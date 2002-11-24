Islam, Kebebasan, dan Keadilan

Idealnya, kedua prinsip itu mampu dihimpun dalam sebuah tatanan kenegaraan. Hanya saja, tak jarang terjadi dilema yang memaksa umat untuk memilah antara keduanya. Padahal, memilih salah satu, tak jarang menimbulkan konsekuensi-konsekuensi kenegaraan yang tidak menguntungkan.
Galib terdengar, kalangan Islamis selalu mengeritik kapitalisme terlalu mengumbar kebebasan. Sementara sosialisme dianggap sekedar membela keadilan utopis. Islam, (dalam teorinya) adalah the third way, jalan ketiga: tengah-tengah antara kapitalisme dan sosialisme. Konsep Islam, dipersepsi mampu menjamin, baik kebebasan sekaligus keadilan.
Dalam bukunya Al-fitnah Al-kubra, Thaha Husein, pemikir besar dari Mesir menyebut, kapitalisme sedikit banyak berjasa membuka kran-kran kebebasan. Aibnya, sistem ini tak cukup lantang membela prinsip-prinsip keadilan.
Sementara, sosialisme –di beberapa negara Arab– cukup bisa mewujudkan prinsip-prinsip keadilan. Hanya saja, sosialisme banyak memasung kebebasan manusia paling asasi, sehingga menjadi sistim yang teramat represif dan jauh dari “fitrah”.
Husein memang tidak sedang mengunggul-unggulkan ideologi Islam sebagai sistim yang serta merta mampu menjamin terwujudnya kedua prinsip itu. Sebab dalam kurun sejarah Islam, terdapat banyak variasi, dimana kebebasan dan keadilan saling berdialektika.
Oleh karena itu, meski Islam selalu diidealisasikan/disakralisasikan sebagai sistim yang kâmil (lengkap) dan syâmil (menyeluruh), fakta justeru menunjukkan kalau kondisi negara-negara muslim tidak cukup mengembirakan.
Secara global, problem umat Islam, tak jarang berpangkal dari nihilnya kebebasan dan berujung pada gaibnya keadilan. Sebaliknya juga betul: kebebasan mulai dicicipi, keadilan tak kunjung berwujud. Akibatnya, yang menggema adalah kekecewaan, protes, kesengsaraan dan (lagi-lagi) “terpaksa” kembali ke otoritarianisme yang tidak saleh baik secara sosial, politik, budaya, lebih-lebih ekonomi.
Pada Mulanya Keseimbangan
Perlu diingat, prinsip kebebasan dan keadilan –pada masa awal Islam– pernah menjadi dua pilar penting yang diperjuangkan umat secara bersemangat. Sejarah mencatat, para khalifah yang bijak semisal Abu Bakar dan Umar, semasa tugasnya tak lupa mengingatkan kalayak akan pentingnya kritik, demi meluruskan langkah mereka.
Deklarasi semacam itu, dapat dimaknai sebagai wujud kesadaran akan pentingnya menjaga prinsip kebebasan dan keadilan. Pendek kata, kurun itu mengesankan bahwa kebebasan dan keadilan adalah bagian integral (integral part, juz-un lâ yatajazza) keimanan umat. Lebih dari itu, keduanya menjadi kesadaran sejarah mereka yang paling mendalam (Azzam, 1964: 103)
Cukup membanggakan, pada masa sedini itu, penguasa rela dikritik bila membengkok (i’wijâj) dari tanggungjawab publik. Di lain sisi, umat juga diwajibkan meluruskan (taqwîm) penguasa melalui mekanisme kontrol tradisional dan sederhana yang disemangati langsung oleh Alqur’an, juga tradisi nabi.
Mekanisme itu dikenal bernama syûrâ atau mekanisme urun rembuk yang sebetulnya tidak betul-betul khas Islam, karena lebih dulu dipraktikkan Arab pra-Islam. Menurut sosiolog Robert N. Bellah, nilai-nilai sedemikian itu, terlalu modern (too modern) untuk zaman itu.
Mungkin, karena “terlalu modern” itulah –di tengah sistim kesukuan (tribalism, al-qâbiliyyah) yang masih kental–, mekanisme check and ballance itu tidak berlangsung lama. Pemikir Islam kini –Abied El-Jabiri misalnya– menyesalkan tidak terlembagakannya iklim kebebasan dan doktrin keadilan itu menjadi sistem yang dijaga konstitusi tertulis (El-Jabiri, 1992: 86).
Bukankah nabi pernah membuat konstitusi tertulis berupa Piagam Madinah (mîtsâq al-madînah)? Rasanya, kurang fair memang, mengukur kondisi-kondisi lampau dengan optik kekinian. Hanya saja, sebagai kritik ke dalam, hal itu tetap relevan dan perlu. Sebab, pengaruh kondisi-kondisi lampau itu, berlanjut ke masa sesudahnya dan sebagian masih memengaruhi imajinasi politik umat Islam sampai kini.
Dialektika Kebebasan dan Keadilan
Kini tiba masanya memaparkan relasi Islam, kebebasan dan keadilan. Dalam kolomnya di harian Azzaman (20/9/2002), pemikir Islam Hassan Hanafi, mengemukakan tesis menarik tentang hubungan Islam, kebebasan dan keadilan.
Setelah mencermati gerakan revivalisme Islam dalam dua abad terakhir, Hanafi menyimpulkan bahwa dalam pemikiran dan pergerakan para pembaru Islam, kebebasan dan keadilan merupakan dua konsep yang saling melengkapi sekaligus saling berkontradiksi (fikratâni li al-takâmul wa al-tanâqud ma‘an). Sejak masa Al-Afghani, kebebasan dan keadilan selalu berdialektika. Suatu waktu, kebebasan dominan, di lain waktu harapan akan keadilan mendominasi, sehingga melenyapkan kebebasan.
