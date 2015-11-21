Dua Model Tauhid: Otoriter dan Liberatif

IslamLib – Tauhid selama ini dipahami sebagai paham tentang tuhan yang tunggal. Dalam Islam, tauhid diterjemahkan dalam kredo syahadat di mana seorang beriman membuat suatu pernyataan tentang adanya satu Tuhan seraya menafikan tuhan-tuhan lain yang dianggap palsu. Konsep yang tampaknya sederhana ini ternyata membuka pemaknaan dan pemahaman yang berbeda-beda.
Ada dua kemungkinan memaknai tauhid. Yang pertama adalah tauhid yang ingin saya sebut sebagai “tauhid otoriter”. Yang kedua adalah tauhid yang hendak saya sebut sebagai tauhid yang liberatif, yang membebaskan. Mari kita telaah pengertian dua tauhid itu.
Tauhid otoriter bisa kita jumpai dalam paham-paham keislaman yang dikembangkan oleh kelompok Islam fundamentalis. Konsep tauhid otoriter dapat kita lihat contohnya dalam gagasan Sayyid Qutb, ideolog kelompok Ikhwanul Muslimin di Mesir. Menurut Qutb, tauhid maknanya ialah mengakui Allah sebagai satu-satunya penguasa, hakim. Tauhid juga berarti mengakui hukum Allah sebagai satu-satunya hukum yang terbaik di dunia ini. Inilah yang oleh Qutb disebut sebagai konsep hakimiyyatu-l-Lah, kekuasaan tunggal Tuhan.
Implikasi konsep tauhid dalam pandangan Qutb ini cukup “mengkhawatirkan” dan bisa membawa konflik sosial yang berkepanjangan. Oleh karena Tuhan dianggap sebagai satu-satnya pemegang kekuasaan yang sah, termasuk di dunia ini, maka kekuasaan-kekuasaan duniawi yang tidak tunduk pada kekuasaan Tuhan dipandang sebagai “thaghut”, penguasa yang merebut kekuasaan Tuhan.
Hukum yang diangap absah, menurut pandangan tauhid Qutbian ini, adalah hukum Tuhan. Hukum-hukum buatan manusia dianggap tak sah, terutama hukum-hukum sekular yang bertolak belakang dengan hukum Tuhan. Tuhan dipandang sebagai satu-satunya “legislator”, pembuat hukum yang “legitimate”. Semua hukum manusia harus didasarkan pada hukum yang bersumber dari wahyu Tuhan. Hukum-hukum positif yang dibuat oleh manusia melalui lembaga parlemen dipandang “void”, batal dari sudut pandang tauhid Qutbian ini.
Kita sudah bisa menduga bagaimana implikasi dari konsep tauhid semacam ini. Dengan pemahaman semacam ini, Qutb, misalnya, menolak demokrasi, menolak pemerintahan-pemerintahan sekuler yang berkuasa di dunia Islam sekarang. Qutb juga menolak hukum-hukum buatan manusia, al-ahkam al-wadl’iyyah, yang berlaku di sebagian besar negeri Muslim dan diilhami oleh hukum sipil di Barat.
Tauhid otoriter memandang Tuhan dan manusia sebagai dua pihak yang saling berhadapan dalam sebuah konfrontasi. Tauhid ini juga melihat kekuasaan manusia dan kekuasaan Tuhan sebagai dua titik kutub yang saling berseberangan. Hubungan antara keduanya adalah saling menafikan, mutually exclusive.
Pandangan Qutb ini banyak mempengaruhi sejumlah gerakan-gerakan Islam saat ini. Salah satu contoh dari penerapan tauhid otoriter ini dalam bentuknya yang sangat vulgar adalah kekuasaan yang dibangun oleh ISIS. Dalam pandangan kelompok ini, hukum yang layak dipakai oleh manusia adalah hukum syariat yang bersumber dari wahyu Tuhan. Satu-satnya negara yang sah adalah negara khilafah yang mengikuti contoh Rasul (‘ala minhaj al-nubuwwah). Bentuk negara lain tidak diakui karena berlawanan dengan ajaran Tuhan.
Secara harafiah, tauhid artinya adalah tindakan menyatukan, unifikasi. Semula, konsep hanya bermakna sederhana: yaitu menyatakan bahwa hanya ada satu tuhan saja. Tetapi konsep penyatuan ini, dalam pandangan tauhid otoriter, dimaknai secara radikal sebagai penyatuan segala-galanya. Negara yang sah hanyalah satu: negara yang berdasarkan pada hukum wahyu. Hukum yang sah juga cuma satu: hukum syariat. Umat yang benar juga cuma satu: yaitu umat yang mengikuti hukum syariat.
Konsep tauhid semacam ini pada akhirnya memang tak bisa lain kecuali bertendensi otoriter, bahkan totaliter, sebab segala hal mau disatukan, diseragamkan. Perbedaan diabaikan, bahkan kalau perlu diberangus. Konsep tauhid semacam ini akhirnya berujung pada pemberangusan kelompok-kelompok lain dalam Islam yang memiliki pandangan berbeda.
