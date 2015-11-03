Yesus, Muhammad dan Basis Teologis Bagi Demokrasi

IslamLib – Dua kisah pendek dalam kehidupan Yesus dan Nabi Muhammad di bawah ini bisa dibaca sebagai dua hal yang saling bersesuaian dan mendukung validitas demokrasi sebagai sebuah sistem, jika ditafsirkan dengan tepat. Kisah yang pertama direkam dalam Injil Matius yang tergambar dalam percakapan pendek berikut ini.
Orang-orang Farisi bertanya kepada Yesus: Bolehkah membayar pajak pada kaisar? Yesus menjawab dengan cara yang cerdas. Dia meminta si penanya itu untuk menunjukkan uang dinar yang ada padanya, seraya berkata: Gambar siapakah yang ada di uang itu? Kata orang Farisi itu: Tentu saja gambar Kaisar. Pada titik itulah Yesus melontarkan kalimat yang terkenal: Berikanlah kepada Kaisar apa yang wajib kamu berikan kepada Kaisar dan kepada Allah apa yang wajib kamu berikan kepada Allah. (Matius 22:15-21).
Kisah kedua terjadi pada masa Nabi Muhammad seperti direkam dalam Sahih Muslim. Suatu hari Nabi melihat seorang petani di Madinah melakukan penyerbukan (talqih) terhadap pohon kurma agar berbuah. Lalu Nabi bertanya kepada orang itu: Kenapa engkau melakukan hal itu? Andai hal itu tak kau lakukan, akan lebih baik. Pada kesempatan lain, Nabi lewat kebun kurma petani tersebut. Si Petani itu mengeluh karena kurmanya tak berbuah, gara-gara mengikuti saran Nabi.
Kemudian Nabi mengutarakan sebuah komentar yang terkenal: Antum a’lamu bi ‘umuri dunyakum. Kalian lebih tahu urusan keduniaan kalian (ketimbang aku).
Saya tahu kisah ini tak diterima dengan “legawa” oleh teman-teman Syiah, walau direkam dalam salah satu koleksi hadis yang dianggap paling sahih (menurut kelompok Sunni, tentunya!), yaitu Sahih Muslim. Alasannya: hadis ini menisbahkan tindakan yang tak patut kepada Nabi (Kira-kira keberatannya akan berbunyi begini: Masak sih Nabi tak tahu kalau pohon kurma harus diserbukkan agar berbuah?).
Lepas dari keberatan Syiah ini, saya menganggap hadis tersebut memiliki makna yang mendalam dan relevan dalam kerangka argumentasi yang hedak saya ajukan dalam esei ini, selain diterima sebagai hadis yang valid di kalangan Sunni.
Dua kisah dari Yesus dan Muhammad ini saya anggap sebagai peristiwa yang saling mendukung, saling bersesuian makna. Ia bisa dipandang sebagai basis “teologis” untuk keabsahan demokrasi sebagai sistem yang paling masuk akal untuk mengelola kehidupan sosial-politik masyarakat manusia. Tentu saja, makna yang saya kemukakan ini berasal dari tafsiran saya sendiri.
Yesus dan Muhammad sendiri tentu tak menyadari bahwa ucapan mereka bisa ditafsirkan begitu rupa sehingga bisa menjadi argumen keagamaan untuk sistem demokrasi. Sebab, pada masa kedua nabi itu, sistem demokrasi belum ada. Atau ada, tetapi sudah punah, yaitu dalam pengalaman pendek di kota Athena, Yunani, sebelum lahirnya Yesus.
Dalam dua kisah itu, kita jumpai suatu kesadaran implisit bahwa ada dua ruang dalam kehidupan manusia: ruang wahyu, dan ruang pengalaman manusia; Kerajaan Tuhan, dan Kerajaan Kaisar; otoritas politik duniawi, dan otoritas keagamaan yang sakral. Dua ruang ini bisa dibedakan, meskipun sulit dipisahkan secara ketat. Dan keduanya tentu saling mempengaruhi. Tetapi keduanya jelas ada dan masing-masing memiliki “hukum”-nya sendiri-sendiri.
Dalam kisah Nabi Muhammad itu, ada suatu pengertian yang menarik: bahwa apa yang disebut wahyu tidak menerangkan segala hal. Wahyu bukan kitab yang memuat segala sesuatu dalam kehidupan manusia. Wahyu hanya memuat petunjuk moral yang menuntun kehidupan manusia. Tetapi wilayah kehidupan manusia begitu kaya, begitu luas, sehingga tidak bisa semuanya diterangkan oleh wahyu.
Wilayah kehidupan manusia (pertanian, dalam kisah tadi) berada di luar “otoritas” wahyu. Dalam wilayah ini, pengetahuan manusia diberikan keleluasaan untuk mengaturnya.
