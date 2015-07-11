IslamLib – Menurut Cendekiawan Muslim Indonesia, Azyumardi Azra, Istilah “Islam Nusantara” bukanlah hal baru. Istilah ini mengacu pada Islam di gugusan kepulauan atau maritim (nusantara) yang mencakup tidak hanya kawasan yang sekarang menjadi negara Indonesia, tetapi juga wilayah Muslim Malaysia, Thailand Selatan (Patani), Singapura, Filipina Selatan (Moro), dan juga Champa (Kampuchea).
”Islam Nusantara” belakangan ini menemukan momentum popularitasnya, terutama setelah PBNU mengangkatnya menjadi tema Muktamar ke-33 NU di Jombang, Jawa Timur, pada 1-5 Agustus 2015. Tema itu persisnya berbunyi “Meneguhkan Islam Nusantara sebagai Peradaban Indonesia dan Dunia”.
Menteri Agama (Menag) Lukman Hakim Saifuddin merespon wacana yang tengah berkembang ini. Menurutnya, tema Islam Nusantara sedang menjadi pembicaraan banyak orang, namun banyak persepsi masyarakat yang tendensius.
“Kalau temanya Islam Nusantara kebetulan ini yang sedang aktual, yang terkadang atau sering kali disalah pahami oleh sebagian kita,” ujar Lukman saat memberikan sambutan pembuka pada forum Majelis Kemisan di rumah dinas Menteri Agama RI Kompleks Perumahan Widya Chandra III No.9 Jl. Gatot Subroto Jakarta Selatan, Selasa (7/7).
Dengan adanya Majelis Kemisan yang diresmikanya sendiri yang menghadirkan para pembicara yang memiliki kemampuan akademis. Para pembicara yang ditugasi dalam majelis tersebut antara lain adalah Prof. Azyumardi Azra, Ulil Abshar-Abdala, dan Fahmi Salim. Menag berharap agar masyarakat mendapatkan pemahaman yang baik terkait wacana Islam Nusantara.
“Supaya kita mendapatkan pandangan yang komprehensif dari berbagai sudut pandang terkait Islam Nusantara ini,” papar Lukman.
Istilah “Islam Nusantara” juga menjadi perhatian Wakil Presiden Jusuf Kalla dalam berbagai kesempatan. Selain itu, Presiden Jokowi juga menggunakan istilah “Islam Nusantara” dalam kesempatan istighatsah kubra yang diselenggarakan Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) di Jakarta (14/6/15) dalam rangka Munas Alim Ulama NU dan menyambut Ramadhan 1436 H/2015 M. (Surahmateco Budi)
