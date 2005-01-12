Islam Moderat di Asia Tenggara

Seiring dengan isu terorisme pasca tragedi 11 September 2001, umat Islam di Indonesia berkepentingan untuk mengcounter wacana yang mengidentikkan Islam dengan terorisme. Atas dasar itu, rencana kerjasama pemerintah Indonesia dan Malaysia untuk memproyeksikan citra Islam Moderat ke dunia Internasional adalah tindakan yang tepat. Kesepakatan ini muncul dalam pertemuan Presiden RI Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) dengan wakil Perdana Menteri Malaysia Dato Seri Mohd Nadjib Tun Haji Abdul Razak, di Jakarta (8/12).
Berbeda dengan opini yang berkembang di masyarakat barat belakangan ini, Islam yang berkembang di Indonesia sebenarnya menunjukkan watak moderat. John L Esposito dalam artikelnya Islam’s Southeast Asia Shift, A Success that Could lead renewal in the Muslim World, melukiskan pengalaman dan keterkejutannya melihat Islam Asia Tenggara saat ini.
Lebih dari dua puluh tahun yang lalu (1970-an), Esposito tidak tertarik kepada Islam Asia Tenggara. Salah satu faktornya adalah pandangan umum yang berkembang di kalangan ilmuwan barat, bahwa Islam Asia Tenggara adalah Islam periferal (pinggiran). Namun tahun 1990-an Esposito mengalami ketertarikan, bahkan kekaguman.
Esposito mengatakan bahwa Indonesia dan Malaysia akan muncul dan memainkan peran penting dalam dunia Islam (1997). Penilaian Esposito ini barangkali tidak berlebihan. Islam Asia Tenggara cukup menjanjikan dan akan muncul menjadi kawasan alternatif bagi kebangkitan Islam.
Dalam dunia dimana pandangan dunia telah memaknai Islam sebagai tidak cocok dengan modernisasi dan demokrasi, bahkan dinilai sebagai inspirator radikalisme agama, Asia Tenggara justru memperlihatkan sosok Islam yang moderat.
Pada dasarnya, kebangkitan Islam Asia tenggara pada abad ke-19 hingga 21 adalah sebuah fenomena global. Seiring dengan adanya interaksi dengan peradaban Barat di abad ke-18, umat Islam menyadari ketebelakangan peradabannya dibandingkan barat. Interaksi tersebut berlanjut menjadi media refleksi dan digunakan sebagai kesempatan untuk mempelajari peradaban barat.
Kehendak baik itu tercermin dari kemauan mendialogkan doktrin agama dengan modernitas barat. Dialog tidak mengandung arti bahwa umat Islam tengah “memaksakan” doktrin agamanya untuk menerima modernitas, melainkan membaca ulang doktrin agama dengan pisau analisa modernitas.
Dengan begitu penerimaan terhadap demokrasi atau modernisasi politik umpamanya, bukanlah “pemerkosaan semiotik” terhadap kitab suci, yang mementingkan kepentingan pribadi dan kelompok yang bersifat pragmatis.
Demokrasi diterima sebagai milik sendiri lantaran dalam doktrin Islam banyak ayat-ayat Alqur’an yang sejalan dan mendukung demokrasi. Jadi kebangkitan Islam terkait dengan proses take and give dengan peradaban barat.
Kebangkitan Islam di Asia Tenggara bukan sebagai reaksi terhadap modernitas barat, melainkan sebagai bagian tak tepisahkan dari proses pembaruan yang selalu muncul, yang menunjukan keberlangsungan tradisi Islam dalam sejarah.
Hal itu menjelaskan bahwa kebangkitan Islam adalah sebuah dorongan dan dinamika internal. Dari kerangka bepikir ini, kebangkitan Islam di Asia Tenggara dapat dilihat sebagai sebuah wacana alternatif dunia Islam, ketimbang sebagai ancaman bagi barat—juga bukan sebagai ancaman bagi umat Islam sendiri, sebab kebangkitan itu berlandas pada tradisi Islam.