Ironisnya, dialektika keduanya kemudian berujung petaka: kebebasan lenyap, keadilan tak kunjung berwujud. Baik kebebasan maupun keadilan sama-sama menjadi arang dan abu, tak ada yang dimenangkan.
Hanafi menganalogikan hilangnya kebebasan dan keadilan di banyak negara-negara muslim dewasa ini, bak kondisi buntungnya dua betis (faqd al-sâqain). Dunia Islam, kini asing dari dua isu yang senantiasa mereka tuntut sejak mengencangnya antusiasme kebangkitan Islam.
Tesis Hanafi ini, bisa dielaborasi lebih lanjut dengan melihat perkembangan dunia Islam sejak masa imprealisme modern. Ketika umat dikungkung dua sangkar besi (imperialisme Eropa dan despotisme penguasa), Al-Afghani dengan lantang meneriakkan dua agenda penting: merdeka dari imperialisme dan bebeas dari despotisme.
Kebebasan menjadi pekikan ternyaring. Sebab dengan kebebasanlah keadilan bisa diusahakan. Sergahan Umar bin Khattab tentang pembebasan manusia, menjadi inspirasi penting: “Mengapa menindas manusia, sedang mereka terlahir bebas?!”
Mudah disimpulkan, pada masa imprealisme Eropa, spirit kebebasan menjadi inheren dalam doktrin Islam. Kesadaran umat seolah membenarkan, bahwa proteksi Islam atas prinsip kebebasan, berperan besar menyukseskan Islam di masa lampau yang gemilang.
Umat yakin, kesuskesan melakukan ekspansi ke Timur dan Barat, dari Cina sampai Spanyol, erat berkait dengan keteguhan memegang paham kebebasan (Azzam, 106). Agaknya, terma “watak liberasi Islam” (al-thâbi’ al-taharruriy) sebagaimana digunakan M. Emarah, kuat mendorong kesadaran sejarah umat ketika itu.
Bagaimana dengan keadilan? Tuntutan keadilan tak kalah nyaringnya. Dalam Islam, keadilan adalah motivasi keagamaan yang esensial (Boisard, 1980: 142) Untuk membangkitkan keadilan ekonomi dan revolusi petani, Al-Afghani secara provokatif berkata: “Para petani itu naif! Setiap hari mereka menyangkul sawah, tapi mereka tidak sedia menyangkul jantung penguasa yang menzalimi mereka.”
Sayyid Qutb, pemikir Ikwanul Muslimin yang termasyhur itu, melanjutkan penekanan aspek keadilan Islam, dalam karya pentingya: “Al-‘Adalah Al-Ijtimaiyyah fi Al-Islam” (Keadilan Sosial dalam Perspektif Islam).
Sayang, kebebasan dan keadilan yang mestinya saling komplementer, tidak menjadi pilar penting pembangunan banyak negara muslim pascakemerdekaan. Tak salah bila kemudian muncul pendapat bahwa dalam catatan sejarah, “Islam” pernah membolehkan penindasan dan tirani. Umat Islam selalu berapologi, bahwa penyebabnya adalah karena umat tidak menghormati norma-norma Islam (Boisard, 1980: 150)
Berbagi “Berkat” Kebebasan
Kini, umat Islam Indonesia menikmati iklim kebebasan yang relatif longgar. Berpendapat, berkumpul, berdialog dan berdiskusi, masih menjadi buah manis reformasi. Tak dapat disangkal, semua itu hasil keringat banyak komponen bangsa.
Kini, seakan ada konsensus –paling tidak di kalangan elit– bahwa iklim kebebasan mesti dikawal agar tak terjatuh ke jurang despotisme, diktatorisme dan otoritarianisme lagi. Kebebasan dan demokrasi, mestinya dijadikan momentum untuk memperbaiki kondisi berbangsa dan bernegara, di situ tersisip harapan akan keadilan yang lebih berasa.
Ironisnya, ada kelompok Islam yang malah terlihat “jengah” dan berkesan “membenci” iklim kebebasan dan demokrasi. Sebagian mereka mengklaim demokrasi sebagai sistim kafir. Padahal, iklim kebebasan dan demokrasi –yang tidak dicicipi banyak negara muslim lain– merupakan prakondisi untuk tumbuh dan berkembangnya aspirasi dan potensi positif berbagai komponen bangsa (kelompok Islam bukan pengecualian tentunya).
Untuk itu, persepsi yang positif akan kebebasan dan demokrasi, mesti dikembangkan terus menerus demi kemaslahatan bangsa. Rasanya, tidak fair bila kelompok-kelompok yang kurang berkeringat dalam “tahlilan” merebut kebebasan dan demokrasi, justeru paling rakus melahap “berkat” tahlilan.
Sebaliknya, pemerintah seyogyanya juga memanfaatkan momentum ini guna mengupayakan tegaknya prinsip-prisip keadilan sebagai salah satu sila Pancasila. Banyak bukti, bahwa kebebasan tanpa keadilan justeru menjadi bumerang bagi rezim-rezim berkuasa.
Pepatah Arab yang menyebut “keadilan adalah pondasi kekuasaan” (al-‘adl asâs al-mulk) nampaknya masih relevan disebut di sini. Hikmah lain juga menyebutkan: tak ada negara tanpa penguasa, tak ada penguasa tanpa uang, tak ada uang tanpa kesejahteraan, dan tak ada kesejahteraan tanpa keadilan.
