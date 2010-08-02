IslamLib – Diskusi bulanan Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) kali ini, Senin 26 Juli 2010, mengangkat tema “Tafsir Atas Homo Seksualitas dalam Kitab Suci”. Kitab Suci yang dimaksud adalah Kitab Suci yang berasal dari agama Islam dan Kristen.
Diskusi yang berlangsung di Gedung Teater Utan Kayu, Jl. Utan Kayu 68 H, Jakarta tersebut menghadirkan dua narasumber: Dr. Ioanes Rakhmat (IR), mewakili pandangan Kristen; dan Mohamad Guntur Romli (MGR), mewakili pandangan Islam. Diskusi kali ini dimoderatori oleh Abdul Moqsith Ghazali.
Sesuai dengan tema yang diberikan oleh JIL, kedua narasumber hendak melakukan penafsiran ulang atas pandangan-pandangan Kitab Suci terhadap homoseksualitas. Tentu saja diharapkan melalui diskusi ini, ada cara pandang lain yang lebih positif terhadap kaum homo seksual ataupun LGBT, khususnya yang berasal dari penafsiran Kitab Suci.
Pembicara pertama adalah IR yang melakukan dekonstruksi terhadap cara pandang sebagian kaum Kristen yang literalistik terhadap Alkitab sehingga memandang dan bersikap negatif terhadap kaum homoseksual.
Beberapa bagian Alkitab yang biasanya menjadi dasar bagi penolakan sebagian umat Kristen terhadap homo seksualitas antara lain: Kejadian 19, Imamat 18:22, Imamat 20:13, Roma 1:26-27, I Korintus 6:9-10, 1 Timotius 1:9-10, dan Yudas 1:7.
IR memberikan penafsiran ulang terhadap ayat-ayat tersebut dengan cara meneliti konteks munculnya ayat-ayat tersebut maupun secara filologis. Sebagai contoh, Kejadian 19 mengenai kisah Lot dan kota Sodom dan Gomora yang dihukum Tuhan.
Penafsiran yang umum di kalangan Kristen mengenai penghukuman Tuhan kepada kota tersebut adalah dikarenakan perilaku seksual yang dianggap menyimpang di kota tersebut yakni persetubuhan laki-laki dengan laki-laki, dan ditambah lagi dengan adanya pemaksaan salah satu pihak kepada pihak lain (sodomi). Kisah ini menjadi dasar penolakan sebagian kaum Kristen terhadap perilaku homoseksualitas.
IR dalam uraiannya menjelaskan bagaimana konteks sebenarnya dari teks Kejadian 19 itu. Menurut IR, teks ini tidak memberikan petunjuk jelas mengenai bentuk kedurjanaan kota Sodom. Teks ini hanya menyatakan alasan para lelaki di kota tersebut hendak menyodomi kedua orang asing yakni kedua orang asing itu dipandang mau menjadi hakim atas mereka (19:9).
Di dalam konteks zaman kuno di Timur Tengah, penyodomian terjadi sebagai bentuk penghinaan dan perendahan martabat dari pihak yang menang atau lebih berkuasa kepada pihak yang kalah atau lebih lemah. Biasanya hal itu terjadi kepada raja yang kalah perang, atau kepada orang asing yang datang di suatu tempat dan disodomi oleh penduduk asli sebagai tanda dominasi penduduk asli.
Dengan demikian, teks Kejadian 19 ini tidak bisa dipakai sebagai dasar untuk menolak homoseksualitas, melainkan teks yang membela kaum yang tertindas dan diperlakukan semena-mena oleh pihak yang merasa diri lebih superior.
Untuk teks Imamat 18:22 dan Imamat 20:13, penolakan Alkitab terhadap perilaku homoseksualitas juga seringkali dilepaskan dari konteks ayat tersebut. Jikalau melihat konteks, maka jelas bahwa yang ditolak oleh kitab Imamat adalah perilaku umat non-Israel (kaum pagan) yang melakukan penyembahan berhala di kuil-kuil dewa-dewi kesuburan.
Beberapa perilaku yang ditolak oleh agama Israel dituliskan di dalam kedua ayat tersebut, seperti pelacuran bakti (ritual kuil dewa-dewi kesuburan dengan cara berhubungan seksual dengan para perempuan atau lelaki yang menjadi pelayan kuil), persetubuhan dengan binatang, melakukan pengurbanan anak kecil, dan sebagainya.
Dengan demikian, lagi-lagi Alkitab tidak berbicara soal homoseksualitas per se, melainkan melarang pelbagai praktik penyembahan terhadap dewa-dewi asing.