Sementara itu, dalam kisah Yesus di atas, kita juga menjumpai kesadaran serupa: ada ruang yang dibedakan, yaitu Kerajaan Tuhan dan Kerajaan Manusia. Urusan pajak berkaitan dengan kerajaan duniawi, dan kerena itu harus diserahan pengelolaannya kepada otoritas duniawi pula (baca: Kaisar). Keprihatinan terbesar wahyu dan agama bukan di sana, melainkan di ruang yang lain, yaitu hati manusia yang mengandung “stempel” dan gambar Tuhan. Karena itu, urusan hati harus diserahkan kepada pengajaran wahyu.
Bagaimana dua kisah ini bisa menjadi basis teologis untuk sistem demokrasi? Dalam pembacaan saya: demokrasi sebetulnya bukanlah sistem yang mengurus “hati” manusia. Dengan kata lain, demokrasi tidak berurusan dengan isi keyakinan dan akidah yang ada dalam hati manusia itu. Wilayah di mana demokrasi memiliki wewenang penuh adalah apa yang dalam hadis tadi disebut sebagai “umur dunyakum”, perkara-perkara duniawi.
Dengan kata lain, demokrasi berwenang untuk mengelola urusan pajak dan teknik pengelolaan pertanian. Sebab ini adalah wilayah Kaisar, manusia, bukan wilayah wahyu. Demokrasi beroperasi dalam Kerajaan Manusia, bukan dalam Kerajaan Tuhan. Hanya dengan pemisahan semacam ini, baik kepentingan duniawi dan ukhrawi bisa dilindungi dengan sebaik-baiknya.
Demokrasi jelas tidak berurusan dengan perkara sorga dan neraka. Sistem ini tidak bisa memberikan jaminan bagi seorang warga negara untuk sampai ke sorga, atau menyebabkannya tercebur ke neraka. Tetapi jika seseorang berkeyakinan bahwa jalan “spiritual” tertentu ia yakini akan membawa ke sorga dan kebahagiaan, maka demokrasi akan memberikan jaminan penuh agar dia bisa menyelenggarakan keyakinan itu.
Tetapi demokrasi tidak bisa dipakai sebagai alat untuk melarang keyakinan seseorang atau golongan tertentu dengan alasan bahwa keyakinan itu adalah sesat dan menyimpang. Urusan sesat bukanlah urusan Kerajaan Manusia, urusan demokrasi. Urusan itu ada pada otoritas wahyu. Sementara, masing-masing kelompok bisa memiliki wahyu yang berbeda. Atau wahyu yang sama tetapi dengan pemahaman yang beragam. Demokrasi (alias negara) tidak berwenang mencampuri urusan keyakinan di hati itu.
Kenyataan bahwa Nabi Muhammad tidak mencampuri teknik pembuahan kurma memperlihatkan suatu pengertian yang menarik. Di sini tampak sekali bahwa Nabi menyadari batas-batas wahyu. Perkara pembuahan kurma bukanlah bagian dari wewenang wahyu untuk mengaturnya. Sama dengan wahyu juga tidak akan mengatur berapa tarif tol dalam kota di Jakarta. Urusan-urusan duniawi semacam ini di luar kekuasaan wahyu. Ia sepenuhnya menjadi otoritas Kerajaan Kaisar seperti diisyaratkan dalam kisah Yesus di atas.
Selama ini pernyataan Yesus itu ditafsirkan sebagai pembenaran untuk sekularisme, seperti sering kita baca dalam literatur yang ditulis oleh para penulis Muslim “apologetik”. Menurut saya, kisah Yesus di atas lebih tepat dibaca secara “inter-tekstual” dan dihubungkan dengan hadis pembuahan kurma itu.
Kedua anekdot itu menandakan sebuah kesadaran yang sudah ada pada “pendiri” agama Kristen dan Islam: bahwa ada dua ruang yang bisa dibedakan, meski susah dipisahkan, dalam kehidupan manusia. Dua ruang ini tunduk pada mekanisme regulatif yang berbeda.
Pembedaan semacam ini sangat bersesuaian dengan konsepsi ruang dan kewarga-negaraan dalam demokrasi modern. Dalam demokrasi modern, ada konsepsi yang unik tentang ruang ganda yang dibedakan, tetapi tidak dipisahkan secara ketat: ruang publik, dan ruang privat (kepercayaan) masing-masing individu. Negara tak boleh mencampuri ruang kepercayaan.
Negara hanya boleh campur tangan manakala sebuah kepercayaan diekspresikan dengan begitu rupa sehingga tak mengganggu kebebasan orang lain.
