Wacana Islam Liberal di Timur Tengah

We need not bother about nomenclature. But if some name has to be given to it, let us call “Liberal Islam.” (AAA. Fyzee)
Pendahuluan
“Islam Liberal” adalah istilah Charles Kurzman dalam bukunya yang terkenal Liberal Islam: A Source Book.[1] Penggunaan istilah ini sendiri, seperti diakui Kurzman, pernah dipopulerkan oleh Asaf Ali Asghar Fyzee (1899-1981), intelektual Muslim-India, sejak tahun 1950-an. Mungkin Fyzee orang pertama yang menggunakan istilah “Islam liberal.”
Saya kira, dia juga penulis Muslim pertama yang menggunakan istilah “Islam Protestan” untuk merujuk kecenderungan tertentu dalam Islam. Dengan istilah ini (“Islam Protestan” atau “Islam Liberal”), Fyzee ingin menyampaikan pesan perlunya menghadirkan wajah Islam yang lain: Islam yang non-ortodoks; Islam yang kompatibel terhadap perubahan zaman; dan Islam yang berorientasi ke masa depan dan bukan ke masa silam.
“Liberal” yang menjadi kata sifat bagi “Islam” dalam istilah itu harus dibedakan pengertiannya dengan, misalnya, liberalisme Barat. Hal ini untuk menghindari kekeliruan ketika kita membicarakan tokoh-tokoh dalam wacana ini.
Istilah tersebut harus dipahami sebagai nomenklatur untuk memudahkan kita merujuk kepada kecenderungan pemikiran Islam modern yang kritis, progresif, dan dinamis. Dalam pengertian ini, “Islam Liberal” sesungguhnya bukanlah sesuatu yang benar-benar baru. Fondasinya telah ada sejak awal abad ke-19, ketika gerakan kebangkitan dan pembaruan Islam dimulai.
Ketika kita berbicara tentang “Islam Liberal” sesungguhnya kita sedang membicarakan salah satu wajah Islam. Islam, menurut pemikir Suriah, Aziz Al-Azmeh, adalah agama yang satu, tetapi selalu tampil dalam wajah yang banyak. Kita tidak mungkin berbicara tentang satu Islam, tapi tentang Islam-Islam (Islams) dengan wajahnya yang beragam.[2]
“Islam Liberal,” saya kira, adalah salah satu Islam yang dimaksudkan Al-Azmeh. Dan karenanya, diskusi kita tentang “Islam Liberal” menjadi sah (sama sahnya ketika kita berbicara tentang “Islam Fundamentalis,” “Islam Wahabi,” “Islam Syi’ah,” “Islam Sunni,” “Islam NU,” dan lain-lain).
Timur Tengah adalah salah satu kawasan yang sangat subur dalam memproduksi Islam Liberal, sebagaimana ia juga merupakan kawasan yang makmur dalam melahirkan wajah-wajah Islam yang lain (Revivalis, Haraki, Salafi, Wahabi di masa sekarang; Syi’i, Sunni, Khariji, Murji’i di masa lalu).
Patut disayangkan bahwa wajah Islam Liberal di kawasan tersebut hampir tidak terlihat. Literatur dan Media lebih senang menulis dan memberitakan wajah-wajah Islam yang kelam dan penuh kekerasan. Padahal, jika kita berbicara tentang gerakan pembaruan pemikiran modern di Timur Tengah, maka –tanpa membesar-besarkan fakta– Islam Liberal adalah lokomotifnya.
Akar-Akar Liberalisme Islam
Akar-akar gerakan liberalisme Islam di Timur Tengah bisa ditelusuri hingga awal abad ke-19, ketika apa yang disebut “gerakan kebangkitan” (harakah al-nahdhah) di kawasan itu secara hampir serentak dimulai. Secara inheren, gerakan kebangkitan itu sendiri sebetulnya adalah gerakan liberal, khususnya jika liberalisme diartikan sebagai gerakan pembebasan pemikiran.
Tokoh nahdhah “konservatif” semacam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahab pun, sesungguhnya turut memberikan kontribusi bagi gerakan liberalisme Islam di kawasan Arab. Khususnya ketika dia mengkampanyekan pembebasan diri dari unsur-unsur takhyul, mitologis, dan khurafat, serta menawarkan Islam yang bersih dan “rasional.”
