintai agamanya dan menghormati doktrin-doktrinnya. Dalam sebuah sesi di mana saya berbicara tentang pembaruan Islam, Amina adalah peserta yang paling gigih menentang saya, atau lebih tepatnya mengkritik pendekatan saya yang dinilainya terlalu radikal untuk diterapkan di dunia Islam sekarang. Saya senang berdebat dengannya, karena argumen-argumennya semakan menajamkan pikiran saya.
Amina Rasul adalah sosok perempuan Muslim yang mengerti bagaimana menjadi religius dan sekaligus modern. Dia tak tabu dengan simbol-simbol modernitas, meski memelihara komitmennya yang tinggi terhadap ajaran agama. Dalam acara perpisahan yang diiringi live music, tanpa canggung dia mengajak saya melantai, bersama peserta lainnya, mengikuti hentakan lagu Michael Buble: Save the Last Dance for Me.
Amina Wadud. Amina yang kedua adalah tipe intelektual dan sarjana dengan erudisi sangat tinggi. Ia mempelajari Islam di Universitas Michigan hingga meraih PhD. Selama masa studinya, ia pernah menjadi mahasiswa tamu di Univeristas al-Azhar, di mana ia mempelajari bahasa Arab dan mengikuti kuliah-kuliah keislaman dari para guru besar di sana. Dia menulis beberapa buku penting. Karya utamanya, Qur’an and Woman: Rereading the Sacred Text from a Woman’s Perspective, telah diterjemahkan ke berbagai bahasa.
Saya telah mendengar nama Amina Wadud sejak lama, tapi baru sempat berjumpa dalam sebuah workshop yang diselenggarakan Jaringan Islam Liberal beberapa waktu lalu di Jakarta. Saya memoderatorinya dalam satu sesi yang mengangkat tema Gender dan Islam. Saya kagum dengan Amina, meski berpikiran sangat modern dan maju, ia tetap mengenakan jilbab dan melontarkan ayat-ayat al-Quran dengan sangat fasih.
Amina dikenal sebagai pembela hak-hak perempuan. Dia adalah pengkritik yang gigih pemahaman-pemahaman misoginis atas al-Quran. Menurutnya, diskriminasi hak dan peran terhadap perempuan selama ini berasal dari pemahaman misoginis yang banyak diciptakan oleh kaum laki-laki. Tugas kita sekarang adalah meluruskan pemahaman keliru itu dan meletakkannya sesuai dengan semangat dasar Islam tentang kesetaraan dan keadilan.
Salah satu pandangan misoginis yang terus dipertahankan kaum Muslim adalah doktrin tentang tidak bolehnya perempuan menjadi imam salat. Ini adalah pandangan fikih yang menurut Amina bertentangan dengan semangat dasar Islam tentang kesetaraan. Islam menghargai status dan peran perempuan dan menempatkannya secara setara dengan kaum laki-laki, termasuk dalam urusan ibadah.
Amina tak hanya berteori. Ia juga menerapkan apa yang dipahaminya, meskipun hal itu menuai kecaman yang membahayakan dirinya. Pada 18 Maret 2005, secara demonstratif dia menyelenggarakan salat Jumat di sebuah gereja di New York. Dia sendiri yang memimpin salat itu di depan jamaah campuran laki-laki dan perempuan. Acara Jumatan itu mendapat liputan dari sejumlah media di AS dan internasional. Sebagian besar tokoh Islam mengecam acara Amina. Tidak kurang dari Yusuf Qardawi mengeluarkan fatwa menyatakan sesatnya cara salat seperti itu.
Kendati mendapat kecaman dan fatwa sesat, Amina tak pernah berkecil hati. Setiap ada kesempatan menjadi imam salat, dia selalu melakukannya. Yang penting, menurutnya, jamaah merasa nyaman dengan kegiatan itu dan melakukannya bukan karena paksaan. Ia ingin menunjukkan bahwa Islam menempatkan perempuan setara dengan laki-laki, bukan hanya dalam urusan politik, tapi juga dalam urusan ritual seperti mengimami salat.
Saya merasa beruntung mengenal dan bertemu dengan dua Amina itu. Menurut saya, Amina Rasul dan Amina Wadud adalah srikandi-srikandi Islam yang layak menjadi role-model bagi perempuan Muslim di dunia modern.
