Pulau Ternate
Pulau Ternate

Islam, Turisme, dan Toleransi

Luthfi Assyaukanie 16/01/2005 1,979 Views

Dalam suatu kesempatan, saya pernah berkeliling ke beberapa tempat di Indonesia yang memiliki kawasan alam yang indah dan menjadi tujuan para turis. Di antara tiga tempat yang saya kunjungi adalah Ternate-Tidore, Bali, dan Lombok. Ketiga tempat ini, selain memiliki kawasan wisata yang indah juga dikenal sebagai tempat bersejarah.

Ternate-Tidore adalah dua kerajaan Islam besar pada masa silam dan dua tempat yang menjadi perebutan kekuasaan pelaut-pelaut Eropa. Bali dan Lombok juga merupakan tempat bersejarah yang merupakan salah satu pusat peradaban Hindu di masa silam.

Menarik untuk dicatat bahwa di antara tiga kawasan wisata itu, Bali merupakan kawasan wisata yang paling berhasil dan paling banyak mengeruk devisa bagi pemerintah lokal dan pusat.

Sementara kedua kawasan wisata lainnya, yakni Ternate-Tidore dan Lombok kurang berhasil. Bahkan keberhasilan Lombok sepenuhnya bukan karena dirinya sendiri, tapi karena imbas dari wisatawan yang berkunjung ke Bali.

Mengatakan Bali berhasil karena faktor Hindu dan Ternate-Tidore serta Lombok gagal karena faktor Islam mungkin sebuah penyederhanaan persoalan. Tapi, saya kira, faktor agama ini cukup penting dalam mempengaruhi nasib dan masa depan sebuah kawasan turisme.

Ambillah Ternate-Tidore sebagai contoh. Beberapa penduduk di sana yang saya temui mengharapkan kalau dua pulau ini bisa menjadi kawasan wisata yang berhasil. Tapi ketika saya tanyakan adakah sebuah bar atau kafe untuk para turis asing, salah seorang mengatakan:

“dulu ada, tapi semuanya sudah dihancurkan. Baru-baru ini ada satu kafe didirikan, tapi masih takut beroperasi.” Menurutnya, yang menghancurkan kafe-kafe itu adalah kelompok Islam model FPI (Front Pembela Islam) yang alergi terhadap tempat-tempat maksiat.

Kafe atau bar itu mungkin satu persoalan kecil. Tapi, ia menjadi bagian penting dari industri turisme. Apalagi kalau target turisme adalah wisatawan asing, keberadaan kafe dan berbagai asesorinya merupakan hal yang tak terelakkan.

Sebetulnya kalau mau jujur, pengguna kafe juga bukan hanya turis asing. Wisatawan lokal dan penduduk setempat juga banyak yang menyukai kafe dan bar.

Penolakan terhadap kafe atau bar jelas berangkat dari ketakutan dan kebencian berlebihan terhadap apa saja yang dicurigai sebagai “maksiat.” Takut atau benci bukanlah sesuatu yang dilarang. Tapi, mengumbar ketakuan dan kebencian dengan cara-cara kekerasan, apalagi merusak, jelas akan menghancurkan semua tatanan kehidupan.

Kaum muslim yang memimpikan keberhasilan wisata di daerah mereka (baik di Ternate, Tidore, Lombok, ataupun kawasan lainnya) sudah semestinya belajar dari orang-orang Bali yang sangat toleran dan secara sadar mau menerima berbagai konsekwensi dari indutri ini. Tanpa toleransi, keinginan akan sebuah industri turisme yang berhasil tak akan terwujud.

Menurut saya, kemaksiatan bukanlah sesuatu yang harus dilarang atau apalagi ditumpas habis. Kemaksiatan adalah unsur intrinsik dalam diri manusia. Ia sama tuanya dengan usia manusia.

Kita semua belajar maksiat dari Adam dan Hawa, ibu-bapak semua umat manusia. Dan para Nabi juga tak maksum dari kemaksiatan (nabi-nabi agung seperti Nuh, Luth, dan Ibrahim, semuanya pernah bermaksiat kepada Allah).

Yang perlu dilakukan adalah membuat aturan dan meregulasi “maksiat.” Minuman keras tak boleh dilarang, tapi diberikan tempat-tempat khusus bagi orang-orang yang ingin meminumnya.

Prostitusi tak boleh dimusuhi. Tapi diberikan tempat atau lokalisasi yang wajar. Yang diperlukan di sini bukanlah sikap benci dan permusuhan, tapi toleransi dan kerendahan hati.

Di setiap peradaban, minuman keras (khamriyat) dan prostitusi (harem) menjadi bagian dan pernik yang tak terhindarkan, termasuk dalam peradaban Islam di masa silam. Kehidupan manusia bukan melulu tentang kitab suci, shalat, dan mengaji.

Meminjam ungkapan seorang teman, sebagaimana energi kesalehan harus disalurkan, energi kemaksiatan juga harus diberi saluran, agar tidak meledak dan tercecer di sembarang tempat.