Pada awalnya, kecenderungan liberalisme tokoh-tokoh pembaru Muslim di kawasan Arab dipicu oleh semangat pemberontakan terhadap kolonialisme Eropa pada satu sisi, dan terhadap keterbelakangan kaum Muslim pada sisi lain.
Karenanya, misi para pembaru Muslim pada –meminjam istilah Albert Hourani— masa-masa liberal (liberal age) itu adalah pembebasan dari cengkeraman penjajahan dan pembebasan dari kebodohan. Dua misi ini terus berjalan secara beriringan hingga masa pertengahan abad ke-20, ketika sebagian besar negara-negara Muslim mendapatkan kemerdekaannya. Sementara misi kedua, proyek pembebasan dari kebodohan, masih terus berlanjut sampai sekarang.
Salah satu agenda penting dari misi kedua itu adalah memahami dan menafsirkan kembali ajaran-ajaran agama (Islam). Apa yang dilakukan tokoh-tokoh awal kebangkitan, seperti Muhammad Ibn Abd al-Wahab (1703-1791) di Jazirah Arab, Muhammad Ibn Ali al-Sanusi (1787-1860) di Aljazair dan Libia, Rifa’at Rafi’ al-Thahtawi (1801-1873) di Mesir, dan Khairuddin al-Tunisi (1822-1889) di Tunisia, tak lain dari upaya melakukan pembacaan ulang terhadap tradisi-tradisi Islam serta membangun kembali pemahaman keagamaan kaum Muslim secara benar dan bermakna.
Sebagian gagasan rekonstruktif itu mendapatkan respon dari masyarakat Muslim, tapi sebagian lainnya, mengalami tantangan, khususnya dari ulama ortodoks yang dalam hal ini menjadi lawan serius dari gerakan pembaruan Islam.
Secara umum, para pembaru Arab di masa-masa awal kebangkitan meyakini bahwa Islam adalah agama yang cocok bagi setiap masa dan tempat (shâlih li kulli zamân wa makân). Islam juga mampu beradaptasi dengan dunia modern, termasuk dengan pencapaian ilmu pengetahuan dan –dalam beberapa hal– nilai-nilai Barat.
Jika terjadi konflik antara ajaran Islam dengan pencapaian modernitas, maka yang harus dilakukan, menurut mereka, bukanlah menolak modernitas, tetapi menafsirkan kembali ajaran tersebut. Di sinilah inti dari sikap dan doktrin Islam Liberal.
Sikap yang menjadi inti dari doktrin Islam Liberal itu juga yang kerap membuat para tokohnya harus berhadapan dengan masyarakat dan penguasa (yang didukung oleh ulama ortodoks). Sebab, penafsiran ulang adalah istilah yang tidak populer bagi mereka, khususnya karena dalam istilah itu terkandung makna perlawanan terhadap kemapanan. Tidak heran jika dalam banyak kasus, tokoh-tokoh Muslim liberal lebih sering menemui hambatan ketimbang sukses.
Kiri Abduh
Tidaklah berlebihan kalau dikatakan bahwa gerakan awal-awal kebangkitan Islam mengalami signifikansinya pada figur Muhammad Abduh (1849-1905). Abduh adalah seorang modernis sejati. Kendati dididik secara tradisional dan berguru pada beberapa ulama al-Azhar yang sebagian besar bersikap konservatif, Abduh membuktikan dirinya sebagai seorang intelektual yang terbuka dan progresif.
Agaknya, pengaruh Jamaluddin al-Afghani (1838-1897), teman dan gurunya, sangat besar dalam membentuk sisi modernitas Abduh. Lewat al-Afghani lah Abduh mengenal dunia Barat secara langsung (kedua tokoh ini tinggal di Eropa selama kurang-lebih lima tahun), perkenalan yang sangat mempengaruhi sikapnya sebagai intelektual dan tokoh agama.
Kendati sebagai seorang modernis, Abduh masih diterima di kalangan al-Azhar. Terbukti, ia tetap dipercaya menjadi Mufti Agung Mesir, sebuah jabatan yang sulit diraih jika tidak disetujui oleh dewan ulama al-Azhar. Abduh sangat pandai bagaimana dia harus bersikap sebagai seorang ‘alim dan sekaligus sebagai seorang intelektual modernis.