Salah satu sumber optimisme tentang kebangkitan Islam di Asia Tenggara pada umumnya didasarkan pada “watak” atau “karakteristik” Islam di kawasan ini yang berbeda dengan Islam di kawasan lain, khususnya di Timur Tengah. Karakteristik terpenting Islam di Asia tenggara itu, misalnya, memiliki watak yang lebih damai, ramah, dan toleran.
Watak Islam seperti itu diakui banyak pengamat barat, diantaranya Thomas W Arnold. Dalam bukunya, The Preaching of Islam, Arnold menyimpulkan bahwa penyebaran dan perkembangan historis Islam di Asia Tenggara berlangsung secara damai.
Berbeda halnya dengan penyebaran Islam di sebagian besar wilayah Timur Tengah, Asia Selatan, dan Afrika yang biasa disebut sebagai fathatau futuh, yakni pembebasan, yang dalam prakteknya sering melibatkan kekuatan militer. Meskipun futuh di kawasan-kawasan yang disebutkan tadi tidak selamanya berupa pemaksaan penduduk setempat untuk memeluk Islam.
Karakter yang toleran inilah yang membuat Islam di Asia Tenggara tidak memusuhi peradaban barat. Kolonialisme dan imperialisme barat terhadap masyarakat Asia Tenggara tidak membuat umat Islam menutup diri untuk berdialog dengan peradaban barat.
Imperialisme adalah sisi jahat peradaban barat yang tidak bisa ditolerir, sedangkan demokrasi adalah sisi “cantik” peradaban barat yang layak diapresiasi. Oleh karena itu Islam di Asia Tenggara memang cukup prospektif. Pada masa dimana Islam telah diidentikkan dengan radikalisme dan dianggap tidak cocok dengan demokrasi, Indonesia dan Malaysia telah mampu menepis stereotip semacam itu.
Penggambaran di atas menunjukkan bahwa Islam di Indonesia dan Malaysia tidak seperti yang berkembang dalam opini masyarakat Barat. Radikalisme bukanlah representasi tunggal Islam. Justru Islam di kedua negara ini menunjukkan prestasi tersendiri dalam berhadapan dengan tantangan modernitas.
Pasca tragedi 11 September 2001, Islam moderat di Asia Tenggara menjadi antitesa atas Islam radikal. Banyak tokoh dari dalam dan luar negeri yang berharap agar Islam moderat tampil dan memberikan andil dalam meredam gejolak teror berlabel agama.
Menteri Senior Singapura Lee Kuan Yew misalnya, menyerukan agar kelompok Islam moderat di Asia Tenggara mengambil sikap untuk memerangi ekstrimis Islam yang ia sebut telah membuat teror di dunia (27/3/2004).
Kondisi semacam ini mendorong umat Islam di Asia Tenggara merespon maraknya terorisme berlabel agama dengan menggelar konferensi yang bermaksud meng-counter berkembangnya pengaruh Islam radikal di kalangan umat Islam pada umumnya, dan mencegah terbentuknya opini internasional yang mengidentikkan Islam dengan terorisme.
“Deklarasi Jakarta 2001”, yang merupakan hasil Summit of World Muslim Leaders—salah satu konferensi yang digelar oleh muslim Asia Tenggara untuk merespon radikalsme agama—, menyatakan bahwa Islam adalah agama moderat yang cinta damai, anti-kekerasan, dan tidak anti-kemajuan.
Berikutnya adalah The Jakarta International Islamic Conference (JIIC) yang dilaksanakan atas kerjasama NU-Muhammadiyah pada tanggal 13-15 Oktober 2003. Konferensi ini ingin mempertegas peran Islam moderat Asia Tenggara yang direpresentasikan oleh NU dan Muhammadiyah dalam meredam gelombang radikalisme.
Sejatinya kita dukung rencana kerjasama RI-Malaysia tersebut. Betapapun, Indonesia dan Malaysia punya kepentingan besar dalam hal ini, mengingat keduanya dicitrakan sebagai negara yang mampu membawa umat Islam ke arah kebangkitan yang berdampak baik bagi nilai-nilai kemanusiaan.
