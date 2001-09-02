Berbeda dengan Islam di Timur Tengah atau India klasik, Indonesia tidak pernah mengenal bentuk-bentuk kekuasaan Islam-imperial yang bersifat sentralistik dan menjangkau seluruh kawasan. Kesultanan-kesultanan Islam pra-kolonial lebih merupakan produk lokal, buah dari dialektika antara Tradisi Besar dan Tradisi Kecil –sangat bervariasi dari daerah yang satu ke daerah lainnya.
Ekspansi Islam di wilayah kepulauan Indonesia melalui perdagangan tampaknya menyumbangkan sesuatu yang penting bagi tumbuhnya watak organisasional Islam pra-kolonial: multipolar. Jenis-jenis borjuasi komersial Muslim pra-kolonial selalu muncul sebagai kekuatan kontrol terhadap kekuasaan “negara.”
Di beberapa “negara-kota” di sepanjang pesisir Nusantara –seperti di Banten, Demak, Gresik di Jawa, dan Pasai di Aceh, Goa di Sulawesi, atau Bacan di kepulauan Maluku misalnya– organisasi-organisasi gilda-dagang Muslim itu seringkali muncul dengan peran untuk membatasi kekuasaan kerajaan. Mereka juga membangun kekuasaan sosial yang dispersif, yang ditopang oleh dinamisme ekonomi; dan senantiasa mendukung pandangan yang bersifat kontraktualis terhadap setiap pemerintahan politik.
Tetapi datangnya kolonialisme Barat telah mencegah keberhasilan “Protestanisme Islam” itu di Indonesia. Kolonialisme telah menghancurkan basis-basis ekonomi kelas menengah dagang Muslim, berangsur-angsur menjadikan mereka marginal secara ekonomi dan politik, dan menjadikan Islam mengalami peasantization.
Dari kebudayaan komersial dan “royal,” Islam terperosok ke budaya agraris di pedalaman. Ini juga yang menyebabkan Islam mengalami apa yang disebut ruralisation. Disingkirkannya jabatan-jabatan ulama dari birokrasi pribumi –cum– kolonial akhirnya menyebabkan mereka bergerak ke bawah, dan mengembangkan apa yang disebut “Islam popular,” yang khususnya berpusat di pesantren-pesantren.
Tradisi Islam popular sejak abad ke-18 yang lebih societally based inilah yang tampaknya memberikan fondasi jangka panjang bagi politik anak-negeri selama abad ke-20. Tetapi harus segera dikatakan bahwa justru pada saat yang sama pasar ideologi politik pribumi juga sedang diramaikan oleh nasionalisme dan sosialisme, meskipun kedua rival itu tidak pernah bisa menandingi keluasan dan kedalaman pengaruh Islam popular yang telah mengakar dan menyebar-luas itu.
Abad ke-20 menyaksikan bahwa Islam-popular menjadi faktor penting yang melandasi tumbuhnya gerakan-gerakan politik anti-kolonial. Islam popular juga menjadi bahan baku berkembangnya organisasi-organisasi non-negara, extrastate, dengan agenda-agenda politik sipil mereka.
Akhirnya, dalam interaksinya dengan sumber-sumber ideologis gerakan anti-kolonialisme lainnya, seperti nasionalisme dan sosialisme, Islam popular mengalami proses-proses perkembangan yang menjadikannya terdiferensiasi.
Dalam percaturan politik nasional, Islam popular pun akhirnya berinteraksi dengan sumber-sumber gerakan dan pemikiran yang lebih luas. Diferensiasi dan pluralisasi pun akhirnya terjadi. Islam popular selama masa kemerdekaan hingga Orde Baru akhirnya tidak hanya menjadi domain kalangan tradisionalis, tetapi juga kalangan modernis dan liberalis – untuk tidak mengatakan “sekularis.”
Melihat perkembangan-perkembangan yang terjadi selama masa kemerdekaan hingga Orde Baru, diferensiasi dan pluralisasi Islam popular juga telah menciptakan gejala polarisasi, khususnya pada tingkat politik. Polarisasi ini khususnya terjadi ketika kalangan yang lebih modernis masuk ke sektor negara melalui ICMI, sementara kalangan tradisionalis yang diwakili NU tetap tinggal di basis-basis sosial mereka di tingkat masyarakat.
Tetapi perubahan-perubahan menarik berlangsung sangat cepat selama sekitar satu dasawarsa terakhir ini. Gerakan reformasi yang telah merontokkan Orde Baru tidak sempat membuat ICMI membangun infrastruktur sosial-politik dan ekonomi mereka, sementara kalangan tradisionalis melalui partai politik baru yang mereka bentuk, PKB, telah memungkinkan Gus Dur menjadi Presiden dan menjadikan NU masuk ke sektor negara untuk pertama kalinya setelah lebih dari delapan dasawarsa berada di luar.
Namun demikian, NU, PKB, dan Gus Dur hanya bertahan sekitar 9 bulan. Juga seperti ICMI, mereka tidak sempat membangun infrastruktur ekonomi-politik melalui penguasaan atas akses ke sumber-sumber kekuasaan ekonomi dan politik yang lebih luas. Keluarnya Gus Dur dari pemerintahan juga menyimbolkan gejala yang lebih besar, yakni keluarnya kembali NU dan Islam tradisional dari negara.
Akankah gejala ini bersifat permanen, dan menjadikan kalangan ini memang ditakdirkan oleh sejarah untuk berada di luar sistem? Bagaimana peranan mereka berikutnya setelah berada di luar negara? Apakah mereka masih akan konsisten bergerak di level Islam-kultural seperti yang selama ini dipropagandakan?
Sementara itu, bagi kalangan Islam yang lebih liberal –yang muncul dari sumber-sumber generasi lebih baru dan yang selama ini belum mempunyai sumberdaya cukup untuk punya peran sosial-politik yang lebih kongkret—bagaimanapun, harus dihitung sebagai sumber potensial baru bagi pengembangan wacana Islam-popular dari jenis lain. Kita masih menunggu peranan mereka di kemudian hari, mengingat potensi mereka yang strategis di sektor urban.
Islam popular yang kita kenal sekarang ini, baik dalam varian tradisionalis, modernis, maupun liberalis, telah menyediakan preseden-preseden struktural dan ideal bagi kemungkinan tumbuhnya politik sipil, masyarakat sipil, dan demokrasi sipil.
Apapun perbedaan wacana, perbedaan kepentingan, dan perbedaan peranan ketiga varian itu di sektor politik, sosial, maupun kultural, di dalam maupun di luar negara, sumberdaya Islam popular yang mereka manifestikan dalam berbagai artikulasi telah memperkaya pilihan-pilihan kita untuk membangun demokrasi di kalangan umat.
Terpulang kepada kita bagaimana mengelola warisan yang kaya itu untuk direartikulasi ke arah gerakan sosial dan keagamaan dalam wacana sivilitas yang sesuai dengan konteks kita sekarang – pluralisme, kebebasan, dan social-dignity.
