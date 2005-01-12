Home » Gagasan » Islam Nusantara » Islam Moderat di Asia Tenggara
nusantara

Islam Moderat di Asia Tenggara

M. Hilaly Basya 12/01/2005 267 Views

1/5 (1)

Robert W Hefner mengatakan bahwa melakukan studi tentang Islam di Asia Tenggara —khususnya Indonesia— adalah sangat penting dan menarik. Indonesia adalah negara dengan penduduk Muslim terbesar di dunia. Dengan pertimbangan itu, mempelajari dan memahami Islam di Indonesia adalah penting bagi relasi Islam-barat dan masa depan kemanusiaan global.

Seiring dengan isu terorisme pasca tragedi 11 September 2001, umat Islam di Indonesia berkepentingan untuk mengcounter wacana yang mengidentikkan Islam dengan terorisme. Atas dasar itu, rencana kerjasama pemerintah Indonesia dan Malaysia untuk memproyeksikan citra Islam Moderat ke dunia Internasional adalah tindakan yang tepat. Kesepakatan ini muncul dalam pertemuan Presiden RI Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) dengan wakil Perdana Menteri Malaysia Dato Seri Mohd Nadjib Tun Haji Abdul Razak, di Jakarta (8/12).

Berbeda dengan opini yang berkembang di masyarakat barat belakangan ini, Islam yang berkembang di Indonesia sebenarnya menunjukkan watak moderat. John L Esposito dalam artikelnya Islam’s Southeast Asia Shift, A Success that Could lead renewal in the Muslim World, melukiskan pengalaman dan keterkejutannya melihat Islam Asia Tenggara saat ini.

Lebih dari dua puluh tahun yang lalu (1970-an), Esposito tidak tertarik kepada Islam Asia Tenggara. Salah satu faktornya adalah pandangan umum yang berkembang di kalangan ilmuwan barat, bahwa Islam Asia Tenggara adalah Islam periferal (pinggiran). Namun tahun 1990-an Esposito mengalami ketertarikan, bahkan kekaguman.

Esposito mengatakan bahwa Indonesia dan Malaysia akan muncul dan memainkan peran penting dalam dunia Islam (1997). Penilaian Esposito ini barangkali tidak berlebihan. Islam Asia Tenggara cukup menjanjikan dan akan muncul menjadi kawasan alternatif bagi kebangkitan Islam.

Dalam dunia dimana pandangan dunia telah memaknai Islam sebagai tidak cocok dengan modernisasi dan demokrasi, bahkan dinilai sebagai inspirator radikalisme agama, Asia Tenggara justru memperlihatkan sosok Islam yang moderat.

Pada dasarnya, kebangkitan Islam Asia tenggara pada abad ke-19 hingga 21 adalah sebuah fenomena global. Seiring dengan adanya interaksi dengan peradaban Barat di abad ke-18, umat Islam menyadari ketebelakangan peradabannya dibandingkan barat. Interaksi tersebut berlanjut menjadi media refleksi dan digunakan sebagai kesempatan untuk mempelajari peradaban barat.

Kehendak baik itu tercermin dari kemauan mendialogkan doktrin agama dengan modernitas barat. Dialog tidak mengandung arti bahwa umat Islam tengah “memaksakan” doktrin agamanya untuk menerima modernitas, melainkan membaca ulang doktrin agama dengan pisau analisa modernitas.

Dengan begitu penerimaan terhadap demokrasi atau modernisasi politik umpamanya, bukanlah “pemerkosaan semiotik” terhadap kitab suci, yang mementingkan kepentingan pribadi dan kelompok yang bersifat pragmatis.

Demokrasi diterima sebagai milik sendiri lantaran dalam doktrin Islam banyak ayat-ayat Alqur’an yang sejalan dan mendukung demokrasi. Jadi kebangkitan Islam terkait dengan proses take and give dengan peradaban barat.

Kebangkitan Islam di Asia Tenggara bukan sebagai reaksi terhadap modernitas barat, melainkan sebagai bagian tak tepisahkan dari proses pembaruan yang selalu muncul, yang menunjukan keberlangsungan tradisi Islam dalam sejarah.

