Ikonoklasme Islam

Dalam bahasa Inggris, perbuatan atau kegiatan itu disebut “iconoclasticism.” Saya tak tahu apa istilah Indonesianya yang tepat. Tapi, secara umum, iconoclasticism berarti tindakan penghancuran patung, lukisan, monumen, atau simbol-simbol (icons), baik karena alasan teologis maupun politis.
Para pelaku tindakan pengrusakan atau yang biasa disebut “iconoclasts” umumnya berangkat dari pemahaman literal terhadap ajaran agama bahwa patung, lukisan, monumen, dan benda-benda seni adalah “berhala” yang dapat membuat orang beriman menjadi musyrik.
Keyakinan iconoclasticism yang muncul dalam tradisi Kristen dicurigai berasal dari pemahaman literal terhadap perintah kedua dari Sepuluh Perintah (ten commandments) agung, yakni perintah yang melarang umat Kristen membuat atau menyembah karya pahat atau patung.
Gerakan ikonoklastik pernah sangat kuat pada masa pemerintahan Leo III (680-741), Kaisar Romawi di Bizantium. Pada masa ini, sang Kaisar memerintahkan pemusnahan seluruh lukisan, patung, dan benda-benda seni yang dianggap dapat membawa kaum Kristen kepada kemusyrikan.
Dalam Islam, gerakan ikonoklastik dimulai sejak zaman Nabi. Hanya selang beberapa tahun sebelum Leo membuat kebijakan resmi penghancuran patung-patung itu, Nabi Muhammad dan para sahabat beramai-ramai menghancurkan patung-patung di sekeliling Ka’bah, karena dianggap sebagai benda-benda yang dapat membuat kaum muslim musyrik.
Perbuatan Nabi yang bersejarah itu, karena dilakukan pada saat “fath Makkah” (penaklukkan kota Mekah), kemudian menjadi inspirasi kaum muslim untuk menganut paham ikonoklastik dalam menyikapi patung dan kesenian secara umum.
Seperti pernah dikatakan oleh Seyyed Hosein Nasr dan Louis Lamya Al-Faruqi, akibat diharamkannya seni lukis dan patung dalam Islam, muncul seni kaligrafi sebagai alternatif.
Bisa dimengerti kalau peradaban Islam yang begitu agung di masa silam tak banyak mewarisi seni lukis dan patung. Sementara karya kaligrafi dan seni tulis Alquran berkembang sedemikian maju.
Berbeda dalam tradisi Kristen yang semakin liberal, sikap ikonoklastik sesungguhnya masih menggelayuti tradisi Islam. Jika Anda menyimak siaran radio, TV, atau buku-buku fatwa di Timur Tengah, masalah lukisan dan patung masih tetap menjadi pembahasan utama.
Yang menarik, dalam pembahasan itu, ada perluasan tema-tema ikonik, dari patung-patung dan lukisan tradisional kepada tema-tema yang lebih umum. Apa saja yang dapat membuat orang terkagum-kagum dan kemudian menjadi musyrik dianggap haram, dan karenanya harus dimusnahkan.
Beberapa penulis Arab bahkan mengaitkan tema-tema ikonik kepada modernitas. Ini, misalnya bisa dilihat pada karya-karya kaum Islamis seperti Sayyid Qutb dan Muhammad Qutb, tampak jelas penggunaan kata-kata seperti “berhala modern” dan “hubal abad ke-20” (hubal adalah patung di Mekah yang dihancurkan Nabi), untuk merujuk konsep-konsep modern seperti demokrasi, pluralisme, dan sekularisme.
Sikap ikonoklastik kalangan Islamis juga diperluas kepada anti-Barat dan anti produk pemikiran Barat secara umum. Dalam bentuknya yang ekstrem, sikap ini berbentuk penghancuran fisik terhadap monumen-monumen dan ikon-ikon yang didirikan peradaban Barat.
Muhammad Qutb, dalam bukunya yang terkenal, Jahiliyah Qarn al-‘Isyrin (jahiliah abad ke-20), menganggap bahwa zaman modern adalah zaman jahiliah yang kurang lebih sama dengan zaman jahiliah pada masa Nabi.
Jika jahiliah masa Nabi diwakili oleh kaum kafir Quraish, jahiliah modern diwakili oleh peradaban Barat. Dan jika pada jahiliah masa silam ada berbagai jenis berhala, pada jahiliah abad ke-20, berhala-berhala itu adalah poduk pemikiran orang-orang Barat.
Sebagian kaum muslim yang terpengaruh dengan buku-buku seperti itu, meyakini bahwa zaman jahiliah terulang kembali dan setan-setan jahiliah bermunculan lagi. Barat mereka samakan dengan Quraish, dan produk-produk pemikiran Barat mereka anggap sebagai berhala-berhala yang berbahaya.
Salah satu respon radikal dari sikap semacam itu adalah pengrusakan. Pengeboman WTC pada 11 September empat tahun silam, adalah contoh yang sangat jelas dari sikap ikonoklastik kaum muslim radikal. Buat mereka, WTC adalah sebuah “ikon” yang didirikan peradaban Barat, dan karenanya harus dimusnahkan.
Serangkaian pengeboman di London, beberapa hari lalu, dipastikan juga buah tangan kaum radikal Islam di Inggris yang tak sudi melihat “ikon-ikon” peradaban Barat.
Para pengebom itu rela “bunuh diri” demi memusnahkan monumen-monumen modern, seperti stasiun kereta api dan bus (yang tentunya membunuh orang-orang di sekelilingnya). Tindakan brutal dan biadab ini adalah bagian dari keyakinan ikonoklasme yang masih terus menghantui sebagian kaum muslim.
