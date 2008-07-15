Irshad Manji: “Ada Kesesuaian antara Islam dan Homoseksualitas”

IslamLib – Akhir bulan April 2008 lalu, Irshad Manji berkunjung ke Jakarta untuk meluncurkan terjemahan buku bestseller internasionalnya, The Trouble with Islam Today. Edisi bahasa Indonesianya berjudul Beriman Tanpa Rasa Takut, dapat juga diunduh secara gratis dari situs http://www.irshadmanji.com.
Jaringan Islam Liberal mengundang jurnalis, feminis dan aktivis HAM yang sangat berani dan cemerlang ini ke sebuah diskusi singkat di Utan Kayu. Ia berbicara secara lugas dan terbuka tentang mengapa ia bukan seorang muslim moderat, perlunya pembaruan Islam, Quran, imperialisme budaya Arab dan ijtihad yang merupakan tradisi pemikiran kritis Islam. Berikut ini bagian dari pembicaraan tersebut.
Bagaimana respon masyarakat terhadap karya anda?
Saat The Trouble with Islam Today diterbitkan kurang lebih 5 tahun yang lalu, kontroversi pun segera merebak. Tiga minggu setelah penerbitannya, buku tersebut menduduki puncak jumlah penjualan buku terbanyak. Para tokoh Islam pun pada akhirnya menyadari bahwa orang-orang tidak membutuhkan persetujuan mereka untuk membaca buku ini.
Bahkan, akibat begitu kerasnya mereka mengutuk buku ini, banyak orang yang malah memutuskan untuk mulai membacanya. Para tokoh Islam itu pada akhirnya terpaksa melibatkan diri mereka dalam perdebatan – yang sebelumnya mereka kira bisa diabaikan begitu saja mengingat merekalah yang selama ini menentukan apa yang otentik dan apa yang tidak otentik.
Faktanya, orang-orang mulai membaca gagasan-gagasan saya serta tak peduli dengan pendapat para tokoh tersebut. Lebih jauh lagi, semakin banyak yang mulai melibatkan diri dalam perbincangan mengenai pembaruan Islam, bahkan tanpa persetujuan dari para ulama.
Banyak kaum muda Muslim yang mengirim e-mail pada saya dan mengungkapkan bahwa mereka sebelumnya merasa tidak akan mungkin mengemukakan isu-isu tersebut di rumah, madrasah ataupun masjid. Mereka pun bakal dikecam gara-gara mendiskusikan gagasan-gagasan saya dan mengutarakan pendapat mereka secara bebas.
Saya menyarankan agar mengkambinghitamkan saya begitu mereka dicaci maki oleh keluarga mereka – sehingga dengan begitu mereka dapat berdiskusi tanpa terbebani oleh stigma pribadi. Saya berani mengambil risiko ini karena satu-satunya persetujuan yang saya butuhkan hanyalah dari Pencipta saya – dan nurani saya. Itu saja, selain itu adalah politik belaka.
Setelah buku saya terbit, saya menerima banyak e-mail dari kaum muda Muslim di Timur Tengah yang meminta saya menerjemahkan buku ini ke bahasa Arab dan memuatnya di website. Sehingga mereka bisa membaca buku ini secara pribadi dan aman.
Mereka mengatakan, “Kami mungkin saja tidak bersepakat dengan poin anda, namun paling tidak kami dapat memperdebatkannya begitu kami mendapat akses menuju informasi tersebut.” Para pemuda itu benar-benar menginginkan perdebatan yang sejujurnya mengenai Islam.
Akhirnya, selain ke bahasa Arab, buku tersebut juga dierjemahkan ke bahasa Urdu dan Persia. Di Iran, buku ini dilarang total. Delapanbelas bulan kemudian, terjemahan Arabnya telah diunduh sekitar setengah juta kali, yang mengindikasikan adanya dahaga untuk meliberalisasi pola pikir kaum Muslim. Sayangnya, tidak banyak yang berani bersuara secara terbuka dan nyaring.
