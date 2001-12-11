Islam Sebagai Agama Hibrida

Saya baru saja datang dari Los Angeles dan Berkeley untuk ikut serta dalam kegiatan yang menyangkut Indonesia di kedua Universitas, UC Berkeley dan UCLA. Ada perasaan campur-aduk dari sudut pandang orang luar terhadap keberagamaan bangsa Indonesia.
Di satu pihak ada harapan-harapan, di lain pihak ada kecemasan-kecemasan. Sekarang persoalannya adalah mewujudkan dan memperbesar harapan itu dan mengurangi kecemasan, dan kalau bisa menghilangkannya sama sekali.
Misalnya tentang masalah Islam. Indonesia kini sedang dilanda oleh beberapa gejala yang oleh orang-orang Barat didentifikasi sebagai ekstrimisme atau fundamentalisme. Mereka sangat khawatir dengan gejala ini. Tapi ketika kita ingatkan bahwa semua itu terjadi dalam kancah civil liberties, kecemasan mereka berkurang.
Semua gejala yang terjadi akhir-akhir ini adalah bagian dari kebebasan pembahasan atau wacana bebas. Dengan adanya wacana bebas ini, bukan hanya kejelasan-kejelasan yang diperoleh, tapi juga akan terjadi proses-proses penisbian, relatifisasi, bahkan lebih radikal dari itu adalah proses devaluasi.
Misalnya jihad. Jihad sekarang merupakan suatu kata-kata yang menjadi bagian dari wacana umum. Di dalam diskusi-diskusi tentang jihad, kesuburan untuk membuat argumen dipunyai oleh mereka yang baca. Bagi yang tidak membaca, sekalipun sangat rajin menggunakan jihad sebagai suatu retorika, akhirnya kehilangan landasan dan keseimbangan.
Akibatnya, perkataan jihad yang semula sedemikian menakutkan tetapi kemudian mengalami kejelasan. Dan dengan adanya kejelasan itu, maka terjadi devaluasi terhadap makna jihad sebagai retorika politik, dan karenanya kemudian menjadi isu harian semata.
Demikian juga fenomena keagamaan, terutama Islam, yang pada tahun 1980-an sering disambut dengan suatu antusiasme, bahkan sedikit banyak itu semacam teriakan tepuk tangan, yaitu apa yang disebut dengan kebangkitan Islam. Tetapi ketika itu menjadi maslah harian, maka terjadi semacam relativisasi.
Dunia Islam sekarang ini, seperti ditulis oleh para ahli, mengalami apa yang disebut predicament, semacam krisis atau kegoyahan. Salah satu indikasinya antara lain adalah fungsi dari perasaan konfrontatif dengan Barat. Saya sebut “perasaan,” karena konfrontasi sebetulnya tidak ada.
Yang ada adalah persepsi sebagai akibat dari pengalaman sejarah seperti misalnya yang secara retorika sering diulang: perang salib, penjajahan, dan lain-lain. Maka hal itu mengendap di dalam kesadaran umat Islam, atau bawah sadar umat Islam, sehingga memunculkan gejala yang sepertinya anti-Barat.
Hal itu sebetulnya merupakan suatu anomali, karena Alquran sendiri mengindikasikan, ketika dunia terbagi menjadi Roma (Barat) dan Persia (Timur), orang Islam memihak Roma, bukan memihak Persia. Begitu juga, ada surah al-Rum yang memberikan kabar gembira kepada pengikut Nabi Muhammad bahwa kekalahan Roma oleh Persia, yang sempat membuat orang-orang Mekkah, musuh Nabi, bergembira, akan disusul dengan kemenangan, dan itu terbukti.
Sekalipun secara geografis Arabia langsung berhubungan dengan Persia, bahkan di beberapa daerah di Jazirah Arab sempat mengalami Persianisasi, namun batin orang Islam atau pengikut Nabi sesungguhnya lebih dekat dengan orang-orang Roma, karena ada kaitannya dengan agama Nasrani.
Potensi pertentangan itu disadari oleh sarjana semacam Simon van Den Berg, penerjemah kitab polemisnya Ibn Rusyd, Tahafut al-Tahafut, yang sangat terkenal dan banyak mempengaruhi cara berpikir umat Islam. Di sini ada hal yang patut direnungkan.
