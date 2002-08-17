Andai Aku Seorang Muslim Liberal

Aku percaya bahwa otoritas keulamaan baru mempunyai makna jika ia dikaitkan dengan prinsip-prinsip ilmiah seperti ini, bukan semata-mata dengan simbol-simbol yang tak bisa dijelaskan sepanjang prinsip-prinsip itu, seperti karisma, kesalehan lahiriah, keturunan, (semata-mata) penguasaan ilmu-ilmu keislaman tradisional, dan sebagainya.
Dengan kata lain, otoritas keulamaan aku terima dalam makna yang sesuai dengan makna-asli ajektif yang terlekat kepada kata otoritas dalam ungkapan ini, yakni “yang bersifat ilmiah.” Semua ini aku yakini karena al-Qur’an, sebagai otoritas tertinggi dalam Islam mengajarku bahwa agama Islam adalah untuk orang-orang yang berakal, Nabinya pun dengan tegas menyatakan “tak ada agama bagi orang yang tak berakal.”
Selanjutnya, penolakanku terhadap segala bentuk otoritas keulamaan qua simbol-simbol itu tentu saja tak terbatas pada otoritas keulamaan masa sekarang, ia malah terutama berhubungan dengan otoritas keulamaan masa lampau, sampai masa lampau yang paling jauh dalam sejarah Islam.
Karena opini para ulama masa lampau memiliki peluang lebih besar untuk kehilangan relevansi dengan masa kita sekarang akibat perbedaan tantangan, budaya, dan psikologi.
Tapi, aku juga sadar bahwa akal dan prinsip-prinsip ilmiah yang diakuinya kapan saja selalu memiliki keterbatasan-keterbatasannya sendiri. Karena itu, aku tak akan pernah merasa kapan saja dalam hidupku bahwa keyakinanku akan sesuatu bersifat final.
Aku selalu sadar bahwa keyakinan-keyakinanku harus selalu kuanggap sebagai bersifat tentantif, selalu siap untuk direvisi dan direvisi lagi, sejalan dengan pertambahan wawasan dan ilmuku, serta dengan kemajuan ilmu pengetahuan.
Lebih dari itu, aku percaya bahwa rasionalitas saja bukanlah satu-satunya soko-guru keilmiahan. Aku, percaya pada bahwa akal juga mencakup apa yang — oleh orang-orang seperti Aristoteles, Rumi, Bergson, Heidegger, atau Muhammad Iqbal – disebut sebagai intuisi atau — oleh sebagian pemikir lain — disebut sebagai intelek (intellect).
Inilah suatu daya (quwwah) yang dalam tradisi Islam sering diidentikkan dengan hati (qalb atau fu’ad). Bahkan, aku percaya bahwa setiap saat intuisiku ikut menentukan penarikan pendapat-ilmiahku – kumaui atau tidak.
Memang, tak seperti penalaran rasional, aku tak bisa mengendalikan operasi intuisiku (bukankah per definisi intuisi bersifat holistik sintetik, dan mengontrol?) Tapi, aku percaya bahwa aku bisa menjadikan pemikiran intuitifku mendukung upayaku mencari kebenaran selama aku menjaga obyektivitas dan keikhlasanku.
Karena adanya kebutuhan agar aku tetap obyektif dan ikhlas seperti itu, maka sepanjang upayaku untuk mencari opini yang benar aku akan memelihara fokus pada kebenaran itu sendiri, bukan pada popularitas (khalif tu’raf), permusuhan pada pendapat yang (sementara ini) tidak aku sepakati, dan sejauh mungkin menyisikan kemungkinan kesombongan dan kebanggaan dari upaya-upayaku itu.
Dan, karena aku sadar bahwa dorongan ke arah nafsu-nafsu yang dapat mengganggu obyektivitasku seperti itu berpeluang besar untuk mengganggu obyektivitasku, maka aku akan secara sadar dan terus-menerus memperbaharui niatku, menaklukkan semangat sekadar ingin popular dan menang sendiri, dan membuka akal dan dadaku seluas-luasnya untuk memeriksa opini apa pun yang sampai kepadaku tanpa judgement a priori apa pun, dan lebih siap untuk mengkritik opiniku sebelum opini-opini yang lain. Aku percaya, jihad al-nafs (perang melawan hawa nafsu) diperlukan di sini.
Seandainya aku seorang Muslim liberal, aku – meskipun amat kritis – akan menyadari bahwa ilmu pengetahuan berkembang sebagai akumulasi pemikiran umat manusia sepanjang sejarah. Bahwa, seperti kata Isaac Newton, kita berdiri “ di atas bahu para raksasa” sebelum kita.
Bahwa, meski zaman beserta budaya, psikologi, dan tantangan-tantangannya berubah terus, ada saja yang bersifat perenial dan universal dalam pemikiran umat manusia sepanjang sejarahnya. Bahkan aku percaya, perlintasan batas waktu itu terjadi hingga masa-masa awal penciptaan manusia.
Bukan hanya hingga Plato – yang, oleh Whitehead, pemikiran manusia sepanjang sejarah dianggap hanyalah catatan kaki atasnya – melainkan hingga Hermes Trimegistus (Nabi Idris dalam tradisi pemikiran Islam) yang dianggap Bapak Ilmu Pengetahuan umat manusia.
Meski kritis, aku tak akan bersikap nihilistik terhadap khazanah pemikiran masa lampau, karena dengan bersikap demikian aku hanya memiskinkan khazanah ilmu pengetahuan umat manusia, dan khazanah ilmu-pengetahuanku.
Dengan demikian, aku tak mau terperangkap kedalam kebencian terhadap hasil-hasil pemikiran masa lampau karena aku menganggapnya berpotensi menggagahi kebebasan berpikirku. Sebaliknya, aku akan mengapresiasinya dan memperlakukannya secara terhormat sebagai khazanah yang berpotensi untuk memperkaya pemikiran-pemikiranku.
