Islam, “Muslim Ekstrim,” dan Non-Muslim

IslamLib Meskipun dalam Islam bertaburan teks dan wacana keagamaan yang sangat simpatik dan toleran-pluralis terhadap komunitas non-Muslim, khususnya Kristen dan Yahudi, tetapi ironisnya masih saja ada sebagian kaum Muslim dan ormas keislaman yang memandang sinis terhadap mereka.
Walaupun sejarah Islam bertaburan dengan contoh-contoh positif terhadap non-Muslim seperti diekspresikan Nabi Muhammad dan penerusnya, sebagian umat Islam masih saja ada yang bersikap antipati terhadap mereka.
Sudah tak terhitung lagi kasus-kasus kekerasan terhadap non-Muslim yang terjadi di republik ini. Pada tahun 2009 lalu, saya dan Professor Robert W. Hefner dari Boston University melakukan penelitian bertajuk Anti-Pluralist Movements and Religious Violence in Contemporary Indonesia.
Penelitian berbasis Internet ini untuk mengkaji sejauh mana praktek kekerasan agama dan gerakan anti-pluralisme yang menjamur di era pasca tumbangnya kekuasaan Presiden Suharto di Indonesia.
Hasilnya sangat mengejutkan. Ada ratusan kasus “kekerasan berbasis agama” dan gerakan anti-pluralisme di Tanah Air yang tidak ditangani secara baik oleh pihak berwajib. Bahkan dalam beberapa kasus kekerasan, (oknum) aparat keamanan dan pemerintah (polisi, satpol PP, bupati/walikota, dsb.) justru terlibat aksi kekerasan dan memberi dukungan terhadap gerakan anti-pluralisme.
Sejumlah ormas keislaman juga ikut andil baik langsung maupun tidak langsung (misalnya dalam bentuk pengeluaran “fatwa sesat” kepada sejumlah aliran agama tertentu).
***
Apakah kasus-kasus kekerasan di atas semata-mata dimotivasi oleh masalah “wordly issues” seperti ekonomi, politik, hukum, atau ada problem yang lebih mendasar berkaitan dengan masalah teologi-keagamaan yang bersifat “unwordly” masih perlu kajian serius lebih lanjut. Meski demikian, masalah teologi-keagamaan tidak bisa diremehkan.
Sejumlah sarjana seperti sejarawan Katolik R. Scott Appleby, Mark Juergensmeyer, Marc Gopin, Charles Kimball, atau Augustus Norton telah mengulas dengan baik bagaimana agama, seperti ideologi, bisa berubah menjadi “mesin pembunuh dan pengrusak” yang mengerikan.
Agama memang tidak bisa membunuh orang. Agama juga tidak mampu merusak tempat ibadah. Tetapi agama bisa mendorong pengikut fanatiknya untuk merusak tempat ibadah atau bahkan menghabisi nyawa orang lain.
Dalam Islam, misalnya, telah terjadi pergeseran serius status non-Muslim dari “Ahlul Kitab” yang dihargai hak-hak politiknya sebagai warga negara ke “kafir” yang berpotensi menghancurkan Islam dan kaum Muslim, dan kerena itu halal dibunuh.
Oleh sejumlah tokoh dan ormas “Islam ekstrim,” konsep kafir bukan dimaknai sebagai “suku-suku Arab yang menolak kebenaran Islam” seperti makna asalnya tetapi merujuk pada non-Muslim, lebih khusus lagi Kristen dan Yahudi, yang menurut mereka, menjadi ancaman serius terhadap eksistensi Islam.
Akibatnya, komunitas Yahudi dan Kristen yang dulu sangat dihormati dan dihargai sebagai sesama “agama Semit” warisan Ibrahim atau Abraham atau Avraham, sekarang, oleh kelompok “Islam ekstrim” ini, menjadi komunitas agama yang selalu dicurigai.
Sejarah positif perjumpaan Islam dengan Yahudi dan Kristen yang berlangsung secara damai dan toleran ini misalnya telah dipaparkan dengan baik oleh Profesor Mahmoud Ayoub, yang ahli tentang agama Islam, Kristen, dan Yahudi, di berbagai karya akademiknya.
Ia menjelaskan bahwa agama Kristen sampai ke Arab melalui jalur riwayat St. Paul (Rasul Paulus) ketika dia untuk pertama kali mendarat di padang pasir timur Sungai Jordan. Dari gurun Syria, agama Kristen kemudian masuk ke selatan Arab melalui peranan para pendeta nomaden.
Dari sinilah agama Kristen kemudian sampai ke Arab Utara (termasuk Mekkah dan Madinah) di mana agama ini berperan membantu mempersiapkan dasar-dasar moral dan spiritual Islam.
Profesor Ayoub lebih lanjut menjelaskan bahwa nilai-nilai spiritual dan moral Kristen Timur (misalnya Syrian Orthodox Churches) telah mempengaruhi dasar-dasar atau basis spiritual dan moral agama Islam.