Demikian pula, warga negara, dalam demokrasi modern, dipahami secara kurang lebih paralel dengan pengertian yang ada di kisah Yesus di atas. Warga negara bisa memiliki dua modus ketundukan. Sejauh menyangkut (memakai perlambang kisah Yesus dan Nabi di atas) “urusan pajak dan pembuahan kurma”, seorang warga negara harus tunduk kepada kaisar. Dalam wilayah “pajak” ini, semua warga negara memiliki kedudukan yang sama, lepas dari isi keyakinan yang ada di hati dan kepalanya.
Tetapi dalam wilayah kepercayaan, ketundukan warga negara diarahkan bukan kepada Kaisar, alias negara, melainkan kepada Tuhan dan wahyu. Menurut saya, dualisme ketundukan semacam ini tidak menjadi soal bagi negara modern. Pemisahan pola ketundukan semacam ini justru jauh lebih masuk akal ketimbang memaksakan warga negara untuk secara monolitik tunduk dalam urusan “pajak” dan “kepercayaan” kepada satu otoritas saja, baik otoritas duniawi (seperti dalam negara totaliter) atau otoritas keagamaan (seperti dalam negara teokrasi).
Demikianlah, dengan menafsrikan secara “tepat” (tentu “tepat” menurut orang-orang yang mendukung demokrasi!) teks-teks keagamaan, kita bisa memberikan basis teologis bagi demokrasi – sebuah basis yang niscaya dalam masyarakat yang masih menganggap agama sebagai “nilai tukar” yang paling penting![]
Wonderful web site. Plenty of useful information here. I am sending it to some friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you for your sweat!
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thanks, I’ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?
I’m impressed, I must say. Really not often do I encounter a blog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me inform you, you might have hit the nail on the head. Your concept is excellent; the issue is something that not sufficient people are talking intelligently about. I am very pleased that I stumbled throughout this in my search for one thing relating to this.
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all. Nevertheless think of if you added some great pictures or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this site could definitely be one of the most beneficial in its field. Good blog!
I have recently started a blog, the info you provide on this website has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
obviously like your web-site but you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to inform the truth nevertheless I will surely come back again.
As many as 40 percent of men over agge 45 experience hypogonadism
– thee loss of their sex drive.
From six months to three years after analysis, 7.1 percent of the men on hormolne therapy had
new cases of depression, compared with 5.2 percent of the others
in the study.
Keep all the important things in mind like mortgage, debt,
food, and upkeep. It is as simple as typing your house address and being provided with
a list of companies within your area. They may be the hanging
kind, like the hanging spider plants or you could have one erected like the stately rubber plant.
Hi everyone, it’s my first visit at this site, and
piece of writing is genuinely fruitful designed for me,
keep up posting such articles.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
They write down their list of what they need
in an apartment home. You may need to do this multiple times throughout the day, as many people will be bringing dirt and other
particles into your home. Either the contract will have specific provisions
or the representative will explain their inspection, maintenance, and reporting process.
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.
Woh I love your content, saved to my bookmarks! .
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
Great blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Before beginning testosterone replacement treatment,
ensure that the identification of hypogonadism has been verified with laboratory testing.
Hi there mates, fastidious article and good arguments commented at this place, I am really enjoying by
these.
The number of girls in the United States currently on testosterone therapy is estimated to be in the tens of thousands – miniscule
compared with the millions prescribed oral estrogen-progestin regimens, like Provera and Premarin.
Testosterone therapy may bee given too treat medical conditions, including female (but not male) breast cancer hypogonadism (low gonadal function) in the
man, cryptorchism (nondescent of thee testis into the scrotum), and menorrhagia (atypical periods).
Terrific work! That is the type of info that should be
shared around the internet. Disgrace on Google for no
longer positioning this put up upper! Come on over and talk
over with my site . Thank you =)
Fabulous, what a webpage it is! This website provides valuable data to us, keep it
up.
The subsequent time I learn a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I imply, I do know it was my choice to read, however I really thought youd have one thing interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you might repair if you werent too busy in search of attention.
Very efficiently written post. It will be supportive to everyone who usess it, including myself. Keep doing what you are doing – i will definitely read more posts.
Just wish to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your submit is just great and i can think you are an expert in this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to stay updated with approaching post. Thank you a million and please carry on the gratifying work.
Superb post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Appreciate it!
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be uup too. This ype of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.
After study a few of the weblog posts on your website now, and I actually like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site record and will likely be checking back soon. Pls take a look at my web site as properly and let me know what you think.
I am really inspired along with your writing skills and also with the format for your weblog.
Is that this a paid theme or did you modify it your self?
Either way keep up the nice high quality writing, it is uncommon to look a great blog like this one today..
Its like you read my mind! You seem to understand a lot about this,
such as you wrote the guide in it or something. I think that you could do with
some p.c. to force the message home a bit, but other than that,
this is excellent blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.
I’m not sure exactly why but this blog is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
If you are going for finest contents like myself, only pay a visit this
site all the time for the reason that it presents quality contents,
thanks
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do some research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such wonderful information being shared freely out there.
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it
much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a
designer to create your theme? Exceptional work!
The body can become used to ester, or the kind, of testosterone that’s being used
if the same treatment iis continued for an excess of 1 or 2 years.
Great article, just what I was looking for.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. thank you
Really enjoyed this article, can I set it up so I get an alert email when you publish a new update?
Some truly select content on this web site, saved to my bookmarks.
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
I intended to compose you a very small note to help thank you very much over again for those wonderful suggestions you have shared here. This has been really extremely generous of you to offer publicly what exactly most of us would’ve made available for an e-book to generate some money for their own end, even more so considering that you could possibly have done it if you ever decided. The secrets in addition served to be a fantastic way to recognize that other people online have similar fervor much like my very own to learn a little more on the subject of this issue. I believe there are some more fun times ahead for many who go through your blog post.
you’re truly a good webmaster. The site loading pace is incredible. It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a magnificent process on this subject!
I blog frequently and I truly thank you for your information. This article has
truly peaked my interest. I will take a note of your
site and keep checking for new information about once a week.
I subscribed to your Feed too.
Hi exceptional blog! Does running a blog like this take a great deal of
work? I have virtually no understanding of programming however I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyway, should you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject nevertheless I simply wanted to
ask. Many thanks!
Very interesting points you have noted, thankyou for putting up. “The biggest fool may come out with a bit of sense when you least expect it.” by Eden Phillpotts.
Regards for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too excellent.
I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you
say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart.
I cant wait to read far more from you. This is really a terrific website.
Nice post. I be taught one thing more difficult on completely different blogs everyday. It’ll all the time be stimulating to learn content from different writers and follow a bit of one thing from their store. I’d prefer to make use of some with the content material on my weblog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a hyperlink on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Useful information. Lucky me I found your web site accidentally, and I am shocked why this coincidence didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
What’s up to all, the contents present at this web site are genuinely awesome for people experience,
well, keep up the good work fellows.
You have brought up a very great details, thanks for the post.
Howdy, There’s no doubt that your website could be having browser compatibility problems.
When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in Internet Explorer, it
has some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide you with
a quick heads up! Other than that, great website!
Thank you for some other magnificent post. Where else may just anyone get that type of information in such an ideal
way of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week,
and I’m on the search for such information.
Somebody essentially lend a hand to make severely posts I might state. That is the very first time I frequented your web page and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this actual publish incredible. Fantastic process!
If you want to improve your familiarity only keep visiting this web page and be
updated with the hottest information posted here.
I was looking at some of your content on this site and I believe this internet site is real informative ! Keep putting up.
Glad to be one of many visitors on this awe inspiring site : D.
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Hi there, I discovered your blog by means of Google at the same time as looking for a related matter, your web site came up, it seems good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect web site.
I like this website because so much utile material on here : D.
of course like your web site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I?¦ll surely come again again.
Some genuinely good information, Sword lily I noticed this. “‘Beauty is truth, truth beauty,’ — that is allYe know on Earth, and all ye need to know.” by John Keats.
I am lucky that I discovered this website, precisely the right information that I was searching for! .
Heya fantastic blog! Does running a blog similar to this
take a great deal of work? I have very little understanding of programming however I had
been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any ideas or techniques for
new blog owners please share. I understand
this is off topic but I just wanted to ask. Kudos!
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
I discovered your weblog site on google and check a couple of of your early posts. Proceed to maintain up the very good operate. I simply additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Searching for ahead to reading more from you in a while!…
Great website! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also
whoah this blog is magnificent i love reading your posts. Keep up the good work! You know, lots of people are hunting around for this info, you could aid them greatly.
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
You have observed very interesting details! ps nice website.
Very good written story. It will be useful to anybody who utilizes it, as well as myself. Keep doing what you are doing – i will definitely read more posts.
Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site . Thanks =)
I know this web page provides quality based articles and additional data, is there any other
website which provides such data in quality?
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write related to here. Again, awesome web site!
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again!
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I’m very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
I wanted to write you that very little observation to finally say thanks once again for those awesome methods you have documented in this article. It’s simply generous with people like you to allow easily exactly what many of us would’ve made available for an electronic book to end up making some profit on their own, chiefly now that you could possibly have tried it if you ever decided. Those inspiring ideas additionally acted like a great way to understand that some people have the same dream the same as mine to find out much more related to this issue. I think there are thousands of more fun times in the future for many who find out your website.
An attention-grabbing dialogue is price comment. I believe that you must write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo topic however generally people are not sufficient to talk on such topics. To the next. Cheers
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for
my mission.
I?¦ve recently started a site, the information you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did,
the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
I like this website so much, saved to my bookmarks. “American soldiers must be turned into lambs and eating them is tolerated.” by Muammar Qaddafi.