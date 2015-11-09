IslamLib – Jika kita mengutip sebuah ayat, apakah diskusi langsung beres, dan perbedaan pendapat lalu bisa diakhiri? Apakah dengan mengutip ayat, seseorang merasa langsung berada di pihak yang benar, berada di “pihak” Tuhan? Apa sebetulnya yang dilakukan oleh seorang Muslim saat mengutip ayat atau hadis? Apakah dia merasa telah mewakili “pandangan” Tuhan, dan dengan demikian sudah pasti berada di pihak yang benar?
Ini pertanyaan-pertanyaan yang sering mengganggu saya saat membaca atau mendengarkan percakapan di kalangan umat Islam: salah satu pihak biasanya mengutip ayat untuk mendukung pendapatnya. Saya kerap memiliki kesan bahwa dengan mengutip ayat seperti itu, orang bersangkutan bisa langsung mengakhiri diskusi. Bagi dia, tampaknya ayat dalam Kitab Suci dianggap sebagai (meminjam istilah filosof Amerika Richard Rorty) “conversation stopper”, pemungkas diskusi.
Sebab, ayat adalah representasi dari “pendapat” Tuhan. Jika ayat dikutip dan ayat itu mendukung pendapat seseorang, maka dengan sendirinya pendapat itu sudah pasti benarnya, karena ia bersesuaian dengan “pendapat” Tuhan. Saya memang sengaja menaruh kata “pendapat Tuhan” di antara dua tanda kutip, karena tak ada orang yang memiliki akses kepada Tuhan, berbicara dengan-Nya (seperti Nabi pada peristiwa mi’raj dulu), dan menanyakan apa pendapat Tuhan dalam perkara tertentu yang sedang diperdebatkan oleh umat Islam.
Saya akan ambil satu contoh kecil. Seringkali terjadi perdebatan di antara umat Islam, baik dalam forum ilmiah atau sekedar diskusi ringan di media sosial, tentang status bunga bank: apakah halal atau haram. Ada pihak yang berpendapat bahwa bunga bank haram, dan mengutip ayat dalam Quran yang mengharamkan riba. Sekurang-kurangnya ada dua ayat dalam Quran yang dikutip sebagai “proof text” atau dalil bahwa riba haram: 2:275 dan 3:130.
Dengan mengutip dua ayat itu, pihak yang mengharamkan bunga bank itu langsung berpikiran bahwa dirinya berada di pihak yang “mutlak” benar, sebab di belakang dia ada Tuhan yang mendukung pendapatnya. Dia tidak pernah menyadari secara kritis, bahwa belum tentu apa yang disebut dengan bunga bank sama dengan riba. Riba memang haram. Baik. Tetapi apakah bunga bank masuk dalam ketegori riba? Di sini persis masalahnya.
Ketika dua ayat itu turun di zaman Nabi, lembaga perbankan sebagaimana kita kenal sekarang ini belum dikenal. Teori mengenai nilai uang juga belum lahir. Belum ada kesadaran tentang kaitan antara uang dan waktu serta perubahan valuasi uang karena perubahan waktu. Praktek peminjaman uang memang sudah ada. Tetapi meminjamkan uang secara personal, –praktek yang sudah dikenal selama berabad-abad, bahkan sebelum Islam lahir,– jelas beda dengan lembaga perbankan. Sebab fungsi bank modern bukan sekedar berkaitan dengan praktek pinjam-meminjam yang primitif dalam masyarakat dahulu.
Penerapan status riba kepada praktek perbankan modern belum memenuhi apa yang dalam teori hukum Islam disebut tahqiq al-manat – bagaimana mencantelkan suatu hukum kepada kasus tertentu karena adanya kesamaan dalam ‘illat (alasan hukum, ratio legis). Belum tentu riba bisa diterapkan dalam bunga bank sebab secara kategoris keduanya berbeda.
