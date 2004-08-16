Liberalisme Islam dan Amerika

Yasin antara lain merujuk laporan peneliti AS, Cheryl Benard, yang bekerja pada Divisi Penelitian Keamanan Nasional di Lembaga RAND (National Security Research Division, The RAND Corporation)yang berjudul Civic Democratic Islam; Partner, Resources, and Strategies, (terbit tahun 2003 lalu).
Menurut Yasin, laporan Benard itu “berbahaya”, karena tidak sekedar memuat trend-trend pemikiran Islam –baik fundamentalisme, revivalisme maupun terorisme Islam— tapi juga laporan strategis untuk kebijakan luar negeri AS.
Penelitian itu merekomendasikan agar AS melakukan konfrontasi terhadap kalangan fundametalis Islam, sembari mendukung sekularisme, modernisme dan liberalisme Islam. Yasin akhirnya menuduh bahwa gerakan sekularisme, moderatisme dan liberalisme Islam tak lain hanya ‘pesanan’ AS.
Ada dua perkara yang diangkat Yasin di situ: pertama, soal perubahan kebijakan politik sebuah negara; kedua, soal orisinalitas gerakan liberalisme Islam.
Pertama, tuduhan Yasin ini bukan pertama kali kita dengar. Tuduhan serupa kerap digunakan kalangan fundamentalis Islam untuk memojokkan trend liberalisme Islam. Alasan mereka kurang lebih sama dengan Yasin: ada “bau” AS, baik dalam trend liberalisme Islam.
Mereka lupa, bahwa penelitian Cheryl Benard atau sejenisnya merupakan rekomendasi plus kritik atas kebijakan luar negeri AS selama ini. Sebelum tragedi 11 September 2001, AS merupakan negara yang punya saham besar dalam mengembangbiakkan fundamentalisme Islam yang menjadi cikal bakal terorisme.
Amerika baru berpikir ulang soal kebijakannya ketika sadar bahwa keamanan nasional mereka diancam kaum teroris yang diasuh oleh militer atau badan intelijen mereka sendiri (CIA).
Dukungan AS, baik dalam bentuk dana, peralatan meliter, maupun taktik perang, sangat nyata pada kasus jaringan Al-Qaidah pimpinan Bin Laden, rezim Taliban, dan mujahidin Afghanistan, ketika bersitegang dengan almarhum Uni-Soviet.
Kini sejarah berbalik! Mitra-mitra mereka berubah menjadi musuh nyata, dan menggerogoti jantung kehidupan AS sendiri (Musthafa Abd Rahman: 2003). Hubungan intim AS dengan rezim Saddam dalam perang melawan Iran bukan rahasia. Dalam perang Iran-Irak, Uni-Soviet berada di belakang Iran, sementara AS mendukung Irak.
Kini AS menjatuhkan Saddam; sayang pilihan politiknya sudah terlambat. Dalam sejarahnya, AS juga pernah memanjakan gerakan-gerakan fundamentalis Islam di Arab Saudi, sembari mengabaikan bahaya Wahabisme yang menebar bibit terorisme pemikiran.
Belakangan ia menjelma menjadi terorisme gerakan. Pasca tragedi 11 September, Amerika dibuat sibuk membekukan lembaga-lembaga donor Saudi yang memberi dukungan finansial kepada gerakan terorisme.
Tapi sayangnya, sebagaimana diungkapkan Fareed Zakaria (Newsweek,29/06/2004), sampai kini rakyat Saudi masih empati kepada gerakan fundamentalis Islam ketimbang reformis Islam. Tragedi 11 September belum menggugah kesadaran mereka.
Rakyat Saudi masih menganggap Bin Laden seorang pahlawan dan mengklaim tragedi 11 September sebagai konspirasi AS-Israel. Baru ketika para teroris membunuh 35 orang dan melukai 200 orang lainnya (12/05/2003) di Riyadh, mereka sadar bahwa apa yang terjadi di New York kini terjadi di Tanah Suci.
Kini, rakyat Saudi hidup dalam ketakutan karena terorisme menjadi-jadi. Sejak itulah di Saudi muncul arus moderatisme Islam yang menentang mainstream Wahabisme radikal. Kerajaan Saudi meminta para khatib Jumat dan para ulama untuk berbicara soal moderatisme dan toleransi Islam!
Sekarang, baik AS maupun negera Islam “fundamentalis” mulai melirik moderatisme dan liberalisme Islam. Telah nyata terbukti, dukungan mereka atas fundamentalisme justru melahirkan aksi-aksi teror. Tragedi 11 September memberi pengetahuan berharga bagi AS maupun beberapa negeri yang mendukung fundametalisme agama.
