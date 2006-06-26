Islamophobia, Xenophobia, dan Milad Hanna

IslamLib – Ketakutan terhadap Islam atau Islamophobia, adalah keresahan dan kesalahpahaman. Demikian kesan yang saya tangkap dari The International Conference of Islamic Scholars (ICIS) ke-2, di Jakarta kemarin. Perdana Menteri Malaysia Abdullah Badawi dan Presiden Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudoyono menyuguhkan keresahan yang sama terhadap fenomana ini.
Hemat saya, mungkin saja umat Islam merasa, Barat memiliki Islamophobia. Tapi di tepian lain, saya kira, Barat bisa juga merasa, sebagian umat Islam memiliki Xenophobia (ketakutan terhadap yang asing). Akutnya Xenophobia ini terbukti pada penolakan ide-ide modernisme, liberalisme, sekularisme dan pluralisme. Dan dua jenis phobia ini, bagi saya menjadi sumber utama dari ketegangan internasional saat ini.
Bagaimana melawan dua jenis phobia tersebut? Saya tidak akan pernah jemu untuk mengajak pembaca untuk menikmati kembali buku terjemahan karya Milad Hanna, “Menyongsong Yang Lain, Membela Pluralisme”, yang diterbitkan oleh Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL). Dalam buku ini, Hanna mengenalkan istilah Qabûlul Âkhar (menyongsong yang lain).
Saya sepakat dengan Hanna, sikap ini adalah sebuah keniscayaan, jika umat manusia ingin hidup damai dan tentram di dunia ini. Segala konflik dan kekerasan sepanjang sejarah manusia berujung-pangkal pada semangat kebencian dan menolak yang lain (karâhiyah wa rafdlul âkhar). Dan hemat saya, baik Islamophobia dan Xenophobia merupakan bentuk nyata dari karâhiyah wa rafdlul âkhar ini.
Hanna meyakini bahwa faktor penggerak pendulum sejarah adalah, “sentimen kolektif manusia” (al-masyâ’ir al-jamâ’iyyah lil insân). Sentimen kolektif itu berasal dari afiliasi-afiliasi manusia yang beragam: keluarga, suku, agama, bangsa, kepentingan sosial, ekonomi, dan politik. Jika sentimen kolektif itu dilumuri kebencian, maka, ia bisa menjadi amunisi efektif untuk mengancurkan afiliasi-afiliasi lain.
Namun kebekuan, fanatisme dan menganggap afiliasinya paling benar bisa dicairkan jika seseorang mengenal afiliasi-afiliasi lain, dan syukur-syukur bisa memiliki afiliatif yang plural. Seorang pengikut agama tertentu akan dapat menghargai pengikut agama lain, jika ia memiliki perkumpulan lintas agama.
Untuk itu, sebuah perkumpulan yang sehat adalah wahana yang mampu mempertemukan keragaman afiliasi dan warna-warni dalam kehidupan manusia. Sederhananya seorang yang fanatik dan kaku, karena persoalan pergaulan saja. Kata pepatah, ibarat katak dalam tempurung. Ia terjebak dan berkutat pada keterbatasan. Untuk itu, ia harus mampu menerobos keluar dari kunkungan tempurung itu untuk menyongsong keragaman lain.
Seorang muslim fundamentalis bisa memiliki sikap yang apriori terhadap Kristen, karena berasal dari bacaan dan didikan para Kristolog muslim yang mengulas kekurangan, dan kesalahan agama lain. Materi perbandingan agama (muqâranah al-adyân) bukan materi yang mempelajari dan mengenalkan agama-agama lain tetapi sebagai ajakan untuk menyalahkan dan mengkafirkan agama lain.
Materi dakwah Islam juga bukan bertujuan mengenalkan ajaran Islam, tapi bersemangat menaklukkan pengikut agama lain. Hal yang sama terjadi dalam sikap antipati terhadap Islam yang berasal dari karya-karya orientalis ekstrim yang mengulang-ulang tesis bahwa Islam adalah agama kekerasan, agama teror, dan agama pedang. Tesis-tesis provokatif itulah yang menyulut kebencian terhadap yang lain dan mengajak manusia itu saling berkonflik, berbenturan dan berperang.
Untuk itu, menghadapi Islamophobia dan Xenophobia, gagasan Milad Hanna di atas patut untuk diapresiasi lebih lanjut. Apalagi kita dihadapkan pada realitas keragaman di negeri kita yang sangat rumit dan kaya.
Indonesia tidak bisa diidentikkan dengan satu suku, atau satu agama. Indonesia berasal dari kebhinekaan dan kita dituntut menerima kebhinnekaan itu sebagai satu-kesatuan (Bhinneka Tunggal Ika).
Hal yang sangat mustahil jika kita memimpikan persatuan jika tidak mampu memahami dan menerima yang lain. Tidak ada yang salah dengan keragaman dan perbedaan dalam hidup ini, yang salah adalah sikap kita jika tidak mampu menyongsong; menyambut dan menerima yang lain itu.