Contoh bunga bank ini hanyalah kasus kecil saja. Masih ada banyak contoh lain yang bisa kita kutip sebagai ilustrasi betapa kelirunya kita jika beranggapan bahwa pendapat kita pastilah benar dan mutlak sahih karena ada satu-dua ayat yang kita anggap mendukung pendapat kita.
Ini semua terjadi karena sebagian umat Islam mengalami semacam “kekacauan epistemologis”. Mereka mencampur-adukkan antara pendapat dirinya dengan firman Tuhan. Dia menganggap bahwa pemahamannya terhadap sebuah ayat sama dengan ayat itu sendiri; bahwa tafsiran dia atas Quran, sama kedudukannya dengan Quran; bahwa pendapat manusia tentang firman Tuhan, sama dengan firman Tuhan.
Dengan kata lain, pangkal masalah ini adalah karena garis pemisah antara “pendapat manusia” dan “firman Tuhan” sengaja dikaburkan, dengan tujuan agar pendapat manusia itu diangkat dari level yang relatif ke level lain yang lebih tinggi: level absolut. Dari sana lalu terjadi absolutisasi pendapat manusia, karena manusia yang relatif, –manusia sebagai subyek yang “contingent”, tergantung kepada ruang dan waktu,– diidentikkan dengan Tuhan yang “non-contingent”.
Kekacauan ini terjadi karena garis pembeda antara apa yang disebut dengan “al-din” (agama) dan “al-khithab al-dini” (pendapat manusia tentang sebuah ajaran dalam agama) sengaja dihapus, atau tak disadari sama sekali. Akibatnya, pendapat manusia tentang teks dalam agama disamakan dengan agama itu sendiri. Jika pendapat itu kita kritik, kita disesatkan, dikafirkan, dimurtadkan, diusir dari komunitas agama, karena dianggap sama dengan mengkritik agama.
Saya tak mengatakan bahwa sikap semacam ini ada pada semua kelompok Islam. Saya hanya mengendus gejala-gejala “kekacauan epistemologis” semacam ini di sebagian kalangan Islam. Menurut saya, gejala ini buruk sekali, dan bisa memiliki implikasi berbahaya. Sebab, jika seseorang merasa pendapatnya mutlak benar karena disokong oleh ayat atau hadis, dia bisa melakukan pemberangusan atas pendapat-pendapat lain yang dianggap tak disokong oleh ayat.
Jika demikian yang terjadi, maka sesungguhnya mengutip ayat atau hadis bukan semata-mata “act of piety,” tindakan kesalehan sebagai manifestasi ketundukan hamba kepada firman Tuhan. Mengutip ayat justru mejadi “tindakan politik” untuk menegakkan semacam “thughyan” atau otoritarianisme sebuah kelompok. Mengutip ayat adalah semacam tindakan menegakkan dominasi kelompok tertentu atas kelompok lain. Dalam bahasa pos-modernis, mengutip ayat adalah semacam “praktek diskursif” untuk melakukan penguasaan atas kelompok-kelompok lain yang dianggap “menyimpang”.
Pemandangan yang agak sedikit menggelikan kerap saya lihat akhir-akhir ini. Dalam sebuah diskusi, terutama di media sosial, tiba-tiba seseorang langsung menyeruak dengan mengutip sebuah nomor ayat. Dia, misalnya, mengatakan: Ini bertentangan dengan ayat 3:19! Orang ini berpikiran bahwa sebuah diskusi bisa dihentikan hanya dengan nomor ayat saja. Saya ingin menyebut bahwa pengutipan ayat di sini lebih merupakan tindakan politis, ketimbang tindakan kesalehan atas nama agama.
Dengan mengatakan ini semua, saya tak lalu mencegah siapapun untuk mengutip ayat. Tentu saja, seorang Muslim sudah seharusnya menjadikan Quran dan hadis sebagai landasan moral-etis bagi kehidupannya. Tetapi, mengutip sebuah ayat atau hadis sekedar untuk membungkam lawan bicara, dan melupakan bahwa sebuah ayat bisa ditafsirkan dengan cara yang berbeda-beda, adalah sejenis otoritarianisme.
