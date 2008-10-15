Ulama Arab dan Ulama Indonesia

IslamLib – Keulamaan dalam Islam makin kuat beraroma Arab-Timur Tengah. Para ilmuwan dari sana menjadi kiblat dan kitab-kitabnya serta fatwa-fatwanya menjadi rujukan umat Islam yang tinggal di kawasan lain.
Dahulu, Ratu Kamalat Sjah dimakzulkan sebagai Ratu Kerajaan Aceh Darussalam (tahun 1699), setelah ulama Mekah mengharamkan perempuan menjadi pemimpin atau ratu. Sebagian ulama nusantara pernah menolak Megawati sebagai (calon) presiden berdasar pada fatwa ulama Arab.
Ketika terjadi soal atau kasus di suatu kawasan, para tokoh agama di daerah itu kerap meminta jawaban pada ulama Timur Tengah, seperti Yusuf Qardawi, Wahbah al-Zuhaili, dan lain-lain. Mereka mentaklid pendapat-pendapat yang datang dari sana.
Walhasil, Arab merupakan sumber otoritas keulamaan dan parameter kesahihan sebuah tafsir dalam Islam. Sehingga, pengembangan keilmuan Islam pun bisa efektif kalau dilakukan para ulama Arab-Timur Tengah.
Sementara para ulama non-Arab dianggap pinggiran dan karya-karyanya dipandang sebelah mata. Ini, salah satunya, karena ulama non-Arab diposisikan sebagai orang `ajam (asing) yang tak cukup memadai untuk memahami detail dan seluk beluk ajaran Islam, agama yang memang pertama kali lahir di Arab.
Jika orangnya dianggap `ajam, maka kitab-kitabnya pun dianggap ghair mu`tabarah (kurang absah), sehingga tak pantas menjadi referensi umat Islam. Tak pelak lagi, kitab-kitab yang dikreasikan para ulama Indonesia kontemporer agak sulit memasuki gelanggang percaturan intelektual Timur Tengah. Karya ulama pribumi kini tak lagi memiliki wibawa di hadapan ulama Arab.
Padahal, banyak karya ulama `ajam yang brilian. Misalnya, karya gemilang KH MA Sahal Mahfudz Thariqah al-Hushul `ala Ghayah al-Ushul, KH Afifuddin Muhajir dari Situbondo Jawa Timur menulis buku al-Ahkam al-Syar`iyah bayna al-Tsabat wa al-Tathawwur.
Quraish Shihab menulis buku tafsir, al-Misbah. Sejumlah kiai membuat metode baca al-Qur’an secara kilat, seperti metode Qira’ati, Iqra’, al-Bayan, dan Hattaiyah. Bahkan, kini ditemukan metode cepat membaca kitab kuning. Yaitu, metode amtsilati yang dicipta KH Taufikul Hakim, dari Jepara Jawa Tengah.
Dengan metode ini, para pelajar Islam non-Arab tak perlu menghabiskan banyak waktu hanya untuk sekedar membaca kitab berbahasa Arab yang tanpa titik-koma, syakl atau harakat. Melalui metode ini, kun fayakun, setiap orang bisa dengan mudah membaca kitab kuning.
Dengan fakta ini, dua hal bisa dikatakan. Pertama, karya ulama Indonesia tak perlu dipandang sebelah mata. Walau hidup di “pulau terasing”, para ulama Indonesia telah menghasilkan karya monumental bahkan dengan kualitas ekspresi dan elokuensi yang tak kalah dengan ulama Timur Tengah.
Dengan kualitas yang mumpuni itu, kebiasaan untuk selalu bertanya soal-soal dalam negeri ke ulama Arab tak perlu dilakukan. Bukan hanya karena yang tahu hakekat persoalan itu adalah ulama Indonesia sendiri, melainkan juga karena mutu dan kualitas ulama Indonesia ternyata setara bahkan dalam beberapa hal melebihi ulama-ulama Arab.
Saya kira, ulama Indonesia setingkat KH Sahal Mahfuzh, Ustadz Quraish Shihab, Prof. Nurcholish Madjid, KH Husein Muhammad, KH Masdar F. Mas’udi tak kalah alim dibanding ulama kontemporer Arab.
Kedua, ini menjadi pelajaran bagi intelektual muda Islam Indonesia untuk tak canggung membuat karya-karya besar Islam. Bukankah, para ulama Indonesia itu cukup percaya diri dalam berkarya. Sebab, terus terang, inferioritas atau perasaan rendah diri di hadapan ulama Arab adalah salah satu faktor yang menghambat produktifitas intelektual ulama Indonesia selama ini.
Para ulama`ajam harus terus membuktikan bahwa karya-karya kreatif Islam bisa di kelola dengan baik di luar tanah dan kawasan Arab.
