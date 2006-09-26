IslamLib – Fundamentalisme dan Neoliberalisme adalah dua kata yang berbeda. Keduanya bisa bertentangan dan bisa saling bertemanan. Secara umum, fundamentalisme berarti gerakan sosial-politik yang ingin mengembalikan suatu kondisi pada nilai-nilai yang asasi, yang fundamental.
Kendati istilah ini bisa dikenakan kepada gerakan apa saja, tapi ia lebih sering disematkan kepada gerakan keagamaan. Dari sini kita mengenal istilah “Fundamentalisme Kristen,” “Fundamentalisme Hindu,” dan “Fundamentalisme Islam.”
Sementara itu, neoliberalisme adalah sebuah fenomena sosial-politik yang biasanya dialamatkan kepada sekelompok penguasa dan intelektual di Barat yang mendukung dan ingin menghidupakan kembali gagasan-gagasan liberalisme klasik. Neoliberalisme adalah kata lain dari “liberalisme baru.” Neoliberalisme kerap dianggap sebagai pendukung pasar bebas, ekspansi modal, dan globalisasi.
Saya tidak tahu kapan mulanya dua istilah itu disandingkan dan didiskusikan secara bersamaan. Tapi, akhir-akhir ini banyak sekali pembicaraan tentang dua konsep itu.
Umumnya, pembicaraan mengarah kepada satu penilaian, yakni bahwa fundamentalisme dan neoliberlisme merupakan ancaman bagi kehidupan manusia. Secara simplistik, ancaman itu diteriakkan dengan menciptakan slogan seperti “fundamentalisme agama dan fundamentalisme pasar.”
Sebenarnya, meletakkan fundamentalisme dan neoliberalisme dalam satu keranjang tidaklah terlalu tepat. Seperti dikatakan di atas, dua istilah ini bisa saling bertentangan dan bisa juga saling bertemanan.
Di Amerika, fundamentalisme Kristen dapat berkolaborasi dengan rezim neoliberalisme pimpinan George Walker Bush. Kelompok-kelompok fundamentalis Kristen seperti Moral Majority dan Evangelistic Association merupakan pendukung setia presiden Bush.
Namun di negara-negara berkembang, fundamentalisme (baik Kristen maupun lainnya) cenderung bersikap kritis terhadap neoliberalisme. Gerakan keagamaan di Amerika Latin, yang biasa dikenal dengan sebutan “Teologi Pembebasan” adalah kelompok yang paling rajin mengecam neoliberalisme.
Karena itu, orang sering mengatakan bahwa kritik-kritik dan kecaman terhadap liberalisme baru atau neoliberalisme sesungguhnya datang dari sisa-sisa semangat Marxisme, baik yang hidup dalam gerakan-gerakan sosial kiri, maupun gerakan-gerakan keagamaan.
Perlu dicatat, ketika Marxisme dan pemikiran sosialis masih berjaya (sekitar tahun 1960-an), kaum agamawan adalah salah satu kelompok yang paling bersemangat mendukung gagasan sosialisme.
Dari sundut pandang ini, pertentangan agama/fundamentalisme dengan neoliberalisme merupakan rejuvenasi dari pertentangan klasik antara Liberalisme dengan Marxisme. Kendati Marxisme semakin tidak populer pasca runtuhnya Uni Soviet, semangatnya masih terus tumbuh dalam kelompok-kelompok keagamaan dan kelompok-kelompok sosial berhaluan “kiri.”
Bagi kelompok-kelompok fundamentalisme agama (Islam khususnya), anti-neoliberalisme bisa juga dijadikan argumen dan semangat baru untuk menghidupkan gagasan “ekonomi syari’ah.” Sementara bagi kelompok-kelompok kiri, ini adalah momentum untuk menghidupkan sisa-sisa Marxisme yang semakin dilupakan orang.
Karenanya, sungguh tepat apa yang dikatakan David Horowitz, bahwa kaum fundamentalis dan kelompok kiri bisa saja saling bersatu dalam sebuah “persekongkolan yang kotor” (unholy alliance).