Ketakutan untuk berbicara terbuka tidak hanya terjadi di dunia Islam tradisional, namun juga di Amerika Serikat – di kalangan anak muda Muslim kelahiran Amerika yang masih saja bergumul dengan pengaruh budaya tribal Arab yang diterapkan oleh keluarga mereka.
Pernahkah terbersit di benak anda untuk meninggalkan Islam?
Sejak usia belia, saya kerap mempertanyakan bukan tentang apa yang saya yakini, namun tentang apa yang diajarkan pada saya di madrasah. Misalnya, saya diberitahu bahwa perempuan itu inferior atau lebih rendah dari lelaki dan karena itulah mereka tidak boleh mengimami sholat.
Saya lalu teringat pada ibu saya yang membesarkan tiga anak perempuan dan mengusahakan agar ketiganya mendapat makanan, pakaian, dan rumah yang layak dari gaji seorang tukang bersih-bersih. Bahkan di usia belia, saya tahu betul hal itu membutuhkan otak dan nyali. Saya fikir ibu saya tidak mungkin inferior daripada lelaki.
Dengan mengamati kenyataan yang ada, saya mengerti bahwa sebenarnya yang selama ini diajarkan pada saya di madrasah bukanlah iman, namun dogma. Bedanya adalah bahwa iman cukup aman ketika dihadapkan pada pertanyaan dan tidak pernah merasa terancam olehnya. Akan tetapi dogma -baik itu sosialis, Islamis, kapitalis, atheis ataupun feminis- sangatlah lemah dan rigid. Ia merasa silau di bawah sinaran pertanyaan.
Tidak mengherankan jika di usia 14 tahun, setelah mengajukan banyak pertanyaan yang salah, saya pun dikeluarkan dari madrasah. Saya kerap bergurau dengan kawan atheis bahwa dikeluarkan dari sekolah tersebut adalah satu-satunya bukti yang saya perlukan akan keberadaan Tuhan yang Maha Pengasih lagi Maha Penyayang! (tertawa)
Setelah dikeluarkan dari madrasah, saya pun berfikir: mengapa saya masih membutuhkan agama? Saya bisa saja membebaskan diri – berdiri sendiri, berfikir kritis, mencintai ilmu dan pendidikan yang saya dapat dari sekolah umum dan bergerak maju.
Namun kemudian saya menyadari, bahwa bisa jadi semua yang dikatakan oleh guru madrasah saya tentang Islam hanyalah kebohongan belaka. Atau bisa jadi ia memang seorang pengajar yang payah. Supaya adil pada iman saya, saya perlu mempelajari Islam sendiri dan saya harus melihat personalitas Islam yang otentik.
20 tahun selanjutnya saya gunakan untuk mempelajari Islam secara otodidak. Selama itu, saya mempelajari sisi feminis Islam yang tidak akan pernah diperkenalkan pada saya jika tetap bertahan di madrasah. Misalnya, saya belajar bahwa di masa Nabi Muhammad, pernah ada seorang imam shalat perempuan –dan nabi mendukungnya.
Saya mempelajari bahwa istri pertama Nabi Muhammad, Khadijah, adalah seorang pedagang kaya yang merupakan majikan Nabi selama bertahun-tahun. Bahkan menurut sejarah Islam tradisional, ialah yang melamar Nabi.
Saya juga mendengar tentang figur perempuan kuat lainnya, Rabiah. Menurut tradisi Islam, ia diberi pilihan empat orang lelaki untuk dijadikannya suami. Ia pun memutuskan untuk mewawancarai yang terpandai di antaranya, namun menyimpulkan bahwa orang itupun bahkan tidak cukup pandai untuknya. Akhirnya ia memilih untuk membujang, mengingat Quran memberi semua perempuan pilihan untuk begitu.
First of all I want to say superb blog! I had a quick question which I’d
like to ask if you do not mind. I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing.
I’ve had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my
ideas out. I truly do take pleasure in writing but it
just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any
recommendations or tips? Thank you!
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you have been using?
I’m having some minor security issues with my latest blog and I’d like
to find something more risk-free. Do you have any suggestions?
Superb blog! Do you have any helpful hints for
aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid
option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed ..