Dalam pengantarnya, Simon van Den Berg mengatakan bahwa polemik ini adalah salah satu contoh yang orang Barat sendiri tidak menyadari mengenai Islam. Dia bilang: “Kalau benar kita boleh mengatakan bahwa budaya Barat pada hakekatnya adalah Maria Sopra Minerva –agama Kristen disesuaikan dengan pola budaya setempat– maka masjid (Islam) pun didirikan di atas puing-puing kuil Yunani. Sehingga apa yang disebut dengan ilmu kalam, theologia, adalah adaptasi –paling tidak dari segi metodologi—dari cara berpikir para filsuf Yunani, terutama Aristoteles.
Karena itu, kalau orang-orang yang disebut ahlussunnah waljamaah mengklaim sebagai pengikut al-Asy’ari, di dalam definisinya mengenai Tuhan melalui perumusan sifat 20, maka sifat 20 itu sesungguhnya sangat Aristotelian.
Di sana kita lihat ada perkataan “wajib,” “boleh,” dan “mustahil.” Sehingga kalau Tuhan itu disebut abadi (qadim), maka rumusannya menjadi: secara akal Tuhan itu harus qadim, harus alpha, artinya tidak ada permulaannya, dan mustahil Tuhan itu jadid, mustahil Tuhan itu baru, dalam arti didahului oleh ketiadaan. Jadi perkataan “wajib” dan “mustahil” itu sudah menunjukkan logika Aristoteles. Dan itu sekarang menjadi bagian yang sangat sentral dalam wacana kalam di kalangan ahlussunnah.
Menurut Ibn Taimiyah, sifat 20 itu bid’ah. Benar bahwa Tuhan itu qadim, tapi, kata Ibn Taimiyah, “so what?” Secara rasional itu benar, tapi apa fungsinya? Dalam sifat 20 itu, tidak dimasukkan sifat ghafur (maha pengampun) dan sifat wadud (kasih sayang).
Alasannya karena tidak mungkin dirumuskan dengan logika Aristoteles: bahwa “Tuhan itu secara akal wajib pengampun” tak bisa, tidak logis. Itu hanya kita terima karena Tuhan mengatakan begitu tentang dirinya. Tapi bahwa Tuhan itu ada dari semua, tanpa permulaan, itu secara akal bisa dimengerti.
Budaya Islam bersifat amalgam, atau hibrida dari berbagai budaya. Lihat saja masjid, yang paling sederhana. Di Pondok Indah ada masjid yang orang sering menyebutnya sebagai Masjid Biru. Tidak ada mihrabnya dan tidak ada ruang kecil untuk imam di depan. Mengapa?
Karena arsiteknya, Ismail Sufyan, menganggap bahwa mihrab adalah tiruan dari gereja. Tapi kalau konsekwen, maka mestinya tidak ada menaranya. Sebab menara adalah adaptasi dari arsitektur Persia, arsitektur kaum Majusi.
“Manarah” artinya tempat api, karena orang Majusi, kaum Zoroaster, memahami Tuhan sebagai Zat yang tak bisa digambarkan. Maka akhirnya mereka simbolkan dengan api. Api adalah suatu substansi yang tidak bisa dipegang. Oleh karena itu orang Majusi kerap dianggap menyembah api.
Untuk memperkuat kesucian api, maka api itu ditempatkan di bangunan yang tinggi, namanya manarah, tempat api, yang kemudian menjadi “menara”. Dalam uraian tentang maulid di kampung-kampung, biasanya dikatakan: ketika jabang bayi Muhammad lahir, menara-menara orang Majusi itu runtuh.
Jadi, pada waktu umat Islam berkembang begitu rupa, suara azan harus mencapai radius yang seluas-luasnya, maka mereka terpikir untuk meminjam arsitektur Majusi ini, yaitu azan dari tempat tinggi. Di zaman Nabi, azan dilakukan cuma di atas atap.
Bilal, muazin Nabi, hanya naik ke atas atap yang pendek. Tapi pada masa perkembangan Islam, menara menjadi bagian dari budaya Islam. Tapi itu tak ada salahnya, karena memang budaya tak mungkin eksklusif monolitik.
Yang murni Arab tidak ada. Di dalam Alquran banyak sekali bahasa-bahasa lain. Menurut seorang ulama Arab yang hidup 1100 lalu, dalam bukunya Al-Mu’arrab, banyak sekali istilah-istilah yang sangat sentral dalam Islam yang berasal dari bahasa lain.