Jika sekarang ini kita melihat maraknya tendensi takfir atau gampang mengkafirkan kelompok lain di tengah-tengah umat Islam, ini saya kira indikasi masuknya pengaruh pandangan tauhid otoriter di tengah-tengah masyarakat. Konsep tauhid yang dikembangkan oleh kelompok salafi/wahabi memiliki tendensi semacam ini. Sejak lahir, gerakan ini sudah menunjukkan sikap otoriter: mereka menganggap dirinya paling benar, paling sesuai dengan sunnah Nabi, paling murni, paling konsisten dengan ajaran Quran. Yang lain adalah kelompok-kelompok bidaah.
Pandangan tauhid yang kedua memiliki wawasan yang lain. Saya menyebut tauhid kedua ini sebagai tauhid-liberatif, dalam pengertian membebaskan diri dari kemutlakan kekuasaan-kekuasaan lain selain kekuasaan Tuhan. Tauhid adalah tindakan relativisasi, yaitu menganggap nisbi semua hal yang selain Tuhan. Kebenaran-kebenaran yang ada pada manusia adalah kebenaran nisbi, sebab hanya kebenaran Tuhan saja yang mutlak.
Ujung dari tauhid semacam ini bukanlah sikap absolut, tetapi justru relativitas, yakni kesadaran bahwa semua hal yang selain Tuhan adalah relatif. Seorang Muslim yang mengikuti wawasan tauhid-liberatif ini tidak akan pernah melakukan takfir, pengkafiran kelompok-kelompok lain yang berbeda. Sebab, bagaimana mungkin seseorang bisa mengkafirkan yang lain jika dia hanya memiliki pemahaman yang relatif, nisbi.
Seorang yang memiliki wawasan tauhid-liberatif akan cenderung bersikap “relativis” dalam pengertian ia mampu melihat dirinya sebagai subyek yang relatif, dan pandangan-pandangan yang ia kemukakan pun tidak ia lihat sebagai satu-satunya pandangan yang absolut dan paling lurus. Dengan kata lain, seorang pengikut tauhid-liberatif akan cenderung bersikap rendah hati, tidak secara arogan mengangkat dirinya dan kelompoknya ke dataran tertinggi sebagai satu-satunya kelompok yang selamat masuk sorga.
Dampak lain dari tauhid-liberatif adalah kemampun untuk melakukan “negasi” atau penafian terhadap ego pribadi atau kelompok. Kredo atau syahadat Islam memang memaut aspek yang sngat penting in, yaitu negasi. Bagian pertama dalam syahadat Islam ialah menampik seluruh ilah, atau sesuatu yang dituhankan, dimutakkan, diabsolutkan. Negasi ini, dalam penafsiran yang pernah diperkenalkan oleh Cak Nur dulu, berarti desakralisasi atas segala hal yang selama ini dianggap sebagai kebenaran mutlak, dan karena itu dianggap sebagai ilah atau tuhan.
Bagian kedua dalam kredo Islam mengandung aspek afirmasi: penegasan bahwa hanya Allah saja yang patut dimutlakkan. Dalam wawasan tauhid-liberatif, tauhid bukanlah berarti penyeragaman dan penyatuan segala hal di dunia ini: kekuasaan, negara, hukum, umat, dsb. Sebab yang satu hanyalah Tuhan saja. Tauhid justeru bermakna relativisasi dan deskaralisasi.
Tauhid-liberatif sama sekali tak menghendaki keragaman; justeru membiarkan keragaman itu sebagai konsekwensi tak terhindarkan dari watak manusia yang relatif. Segala hal yang selain Tuhan memiliki watak intrinsik yang tak bisa disangkal: yaitu multiplisitas atau kepelbagaian, keragaman. Jika watak keragaman ini disangkal dalam kehidupan manusia, maka ini sama saja dengan manyangkal watak dasar manusia dan kehidupannya yang memang beragam, plural.
Bagi saya, tauhid-liberatif ini lebih tepat dikembangkan dalam konteks masyarakat modern yang demokratis sekarang.Tauhid-otoriter akan membawa kita kepada kondisi yang penuh ketegangan sosial, sebab ada satu kelompok yang hendak menegakkan hegemoni atas kelompok lain yang dianggap menyimpang. Watak dasar tauhid otoriter, sesuai dengan namanya, cenderung menampik perbedaan, anti-demokrasi.
Saya memandang bahwa ketegangan Sunni-Syiah sekarang ini, dan pandangan yang makin populer di banyak kalangan Islam bahwa Syiah (atau kelompok minoritas lain seperti Ahmadiyah) bukan Islam, adalah indikasi adanya pengaruh dari wawasan tauhid yang otoriter.
Jika kita hendak membangun masyarakat Islam yang demokratis, masyarakat yang bebas dari tindakan takfir dan absolutisme, maka tak ada cara lain kecuali memperkuat wawasan tauhid yang liberatif.[]