Setelah IR melakukan penafsiran ulang terhadap beberapa teks Alkitab yang biasanya menjadi dasar penolakan terhadap homoseksualitas dan kaum LGBT, narasumber berikutnya, MGR, berupaya juga melakukan interpretasi ulang pemahaman homoseksualitas dalam Quran.
Hal pertama yang MGR sampaikan adalah terlebih dahulu menyoal perihal agama itu sendiri, yaitu bahwa agama seringkali ditentukan oleh pihak yang berkuasa. Pihak yang berkuasa memiliki kemampuan untuk mengkonstruksi agama seturut kehendak dan kepentingannya.
Hal itu berkaitan pula dengan konsepsi mengenai nalar dalam Islam. MGR mengutip pemikiran Al-Jabiri tentang tiga jenis nalar dalam epistemologi Islam, serta bagaimana nalar fiqh (al-bayani) kemudian menjadi lebih kuat dibanding kedua nalar lain, al-irfanidan al-burhani, karena adanya campur tangan penguasa negara pada era kodifikasi Islam yang dimulai sejak tahun 143 H.
Hal ini menyebabkan pandangan Islam mengalami bias terhadap segala sesuatu dan cenderung memihak satu pihak dan satu jenis nalar. Salah satu studi yang mengalami represi adalah studi seksualitas di dalam Islam, yang mana lebih banyak menggunakan nalar fiqh ketimbang dua jenis nalar lain. Inilah hal kedua yang menjadi inti pembicaraan MGR berkaitan tafsir atas homoseksualitas.
Seksualitas selama ini menempati posisi yang periferal atau terpinggirkan di dalam studi Islam. Nasib studi jender bahkan lebih baik ketimbang studi seksualitas. Studi jender kini mengalami kemajuan yang amat pesat sehingga posisi kaum perempuan juga menjadi lebih baik dari sebelumnya.
Sementara itu, studi tentang seksualitas, termasuk homoseksualitas, amat kurang dikembangkan, sebab studi jender pun seringkali masih memakai paradigma heteronormativitas, yakni paradigma yang menjadikan heteroseksual sebagai norma.
Perbandingannya adalah demikian, jender dianggap sebagai suatu konstruksi sosial yang ditentukan oleh manusia melalui masyarakat atau budaya, sedangkan seksualitas dianggap sebagai sesuatu yang kodrati, alamiah, serta tidak bisa berubah.
Hal itu menyebabkan kurangnya kajian terhadap seksualitas, khususnya tentang homoseksualitas, di dalam keilmuan Islam. Hasilnya tentu saja pandangan negatif terhadap kaum homoseksual tidak dapat berubah, sebab hal itu ditunjang dengan kuatnya nalar fiqh yang lebih menginginkan status quo ketimbang perubahan.
Menurut MGR, pengabaian studi seksualitas seperti yang terjadi selama ini perlu dihentikan. Sarjana muslim hendaknya tidak terobsesi untuk sekadar mencarikan hukum, baik moral maupun fiqh, bagi tema seksualitas saja, melainkan meluaskan penelitian dan kajian mereka pada ranah lain yakni konteks Nusantara, sebab di dalam budaya-budaya Nusantara terdapat praktik-praktik yang “sejiwa” dengan fenomena homoseksual.
Beberapa contoh yang dapat disebutkan adalah praktik warok di Reog Ponorogo, wandhu dalam tradisi ludruk, tradisi mairil di pesantren tradisional, bissu di Sulawesi Selatan, dan sebagainya.
Selain itu, hal lain yang dapat dilakukan adalah adanya cara pandang yang lain terhadap Quran, yaitu dengan membedakan ayat-ayat hukum dan ayat-ayat kisah yang tentunya tidak dapat langsung dikaitkan dengan kaidah-kaidah hukum.
Misalnya saja, kisah Luth yang memiliki kesamaan dengan kisah Sodom dan Gomora dalam Kejadian 19 dari Alkitab Kristen, yang biasanya menjadi dalil menentang homoseksualitas. Di dalam kisah tersebut sebenarnya disebutkan bahwa penyebab kota Sodom yang dihuni Luth dihukum Allah bukan karena praktik homoseksual yang terjadi di sana tetapi karena penduduk kota itu melakukan berbagai kejahatan seperti melakukan keonaran, menyamun, dan sebagainya.
Dengan demikian, kisah Luth tersebut dilihat dari satu sisi saja dan digunakan untuk pembenaran untuk menolak homoseksualitas.
Menurut MGR, tidak semua ayat-ayat kisah dapat menjadi landasan hukum moral ataupun fiqh sebab ayat-ayat itu dapat saja merupakan metafora. Misalnya saja, ayat yang menyebutkan peran ribuan malaikat di dalam Perang Badar sehingga Nabi Muhammad dan pasukannya menang.