Hal itu menjelaskan bahwa kebangkitan Islam adalah sebuah dorongan dan dinamika internal. Dari kerangka bepikir ini, kebangkitan Islam di Asia Tenggara dapat dilihat sebagai sebuah wacana alternatif dunia Islam, ketimbang sebagai ancaman bagi barat—juga bukan sebagai ancaman bagi umat Islam sendiri, sebab kebangkitan itu berlandas pada tradisi Islam.

Salah satu sumber optimisme tentang kebangkitan Islam di Asia Tenggara pada umumnya didasarkan pada “watak” atau “karakteristik” Islam di kawasan ini yang berbeda dengan Islam di kawasan lain, khususnya di Timur Tengah. Karakteristik terpenting Islam di Asia tenggara itu, misalnya, memiliki watak yang lebih damai, ramah, dan toleran.

Watak Islam seperti itu diakui banyak pengamat barat, diantaranya Thomas W Arnold. Dalam bukunya, The Preaching of Islam, Arnold menyimpulkan bahwa penyebaran dan perkembangan historis Islam di Asia Tenggara berlangsung secara damai.

Berbeda halnya dengan penyebaran Islam di sebagian besar wilayah Timur Tengah, Asia Selatan, dan Afrika yang biasa disebut sebagai fathatau futuh, yakni pembebasan, yang dalam prakteknya sering melibatkan kekuatan militer. Meskipun futuh di kawasan-kawasan yang disebutkan tadi tidak selamanya berupa pemaksaan penduduk setempat untuk memeluk Islam.

Karakter yang toleran inilah yang membuat Islam di Asia Tenggara tidak memusuhi peradaban barat. Kolonialisme dan imperialisme barat terhadap masyarakat Asia Tenggara tidak membuat umat Islam menutup diri untuk berdialog dengan peradaban barat.

Imperialisme adalah sisi jahat peradaban barat yang tidak bisa ditolerir, sedangkan demokrasi adalah sisi “cantik” peradaban barat yang layak diapresiasi. Oleh karena itu Islam di Asia Tenggara memang cukup prospektif. Pada masa dimana Islam telah diidentikkan dengan radikalisme dan dianggap tidak cocok dengan demokrasi, Indonesia dan Malaysia telah mampu menepis stereotip semacam itu.

Penggambaran di atas menunjukkan bahwa Islam di Indonesia dan Malaysia tidak seperti yang berkembang dalam opini masyarakat Barat. Radikalisme bukanlah representasi tunggal Islam. Justru Islam di kedua negara ini menunjukkan prestasi tersendiri dalam berhadapan dengan tantangan modernitas.

Pasca tragedi 11 September 2001, Islam moderat di Asia Tenggara menjadi antitesa atas Islam radikal. Banyak tokoh dari dalam dan luar negeri yang berharap agar Islam moderat tampil dan memberikan andil dalam meredam gejolak teror berlabel agama.

Menteri Senior Singapura Lee Kuan Yew misalnya, menyerukan agar kelompok Islam moderat di Asia Tenggara mengambil sikap untuk memerangi ekstrimis Islam yang ia sebut telah membuat teror di dunia (27/3/2004).

Kondisi semacam ini mendorong umat Islam di Asia Tenggara merespon maraknya terorisme berlabel agama dengan menggelar konferensi yang bermaksud meng-counter berkembangnya pengaruh Islam radikal di kalangan umat Islam pada umumnya, dan mencegah terbentuknya opini internasional yang mengidentikkan Islam dengan terorisme.

“Deklarasi Jakarta 2001”, yang merupakan hasil Summit of World Muslim Leaders—salah satu konferensi yang digelar oleh muslim Asia Tenggara untuk merespon radikalsme agama—, menyatakan bahwa Islam adalah agama moderat yang cinta damai, anti-kekerasan, dan tidak anti-kemajuan.

Berikutnya adalah The Jakarta International Islamic Conference (JIIC) yang dilaksanakan atas kerjasama NU-Muhammadiyah pada tanggal 13-15 Oktober 2003. Konferensi ini ingin mempertegas peran Islam moderat Asia Tenggara yang direpresentasikan oleh NU dan Muhammadiyah dalam meredam gelombang radikalisme.

