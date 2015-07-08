Dakwah Islam Nusantara

IslamLib – Islam masuk ke Nusantara tak menghancurkan seluruh kebudayaan masyarakat. Wali Songo mendakwahkan Islam bahkan dengan menggunakan strategi kebudayaan. Dalam beberapa kasus, Islam justru mengakomodasi budaya yang sedang berjalan di masyarakat Nusantara.
Tradisi sesajen yang sudah berlangsung lama dibiarkan berjalan untuk selanjutnya diberi makna baru. Sesajen dimaknai sebagai bentuk kepedulian kepada sesama bukan sebagai pemberian terhadap dewa.
Begitu juga tradisi nadran dengan mengalirkan satu kerbau ke pantai Jawa tak dihancurkan, melainkan diubahnya hanya dengan membuang kepala kerbau atau kepala sapi ke laut. Nadran tak lagi dimaknai sebagai persembahan pada dewa, melainkan sebagai wujud syukur kepada Allah. Hasil bumi yang terhidang dalam upacara tak ikut dilarungkan ke laut, tapi dibagi ke penduduk.
Dalam menyampaikan ajaran Islam Wali Songo menggunakan cara-cara persuasif bukan konfrontatif. Anasir-anasir Arab yang tak menjadi bagian dari ajaran Islam tak dipaksakan untuk diterapkan. Sunan Kudus membangun mesjid dengan menara menyerupai candi atau pura.
Memodifikasi konsep “Meru” Hindu-Budha, Sunan Kalijogo membangun ranggon atau atap mesjid dengan tiga susun yang menurut KH Abdurrahman Wahid untuk melambangkan tiga tahap keberagamaan seorang muslim, yaitu iman, islam, dan ihsan. Ini kearifan dan cara ulama dalam memanifeskan Islam sehingga umat Islam tetap bisa ber-Islam tanpa tercerabut dari akar tradisi mereka sendiri.
Para Wali tak ragu meminjam perangkat-perangkat budaya sebagai perangkat dakwah. Sunan Kalijogo menggunakan Wayang Kulit sebagai media dakwah. Ia memasukkan kalimat syahadat dalam dunia pewayangan.
Doa-doa, mantera-mantera, jampi-jampi yang biasanya berbahasa Jawa ditutupnya dengan bacaan dua kalimat syahadat. Dengan cara ini, kalimah syahadat menjelma di hampir semua mantera-mantera yang populer di masyarakat.
Itu cara dakwah yang ditempuh para ulama Nusantara yang ternyata efektif dalam mengubah masyarakat. Dalam berdakwah, para ulama Nusantara sempurna mengamalkan firman Allah, ud`u ila sabili rabbika bil hikmah wal maw`idhatil hasanah wa jadilhum billati hiya ahsan.
Jika dakwah dengan jalan hikmah dan mau`idhah hasanah tak menghasilkan perubahan, maka jalan dialog yang dilakukan, bukan pentungan dan pedang yang dihunjamkan.
Dengan cara dan strategi dakwah yang demikian, Islam dianut banyak orang. Islam memang masuk ke Indonesia sejak abad ke 13, tapi kenyataannya Islam betul-betul dipilih warga Nusantara secara luas baru pada periode Wali Songo. Ini berkah dari dakwah penuh perdamaian para ulama.
Jawa bisa diislamkan tanpa pertumpahan darah. Begitu juga dengan dakwah damai yang dilakukan para ulama Nusantara lain di Sumatera bagian utara, Kalimantan, Maluku, dan lain-lain bahkan hingga ke Melaka.
Cara-cara persuasif para ulama Nusantara dalam menyiarkan Islam tersebut, kini menjadi“trade mark” Islam Nusantara, yaitu Islam yang sanggup berdialektika dengan kebudayaan masyarakat. Ajaran-ajaran Islam bisa diserap masyarakat tanpa menumbangkan basis-basis tradisi masyarakat.
Hubungan Islam dan kebudayaan Nusantara adalah ‘alaqah jadaliyah (hubungan dialektik) bukan ‘alaqah ikhdha’ (hubungan penundukan-subordinatif) oleh satu pihak pada pihak lain. Islam Nusantara lebih mendahulukan cara-cara persuasi daripada konfrontasi, lebih mengutamakan jalan damai ketimbang jalan perang walau dalam beberapa kasus perang tak terhindarkan terutama sejak kaum penjajah merampas kedaulatan Nusantara.
Di tengah kecenderungan sebagian umat Islam untuk mendakwahkan Islam dengan jalan kekerasan, maka “jalan damai Islam” yang fondasinya telah diletakkan para ulama Nusantara bisa dijadikan solusi untuk menyelesaikan konflik dan ketegangan.
Harapannya, melalui jalan damai ini kemajuan di berbagai aspek kehidupan bisa dicapai. Bukankah dalam suasana damai, umat Islam bisa bekerja lebih produktif dengan mengembangkan ilmu pengetahuan, memperbaiki pereokonomian umat, dan lain-lain.
Sebaliknya, dalam kekerasan yang tak berkesudahan, energi umat Islam akan terkuras untuk pekerjaan yang tak banyak gunanya bagi kepentingan izzul Islam wal muslimin, izzu Nusantara wa nusantariyyin, izzu Indonesia wa indunisiyyin.
