Tentang Asal-Usul dan Mengapa “Islam Liberal”

Pada dasarnya, gerakan kebangkitan Islam yang dimulai sejak awal abad ke-19 di hampir seluruh dunia Islam adalah gerakan liberal. “Liberal” di sini bisa bermakna ganda. Pada satu sisi, ia berarti liberasi (pembebasan) kaum muslim dari kolonialisme dan penjajahan yang pada saat itu memang menguasai hampir seluruh dunia Islam. Pada sisi lain, ia berarti liberasi kaum muslim dari cara-cara berpikir dan berperilaku keberagamaan yang menghambat kemajuan.
Periode liberasi atau apa yang oleh Albert Hourani disebut dengan “liberal age”[1] sesungguhnya tak hanya terjadi di dunia Arab saja. Negara-negara muslim lainnya, termasuk Indonesia, juga ikut meramaikan wacana liberal ini.
Kita mengenal beberapa tokoh intelektual liberal Tanah Air yang memiliki concern yang sama dengan tokoh-tokoh liberal di Timur Tengah, seperti Muhammad Djamil Djambek (1860-1947), M. Thaib Umar (1874-1920), Abdullah Ahmad (1878-1933), dan Hadji Agus Salim (1884-1954).[2]
Ada satu benang merah yang bisa ditarik dari para intelektual muslim liberal itu, yakni perasaan dan semangat untuk membebaskan (liberating) umat Islam dari belenggu keterbelakangan dan kejumudan sejak –paling tidak—lima abad terakhir.
Belenggu inilah yang dianggap sebagai sebab utama ketakberdayaan bangsa-bangsa muslim di depan bangsa asing (kolonialisme). Hanya dengan membangun kembali (rekonstruksi) cara pandang dan sikap keberagamaan mereka, kondisi menyedihkan itu dapat diperbaiki.
Kendati berbeda dalam metodologi dan pendekatan, para intelektual muslim tersebut memiliki kesamaan dalam menyikapi kondisi kaum muslim. Yakni, bahwa hanya pembebasan dirilah (self-liberating) yang dapat mengeluarkan mereka dari kondisi itu.
Pada level praktis, pembebasan itu adalah perlawanan terhadap kolonialisme secara fisik, dan pada level teoritis, pembebasan itu harus dimulai dengan membuka pintu ijtihad seluas-luasnya, memberikan kebebasan penafsiran terhadap doktrin-doktrin agama, dan mengkaji ulang tradisi dan khazanah (turats) keagamaan kaum muslim.
Secara metodologis, dalam menerapkan gagasan-gagasan liberalnya, para intelektual muslim sangat dipengaruhi latar belakang pendidikan, ekonomi, dan sosial mereka. Inilah yang kemudian memunculkan banyaknya kecenderungan dan aliran pemikiran Islam.
Sesungguhnya, sama seperti di masa silam ketika pemikiran Islam terpecah-pecah menjadi aliran-aliran pemikiran, seperti Mu’tazilah, Asy’ariyyah, Qadariyah, Jabariyah, Sifatiyah, Syafi’iyyah, Hanafiyah, dan lain-lain, di masa modern, sesuai dengan konteks nomenklatur dan neologi yang beredar, aliran-aliran pemikiran Islam kemudian terpecah menjadi Tradisionalis, Modernis, Neomodernis, Postmodernis, Revivalis, Neorevivalis, dan nama-nama lain yang mewakili setiap kecenderungan pemikiran dalam Islam.
Saya menganggap bahwa istilah-istilah itu hanyalah sekedar untuk memudahkan kita memahami fenomena pemikiran Islam yang begitu beragam. Anda bisa menyebut Muhammad Abduh, intelektual Mesir, sebagai seorang “tradisionalis” karena dia masih berpegang teguh pada nilai-nilai tradisional agama, tapi Anda juga bebas menyebutnya sebagai seorang “modernis,” karena dia memiliki pandangan keagamaan yang maju.
Begitu juga, Anda bisa menganggap Muhammad Iqbal, intelektual Pakistan, sebagai seorang “revivalis” karena dia yang menggagas konsep “negara Islam” yang kemudian diikuti dan dibela mati-matian oleh Abul A’la al-Maududi, teman dan juniornya yang kemudian menjadi notorious sebagai seorang “fundamentalis;” atau menganggapnya sebagai seorang “tradisionalis” karena “ketergantungan”-nya yang begitu besar terhadap tradisi tasawuf dan spiritualisme; atau juga memasukkannya dalam deretan intelektual “modernis” karena gagasan-gagasannya yang sangat cocok dengan semangat modernitas.