Makanya secara sinikal, pemikir Mesir, Sayyid Al-Qumni dalam bukunya Syukran Yâ bin Lâdin (Terima Kasih Bin Laden!) menulis bahwa AS dan negara-negara yang beriman pada fundamentalisme patut “berterima kasih” kepada Bin Laden. Tanpa Bin Laden, pilihan politik mereka tidak akan pernah berubah!
Akar-akar Liberalisme Islam
Kedua, tuduhan bahwa kosep liberalisme Islam tak lebih pesanan AS kerap sekali terdengar. Mereka yang konsen pada isu kebebasan berpikir dan beragama, demokratisasi, rasionalitas, peran perempuan, HAM, dan lain-lain, selalu dipandang menjalankan agenda Barat, terutama AS atas dunia Islam. Padahal, asumsi ini menyiratkan bahwa Islam tidak punya ajaran yang orisinil seputar persoalan-persoalan tersebut.
Padahal, dari tokoh reformis di Tunisia dan Maroko, Syekh Abd Aziz al-Tsa’alabi misalnya, kita dapat mencari akar-akar liberalisme Islam. Di tahun 1904, al-Tsa’alibi telah menulis buku berjudul L’esprit Libéral du Coran yang diterjemahkan ke dalam bahasa Arab menjadi Rûhut Taharrur fîl Qur’ân (Spirit Liberal dalam Alqur’an).
Di masa sepagi itu, dia telah menyeru pentingnya revitalisasi peran perempuan, pembumian toleransi, penolakan fanatisme, penafsiran kembali ayat-ayat jihad, dan perlunya dialog Islam dan agama lain. Yang menakjubkan, al-Tsa’alibi mendasarkan gagasan-gagasannya pada elan-elan pembebasan yang terkandung dalam Alqur’an langsung.
Menurutnya, jika Alqur’an tidak mampu menjadi elan pembebasan, maka ia pasti akan dikungkung oleh tafsir yang fanatis, bukan tafsir liberal. Karya al-Tsa’alibi ini menunjukkan secara tegas bahwa akar-akar liberalisme Islam justru tertancap kuat dalam ayat-ayat Alqur’an.
Misal lain adalah Gamal al-Banna. Adik bungsu pendiri Al-Ikhwanul Muslimun, Hasan al-Banna, itu bahkan mengklaim kakaknya adalah sosok yang liberal. Dia mengakui bahwa Alquran merupakan kitab liberal. Al-Banna mengatakan bahwa kakaknya adalah orang yang mengakui kebebasan beragama.
Bahkan dalam prinsip-prinsip (mabâdî’) Al-Ikhwanul Muslimun sendiri, terang-terang dicantumkan ayat-ayat yang menyokong kebebasan beragama, umpamanyaman syâ’ fal yu’min waman syâ’a fal yakfur. Al-Banna berpendapat, eksklusivisme dan fanatisme yang kini merasuki para aktivis Ikhwan tak lain merupakan “virus” pemikiran Sayyid Quthb; bukan corak asli pemikiran al-Banna.
Melalui beberapa karyanya, seperti Nahwa Fiqhin Jadîd (Mengagas Fiqih Baru), Tatswîrul Qur’ân (Merevolusi Alqur’an), al-Mar’atul Muslimah Bayna Tahrîril Qur’ân wa Taqyîdil Fuqâhâ (Perempuan Muslim antara Pembebasan Alquran dan Kekangan Ahli Fiqih), al-Banna menunjukkan bawah liberalisme adalah elan vital yang paling orisinil dari Alquran.
Kesimpulanan kita: tren liberalisme Islam tidak ada sangkut pautnya dengan pesanan AS, baik secara konseptual maupun politik. Gerakan liberalisme Islam yang mengimani demokrasi akan selalu kritis terhadap kebijakan luar negeri AS yang sering bertolakbelakang dari prinsip-prinsip demokrasi sendiri.
Perjumpaan antara liberalisme Islam dengan AS terjadi ketika berhadapan dengan fundamentalisme dan terorisme. Tapi, alasan keduanya tetap berbeda; AS melawan terorisme dengan dalih keamanan dan kepentingannya, sedangkan liberalisme Islam menentang fundamentalisme dan terorisme karena keduanya tidak hanya bertentangan dengan ajaran dasar Islam, tapi juga potensial membunuh masa depan Islam.
