Awal Desember lalu, sekitar 80-an orang “ulama” dari Jawa Barat, Jawa Tengah dan Jawa Timur, yang tergabung dalam Forum Ulama Umat Indonesia, berkumpul di mesjid Al-Fajr Bandung. Mereka membahas isu-isu umat yang lagi hangat belakangan ini.
Setelah berembuk, mereka sepakat mengeluarkan 4 butir pernyataan. Salah satu butir pernyataan itu –butir ketiga– adalah “tuntutan agar aparat keamanan segera membongkar jaringan dan kegiatan yang secara sistematis dan massif menghina Islam, Allah dan Rasulullah”.
Pada akhir pernyataan dicantumkan, sesuai syariat Islam, orang yang terbukti memutarbalikkkan ajaran agama, bisa dihukum mati.
Karena pernyataan itu berasal dari Forum yang menamakan Ulama Umat Indonesia, maka pernyataan itu populer dikenal sebagai fatwa mati. Dan fatwa itu menunjuk Ulil Abshar-Abdalla karena tulisannya di media yang terbit di Jakarta (18/11/2002), yang berjudul: “Menyegarkan Kembali Pemahaman Islam.”
Dipicu kasus ini, saya cenderung membenarkan asumsi, bahwa iklim kebebasan berpikir, salah satu aspek kebebasan berekspresi yang paling penting, tidak banyak dinikmati dan dirayakan dengan apik di banyak belahan dunia Islam.
Meski umat Islam mengantongi ayat Tuhan tentang mujâdalah (berpolemik) dengan baik (Al-Baghdadi, 1999). Ini membuat saya ragu (fî syakk), jangan-jangan sikap kritis terhadap pemikiran dan pemahaman keislaman itu tidak dibolehkan di lingkungan Islam.
Bisa jadi muncul pernyataan berikut: “bagaimana mungkin Islam yang sudah jelas kebenarannya karena dari Allah, bisa dikritik oleh logika manusia yang tak luput dari kekhilafan dan kealfaan (mahall al-khata’ wa al-nisyân).”
Pada titik ini, kita merasa perlu meletakkan Islam dan ajarannya sebagai pemahaman keislaman yang mempunyai konstruksi sosio-intelektual sendiri. Begitu juga, seperangkat ketetepan Ilahi (wad’un ilâhiyyun).
Artinya, Islam yang dianut sejak zaman Nabi hingga kini, selain sebagai ketetepan Allah melalui pesan teksnya (dalam hal ini menunjuk pada Alqur’an, dan mendapat penjelasan dari Sunnah Rasul), juga konstruksi pemahaman umat Islam (siapapun dia).
Bukankah Islam selalu disebut seperangkat pesan, message atau al-risâlah? Pesan itu, seagung apapun dia, nyaris bisa tanpa makna, bilamana sang penerima pesan tidak memahami isinya, atau tidak mengupayakan dirinya untuk memahami isi pesan itu.
Lantas, apa hubungan antara al-risâlah, pemikiran Ulil, dan fatwa mati itu?
Perlu ditegaskan, bahwa produk pemikiran dan pandangan-pandangan keagamaan, baik dari versi Ulil, juga produk ulama yang berfatwa mati itu, merupakan sebentuk pemahaman terhadap risalah Islam. Konsekuensinya, mereka tentu bisa salah dan bisa benar.
Dalam pemetaan seperti inilah, firman Allah tentang mujâdalah bisa bermakna untuk pengembangan iklim ilmiah di dunia Islam. Hanya saja, jangan sampai suasana mujâdalah ini terkotori oleh tingginya syahwat menumpahkan darah (syahwat al-dam) yang merasuki beberapa pihak dalam Islam.
Berbagai maklumat, agamawan atau ulama yang dengan enteng dan gampangan mengobral fatwa mati, atau dikenal dengan gelar fuqahâ’ al-dam (baca: ahli fikih haus darah), memang sudah terjadi di kalangan pers dan intelektual Arab di belahan dunia muslim sana.
Suasana demikian tentu tidak nyaman didengar dan dilakoni di Indonesia. Kita berkepentingan, agar iklim intelektual di Tanah Air tidak terjebak dalam teror-teror teologis. Berfikir kreatif dan inovatif untuk Islam di tengah era pengafiran –mengutip salah satu judul buku Abu Zaid, al-Tafkîr fi Zaman al-Takfîr (berpikir di era pengafiran)– sungguh-sungguh hil yang mustahil.
Kita tak ingin ada korban jiwa karena perbedaan pemahaman dan penafsiran yang mestinya bisa bermakna dan menambah wawasan umat dengan beragam penafsiran tentang Islam. Bukankan berbeda pendapat itu sebuah rahmat?