Charles Kurzman berusaha mentransendensikan taksonomi pemikiran Islam itu dengan membuat pendekatan berbeda. Jika selama ini pemikiran Islam dilihat secara katagoris,[3] dia mencoba melihatnya dari perspektif holistik dengan mengambil liberalisme –benang merah gagasan awal kebangkitan Islam—sebagai standar untuk memahami gagasan-gagasan pemikiran dan metode-metode yang digunakan para intelektual muslim, sejak era kebangkitan hingga sekarang.
Liberalisme yang menjadi raison d’etre kebangkitan Islam awal abad ke-19 dijadikan Kurzman sebagai “parameter” atau “timbangan” untuk mengukur sejauh mana seorang intelektual muslim memiliki komitmen terhadap raisontersebut dan selanjutnya terhadap kebangkitan Islam itu sendiri.
Karena parameter liberalisme berbeda dari sekadar katagorisasi ide seperti dilakukan dalam taksonomi-taksonomi lama, maka sosiolog dari University of North Crolina, AS, ini, memberikan ruang yang begitu besar bagi terjadinya amalgamasi, interaksi, dan interkoneksi antara satu pemikir dengan pemikir yang lain, atau antara satu gagasan pemikiran dengan pemikiran lainnya.
Bagi para penganut paradigma taksonomi lama, pemberian ruang yang begitu besar itu menjadi lahan yang empuk bagi mereka untuk mengkritik Kurzman. Penulis buku Liberal Islam ini, menurut mereka, telah semena-mena menyandingkan tokoh-tokoh yang selama ini dianggap “tradisional” atau “konservatif” dengan tokoh-tokoh yang “progresif” dan “dinamis.”
Kurzman sendiri tampaknya tak terlalu peduli dengan kritik-kritik semacam ini. Seperti yang dia sampaikan kepada saya lewat beberapa e-mailnya, orang bisa saja tak setuju dengan “alat ukur” baru itu, karena concern utama dia bukannya apakah seseorang layak disebut liberal atau tidak, tapi apakah pemikiran-pemikirannya dapat mendukung gagasan liberalisme atau tidak.
Saya memahami ruang luas yang diberikan Kurzman sebagai sebuah tingkatan-tingkatan (gradasi) liberalisme dalam Islam. Adalah merupakan common sensebelaka bahwa setiap orang memiliki tekanan liberalitas yang berbeda dalam menyuarakan gagasan-gagasan pemikirannya.
Yang terpenting di sini adalah bahwa pemikiran-pemikiran mereka dapat memenuhi standar liberalisme Islam yang oleh Kurzman diukur berdasarkan enam state of mind, yakni sikap terhadap teokrasi, demokrasi, hak-hak perempuan, hak-hak non-muslim, kebebasan berpikir, dan progresifitas atau kemajuan.
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I¡¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
I was more than happy to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks to your time for this wonderful learn!! I positively having fun with each little little bit of it and I’ve you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you blog post.
The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
I have recently started a website, the info you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Excellent web site. Lots of useful info here. I’m sending it to a few buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks in your sweat!
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
This is very attention-grabbing, You’re an excessively skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to searching for extra of your excellent post. Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your web site in internet explorer, would check this… IE still is the market leader and a good portion of people will miss your magnificent writing due to this problem.
Thankyou for this wonderful post, I am glad I observed this internet site on yahoo.
I always was interested in this subject and stock still am, thanks for posting.
I think this site has some very wonderful information for everyone. “He is able who thinks he is able.” by Buddha.
What i don’t realize is in truth how you are not actually a lot more well-liked than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You understand therefore considerably on the subject of this matter, made me for my part believe it from numerous numerous angles. Its like men and women are not fascinated until it is one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. Always take care of it up!
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. However imagine if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could definitely be one of the very best in its niche. Wonderful blog!
As a Newbie, I am constantly browsing online for articles that can benefit me. Thank you
hey there and thanks on your info – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however experience some technical points the use of this website, since I experienced to reload the web site a lot of occasions prior to I could get it to load correctly. I have been pondering if your hosting is OK? Now not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading circumstances occasions will very frequently affect your placement in google and can harm your high quality rating if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can glance out for a lot more of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Pretty component of content. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to claim that I acquire actually loved account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds or even I achievement you get entry to constantly rapidly.