Selama menjadi Mufti, Abduh mengeluarkan banyak fatwa yang berkaitan dengan persoalan-persoaaln modern. Tiga fatwanya yang terkenal yang hingga kini masih menjadi isu kontroversial adalah tentang bunga bank; tentang pakaian tradisional (termasuk jilbab); dan tentang daging hasil sembelihan orang-orang non-Muslim.
Karena sikapnya yang dua wajah itu, Abduh diterima baik oleh kalangan tradisional maupun modernis, dengan sama kuatnya. Pada satu sisi, Abduh selalu dilihat sebagai seorang tokoh ‘alim, mujtahid, dan penganjur doktrin orisinalitas Islam (al-ashâlah al-islâmiyyah).
Pada sisi lain, Abduh juga dianggap sebagai seorang reformis yang toleran, liberal, dan kaya akan gagasan-gagasan modern. Tidak heran kalau murid-murid Abduh kemudian terpecah menjadi dua kelompok besar yang oleh Hassan Hanafi, pemikir Mesir kontemporer, dianalogikan seperti murid-muridnya Hegel dalam tradisi filsafat Barat.
Sama seperti Hegel yang melahirkan dikotomi “kanan” dan “kiri,” menurut Hanafi, murid-murid Abduh juga dapat dikelompokkan berdasarkan katagori ini. Yakni, kelompok Kanan Abduh (Abduh al-Yamînî) yang cenderung mengembangkan pemikiran-pemikiran keagamaannya, dan kelompok Kiri Abduh (Abduh al-Yasârî) yang lebih cenderung mengembangkan gagasan-gagasan modernnya.
Di antara murid-murid Abduh yang memiliki kecenderungan “kanan” adalah Muhammad Rashid Ridha (w. 1935) dan Shakib Arslan (w. 1946). Sementara Qasim Amin (w. 1908) dan Ali Abd al-Raziq dianggap sebagai murid-murid Abduh beraliran “kiri.”
Kecenderungan “kanan” dan “kiri” dalam aliran (mazhab) Abduh ini dalam perkembangan selanjutnya mengalami radikalisasi yang cukup signifikan. Baik yang “kanan” maupun “kiri” sama-sama mengklaim sebagai penerus Abduh yang paling benar. Matarantai murid-murid Abduh bisa digambarkan sebagai berikut:
Dari ilustrasi di atas, kita bisa melihat bahwa murid-murid Abduh yang beraliran “kiri” semakin hari semakin ke “kiri” dan menjadi radikal, yang mencapai puncaknya pada diri Hassan Hanafi, penggagas “Kiri Islam.” Dalam hal ini, tokoh-tokoh sekuler (‘ilmani) radikal semacam Fuad Zakariya, Zaki Najib Mahmud, dan Adonis (Ahmad Said) juga merupakan perluasan dari aliran “kiri.”
Kendati mereka tidak berguru langsung kepada Abduh, tapi penerus kelompok Kiri Abduh, seperti Thaha Hussein, Ahmad Luthfi Sayyid, dan Ismail Mazhar turut mempengaruhi pemikiran-pemikiran mereka. Begitu juga, kelompok kanan, semakin hari semakin ke “kanan” menjadi “Kanan Islam” atau “Fundamentalis.”
Hal ini bisa dilihat dari murid-murid langsung Rashid Ridha, seperti Hassan al-Banna dan Sayyid Qutb. Gerakan Ikhwan al-Muslimun dan kelompok-kelompok Islam garis keras lainnya (seperti Hizb al-Tahrir) adalah evolusi panjang dari kelompok kanan Abduh yang secara kental dipengaruhi penafsiran-penafsiran Ridha terhadap Abduh, khususnya gagasan politiknya.
Saya tidak ingin mengklaim bahwa semua intelektual Arab liberal adalah para penerus aliran Kiri Abduh, atau semua gerakan Islam radikal merupakan pelanjut kelompok Kanan Abduh. Tapi saya kira Abduh memainkan peranan yang sangat penting dalam wacana pemikiran Arab modern, sama pentingnya Hegel bagi dunia filsafat Barat modern.
Apa yang didiskusikan oleh para pemikir Arab kontemporer sejak 1970-an, dengan wacana al-turâth wa al-hadâthah (tradisi dan modernitas)-nya yang terkenal itu, saya kira, adalah catatan pinggir (hâsyiah) dari pemikiran-pemikiran Abduh dan para murid-muridnya.