Sebagian golongan dalam Islam tampaknya abai, lupa bahwa Quran bukanlah kitab yang tertutup, kitab yang “univocal”, yang hanya memiliki satu kemungkinan tafsir saja. Mereka ini lupa bahwa kesatuan firman dalam bentuk Quran tak menjamin kesatuan umat Islam. Walau Kitab Suci umat Islam hanyalah satu sahaja, toh mereka tetap terpecah-pecah menjadi banyak golongan. Quran yang satu tak menjamin umat Islam menjadi bersatu.
Ini bukanlah hal yang aneh. Sebab, karakter sebuah teks, teks apapun, apakah itu teks suci atau “teks kotor”, selalu mengandung banyak kemungkinan tafsir. Memang benar dalam tradisi tafsir Quran dikenal dua kategeori ayat: ayat yang muhkamat (ayat-ayat yang “univocal”, maknanya jelas dan hanya tunggal saja) dan ayat yang mutasyabihat (ayat yang “multi-vocal”, multi-tafsir). Tetapi kategori itu tidak menyelesaikan masalah juga, sebab orang bisa berbeda pendapat tentang mana ayat yang masuk kategori ini atau itu.
Oleh karena itu, tak mungkin seseorang mengatakan bahwa menurut Tuhan begini atau begitu. Sebab, apa yang ia sebut sebagai “menurut Tuhan” itu hanyalah pemahaman dia atas firman Tuhan, dan karena itu tak identik dengan firman Tuhan. Meskipun pendapat seseorang dibubuhi oleh seribu ayat atau hadis, tak serta-merta hal itu membuat pendapat tersebut melesat derajatnya dari pendapat manusia yang relatif menjadi pendapat Tuhan yang absolut.
Yang agak menggelikan ialah komentar seseorang yang mengatakan demikian: Kenapa Anda selalu berkata “Menurut saya adalah begini”? Kalau menurut Tuhan bagaimana?
Komentar semacam ini tak bisa lain kecuali muncul dari seseorang yang mengalami kekacauan epistemologis itu. Dia tampaknya beranggapan bahwa manusia bisa memiliki akses kepada Tuhan dan menanyakan pendapat-Nya. Dia tak sadar bahwa mengutip ayat bukanlah menandakan bahwa pendapat tertentu adalah sama dengan pendapat Tuhan. Dia tak sadar bahwa saat seseorang mengutip sebuah ayat, apa yang dia lakukan sejatinya hanya mengemukakakan pendapat dirinya mengenai sebuah ayat. Pendapat seseorang tentang ayat tak sama dengan ayat itu sendiri.[]
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way,
how could we communicate?
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out
right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the
following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you
shield this hike.
Thank you for all of your efforts on this blog. Kate delights in carrying out investigation and it is easy to understand why. Almost all learn all about the dynamic ways you provide reliable tricks by means of the web site and inspire contribution from other people about this matter while our favorite princess is actually becoming educated a lot. Have fun with the remaining portion of the year. You are performing a tremendous job.
I read this post completely regarding the difference of hottest and previous technologies,
it’s remarkable article.
Howdy would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time selecting
between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different
then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Nearly all of whatever you claim happens to be astonishingly legitimate and that makes me ponder the reason why I hadn’t looked at this with this light previously. This piece truly did turn the light on for me as far as this particular subject matter goes. Nonetheless at this time there is just one factor I am not necessarily too comfortable with so while I attempt to reconcile that with the central idea of the point, allow me observe just what all the rest of the subscribers have to say.Very well done.
Terrific work! This is the kind of information that should be shared around the internet.
Shame on Google for not positioning this publish higher!
Come on over and discuss with my site . Thanks =)
Therefore, boys with low testosterone levels may
suffer improper or late growth of sexual organs with muscle strength, increased bone mass and higher amounts of body fat.
I all the time used to study paragraph in news papers but
now as I am a user of net therefore from now I am using net for posts, thanks to web.
I absolutely love your site.. Great colors & theme.