Any ideas? Thank you!
I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I come
across a blog that’s equally educative and interesting,
and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The problem is an issue that too few people are speaking
intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I found this
in my search for something regarding this.
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s equally educative and interesting, and
let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The problem is an issue that too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy that I found this in my search for something regarding this.
Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to look it over.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and
will be tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog and brilliant design.
Excellent weblog here! Additionally your site a lot up fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink in your
host? I desire my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful article. Thank you for supplying these details.
I could not resist commenting. Well written!
I am truly grateful to the owner of this web site
who has shared this great article at here.
Great delivery. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the amazing effort.
I was suggested this website by way of my cousin. I’m not positive
whether or not this submit is written by him as no one else know such specific about my difficulty.
You are amazing! Thanks!
Your style is really unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from.
Many thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just book mark this web site.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This
is an extremely well written article. I will be sure to bookmark
it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post.
I will certainly comeback.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this,
like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with
some pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this
is great blog. A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
If you wish for to get a great deal from this article then you have to
apply such methods to your won blog.
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d
like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations
for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website
and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
I do believe all of the ideas you have presented to
your post. They’re really convincing and can definitely work.
Still, the posts are too brief for newbies. May just you please lengthen them a bit from next time?
Thank you for the post.
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your
post seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do
with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d
post to let you know. The style and design look great though!
Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Kudos
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and
wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog
posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
I am genuinely delighted to read this web site posts which contains tons of useful
facts, thanks for providing these data.
I all the time emailed this web site post page to all my contacts, since if like to read it afterward my friends will too.
Hey very cool blog!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb ..
I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also?
I’m happy to seek out so many useful information right here
in the post, we want work out more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
As the admin of this site is working, no question very rapidly it will be well-known,
due to its feature contents.
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have performed a formidable task and our entire neighborhood might be grateful to you.
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found
that it’s truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future.
Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Hello, I check your blogs regularly. Your humoristic style is witty, keep doing what
you’re doing!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Informative article, totally what I needed.
If you are going for most excellent contents like myself, only
go to see this website all the time as it presents feature contents, thanks
After exploring a handful of the blog articles on your website, I honestly appreciate
your technique of writing a blog. I saved it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Please check out my web site as well and let me know what you
think.
Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just too fantastic.
I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are stating
and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart.
I cant wait to read far more from you. This is
actually a wonderful site.
Thanks for some other informative blog. Where else may I get that kind of information written in such an ideal way?
I’ve a project that I am just now operating on,
and I have been on the look out for such information.
If some one wishes expert view regarding blogging then i recommend him/her to visit this weblog, Keep up the nice
job.
Howdy would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot
quicker then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a fair price?
Thank you, I appreciate it!
When someone writes an article he/she maintains the idea of
a user in his/her mind that how a user can be aware of it.
Therefore that’s why this post is amazing. Thanks!
Hey there excellent website! Does running a blog similar
to this take a great deal of work? I’ve absolutely no expertise in coding however I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways,
should you have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off topic nevertheless I just
had to ask. Kudos!
I really like what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve incorporated
you guys to our blogroll.
Hey! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after reading through some of
the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account
it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However,
how could we communicate?
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog
and was wondering what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming
having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart
so I’m not 100% certain. Any suggestions or advice
would be greatly appreciated. Kudos
hi!,I like your writing very so much! percentage we be in contact more approximately your article on AOL?
I require a specialist on this house to solve my problem.
May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to peer you.
I used to be able to find good advice from your
blog posts.
Thankfulness to my father who stated to me concerning
this webpage, this weblog is actually remarkable.
I am curious to find out what blog system you’re using?
I’m having some small security problems with my latest blog and
I’d like to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?
Hi there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us
so I came to look it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information.
I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Terrific blog and fantastic design and style.
It’s hard to come by well-informed people for
this topic, however, you sound like you know what you’re
talking about! Thanks
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding
It really helpful & it helped me out much. I’m hoping to
provide one thing again and help others like you
aided me.
I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading very
slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it
a issue on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what
all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% sure. Any tips
or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you