Gerakan feminisme yang dipelopori oleh Nawal Sa’dawi dan Fatima Mernisi misalnya, adalah kelanjutan dari proyek serupa yang pernah digarap oleh Qasim Amin, Malak Hifnî Nâshif (w. 1918), Huda Sha’rawi (w. 1947), dan Nabawiya Mousa (w. 1951), yang secara langsung maupun tidak langsung berada dalam sirkel “Kiri Abduh.”
Begitu juga, gerakan “pembacaan ulang” atas teks-teks agama yang dipelopori oleh intelektual kontemporer semacam Muhammad Ahmad Khalafallah, Mohammed Arkoun, Muhammad Abed Jabiri, Mahmoud Mohamed Taha, Ahmad Na’im, Hassan Hanafi, dan Nasr Abu Zaid, adalah kelanjutan dan perluasan dari ijtihad-ijtihad Abduh dalam bentuknya yang moderat dan radikal.
Kemunduran
Di satu sisi, Islam Liberal di kawasan Arab mengalami perkembangan cukup pesat. Murid-murid dan simpatisan Abduh yang berkecenderungan “kiri” semakin menyebar, tak hanya terbatas di kawasan timur (masyrîq) Arab saja, tapi juga meluas hingga ke kawasan barat (maghrib) seperti Maroko, Tunisia, dan Aljazair.
Tokoh-tokoh intelektual semacam Mohammed Arkoun, Mohammed Abed Jabiri, Hisham Djait, Burhan Ghaliun, Salim Yafut, dan Abdullah al-‘Urwa (Laroui) adalah pemikir-pemikir terpandang di kawasan ini yang ide-idenya berada dalam track pemikiran Abduh.
Begitu juga, isu-isu yang didiskusikan tidak hanya terbatas pada persoalan-persoalan keagamaan, seperti pada masa-masa awal kebangkitan. Tapi juga meluas hingga persoalan-persoalan demokrasi, HAM, gender, sastra, musik, dan iptek.
Namun di sisi lain, ruang gerak Islam Liberal di dunia Arab sebetulnya semakin mengalami kontraksi. Ia tidak bisa banyak berinteraksi dengan masyarakat secara luas. Bahkan cenderung mengalami konflik yang serius. Kasus-kasus yang menimpa para pemikir Arab akhir-akhir ini adalah bukti betapa pemikiran liberal masih menemukan kendala klasik. Yakni, mudah berbenturan dengan otoritas agama dan masyarakat.
Kasus Nasr Abu Zayd baru-baru ini sungguh sangat memprihatinkan. Apalagi melihat substansi alasan yang membuat intelektual Mesir itu harus berhadapan dengan dewan “inkuisisi” al-Azhar –yang berakhir dengan pengasingannya ke Belanda– sungguh sangat tidak masuk akal.[3]
Kasus-kasus serupa lainnya, seperti pembunuhan Faraj Fuda (1992) oleh ekstrimis Islam, hukuman mati Mahmud Mohammed Taha (1985) oleh pemerintah fundamentalis Sudan,[4]dan beberapa pelecehan terhadap intelektual-intelektual liberal semacam Ahmad Khalafallah, Najib Mahfouz, Fuad Zakariyya, Muhammad Syahrour, dan Hassan Hanafi, juga merupakan bukti “gagalnya” gerakan ini di kawasan itu.
Disukai atau tidak, institusi dan otoritas agama (yang didukung penguasa) telah menjadi musuh terbesar para pemikir liberal. Saya melihat bahwa institusi-institusi keagamaan di dunia Arab sekarang, al-Azhar misalnya, semakin ekstrim dalam menyikapi gerakan-gerakan Islam Liberal, bahkan jauh lebih ekstrim dibandingkan pada masa-masa Abduh dan murid-muridnya.
Para pemikir liberal masa-masa Abduh dan setelahnya seperti Ali Abd al-Raziq, Qasim Amin, Farah Antoun, Salamah Mousa, Ahmad Luthfi Sayyid, dan Taha Hussein, memang sempat mengalami kecaman karena gagasan mereka (yang, menurut saya, jauh lebih “berani” ketimbang sekarang), tapi mereka masih bisa terus berkarya dan tidak pernah ada ancaman pembunuhan.