Did you build this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying
to create my own site and would love to learn where you got this from or what the theme is named.
Cheers!
It’s onerous to find knowledgeable people on this subject, but you sound like you know what you’re speaking about! Thanks
Hi my family member! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include almost
all vital infos. I’d like to peer more posts like this .
The indications for the use of testoosterone in cognitive and
emotional deterioration are still not clear; yet, studies of
healthy elderly men with testosterone insufficiency have yieleed interesting results.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this
write-up plus the rest of the site is also really good.
Pretty component to content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert
that I get in fact loved account your weblog
posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing for your augment and even I achievement you
get entry to consistently quickly.
The group said it’s particularly significant for guys who’ve had a heart attack, stroke or other heart-related occasion in thhe past sixx months to avert testosterone treatment.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
What¦s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & help different users like its helped me. Good job.
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google,
and found that it is really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web page and
thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see
so now i am following you. Look forward to looking at your web page for a second time.
What’s up i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace, when i read this article i thought i could also make comment due to
this good article.
I am really thankful to the owner of this site who has shared
this great piece of writing at here.
Truly when someone doesn’t know then its up to other people that they
will assist, so here it happens.
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old
one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much
the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
As soon as I noticed this site I went on reddit to share some of the love with them.
Hello I am so excited I found your site, I really found you by mistake, while
I was looking on Google for something else, Anyhow
I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a incredible
post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the
theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great work.
Ꭲhanks a bunch forr sharijng this with all folks you actually гecoցnise whhɑt you’re
ѕpeaking approximately! Bookmаrked. Kindly also visit my
site =). We can have a hyperlink trade arrangement among us
I fully agree with your Thoughtts on all the Annti Aging Hormones…
Beware of the sife effects.
Basically, what testosterone replacement therapy does is to set back your twstosterone level
to normal.
Contawct your doctor immediately if you experience a sudden increase in weoght
or other serious side effects while using testosterone.
I am not certain the place you are getting your info,
however great topic. I must spend a while finding out much more or figuring out more.
Thanks for great info I was on the lookout for this
info for my mission.
Who would want to plan some a program? The charges, in the instance ignored, can make i would say the loan expensive.
Assess their interest fees rates. http://www.google.com
Hi, I ⅼog on to ʏour blog on a гegular basis.
Your story-telling stylе is witty, keep սp thhᥱ good
wօrk!
Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing
a few months of hard work due to no data backup.
Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
This treatment has grteat potential for adults who have growth hormon deficiency
and seek to reverse the effects of aging or treaqt a edical disorder.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I
have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you
write again very soon!
I simply couldn’t go away your web site before
suggesting that I actually loved the usual info an individual provide for your
visitors? Is going to be again frequently in order to inspect new posts
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a
blog website? The account aided me a acceptable
deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast
provided shiny transparent concept
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Hello there, simply become aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you happen to proceed this in future. Numerous people might be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
It’s truly a great and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
This promotes the protein synthesis anticipated
by this life transforming plan and therapy and hoped for, all
while regulating to keep the cliché, quality of life deteriorating sde changes far away and out of sight.
Just wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is just cool and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
I am quite certain I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
This article is in fact a fastidious one it helps new web visitors, who are wishing for blogging.
Siide effects of hormone therapy including fatigue, lower libido and sexual performance, and decreased muscle mass may additionally play a part, said Dr.
Sumanta Pal of the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer
Center in Duarte, California.
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to take a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Superb blog and amazing design and style.
肌が乾燥しているという方は多いと思いますが、肌のお手入れ方法を変えるだけでびっくりするくらい肌質が改善します。洗顔用石鹸をもこもこに泡立てて洗い、ぬるめのお湯を使って洗い流すことで乾燥肌とさよならすることができるのです。逆に、乾燥肌を悪化させてしまう洗顔方法は拭き取り型の洗顔シートを使う方法です。
The most important thing you must realize is that not all carrier bags are created equal, rather than all of these paper bags are like what type you get
in grocery stores. Bohemian continues to be available, even though they
do are generally less flashy these days.
Among the concerns are sprains or broken bones caused
by citizens slipping on feces left on the sidewalks.
Right here is the right website for everyone who really wants to find out about this topic.
You understand a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally will
need to…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic that’s been written about for a long time.
Excellent stuff, just excellent!
As а pгofessіonal outfit that is concerned about custοmer satisfaction ɑnnd their own rеputation, the best contractirs ensսre
that they offer their clients more than just the requested services.
When planning yoᥙr interior home ⅾecor, keep in mind that dеѕigners recommend consistencу within a room.
6) Choosijg right mіx of colkrs aare ery important, as it Ԁirectlү affects the mood of the person esіding thᥱre.
Hi, i feel that i noticed you visited my web site thus i
came to return the want?.I’m trying to to find things to enhance my web site!I assume its adequate to make use of some of your concepts!!
Its such as you learn my thoughts! You appear to understand so much approximately this, such as you wrote the ebook in it or something.
I think that you can do with some p.c. to power the message
home a little bit, however other than that, this is magnificent blog.
A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.
The reearchers looked aat the combined cardiovascular egent rate of heart attack, stroke and death inn men with
low testosterone who received testosterone treatment and in those who did not after getting data
from the electronic record systems oof 15 hospitals and 150 practices.
Ahaa, its pleasant dialogue regarding this
post at this place at this website, I have read all that, so at this time
me also commenting here.
Greetings I am so excited I found your blog, I really
found you by accident, while I was looking on Bing for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just
like to say kudos for a marvelous post and a all round entertaining
blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
to read through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also
included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do
keep up the awesome work.
What’s up, its nice piece of writing regarding media print, we all know media is a great source of facts.
Hello there, You have done a great job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.
Highly energetic article, I liked that bit. Will there be a part 2?
Testosterone is an androgenic hormone, which is chiefly produced by
tthe male testicles.
Hello my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome,
great written and come with almost all vital infos. I would like to
look more posts like this .
Currently it seems like WordPress is the preferred blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
This paragraph offers clear idea in support of the new
visitors of blogging, that actually how to do blogging and site-building.
I got this site from my friend who shared with me concerning this web page and at the moment this
time I am browsing this website and reading very informative posts here.
This is a topic that is near to my heart… Take care! Exactly where are your
contact details though?
Good answers in return of this difficulty with firm
arguments and describing everything on the topic of that.
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it
looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any methods
to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.
The Interior Design program at CoAD is studio-centric and immersed within the studio tradition, with devoted
desks, and house given to all students following the
Foundation Year.
mesin press plastik vacuum atau biasa dikenal juga
dengan sebutan vacuum sealer. Penggunaan mesin vakum saat
ini sangatlah dibutuhkan. Terutama di masa sekarang ini, jaman dimana semua orang ingin semua yang serba praktis dan efisien
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept talking about this. I’ll forward this information to him.
Pretty sure he will have a very good read.
I appreciate you for sharing!
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a speculative determination outstanding post! .
Certainly if any of these people that have the worst smiles were to change them cosmetically, their smile
might look better, but they would likely use the character and appearance that their fans are used to.
Some of her tattoos include a small rose tattoo on her ankle and a little red devil tattooed just
below her bikini line. Lady Gaga If there’s anybody
who has redefined the boundaries of weirdness, bizarre and strangeness, it is none other
than Lady Gaga.
I like this web site very much so much wonderful info .
It’s amazing to visit this web siite and reading the views of all
friends regarding this post, while I am also eager of
getting experience.
Thanks to my father who told me about this weblog,
this webpage is truly remarkable.
I like this website so much, saved to bookmarks. “I don’t care what is written about me so long as it isn’t true.” by Dorothy Parker.
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful,
let alone the content!
Hello to all, the contents existing at this site are genuinely amazing for people knowledge, well, keep up
the nice work fellows.
It’s enormous that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph as well as from our argument made
at this place.