Ayat ini tidak dapat dibaca secara literal sebab bukankah satu malaikat saja sudah cukup untuk menghancurkan pasukan lawan. Dan bila malaikat itu benar-benar ada, mengapa di dalam Perang Uhud yang terjadi setelah itu, Nabi dikalahkan oleh lawannya.
Selain itu, MGR juga menunjukkan hasil penelitian Galal Kisyk yang menemukan bahwa di ajaran Islam tidak ada sanksi fisik terhadap perilaku homoseksual, sedangkan hadis-hadis yang banyak dipakai untuk mengutuk homoseksual dan menjatuhkan sanksi fisik ternyata termasuk kategori hadis-hadis yang lemah.
Setelah pemaparan dari kedua narasumber, diskusi dilanjutkan dengan tanggapan dari para peserta diskusi. Para peserta tampak bersemangat untuk bertanya, menanggapi, maupun memberikan tambahan. Salah satu percakapan yang menarik muncul lewat testimoni yang diberikan oleh salah seorang peserta yang mengaku seorang gay.
Ia mengisahkan pengalaman pribadinya berhubungan kasih dengan seorang pria namun mereka tidak berhubungan secara seksual sama sekali dan akhirnya berpisah secara baik-baik karena sadar bahwa hubungan mereka akan mendapat tentangan dari lingkungan mereka.
Yang menarik, peserta ini kemudian bertanya bahwa jikalau Allah itu Maha Kasih, sebagaimana yang ia ketahui dari ajaran agama, mengapa kasih yang murni dan tulus yang ia dan pacarnya rasakan tidak dapat dianggap berasal dari Allah yang merupakan sumber segala kasih?
Selain itu, ada pula seorang peserta yang bertanya bagaimana posisi Alkitab dan Quran dalam memandang homoseksualitas, serta apakah kita dapat menggunakan ayat-ayat di dalam Kitab Suci untuk membela kaum homoseksual?
Pertanyaan ini dijawab oleh IR dengan menyatakan bahwa Kitab Suci banyak bungkam terhadap pelbagai hal, misalnya saja terhadap internet, ponsel, pesawat terbang, dan sebagainya, termasuk tentang homoseksual.
Dan karena Kitab Suci bungkam terhadap hal-hal itu, maka manusia yang harus aktif mencari, misalnya dengan akal budi, melihat sejarah, memperhatikan etika dan norma moral, dan sebagainya. Intinya, manusia masa kini harus mengkonstruksi pandangan yang lebih terbuka.
Kemudian salah satu hal menarik di dalam diskusi tersebut adalah pertanyaan dari salah seorang peserta perempuan yang mempertanyakan perihal apakah homoseksualitas sebagai sesuatu yang sudah given (pembawaan lahir) atau konstruksi sosial? Bila homoseksualitas adalah kodrat, tentu saja pandangan yang negatif terhadap mereka tidak dapat terus dipertahankan.
Masalahnya bila homoseksual merupakan konstruksi sosial, berarti itu adalah pilihan dan juga merupakan penyimpangan dari yang “normal” yaitu heteroseksualitas. Pertanyaan itu ditanggapi oleh seorang peserta lain yang merupakan seorang dokter bedah syaraf.
Dokter itu menyatakan bahwa laporan terbaru dari penelitian Human Genom Project (Proyek Gen Manusia), menyatakan bahwa potensi homoseksualitas inheren di dalam setiap orang. Struktur gen manusia sebenarnya compatible untuk perempuan. Kromosom Y yang menjadikan seseorang laki-laki, sebenarnya merupakan penyimpangan terhadap susunan kromosom manusia.
Hanya saja, di dalam diri setiap manusia kadar penyimpangannya berbeda. Bila penyimpangan itu bersifat total, maka manusia itu menjadi laki-laki sepenuhnya, sedangkan jika penyimpangan itu hanya sedikit atau sebagian saja, maka muncullah manusia-manusia yang lain, termasuk homoseksual. Kemudian, potensi homoseksual yang berbeda-beda dalam diri setiap orang itu dipengaruhi juga dengan faktor lingkungan atau sosial.
Akhirnya diskusi ditutup pada pukul 22.00, meskipun masih banyak audiens yang hendak menyampaikan tanggapan dan menyumbangkan masukan-masukan pemikiran. Kendati diskusi ini berakhir, bukan berarti diskursus tentang homoseksualitas telah berakhir, malah semestinya diskursus itu harus lebih dikembangkan.
Diskusi yang diadakan JIL kali ini hanyalah salah satu upaya mengembangkan diskursus tersebut sehingga kaum homoseksual maupun biseksual dan transjender tidak lagi dipandang sebagai anomali ataupun patologi masyarakat. (Hans Abdiel)