Sementara para tokoh Muslim liberal sekarang hampir tidak memiliki ruang gerak untuk berekspresi sesuai dengan keyakinan mereka. Inilah alasan yang melatarbelakangi mereka hengkang ke luar negeri, khususnya di negara-negara Barat, seperti yang dijalani oleh Mohammed Arkoun (Perancis), Aziz Azmeh (Inggris), Nasr Abu Zayd (Belanda), Hisham Sharabi dan Halim Barakat (Amerika Serikat).
Tapi, mengapa gerakan Islam Liberal mengalami kemunduran yang sangat serius dan mengapa masyarakat Arab semakin kuat memperlihatkan resistensinya terhadap gerakan itu? Saya tidak tahu pasti jawabannya. Tapi, saya kira, gerakan Islam Liberal yang ada sekarang terlalu elitis dan tidak mengakar ke lapisan masyarakat bawah.
Pada masa-masa awal kebangkitan, yang memegang isu-isu pembaruan adalah tokoh-tokoh agama yang memiliki otoritas dan berpengaruh di masyarakat (misalnya Muhammad Abduh, Ali Abd al-Raziq, dan Qasim Amin). Tapi kini, isu itu dipegang oleh kalangan akademisi dan peneliti yang tidak memiliki akar kuat di masyarakat.
Tidak aneh jika masyarakat umum kemudian merasa terasing dengan isu-isu pembaruan yang digulirkan para akademisi tersebut. Dan tidak aneh pula jika mereka menjadi begitu reaktif ketika berhadapan dengan isu-isu tersebut. Bukankah isu-isu itu digulirkan oleh tokoh-tokoh yang berada di luar lembaga keagamaan (sekuler)?
Agaknya, inilah tantangan terberat yang harus segera diantisipasi para intelektual liberal. Karena jika terus dibiarkan, isu-isu pembaruan yang mereka gulirkan akan tetap berputar di ruang yang sempit. Tentu kita tidak mengharapkan proyek Islam Liberal yang genuine itu berada di satu tempat, sedangkan masyarakat umum berada di tempat yang lain, atau seperti kata orang Arab: “Mereka berada di satu lembah, dan kita berada di lembah yang lain (hum fi wâdin wa nahnu fi wâdin akhar).”
Catatan:
* Makalah ini disampaikan pada diskusi “Wacana Islam Liberal di Timur Tengah” di Teater Utan Kayu (TUK), Jakarta. Rabu, 21 Februari 2001.
[1] Liberal Islam: A Source Book. Oxford University Press, 1998. Selain buku Kurzman, buku yang juga secara spesifik berbicara tentang isu ini adalahIslamic Liberalism: A Critique of Development Ideologies (University of Chicago Press, 1988) karya Lionard Binder. Sedangkan magnum opus Albert Hourani,Arabic Thought in the Liberal Age 1798-1939 (Cambridge University Press, 1983), kerap dijadikan rujukan utama tentang pemikiran Arab modern.
[2] Untuk mengetahui lebih jauh pandangan Al-Azmeh tentang masalah ini, baca bukunya: Islams and Modernities (Verso, New York, 1993).
[3] “Dosa” Abu Zayd adalah karena meyakini bahwa teks apapun di dunia ini –termasuk Alquran—tidak bebas dari konteks kesejarahan, dan karenanya, ia tunduk kepada penafsiran-penafsiran historis. Sebetulnya, pandangan ini “biasa-biasa” saja, namun entah setan apa yang menyatroni seorang ulama al-Azhar, sehingga mempermasalahkan persoalan itu hingga ke tingkat Dewan, yang kemudian menggiring kasus itu menjadi isu nasional.
[4] “Dosa” Mahmud Muhammad Thaha adalah karena meyakini adanya perbedaan signifikan antara ayat-ayat yang diturunkan di Mekah (makiyah) dan ayat-ayat yang diturunkan di Madinah (madaniyah). Menurutnya, ayat-ayatmakiyah bersifat universal dan tidak berubah. Sementara ayat-ayat madaniyahbersifat kontekstual dan karenanya tunduk kepada interpretasi historis. Sesungguhnya, ini bukanlah isu baru. Buku-buku ‘ulumul Qur’ân sejak ratusan silam telah mendiskusikan hal ini.
