Dua Thaha di Sudan

IslamLib – Pena lebih tajam daripada pedang. Ungkapan itu kadang jadi pujian dan penghargaan bagi para penulis. Namun yang terjadi di Sudan justru sebaliknya: buah pena justru ditebas tajamnya pedang. Pena itu bernama Muhammad Thaha Muhammad Ahmad, Pemimpin Redaksi al-Wifâq, koran harian yang terbit di Khortum, ibu kota Sudan.
Rabu pagi lalu (6/9) sosok Thaha tak dijumpai di kantornya. Ia justru ditemukan di pinggiran kota Khortum, 40 kilometer dari rumahnya, dalam kondisi mengenaskan. Lehernya sudah ditebas dan batok kepalanya diletakkan di atas tubuhnya yang bersimbah darah terbujur kaku.
Peristiwa tragis itu bermula dari beberapa jam sebelumnya, ketika tiga orang tak dikenal mengangkut paksa Thaha dari rumahnya. Setelah keluarganya sadar bahwa itu modus penculikan, mereka menghubungi polisi. Namun semua sudah terlambat. Thaha mati meninggalkan kontroversi dalam umur 51 tahun.
Thaha adalah seorang jurnalis yang sangat akrab dengan kontroversi. Bukan hanya melalui tulisan-tulisannya, namun juga karena karakter dan jalan hidupnya. Ia pernah menjadi aktivis Islam—karena itu, dua anak laki-lakinya ia beri nama Khomeini dan Abdul Aziz al-Rantisi. Namun ia juga sangat kritis terhadap aksi-aksi kekerasan yang sering diperagakan beberapa kelompok Islamis di Sudan.
Pada awal 2005, ia berurusan dengan pengadian gara-gara korannya memuat tiga artikel yang menukil buku Dr. al-Maqrizi yang berjudul al-Majhûl fi Hayâti al-Rasûl (Yang Majhul dari Kehidupan Rasul). Dalam buku itu, al-Maqrizi meragukan keabsahan bersambungnya nasab Nabi Muhammad SAW dengan ayah kandungnya, Abdullah bin Abdul Muthallib. Polemik pun merebak.
Tulisan itu dimuatnya dalam rangka menyambut peringatan Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW. Lewat artikel itu, Thaha bermaksud mengajak umat Islam di Sudan agar membaca sosok Nabi secara kritis. Baginya, Maulid bukan momentum pemujaan, namun penggalian kisah dan pengalaman hidup Nabi secara lebih mendalam.
Namun, tulisan itu terlanjur dianggap sebagai bentuk penghinaan dan penodaan terhadap kemulian ajaran-ajaran Islam. Ribuan orang menuntut agar Thaha dipancung. Thaha akhirnya meminta maaf dan menegaskan tidak bermaksud menghina Nabi Muhammad. Ia juga telah menulis bantahan terhadap buku al-Maqrizi.
Pasca-kejadian itu, Dewan Pers Sudan menjatuhkan sanksi tidak boleh terbit selama tiga hari serta denda 8 juta pound terhadap harian al-Wifaq. Al-Wifaq dianggap telah melanggar kode etik jurnalistik di Sudan. Tapi Thaha melawan dan mengajukan banding.
Rupanya, peristiwa tahun lalu itu belum lagi tuntas dan ia berbuntut panjang. Hidup Thaha selanjutnya disibukkan oleh dakwaan pengadilan sekaligus ancaman pembunuhan dari kelompok-kelompok Islam radikal di luar pengadilan. Pada 20 Januari 2006, kantor al-Wifaq diserang puluhan orang tak dikenal. Mereka melempar api ke dalam kantor, melukai Thaha berikut seorang stafnya.
Kini Thaha sudah tiada. Tapi namanya mengingatkan saya pada sosok Thaha lainnya yang akhir hayatnya bernasib sama. Thaha kedua adalah Mahmud Muhammad Thaha, guru dari pemikir muslim liberal asal Sudan, Abdullah Ahmad al-Naim.
Mahmud Thaha mati setelah digantung oleh rezim Numeiry pada tanggal 18 Januari 1985. Ia adalah tokoh oposisi penting yang paling gencar melawan rezim Numaery. Sebagaimana Muhammad Thaha, Mahmud Thaha selalu mendapat tuduhan menodai Islam. Ia menolak penerapan syariat Islam sebagai agenda politik Numaery.
Tuduhan penodaan agama yang ditudingkan pada Mahmud Thaha, terjadi saat ia berani melakukan pengujian secara terbuka dan kritis terhadap isi Alquran dan Sunnah.
Dari situ dia melahirkan konsep tentang dua periode sekaligus dua doktrin Islam: Islam Mekah dan Islam Madinah. Bagi Mahmud Thaha, pesan-pesan Alqur’an di Mekah banyak menekankan segi universalitas Islam, isu persamaan, kebebasan, dan antikekerasan.
Sementara Islam Madinah justru terlalu kompromi pada konteks setempat, sehingga syariat Islam terpaksa mengadopsi kekerasan, konflik, diskriminasi jender, ras, dan keyakinan.
Di Sudan, syariat Islam versi inilah yang justeru ingin diterapkan saat itu dan menjadi agenda kelompok Islam politik. Atas alasan itu, Mahmoud Thaha menolak penerapan syariat Islam.
Saya membayangkan, jika dua Thaha itu hidup di Indonesia, mungkin mereka akan terjerat pasat 156a Kitab Undang-Undang Hukum Pidana (KUHP); sebuah pasal tentang penodaan agama yang telah banyak memakan korban.
Di Sudan, perbedaan dan pengkajian yang kritis atas beberapa aspek Islam telah didakwa sebagai bentuk penghinanaan dan penodaan atas Islam. Sanksi yang diberikan kelompok Islamis pun sungguh tragis dan mengerikan. Apakah nasib tragis dua Thaha itu akan terjadi juga di Indonesia? Dengan lantang kita harus katakan: “Semua itu tidak perlu!”