Normally I don’t read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very great post.
I simply couldn’t leave your website before suggesting that I extremely loved the usual information a person provide for your visitors? Is going to be back incessantly in order to investigate cross-check new posts.
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different website and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to going over your web page for a second time.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100 sure. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you
I am glad to be a visitor of this consummate site! , thankyou for this rare information! .
Glad to be one of many visitors on this awful website : D.
I have been surfing online greater than three hours nowadays, but I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It is beautiful value sufficient for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the web can be a lot more useful than ever before.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this website. I’m hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming also. In fact your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own site now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
Great site. Plenty of useful info here. I am sending it to some friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your sweat!
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clarity in your post is just spectacular and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.
I genuinely enjoy studying on this site, it has got good content. “The longing to produce great inspirations didn’t produce anything but more longing.” by Sophie Kerr.
Wow, incredible blog format! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The total glance of your website is great, as smartly as the content material!
Oh my goodness! an stunning article dude. Thank you Nonetheless I’m experiencing concern with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone obtaining identical rss difficulty? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx jordan retro 18
Hey, you used to write great, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Hi are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I will immediately grab your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please let me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about islam liberal.
Regards
This really answered my problem, thank you!
Howdy! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
I do like the way you have presented this particular problem plus it does indeed supply me personally some fodder for thought. Nonetheless, from what precisely I have observed, I really wish when other reviews pack on that men and women stay on issue and in no way embark upon a tirade associated with the news of the day. Anyway, thank you for this fantastic point and although I do not really agree with it in totality, I value your standpoint.
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this
weblog’s articles all the time along with a cup of coffee.
There’s certainly a lot to find out about this topic. I like all of the points you made.
Greetings! I’ve been following your weblog for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give
you a shout out from Porter Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the great job!
I simply needed to appreciate you once again. I do not know what I would’ve gone through without the type of tricks provided by you relating to such a concern. Entirely was an absolute alarming condition in my position, however , being able to see the skilled fashion you handled it took me to cry for joy. I’m just grateful for the help and as well , expect you realize what a great job that you’re doing educating most people via your webpage. Probably you haven’t come across any of us.
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
Throughout this grand scheme of things you receive an A+ for hard work. Where you actually lost me was in all the details. As they say, the devil is in the details… And it could not be much more accurate at this point. Having said that, permit me reveal to you just what exactly did give good results. The authoring is certainly very convincing and that is probably the reason why I am making an effort in order to opine. I do not really make it a regular habit of doing that. Second, despite the fact that I can see the jumps in reason you make, I am not necessarily certain of just how you seem to unite the points which in turn make the final result. For now I shall subscribe to your point but hope in the foreseeable future you actually link your facts better.
Pretty portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to claim that I acquire in fact loved account your weblog posts.
Anyway I will be subscribing on your feeds and
even I fulfillment you get right of entry to persistently fast.
Superb, what a blog it is! This blog provides
helpful facts to us, keep it up.
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your
stuff previous to and you are just too magnificent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are stating and the
way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and
you still care for to keep it smart. I can’t wait to read much more from
you. This is really a terrific web site.
Hi to all, the contents existing at this web page are really remarkable for people knowledge, well,
keep up the good work fellows.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard
to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance.
I must say you have done a great job with this. In addition, the blog
loads super quick for me on Firefox. Outstanding Blog!
Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological world everything is presented on web?
excellent points altogether, you just won a brand new reader. What could you suggest in regards to your put up that you simply made some days ago? Any sure?
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit
more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your
theme? Exceptional work!
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right.
This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply
how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I have fun with, cause I found just what I was having a look for.
You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have
a great day. Bye
What’s up all, here every person is sharing these knowledge, so it’s nice to read this
web site, and I used to visit this weblog all the time.
hello there and thank you for your info – I have definitely
picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the web site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading
instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your quality
score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much
more of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you update this again very soon.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing
this write-up plus the rest of the website
is very good.
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be really appreciated!
F*ckin’ amazing issues here. I am very glad to look your post. Thanks a lot and i am having a look forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
This site really has all the information I needed about this subject
and didn’t know who to ask.
Hi! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my
good old room mate! He always kept talking about this.
I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
Thanks for sharing!
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any
recommendations?
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids.
I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and
said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell
to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her
ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but
I had to tell someone!
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web
site is great, let alone the content!
Hey, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Chrome, it looks
fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, fantastic blog!