If you’ve heard of the fruit called gummi gutta or Malabar Tamarind, it is actually also referredto as garcinia cambogia.
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
I blog frequently and I genuinely appreciate your content.
Your article has truly peaked my interest.
I will take a note of your website and keep checking for new details about
once a week. I opted in for your RSS feed too.
The core of your writing whilst sounding agreeable in the beginning, did not settle properly with me personally after some time. Somewhere within the sentences you managed to make me a believer unfortunately just for a while. I still have a problem with your jumps in logic and one might do well to fill in all those gaps. When you can accomplish that, I could certainly be fascinated.
I am perpetually thought about this, thanks for putting up.
Admiring the hard work you put into your blog and detailed information you offer. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed material. Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Heya i am just for the primary time here. I found this board and
I to discover It really useful & it helped me to out
much. I am just hoping to provide something again and
help others as if you helped me.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website. I am hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own blog now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a good example of it.
No obstante Alfonso, junto con su hijo, realizaron los mejores reportajes sobre las distintas escenas de la guerra hasta sus últimos años: la salida de soldados hacia África, la reconquista de Nador, población cercana a Melilla, la visita de Millán Astray a sus legionarios para pasar revista, la recuperación de cadáveres en Monte Arruit el desembarco de Alhucemas que puso fin a la guerra.
Thanks for some other magnificent post. Where else may anybody get that kind of information in such an ideal approach of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such info.
There is visibly a bunch to know about this. I suppose you made some nice points in features also.
This site is my breathing in, rattling superb layout and perfect subject material.
I?¦ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i?¦m happy to express that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I so much surely will make sure to don?¦t fail to remember this site and provides it a look regularly.
Awsome article and right to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask but do you people have any ideea where to hire some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
I like your site.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this
amazing site yourself or do you employ someone to get it done for you?
Plz respond as I’m trying to create my very own blog and wish to know where u got this from.
appreciate it
Greetings! I am aware this can be kind of off topic nevertheless i was
wondering which blog platform have you been using for this site?
I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues
with hackers and I’m considering options for one more platform.
I would be great when you could point me toward a good platform.
Its excellent as your other blog posts : D, appreciate it for putting up.
Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and so i own the same one and that i was just curious when you get a great deal of spam feedback?
If how can you protect against it, any plugin or whatever you can suggest?
I have so much lately it’s driving me insane so any help is extremely much appreciated.
When someone writes an post he/she retains the idea of the user in the/her
mind that the way a user can keep in mind it.
Thus that’s why this post is outstdanding. Thanks!
I reckon something genuinely special in this site.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about fundamentalism.
Regards
Hi, its fastidious paragraph concerning media print, we all be
aware of media is a wonderful source of data.
Enjoyed studying this, very good stuff, thanks.
I like this blog very much, Its a rattling nice position to read and find information.
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here
and i am actually pleassant to read everthing at alone place.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this website. I am hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own site now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Hey, you used to write excellent, but the last several posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before
but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to
me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!
Hey! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!
I think the admin of this web site is truly working hard for his web page, for the reason that here
every data is quality based material.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually know what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my site =). We will have a hyperlink change contract among us!
Woh I enjoy your content, saved to fav! .
Thank you, I’ve recently been searching for info approximately this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I have found out till now. But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?
Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this web site.
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also
visit this web site on regular basis to get updated
from newest information.
As soon as I noticed this website I went on reddit to share some of the love with them.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Perfect piece of work you have done, this web site is really cool with wonderful info .
I am continuously searching online for posts that can assist me. Thx!
Thanks for this post, I am a big fan of this web site would like to go along updated.
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
Hola! I’ve been reading your website for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Atascocita Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the great work!
It’s the most effective time to make several plans for the longer term and it really is
time and energy to be at liberty. I’ve learn this build of course, if I
may just I desire to counsel you few fascinating issues or suggestions.
Maybe you could write subsequent articles concerning this article.
I want to read more issues approximately it!
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post.
Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!