Sejatinya kita dukung rencana kerjasama RI-Malaysia tersebut. Betapapun, Indonesia dan Malaysia punya kepentingan besar dalam hal ini, mengingat keduanya dicitrakan sebagai negara yang mampu membawa umat Islam ke arah kebangkitan yang berdampak baik bagi nilai-nilai kemanusiaan.

 

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

73 comments

  1. hamptonbayceilingfanslighting
    16/12/2016 at 3:35 am

    Hey very nice site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds also…I’m satisfied to seek out so many useful info right here within the put up, we need work out more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .

  2. subwaysurfersgame
    16/12/2016 at 8:21 am

    F*ckin’ amazing issues here. I am very glad to peer your post. Thank you a lot and i’m taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?

  3. stay at home mom jobs
    16/12/2016 at 1:48 pm

    Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.

  4. memu emulator
    17/12/2016 at 6:44 am

    I am glad for commenting to let you be aware of of the fantastic experience my wife’s child gained using the blog. She discovered a wide variety of things, most notably what it is like to have an ideal teaching character to let certain people completely have an understanding of several tortuous matters. You actually exceeded our own desires. Many thanks for churning out the good, healthy, educational and in addition unique tips on the topic to Lizeth.

  5. video seo services
    18/12/2016 at 2:45 pm

    SEO HERO WIX CONTEST

  6. games
    19/12/2016 at 12:25 am

    Hello, you used to write wonderful, but the last few posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!

  7. android emulator for pc
    19/12/2016 at 4:11 am

    This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?

  8. this link
    19/12/2016 at 7:57 am

    Hey There. I found your weblog using msn. This is a really neatly written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your helpful info. Thank you for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.

  9. golf breaks spain
    19/12/2016 at 11:48 am

    What i do not realize is in reality how you are now not actually much more neatly-preferred than you may be now. You are so intelligent. You recognize thus considerably in relation to this subject, made me in my opinion believe it from so many numerous angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved unless it’s one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding. At all times deal with it up!

  10. ideas inventions
    21/12/2016 at 4:43 am

    I’d need to test with you here. Which isn’t something I usually do! I take pleasure in studying a post that may make individuals think. Also, thanks for allowing me to remark!

  11. https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/62711375-fototapety
    21/12/2016 at 6:11 pm

    Great write-up, I’m regular visitor of one’s site, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.

  12. 100bestwhatsappstatus
    23/12/2016 at 10:40 pm

    I reckon something really special in this website.

  13. watch online suicide squad
    25/12/2016 at 12:18 am

    I must show my affection for your generosity for folks that must have help with this one content. Your special dedication to getting the message all through had been exceedingly advantageous and have surely helped most people like me to attain their targets. Your invaluable suggestions can mean a whole lot a person like me and still more to my peers. With thanks; from everyone of us.

  14. personal contents insurance
    27/12/2016 at 10:12 pm

    I saw a lot of website but I conceive this one has something extra in it in it

  15. abogados accidentes de auto
    28/12/2016 at 5:25 am

    I really like your writing style, fantastic info , appreciate it for putting up : D.

  16. reverse commissions scam
    28/12/2016 at 9:54 am

    Thank you for helping out, great information. “Whoever obeys the gods, to him they particularly listen.” by Homer.

  17. infinity heart necklace with name and birthstone
    28/12/2016 at 10:27 pm

    I am glad to be one of several visitants on this great site (:, appreciate it for putting up.

  18. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    28/12/2016 at 11:44 pm

    If some one needs expert view regarding blogging afterward i recommend him/her to pay a visit this web site, Keep up the nice
    job.

  19. נגריה עשה זאת בעצמך פתח תקווה
    29/12/2016 at 3:25 am

    Real clear website , appreciate it for this post.

  20. Fleta
    29/12/2016 at 4:40 pm

    It’s remarkable in favor of me to have a web site, which is good in favor of my knowledge.
    thanks admin

  21. buy beats
    29/12/2016 at 8:13 pm

    I am glad to be one of many visitants on this great website (:, thankyou for posting.