Misalnya shirath; al-shirath al-mustaqim, jalan yang lurus. Shirath ternyata dari Bahasa Latin “strada”. Juga al-qisth (keadilan). Qisth ternyata berasal dari bahasa Yunani, yang setelah diadopsi ke dalam bahasa Inggris menjadi just, sebab perubahan dari Q ke G atau J itu biasa. Maka qisth itu adalah just dalam Bahasa Inggris. Qisthash itu adalah justice. Jadi jangan dikira bahwa bahasa Arab dalam Alquran itu semuanya Arab murni.
Di dalam Alquran juga ada Bahasa Melayu: kafur. Dalam suatu lukisan “nanti kita di surga akan diberi minuman yang campurannya kapur” (wayusqauna biha ka’san kana mizajuha kafura). Yang dimaksud di situ adalah kapur dari barus, yang saat itu sudah merupakan komoditi yang sangat penting di Timur Tengah, bahkan ada indikasi sejak zaman Nabi Sulaiman.
Waktu itu yang disebut kapur barus tidak digunakan untuk kepinding seperti yang sekarang kita lakukan, tapi sebagai tonic. Ia dimasak menjadi tonic, menjadi minuman yang sangat menyegarkan, dan harganya mahal sekali karena harus diimpor dari Barus.
Maka “kapur” kemudian menjadi simbol dari sesuatu yang sangat mewah dan sangat menyenangkan, sehingga di dalam Alquran dipakai untuk ilustrasi bahwa nanti minuman orang yang di sorga adalah minuman dengan campuran kapur. Dan banyak lagi yang seperti itu.
Jadi sebetulnya tidak ada budaya yang monolitik. Semuanya hibrida.
Tulisan ini merupakan bagian dari orasi ilmiah Prof Dr. Nurcholish Madjid di Taman Ismail Marzuki dalam rangka peresmian Islamic Culture Center (ICC) pada 2001.
I too believe therefore, perfectly composed post! .
Spot on with this write-up, I actually assume this web site wants far more consideration. I’ll most likely be again to learn rather more, thanks for that info.
What i do not understood is actually how you are not actually much more well-liked than you might be right now. You’re very intelligent. You realize therefore significantly relating to this subject, produced me personally consider it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs great. Always maintain it up!
I do not even know the way I ended up here, but I assumed this publish was once great. I do not know who you’re but definitely you are going to a well-known blogger for those who aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Aw, this was a really nice post. In thought I want to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and precise effort to make an excellent article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and certainly not seem to get one thing done.
I am continually invstigating online for ideas that can facilitate me. Thx!
I got what you intend,saved to fav, very decent site.
I think this is one of the most vital information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some normal things, The site taste is wonderful, the articles is actually great : D. Excellent process, cheers
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Awsome article and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
Respect to article author, some great selective information.
Great V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..
I’ve read several good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to create such a wonderful informative site.
Thanks, I’ve just been looking for info approximately this subject for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered till now. However, what about the conclusion? Are you certain in regards to the source?
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
Loving the information on this site, you have done outstanding job on the posts.
It’s actually a cool and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is actually frustrating. A good website with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for keeping this site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
Howdy would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
I got what you intend, regards for posting.Woh I am happy to find this website through google.
You have mentioned very interesting points! ps nice site. “It is better to be hated for who you are than to be loved for what you are not.” by Andre Gide.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
Some truly great content on this site, regards for contribution. “Better shun the bait, than struggle in the snare.” by John Dryden.
I think that is one of the so much vital info for me. And i am glad studying your article. However wanna commentary on few normal things, The website taste is wonderful, the articles is truly nice : D. Good job, cheers
I have learn a few excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you put to make one of these great informative web site.
My brother suggested I would possibly like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
hey there and thank you on your info – I have certainly picked up something new from proper here. I did alternatively experience several technical issues the use of this website, as I skilled to reload the site many occasions prior to I may get it to load properly. I have been brooding about if your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, however slow loading instances instances will very frequently impact your placement in google and can damage your quality rating if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I am including this RSS to my e-mail and can glance out for much more of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you update this again soon..
Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues. was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.
Greetings! I’ve been following your site for a while now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Austin Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the good work!
Normally I don’t learn article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, quite great article.
There are definitely a variety of details like that to take into consideration. That could be a nice level to convey up. I provide the ideas above as common inspiration but clearly there are questions just like the one you convey up the place a very powerful factor will be working in trustworthy good faith. I don?t know if greatest practices have emerged round things like that, however I’m certain that your job is clearly identified as a good game. Both girls and boys feel the affect of just a moment’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.
of course like your website however you have to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand I’ll definitely come back again.
