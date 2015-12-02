FPI dan Upaya Pengikisan Budaya Lokal

IslamLib – Jika merunut pada salah satu artikel seorang cendekiawan Muslim Indonesia, Ulil Abshar Abdalla, yang berjudul “Ebionite: Asal-usul Penolakan Islam atas Trinitas,” dalam uraiannya tersebut dijelaskan bahwasanya tak ada agama yang “ujug-ujug” datang ke permukaan bumi tanpa “memungut” hal yang sudah ada di sekitarnya. Dalam uraiannya ditegaskan, tesis tersebut berlaku terhadap semua agama, tak terkecuali Islam. Artinya, antara Islam dan kebudayaan tidak dapat dipisahkan, kedua entitas ini saling mengisi satu dengan lainnya, berjalin-kelindan.
Tesis tersebut nampaknya tak berlaku di kalangan Islam fundamentalis macam FPI (Front Pembela Islam). Saat ini, santer diberitakan soal penghinaan yang dilakukan oleh dedengkot FPI, Habib Rizieq. Ditengarai, saat bertandang ke Purwakarta, Jawa Barat, dalam rangka berceramah, Habib Rizieq sengaja mempelesetkan ucapan salam khas Sunda yakni Sampurasun menjadi Campur-racun. Kasus ini memicu perdebatan sengit antara aktivis kebudayaan Sunda yang dimotori oleh kalangan pemudanya dengan FPI. Habib Rizieq diberikan ultimatum berupa permohonan maaf kepada masyarakat Sunda, jika tidak, maka akan diproses secara hukum.
Secara substantif dalam ceramahnya tersebut, Habib Rizieq menekankan bahwasanya instrumen agama harus didahulukan, salah satunya adalah salam. Lebih lanjut, dia mengungkapkan salam khas Islam tak boleh didahulukan atau digantikan dengan salam khas apapun, termasuk di antaranya budaya.
Fenomena ini sangat kontradiktif dengan tesis yang dikemukakan oleh Ulil mengenai pertautan kebudayaan dan Islam. Dalam pandangan FPI, budaya dan agama harus dipisahkan sejauh mungkin. Menyatukan dua entitas ini dapat menimbulkan konsekuensi fatal: bid’ah, khurafat. Dalam keyakinan umat Muslim -khususnya oleh sebagian yang mempertahankan pakem tertentu- konsekuensi bid’ah adalah amalan baik apapun yang sifatnya transenden tidak akan dapat diterima oleh Tuhan. Mungkin alasan itulah yang menjadi ketakutan fundamentalis Islam seperti Habib Rizieq. Takut amal ibadah orang Sunda tidak diterima sang maha kuasa.
Dalam wacananya, kaum fundamentalis ini seringkali bersandar pada ayat tertentu dan ayat tersebut dijadikan landasan untuk melegitimasi segala tindakan yang dilakukan dalam ranah praksis. Dalam buku yang berjudul The Fundamentals: A Testimony To The Truth yang disunting oleh Amzi Dixon (1915), fundamentalisme diartikan sebagai tujuan untuk mengembalikan agama pada prinsip awalnya. Sederhananya, agama tidak akan sahih jika “terciprat” ritual tertentu yang tidak bersinggungan dengan pakem agama. Di sini, FPI seolah-olah berperan –sebagaimana yang tercantum dalam prinsip AD/ART-nya- Amar ma’ruf nahi munkar, sebagai kelompok yang mempraktikkan nilai etik seraya mencegah kemunkaran.
Dalam konteks ini tentu yang menjadi acuan dalam nahi munkar dapat diartikan sebagai upaya memberantas praktik bid’ah. Konsekuensi dari pembenaran ayat tersebut khususnya dalam ranah praksis adalah hadirnya –meminjam istilah Ulil- polisi moral, yang bertujuan untuk mengatur perilaku beragama masyarakat. FPI menganggap dirinya adalah acuan dalam bermoral syariah, superior, kebudayaan mesti disingkirkan, kalau bisa dihilangkan, dicerabut dari akarnya.
Sebenarnya jika ditelisik jauh ke belakang, sepak terjang FPI dalam rangka membuat sekat pemisah antara Islam dan kebudayaan setempat sudah lama berlangsung. Rombongan FPI pernah singgah ke Palangka Raya, Kalimantan Tengah, tepatnya tiga setengah tahun yang lalu. Dengan bermodalkan misi jihad dan anggota yang militan, FPI berniat untuk “menginsafkan massal” warga Dayak Kalimantan Tengah yang menurutnya sudah dianggap menyimpang dari pakem Islam. Beruntungnya, misi tersebut digagalkan oleh sekelompok pemuda Dayak yang tidak ingin kebinekaan yang tertanam di Kalimantan Tengah dirusak oleh segelintir orang yang sok suci.
Merobek Kebhinekaan. Dua contoh di atas sebenarnya membuktikan bahwasanya FPI sudah dianggap bau bacin di hidung masyarakat. FPI dianggap sebagai potret fundamentalisme dalam beragama, mental arif dalam Islam tidak tergambarkan dalam perilaku praksis mereka. FPI menurut penulis tak lebih sebagai Islamic Destroyers, segerombolan preman berparas agama namun menyalahi etik dan cenderung merusak nilai agama.
Dalam misi utamanya yakni mencerabut kebudayaan lokal karena dianggap menyimpang, sebenarnya sudah menjadi paradoks dan menentang kodrat Tuhan yang menghendaki kebudayaan sebagai karakter suatu bangsa. FPI tidak pernah belajar dari pendahulu bangsa yang menghendaki kebinekaan sebagai sebuah national building. FPI tak pernah mau belajar dengan ormas besar sekaliber NU dan Muhammadiyah yang merawat kebudayaan.[]