  22. putlocker movies
    30/12/2016 at 3:58 am

    I just like the helpful info you supply in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and test once more here frequently. I am relatively sure I’ll be informed many new stuff proper here! Good luck for the following!

  23. govt jobs in ap
    31/12/2016 at 11:44 pm

    I got what you mean ,saved to favorites, very nice site.

  24. rap instrumentals
    01/01/2017 at 4:43 am

    Only wanna comment that you have a very nice website , I love the style and design it really stands out.

  25. serps
    03/01/2017 at 2:03 pm

    I don’t unremarkably comment but I gotta say appreciate it for the post on this perfect one : D.

  26. pc games free download full version for windows 7
    04/01/2017 at 3:14 pm

    I like this web site very much, Its a rattling nice position to read and obtain info .

  27. free pc 3d games download full version
    04/01/2017 at 7:56 pm

    Hello very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also…I am satisfied to find a lot of useful info right here in the put up, we’d like work out extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing.

  28. url
    05/01/2017 at 12:32 am

    Thanks for another informative web site. Where else could I get that type of info written in such an ideal way? I’ve a project that I’m just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such information.

  29. free download for pc
    05/01/2017 at 4:48 am

    he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks

  30. review
    05/01/2017 at 2:58 pm

    Wow! Thank you! I continually wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I take a part of your post to my website?

  31. jav online
    06/01/2017 at 4:39 am

    Nice post. I be taught something tougher on completely different blogs everyday. It’s going to always be stimulating to learn content material from other writers and apply slightly something from their store. I’d want to use some with the content material on my weblog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll offer you a link in your net blog. Thanks for sharing.

  32. hoteles baratos en cali
    11/01/2017 at 2:15 pm

    As a Newbie, I am continuously searching online for articles that can aid me. Thank you

  33. hotels in cali colombia
    11/01/2017 at 5:28 pm

    Rattling good information can be found on weblog.

  34. hoteles economicos en cali
    11/01/2017 at 6:37 pm

    Perfect piece of work you have done, this website is really cool with wonderful information.

  35. herbaty sklep internetowy
    11/01/2017 at 10:31 pm

    I think you have mentioned some very interesting points, thankyou for the post.

  36. karma dla myszek
    12/01/2017 at 2:55 am

    You really make it seem really easy together with your presentation however I find this topic to be really one thing which I think I might never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely vast for me. I’m taking a look ahead on your next put up, I will try to get the grasp of it!

  37. ebooki
    12/01/2017 at 6:48 am

    whoah this blog is excellent i love studying your articles. Stay up the good work! You know, many individuals are searching round for this info, you could help them greatly.

  38. http://www.dakotart.com/forum/showthread.php?36406-P0601-PCM-death-code&p=504348
    12/01/2017 at 3:41 pm

    I know this site presents quality based articles or reviews and additional material,
    is there any other site which offers these kinds of data in quality?

  39. Woxe Nitamo
    12/01/2017 at 8:02 pm

    Woh I enjoy your content , saved to bookmarks!

  40. samilfood.com
    13/01/2017 at 11:34 am

    Currently it appears like BlogEngine is the top blogging platform available right now.
    (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

  41. Bokföring kungsbacka
    13/01/2017 at 7:56 pm

    Hello there I am so thrilled I found your blog, I really found you by error, while I was looking on Askjeeve for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a remarkable post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don?t have time to read it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the superb jo.

  42. http://hareruyaojisan.com
    14/01/2017 at 8:49 pm

    I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be
    delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this
    hike.

  43. goal of becoming one of the best performing financial services
    15/01/2017 at 1:14 pm

    Very soon this website will be famous amid all blogging people, due to it’s pleasant content

  44. santetoujours.info
    15/01/2017 at 4:17 pm

    It’s in fact very complex in this full of activity life to listen news on TV, thus I only use the web for that purpose, and take the newest information.

  45. except credit cards
    15/01/2017 at 9:55 pm

    Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
    I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?