What¦s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid different customers like its aided me. Great job.
hey there and thanks in your information – I’ve definitely picked up anything new from proper here. I did on the other hand expertise some technical issues the use of this web site, since I experienced to reload the website many occasions previous to I may get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, however sluggish loading instances occasions will sometimes impact your placement in google and can injury your quality rating if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could glance out for a lot more of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again very soon..
Hi there, I found your website via Google while looking for a related topic, your web site came up, it looks great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again
I am glad to be one of the visitants on this outstanding site (:, appreciate it for posting.
It’s very trouble-free to find out any matter on web as compared to textbooks, as I found this article at
this web page.
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I’ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
Hello there I am so grateful I found your blog page, I really found you by accident, while I was browsing on Bing for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a incredible post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the excellent job.
I am sure this post has touched all the internet viewers,
its really really nice piece of writing on building up new webpage.
Hey I am so glad I found your webpage, I really found you by
accident, while I was researching on Aol for something else, Anyways I am here now
and would just like to say many thanks for a marvelous post and a all round exciting blog (I also
love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it
all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the
superb work.
Superb blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little
lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for
a paid option? There are so many options out there that
I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any recommendations? Thank you!
I do accept as true with all of the ideas you’ve introduced on your post. They are very convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are very brief for beginners. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this website.
I am hoping to view the same high-grade content by you in the
future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own, personal blog now 😉
very nice submit, i actually love this website, keep on it
For the reason that the admin of this web site is working, no question very shortly it will be well-known, due to its quality contents.
Perfectly composed articles, Really enjoyed looking through.
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog and I am impressed!
Very helpful information specifically the remaining part 🙂 I deal with such information a lot.
I used to be seeking this particular info for a long time. Thanks and
good luck.
Greetings from California! I’m bored to tears at work so
I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the info you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m
not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, fantastic blog!
I do not even understand how I stopped up right here, but I thought
this post used to be great. I don’t recognise who you are but certainly you are going
to a famous blogger should you aren’t already.
Cheers!
Hello! I know this is kind of off-topic however I had to ask.
Does operating a well-established website such as yours take a lot of work?
I’m brand new to blogging but I do write in my journal every day.
I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my own experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips
for brand new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!
hello!,I love your writing so a lot! proportion we keep up a
correspondence more about your post on AOL?
I need an expert on this space to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you!
Having a look ahead to peer you.
I’m extremely inspired along with your writing abilities as smartly as with the structure in your blog.
Is this a paid subject or did you modify it your self?
Either way keep up the excellent high quality writing, it is rare to look a great blog
like this one today..
Howdy! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
I have been examinating out many of your articles and i must say pretty good stuff. I will surely bookmark your site.
I have recently started a website, the information you offer on this website has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Great site! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Wonderful blog you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get feed-back from other experienced people that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Appreciate it!
hello!,I love your writing very a lot! proportion we keep up a correspondence extra approximately your article on AOL? I require an expert in this space to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to peer you.
I don’t usually comment but I gotta admit thanks for the post on this special one : D.
Very interesting topic, thank you for posting.
Can you tell us more about this? I’d like to find out more details.
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
Your style is unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff
from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this
site.
Hey there! I’ve been reading your blog for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from
Humble Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep
up the great work!
Helpful info. Fortunate me I discovered your web site
by accident, and I’m shocked why this coincidence didn’t took place earlier!
I bookmarked it.
Cool site check out the best video seo in baltimore md.
I enjoy studying and I believe this website got some really utilitarian stuff on it! .
I’m not sure where you are getting your info,
but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account aided me a applicable deal. I have been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered vivid transparent concept
Awesome site. Do you have a Delicious?
If you are going for most excellent contents like myself, only
visit this site daily as it gives feature contents, thanks
Hello to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one is
getting more from this website, and your views are pleasant designed for new viewers.
This is a topic which is near to my heart… Many thanks!
Where are your contact details though?
Fantastic site. Plenty of useful information here. I’m sending it to a few friends ans also
sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks on your sweat!
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I was looking for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
It’s amazing to visit this web site and reading
the views of all mates concerning this paragraph, while I am also eager of getting
knowledge.
Thank you, I have just been looking for info about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered so far.
But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you positive concerning the supply?
Hi there, of course this post is in fact nice and I have learned lot of things from it
regarding blogging. thanks.
Aw, this was an exceptionally good post. Spending some
time and actual effort to generate a really good
article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot
and never manage to get anything done.