Ketika Nabi Muhammad bersabda: “Saya merasakan nafs al-rahman dari Yaman,” yang dimaksud dengan “nafs al-rahman” itu adalah “ruh suci Tuhan” atau Jesus Kristus (Ayoub 2004: 313-19).
Al-Qur’an juga menyatakan secara jelas bahwa,”…diantara mereka (kaum Nasrani) terdapat para rahib yang sederhana dan pendeta yang terdidik, dan sesungguhnya mereka tidak menyombongkan diri,” (Q.5:82). Para pendeta dan rahib yang disebut Al-Qur’an itu jelas merujuk pada kaum evangelis Kristen awal di Semenanjung Arab.
Tidak hanya di Arab dan Timur Tengah, para murid Jesus juga menyebarkan ajaran Jesus sampai ke Abyssinia (sekarang Ethiopia). Sejarah Islam mencatat pada suatu saat Nabi Muhammad, karena dikejar-kejar mau dibunuh oleh kaum “kafir Quraisy,” beliau kemudian menyelamatkan diri ke Abyssinia, dan disana ia dilindungi oleh seorang pendeta Kristen bernama Negus atas Najasi.
Perjumpaan damai Nabi Muhammad dengan para rabbi Yahudi juga sudah mafhum dalam berbagai literatur keislaman. Bahkan banyak dari guru-guru Nabi Muhammad adalah para rabbi Yahudi sendiri sehingga tidak mengherankan jika kemudian Al-Qur’an banyak memuat aspek-aspek Judaisme.
Peperangan antara Muslim dan Yahudi Bani Qurayza itu terjadi karena sejumlah elit faksi Yahudi telah melakukan pelanggaran terhadap Perjanjian Hudaibiyah yang diteken antara Nabi Muhammad dan kaum Yahudi Madinah. Jika tidak ada pelanggaran, sudah dipastikan hubungan mereka akan baik-baik saja seperti terjadi sebelum “Perang Qurayza” itu.
Bukti Nabi Muhammad tidak memiliki dendam kesumat terhadap Kristen maupun Yahudi adalah ketika beliau berhasil menaklukkan Makkah yang merupakan pusat ekonomi-politik Jazirah Arab waktu itu, ia tidak memerintahkan untuk membumihanguskan warga Yahudi dan Kristen disana.
Ia bahkan meminta para sahabat dan umat Islam untuk melindungi hak-hak keagamaan mereka. Ketika memasuki Ka’bah, Nabi Muhammad juga melarang umat Islam untuk mencabut simbol-simbol Kristen dan Yahudi.
Kisah dan apresiasi Nabi Muhammad dan Al-Qur’an yang positif terhadap ajaran dan umat Kristen dan Yahudi ini jarang diekspos ke permukaan. Sebagian kaum Muslim lebih bergairah mereproduksi teks, wacana, dan sejarah kekerasan ketimbang teks, wacana, dan sejarah perdamaian perjumpaan Islam-Kristen-Yahudi sehingga memunculkan kesan seolah-olah Islam ini sudah “dari sono”-nya (inherently) anti Kristen dan Yahudi.
Teks, wacana, dan sejarah perjumpaan agama Islam-Kristen-Yahudi yang berlangsung secara damai ini bisa dijadikan sebagai basis teologis-kultural untuk membangun “jembatan perdamaian dan pluralisme” di antara umat agama Semit yang sering terlibat pertikaian.
***
Dalam konteks ini, saya kira sudah saatnya para tokoh agama memikirkan pembentukan “medium dialog agama” yang lebih serius untuk menjembatani misunderstanding hubungan Islam dan non-Muslim ini serta guna menciptakan “mutual understanding” dan “mutual respect and trust” antara Muslim dan non-Muslim.
Kekerasan terhadap komunitas agama tertentu yang dilakukan oleh kelompok keislaman tertentu di Indonesia bukan semata-mata masalah-masalah “politik-ekonomi” tetapi juga berangkat dari sebuah persepsi, pemahaman, dan keyakinan keagamaan yang menurut mereka benar adanya tentang “kekafiran” dan “bahaya” non-Muslim.
Pendirian medium kultural itu penting karena selain fakta maraknya konflik dan kekerasan yang melibatkan ketiga agama Semit ini, juga guna membangun perdamaian berbasis agama (religious peacebuilding) yang lebih “manusiawi” yang bertumpu pada azas kewarganegaraan dimana setiap individu—apapun agama dan etnis mereka—berhak untuk menikmati hak-hak politik, hukum, dan ekonomi sebagai warga negara yang dijamin oleh UUD 1945.
Negara dan pemerintah dalam hal ini berkewajiban melindungi hak-hak mereka termasuk kebebasan menjalankan praktek ibadah, serta menciptakan rasa aman bagi setiap warga negara.
Sayangnya Indonesia saat ini tidak memiliki figur-figur politik kuat dan komitmen terhadap nilai-nilai pluralisme, kebangsaan, dan demokrasi sebagaimana Hatta, Soekarto, Wahid Hasyim, Kasman dsb—figur-figur yang berani mempertaruhkan “identitas primordial”-nya demi keutuhan kemajemukan bangsa. []