  46. financial services marketing
    16/01/2017 at 12:10 am

    Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you, However I
    am having troubles with your RSS. I don’t know
    why I cannot join it. Is there anybody having identical RSS issues?
    Anyone who knows the solution can you kindly respond?

    Thanx!!

  47. http://www.mayimae.com/?144023
    16/01/2017 at 3:22 pm

    WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for ig

  48. dreamunderthestars.com
    16/01/2017 at 7:20 pm

    Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar
    one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks?
    If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any support is
    very much appreciated.

  49. beton imprime
    16/01/2017 at 8:25 pm

    I went over this internet site and I think you have a lot of wonderful info , bookmarked (:.

  50. geico insurance in ma
    17/01/2017 at 12:35 am

    I found your blog website on google and verify a number of of your early posts. Continue to maintain up the excellent operate. I simply further up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. In search of ahead to reading extra from you afterward!…

  51. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 1:37 am

    It’s really a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us.
    Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  52. life insurance ratings standard and poor
    17/01/2017 at 5:07 am

    After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.

  53. android apps for pc download
    17/01/2017 at 9:16 am

    There are some fascinating time limits in this article but I don’t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There is some validity however I will take hold opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want extra! Added to FeedBurner as effectively

  54. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 1:37 pm

    Your method of describing all in this article is actually pleasant, all be capable
    of simply be aware of it, Thanks a lot.

  55. average auto insurance rates by zip code
    17/01/2017 at 5:38 pm

    Appreciate it for helping out, wonderful information.

  56. LIFE insurance quotes comparison
    17/01/2017 at 9:45 pm

    Nice blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your theme. Many thanks

  57. samilfood.com
    18/01/2017 at 4:40 pm

    It is appropriate time to make a few plans for the future and
    it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this put up
    and if I may just I desire to suggest you few fascinating things or advice.

    Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
    I wish to read more things about it!

  58. motivate and empower yourself to start an online business
    18/01/2017 at 10:12 pm

    Hi, yeah this piece of writing is genuinely nice and
    I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
    thanks.

  59. ururl.net
    19/01/2017 at 12:24 am

    Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after looking at a
    few of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m definitely
    pleased I stumbled upon it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!

  60. long-term credit along
    19/01/2017 at 1:39 am

    I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog
    and was curious what all is needed to get setup?

    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% positive.
    Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.

    Kudos

  61. top video seo companies
    19/01/2017 at 2:32 am

    Very informative and wonderful body structure of written content, now that’s user genial (:.

  62. cheapest oil prices derry
    19/01/2017 at 5:20 am

    I think this website has got some real excellent information for everyone : D.

  63. oil prices derry
    19/01/2017 at 6:54 am

    I think this internet site holds very wonderful indited subject matter content.

  64. Jim
    19/01/2017 at 7:14 am

    Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was
    super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say,
    I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am
    an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any points for rookie blog writers?

    I’d really appreciate it.

  65. seo hero
    19/01/2017 at 11:51 pm

    A blog like yours must be earning a lot of money fromadsense.

  66. credit based
    20/01/2017 at 2:41 am

    It’s genuinely very complicated in this full of activity life to listen news on Television, so I just use internet for that reason, and obtain the most
    up-to-date news.

  67. video seo baltimore
    20/01/2017 at 3:51 pm

    It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks

  68. www.cadeverything.com
    20/01/2017 at 5:31 pm

    Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?

    A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my
    blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Thanks a lot

  69. sales arena
    21/01/2017 at 9:41 am

    Excellent blog here! Additionally your web site lots up very fast!
    What web host are you using? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink
    to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  70. Lewis Narlock
    22/01/2017 at 4:49 pm

    I believe you have remarked some very interesting details, regards for the post.

  71. credit track record
    22/01/2017 at 5:03 pm

    What’s up, yup this piece of writing is really nice and I have learned lot of things from it regarding blogging.
    thanks.

  72. Johnathon Drebes
    22/01/2017 at 9:50 pm

    he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks

  73. https://youtube.com/watch?v=GsowY4ST5N4
    23/01/2017 at 2:37 am

    After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib