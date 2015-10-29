Saintis Muslim dan Problem Bahasa Ganda

IslamLib – Saya sering kali terheran-heran, ada sejumlah orang yang bersikap rasional dan kritis saat berkecimpung dalam sains, entah itu fisika, kimia, biologi, astronomi. Tetapi ketika berhadapan dengan agama, sikap rasionalnya itu berhenti total. Dia yang semula bersikap ilmiah dan rasional, mendadak menjadi orang yang dogmatis. Dalam perkara agama, dia menutup rapat-rapat usaha menalar yang rasional. Agama, menurutnya, harus bersandar pada kepercayaan dan ketataan pada tradisi.
Saya heran karena pada orang-orang semacam ini, kita menjumpai dua jenis penalaran yang saling berlawanan satu dengan lainnya dalam pribadi yang sama. Bagaimana mungkin seseorang mengadopsi sikap yang saling bertentangan semacam ini? Apakah ini bukan semacam gejala skizofrenia atau keterbelahan intelektual? Semacam gejala “cognitive dissonance”? Dari mana asal-usul gejala semacam ini? Apakah ini ada kaitan dengan metode pendidikan yang dipakai di sekolah-sekolah kita?
Saya tidak tahu dengan pasti jawaban atas pertanyaan-pertanyaan ini, tetapi saya menduga bahwa gejala ini boleh jadi berhubungan dengan bagaimana pendidikan di sekolah-sekolah kita diselenggarakan. Saya melihat, nampaknya ada dua jenis pendidikan yang berjalan secara paralel di sekolah kita, tetapi keduanya mengadopsi pendekatan yang saling berlawanan. Yang satu ialah pendidikan agama, dan yang lain pendidikan ilmu pengetahuan.
Kedua jenis pendidikan ini bertumpu pada pendekatan yang berbeda. Dalam pendidikan agama, pendekatan yang dipakai ialah konservasi atau pemeliharaan tradisi yang diwarisi secara turun-temurun. Karena itu saya menyebutnya sebagai pendidikan konservatif. Sementara pendidikan pengetahuan mengadopsi pendekatan yang lebih demokratis, dan karena itu saya ingin menyebutnya sebagai pendidikan demokratis.
Apa yang saya sebut sebagai pendekatan demokratis ialah pendekatan ilmiah yang melihat pengetahuan sebagai kegiatan yang terbuka, bisa diuji, dikritik, disangkal, dikoreksi oleh siapa saja. Pengetahuan bukan semata-mata tradisi yang diwariskan turun-temurun, tetapi juga semacam pengertian yang diajukan oleh generasi terdahulu sebagai penjelasan sementara atas fenomena tertentu, dan bisa dikoreksi oleh generasi berikut jika ditemukan penjelasan dan model lain yang lebih memuaskan.
Koreksi oleh generasi belakangan terhadap pengertian yang dirumuskan oleh generasi terdahulu dipandang sebagai bagian yang mendasar dalam tradisi ilmiah. Koreksi semacam itu bukan tindakan murtad, kafir, atau kesesatan. Dalam pendidikan ilmiah, semua orang bisa menerima pengertian bahwa suatu teori atau model adalah semacam “hipotesis sementara” yang diajukan oleh seorang saintis untuk menjelaskan sebuah fenomena. Ia bukan model yang mutlak, absolut, sehingga “haram” untuk dikritik.
Pengertian semacam ini tampaknya ditolak, bahkan dibenci dalam pendidikan agama. Dalam pendidikan agama, pendekatannya lain: yang ditekankan adalah aspek-aspek ini – afirmasi, kontinyuitas, ortodoksi, ketaatan, tradisi. Pendidikan agama menekankan afirmasi dalam pengertian menegaskan apa yang sudah dianggap benar dalam sebuah komunitas agama, bukan menelaahnya secara kritis, apalagi mengubahnya.
Karena itu, sejauh menyangkut agama, sikap kebanyakan orang adalah tunduk dan mengamini otoritas yang dianggap telah mengetahui kebenaran mutlak. Inilah yang menjelaskan munculnya ortodoksi dalam masyarakat agama. Ortodoksi artinya adalah jalan lurus yang menjamin seseorang mencapai keselamatan, masuk sorga. Ortodoksi ini memiliki para penjaga yang tak segan-segan mengeluarkan fatwa sesat kepada sesiapa yang dianggap menyimpang.
Ortodoksi bukan hanya fenomena yang khas dalam komunitas agama. Dalam masyarakat ilmiah pun dikenal ortodoksi dan otoritas. Hanya saja, keduanya memiliki watak yang secara mendasar berbeda dengan ortodoksi dan otoritas dalam masyarakat agama. Dalam masyarakat ilmiah, apa yang disebut ortodoksi adalah semacam kesepakatan sementara di antara para pekerja pengetahuan yang terbuka terhadap koreksi jika ada data dan penjelasan baru yang lebih masuk akal.
Pendekatan yang berbeda di sekolah-sekolah kita terhadap ilmu dan agama inilah, menurut saya, yang menjelaskan kenapa kita kerap berhadapan dengan banyak saintis Muslim Indonesia yang bersikap ilmiah sejauh bekerja dalam wilayah sains, tetapi mendadak menjadi konservatif ketika berhadapan dengan isu-isu keagamaan.
Memang harus kita akui ada semacam perbedaan mendasar antara watak agama dan ilmu. Keduanya adalah wilayah “mental” dan konseptual manusia yang bekerja dengan sistem dan metode yang berbeda. Agama bekerja pada wilayah yang oleh Paul Tillich (1886-1965), seorang teolog Jerman, disebut “ultimate concern”, keprihatinan yang paling mendasar dan eksistensial (menyangkut hidup-mati) dalam hidup manusia.
Di sini yang dihadapi oleh manusia bukan fakta yang mengandung banyak kemungkinan penjelasan, tetapi kecemasan tentang sebuah eksistensi yang begitu rentan (misalnya karena kematian, penderitaan fisik), dan gambaran etis tentang bagaimana hidup yang baik dan bajik di bumi.
Persoalan benar salah dalam wilayah ini memang tidak main-main, karena menyangkut kebahagiaan yang diandaikan abadi di kehidupan kelak. Jika boleh memakai rumusan yang lain, agama bekerja dalam wilayah keabadian dan kerentanan. Manusia dengan segala kerentanannya di dunia fisik ini memimpikan sebuah keabadian di mana “yang benar” dan “yang adil” benar-benar bisa ditegakkan di kemudian hari. Hidup di dunia sarat dengan “imperfection”, ketidak-sempurnaan sebagai akibat dari kerentanan tubuh dan physique manusia.
Tetapi kerentanan di dunia ini, dalam pandangan agama, bisa ditebus dalam kehidupan nanti, kehidupan yang sebenar-benar kehidupan, yang dalam Quran digambarkan dengan ungkapan ini: wa inna al-dara al-akhirata lahiya al-hayawan (QS 29:64). Kehidupan yang sebenarnya ada di hari kelak. Karena itu, watak agama memang sejak dari awal cenderung kurang menyukai perubahan. Sebab yang berubah adalah “jelek”, inferior. Yang baik disimbolkan oleh Tuhan Yang Maha Ajeg, tak berubah, atau (dalam bahasa teologi Islam) ghair mutaghayyir.
Sementara wilayah kerja ilmu berada pada ranah yang sama sekali berbeda. Ilmu bekerja pada wilayah yang kurang “ambisius” dibanding agama: yaitu menjelaskan dan memberikan keterangan (erklären) terhadap fenomena yang ada di dunia ini. Dalam wilayah ini, perubahan, kebaruan, gerak, dinamisme, kemajuan, mendapat tekanan yang begitu besar. Soal benar-salah dalam wilayah ini tak seserius dalam agama sebab tak berkaitan dengan kebahagiaan atau ketak-bahagiaan abadi (eternal damnation in hell).
Kebenaran dalam wilayah ilmu biasanya bersifat provisional, sementara, sejauh belum disangal atau, meminjam istilah filsuf Karl Popper (1902-1994), di-falsifikasi. Kebenaran dalam ilmu bersifat terbuka, dinamis, demokratis. Sementara dalam agama, kebenaran bersifat absolut, eternal, abadi, dan hirarkis.
Karena watak yang berbeda antara agama dan ilmu ini, saya bisa memahami kenapa sejumlah ilmuwan atau cendekiawan Muslim mengadopsi semacam “double speak” atau bahasa ganda: dalam ilmu bersikap rasional, dalam agama bersikap tradisional dan konservatif.
Tetapi, pertanyaannya: Apakah bahasa ganda semacam ini tepat dan bisa dibenarkan? Apakah dengan mempertimbangkan perbedaan watak agama dan ilmu semacam itu, kita bisa mengambil sikap mendua dalam mendekati obyek ilmiah dan obyek keagamaan? Saya berpendapat: Tidak! Menurut saya, sikap semacam ini tetap tidak bisa dipertahankan secara ilmiah. Mari kita telaah kenapa demikian.
Saya ingin menggunakan pendekatan yang dipakai oleh para sarjana Muslim modern seperti Nasr Hamid Abu Zayd (dari kalangan Sunni) dan Abdulkarim Soroush (dari pihak Syiah). Kedua sarjana ini mengenalkan sebuah pembedaan antara dua wilayah dalam agama. Ada wilayah yang disebut “din” atau agama itu sendiri, dan ada wilayah yang disebut “wacana tentang agama” (al-khithab al-dini).
Yang disebut agama adalah kebenaran ilahiah yang terkandung dalam Kitab Suci. Kebenaran ini diterima oleh masyarakat agama sebagai kebenaran mutlak dan absolut. Sementara yang disebut “wacana tentang agama” adalah pemahaman dan penafsiran manusia atas agama dan teks-teks keagamaan yang dianggap suci. Pemahaman manusia tentu saja bersifat relatif, kondisional, dan “contingent” atau tergantung pada faktor-faktor sosio-historis. Karena itu tak mutlak.
Tak semua hal yang dilabeli “agama” dengan sendirinya bersifat mutlak. Pemutlakan sesuatu yang sebetulnya tidak mutlak, itulah problem besar yang dihadapi oleh saintis, ulama, cendekiawan dan aktivis Muslim sekarang ini. Hanya karena sesuatu menyandang merek agama dengan sendirinya ia dianggap mutlak dan tertutup kepada alternatif lain. Yang mengkritik pendapat tentang agama disamakan dengan mengkritik agama. Ini jelas keliru.
Kita bisa menerima pendekatan konservatif dan tradisional dalam hal-hal yang benar-benar masuk dalam kategori “din” dalam pengertian yang dipahami oleh Abu Zayd dan Soroush di atas. Tetapi dalam wilayah al-khithab al-dini atau wilayah agama, kita sudah selayaknya menggunakan pendekatan ilmiah juga: terbuka, demokratis, dan kebenaran di sana kita pandang provisional, sementara saja. Kritik dalam wilayah wacana agama ini tak selayaknya dihadapi dengan label “sesat” atau “kafir” atau “murtad”.
Dengan pembedaan semacam ini, “skizofrenia intelektual” dan bahasa ganda di kalangan saintis Muslim pelan-pelan bisa diatasi. Dan, menurut saya, pendekatan semacam ini jauh lebih sehat karena sesuai dengan watak masyarakat sekarang yang sudah menjadi “open society”, masyarakat terbuka.[]
