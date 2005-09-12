Budhy Munawar-Rachman: “Cak Nur Itu Seorang Teolog Yang Visioner”

Kepergian Cak Nur masih membawa duka dan kenangan di hati para pengagum dan pembacanya. Untuk mengungkap gagasan-gagasan Cak Nur, Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) berbincang-bincang dengan Budhy Munawar-Rachman, dosen Universitas Paramadina dan Direktur Center for Spirituality and Leadership, Kamis (1/9) lalu.
Mas Budhy, bagaimana perasaan Anda ketika mangkatnya Cak Nur?
Kita semua sangat berduka. Kita tahu, apa yang dia pikirkan selama ini selalu punya dampak besar dalam perkembangan keislaman dan keindonesiaan secara keseluruhan. Cak Nur bukan saja seorang pemikir Islam, tapi juga seorang cendekiawan Indonesia.
Karena itu istilah “guru bangsa” sudah sangat tepat disematkan padanya. Sebagai guru bangsa, pikiran-pikirannya bisa dibandingkan dengan Soekarno, Hatta, Sjahrir, Agus Salim, Cokroaminoto, dan lain sebagainya. Jadi Cak Nur memang layak menyandang gelar guru bangsa.
Nah, kalau pepatah mengatakan “harimau mati meninggalkan belang; manusia mati meninggalkan nama”, saya ingat Cak Nur juga sering mengemukakan arti sebuah reputasi. Kalau sudah meninggal, seseorang sebenarnya akan meninggalkan reputasi yang bisa baik dan bisa buruk.
Biasanya, Cak Nur suka memberi contoh tentang orang-orang seperti Aristoteles ataupun Socrates yang masih dikenang meski sudah wafat 2500 tahun lalu. Itu luar biasa. Artinya, apa yang ditinggalkan seorang yang punya reputasi baik akan selalu hidup.
Dan semua itu biasanya sangat berkaitan dengan karya. Walaupun jasad atau fisik mereka sudah tiada, tapi ruh, spirit, dan pikiran-pikiran mereka masih saja bersama kita.
Nah, dalam konteks itu, pikiran-pikiran Cak Nur masih menginspirasi, dan tetap mungkin mengganggu kita. Sejauh membaca banyak karya-karya Cak Nur–dan saya juga sedang mempersiapkan Ensiklopedi Pikiran-pikiran Cak Nur—gagasan-gagasannya boleh dikatakan jauh melambung ke depan. Pikiran-pikirannya mungkin bukan untuk saat ini, tapi untuk satu generasi ke depan. Jadi, melampaui zamannya; itulah istilah yang cocok.
Apa saja butir-butir penting pemikiran Cak Nur menurut Anda?
Kalau memakai kategori Charles Kurzman dalam bukunya Wacana Islam Liberal, isu paling kontroversial di dunia Islam saat ini ada enam perkara. Yaitu melawan teokrasi, isu demokrasi, isu gender atau feminisme, pluralisme, kebebasan berpikir, dan bagaimana menerima paham kemajuan.
Dari keenam isu itu, Cak Nur hampir sudah mengolah semuanya. Kalau kita selidiki pikiran-pikiran dan tulisan-tulisannya, sebenarnya Cak Nur sudah punya pendapat pada hampir semua hal yang dikemukakan Kurzman.
Ketika orang punya perhatian soal agama dan negara, maka dia akan mengingat Cak Nur dengan gagasannya tentang sekularisasi, soal “Islam, yes; partai Islam, no?”, soal pemisahan yang relatif antara agama dan negara, dan seterusnya.
Kalau dia seorang pengamat pluralisme, mereka akan ingat paham-paham inklusivisme beragama Cak Nur. Jadi dia sudah punya kontribusi dalam 6 bidang itu. Hampir semua soal itu telah dia olah, terutama berkaitan dengan metodelogi. Dia juga sangat mendukung kebebasaban berpikir dan menegaskan pentingnya mengaktualkan kembali Alquran.
Mas Budhy, konon Cak Nur meralat slogan “Islam, yes; partai Islam, no?” setelah melihat perkembangan partai Islam yang cukup menarik di era reformasi. Anda pernah mendengar ralat Cak Nur?
Saya kira tidak. Pernyataan itu dulunya dibuat Cak Nur bukan dengan tanda seru, tapi tanda tanya: “Islam, yes; partai Islam, no?” Karena itu, sebenarnya masih terbuka perdebatan apakah formulanya harus begitu. Soal lain dalam pikiran Cak Nur adalah soal sekuralisasi atau sekularisme dalam politik.
Secara substansial, pikiran Cak Nur tentang poin ini tidak sekeras paham sekularisme yang berkembang di Eropa. Dia mungkin lebih dekat dengan faham sekuralisme Amerika; di mana negara sebenarnya tidak turut campur dalam masalah-masalah agama tapi perkembangan agama di masyarakat juga betul-betul diberi tempat. Kebebasan beragama dijaga betul.
Nah, pikiran-pikiran Cak Nur itu lebih dekat ke situ. Karena itu, dia seringkali mengutip Robert N Bellah, sebagai kutipan kesayangannya. Dia selalu mengutip pernyataan Bellah yang memuji-muji kemoderenan Islam di masa lampau.
Menurut saya, ketika kini terjadi banyak kasus seperti isu Ahmadiyah, penutupan rumah ibadah umat Kristen di Jawa Barat, semua itu jelas berkaitan dengan soal-soal yang telah Cak Nur pikirkan.
Tapi Cak Nur juga ada di masa ketika dia perlu lebih pragmatis. Misalnya, di tahun 1977 dia ikut kampanye Partai Persatuan Pembangunan (PPP) dengan alasan memompa ban kempes. Waktu itu, PPP tidak punya arti apa-apa; hanya partai setengah.
Ketika ada tiga partai, dia tidak punya nilai apa-apa. Cak Nur coba memompa ban kempes. Tapi itu hanya situasi pragmatis. Ada tuntutan-tuntutan seperti itu ketika dia mau mengikuti konvensi Partai Golkar untuk pencalonan sebagai presiden. Menurut saya, itu hanya tindakan pragmatis. Tapi dari segi substansi, Cak Nur tidak pernah berubah.
Bagaimana perbedaan sekularisasi di Eropa dengan di Amerika, dan apa yang dihendaki Cak Nur dari sekularisasi?
Kalau diartikan dari segi politik, maka sekularisasi berarti pemisahan agama dan negara secara relatif atau tidak mutlak. Di Eropa, sekularisasi cenderung ke arah yang mutlak seperti paham antiklerikisme buah Revolusi Prancis. Di Amerika, sekularisasi justru tidak begitu.
Alexis de Tocqueville yang juga sering dikutip Cak Nur malah heran kenapa sekularisme malah membuat agama tumbuh pesat di Amerika. Diana L. Eck, profesor dari Harvard University yang kemarin berkunjung ke Indonesia juga datang dengan kejutan bahwa agama di Amerika ternyata tumbuh pesat seperti di Indonesia.
Tapi kebebasan semua dijamin ketat oleh konstitusi. Kalau mau membikin aliran pemikiran apa pun, bahkan agama baru sekali pun, di sana bisa dimungkinkan, asal tidak mengganggu hak asasi dan kebebasan orang lain. Semua itu dilindungi. Ateisme dibolehkan, tapi semua agama juga bisa berkembang dengan sangat pesat.
Sekularisme di sana justru memunculkan perkembangan keagamaan. Karena itu, tesis Harvey Cox dalam The Secular City yang dulu orang duga juga sering dikutip Cak Nur, ternyata tidak berlaku. Malahan, dia mengoreksinya dengan tesis secular religion and secular city. Di situ dia mengoreksi pandangannya mengenai perkembangan agama di Amerika yang justru makin pesat.
Nah, ini berbeda dengan di Eropa. Di tanah Eropa, agama sebetulnya merosot sekali. Kalau mendenger cerita teman-teman Kristiani, saat ini di sana terjadi gejala kekurangan pendeta, pastur, dan suster. Karena itu mereka mengimpor dari Asia, misalnya.
Indonesia termasuk negara pengimpor pastur dan pendeta yang cukup banyak, seperti ke Belanda. Jadi, sekularisme di Eropa membuat agama meredup dan ditinggalkan masyarakat, tapi di Amerika tidak. Sekularisme yang dibayangkan Cak Nur adalah seperti yang berlangsung di Amerika.
Bagaimana gambaran sekularisasi di Eropa dan di Amerika pada tingkat yang lebih detil?
Mungkin di sini bedanya Gus Dur dengan Cak Nur. Bagi Gus Dur, sekularisme itu idealnya seperti di India. Negara tegas mengemukakan bahwa asas negara adalah sekularisme atau pemisahan tegas antara negara dan institusi agama.
Karena itu, di India tidak mungkin ada departemen agama. Tapi sekularisme di India juga berarti anti-komunalisme dan kekerasan-kekerasan atas nama agama. Namun saat ini, di India juga terjadi tarik menarik antara agama dan negara. Partai Hindu yang belakangan menjadi sangat fundamentalis, menginginkan India menjadi negara Hindu.
Nah, dalam sekularisasi yang dibayangkan Cak Nur, agama tetap dapat memberi support nilai. Itulah yang Cak Nur pikirkan mengenai Pancasila. Dan itu jugalah salah satu pemikiran Cak Nur yang belum dielaborasi lebih luas. Menurut saya, kalau Cak Nur menulis satu buku saja tentang Pancasila, itu pasti akan berdampak besar.
Tapi itu belum sempat dia lakukan. Tapi dalam banyak tulisan-tulisan lepasnya yang bicara soal Pancasila, dia sempat mengatakan bahwa Pancasila adalah common platform semua agama-agama di Indonesia.
Semua agama bisa sharing mengenai nilai-nilai yang ditransendensikan untuk bisa diakses siapa pun. Dalam konteks Islam, dia memakai paham universalisme Islam sebagai agama yang bisa dijadikan inspirasi oleh penganut agama apa pun.
