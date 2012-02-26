Home » Gagasan » Keadilan, Teks, dan Waktu
Teks Arab (Foto: loc.gov)
Teks Arab (Foto: loc.gov)

Keadilan, Teks, dan Waktu

Ulil Abshar-Abdalla 26/02/2012 441 Views

IslamLib – Hubungan antara teks, ruang dan waktu selalu menjadi perdebatan di antara para penafsir, terutama penafsir teks yang dianggap suci. Masalah ini, sebetulnya, bukan saja terjadi di lingkungan masyarakat beragama, tetapi juga masyarakat pada umumnya.

Kenapa “teks” punya kedudukan yang begitu penting seperti raja? Ada banyak penjelasan. Salah satunya yang menurut saya paling penting adalah karena masyarakat bisa disebut sebagai “masyarakat” manakala ada “tata” atau ketertiban dalam dirinya. Orientasi semua masyarakat dalam lingkungan kebudayaan manapun adalah selalu mencari keteraturan, dan, jika itu sudah diperoleh, menjaganya sekuat mungkin, dengan harga apapun.

Inilah sebabnya, semua masyarakat, pada dasarnya, berwatak konservatif. Semua masyarakat akan cenderung menjaga ketertiban dan “tata” (order) yang sudah berhasil ia tegakkan dengan susah payah. Perubahan terhadap tata dan keteraturan, misalnya karena tuntutan zaman, akan selalu membuat masyarakat khawatir dan cemas.

Apa yang disebut tata dan keteraturan dalam masyarakat tentu harus didasarkan pada nilai lain yang sangat penting kedudukannya dalam tegaknya setiap sistem kemasyarakatan. Nilai itu ialah keadilan. Setiap tata atau keteraturan haruslah memenuhi satu syarat, yaitu, dia haruslah tata dan keteraturan yang adil. Tata yang tidak adil, cepat atau lambat, tentu akan rubuh, karena semua anggota dalam masyarakat itu akan melakukan perlawanan terhadapnya. Hingga waktu tertentu, perlawanan bisa dicegah. Tetapi, perlawanan terhadap tata yang tak adil tak bisa dicegah untuk selama-lamanya.

Yang menjadi soal, apa yang disebut “yang adil” bukanlah barang yang mudah didefinisikan. Konsep tentang yang adil juga tidak statis, tetapi bergerak terus. Tetapi, jika standar keadilan berubah terus, bagaimana masyarakat bisa ditegakkan? Bangunan masyarakat, pada akhirnya, toh membutuhkan fondasi yang tetap dan ajeg. Di sinilah, isu “teks” masuk.

Teks dibutuhkan oleh masyarakat karena mereka membutuhkan kepastian tentang pengertian keadilan itu. Oleh karena Tuhan dianggap sebagai sumber keadilan yang mutlak, maka teks yang bersumber dari Tuhan (disebut Kitab Suci) dianggap sebagai penjamin konsep keadilan yang paling kokoh. Teks-teks sekular (misalnya konstitusi modern) dianggap tak bisa memenuhi cita-cita ini.

Itulah sebabnya teks suci menempati kedudukan penting dalam masyarakat beragama. Dalam masyarakat sekular yang mempunyai hubungan yang kian longgar atau lebih pribadi dengan agama, kedudukan teks tetaplah penting sebagai penjamin makna keadilan. Hanya saja, teks yang menjadi fondasi masyarakat sekular tidak lagi bersifat “suci”. Dalam masyarakat sekular, kedudukan teks suci digantikan dengan teks konstitusi yang dihasilkan melalui proses kesepakatan sosial.

Baik dalam masyarakat beragama dan masyarakat sekular, ada hal yang mempertemukan keduanya, yakni pentingnya kedudukan teks sebagai penjamin makna keadilan. Teks yang terbentuk melalui jalinan huruf yang membentuk kalimat dan ujaran yang bermakna, memberikan rasa kepastian kepada masyarakat. Suatu pengertian yang pra-teks (seperti pikiran yang ada di benak kita, atau percakapan longgar dalam sebuah diskusi) biasanya tak stabil. Agar suatu pengertian bersifat stabil, dibutuhkanlah teks sebagai “baju” yang memberikan bentuk yang kurang lebih pasti terhadap kekaburan makna pra-tekstual.

Pertanyaannya adalah: apakah konsep keadilan yang begitu rumit bisa ditampung secara menyeluruh dalam sebuah teks, meskipun itu adalah teks yang suci sekalipun? Jika keadaan berubah, waktu terus maju, dan pengertian manusia tentang keadilan berubah secara mendasar, apakah pengertian tentang keadilan yang sudah tertuang dalam teks tertentu (misalnya Quran atau sunnah) harus dipertahankan apa adanya? Ataukah penafsiran ulang atas teks dimungkinkan?

Pertanyaan-pertanyaan di atas sebetulnya tak terlalu rumit jawabannya sejauh menyangkut teks yang tak suci, misalnya konstitusi. Masalahnya menjadi rumit jika teks itu dianggap oleh masyarakat tertentu sebagai teks suci yang berasal dari Tuhan dan berlaku sebagai ketentuan yang universal kapanpun dan di manapun.

Berhadapan dengan teks yang tak suci, seseorang dengan mudah akan menempuh jalur yang sederhana: jika teks itu sudah tak sesuai dengan semangat zaman, ya dibuang saja, atau pun jika dibaca, hanya sebagai sumber inspirasi umum saja. Tak ada keharusan untuk menaati makna harafiah dalam teks itu.

Sikap “santai” semacam ini sulit kita berlakukan terhadap teks yang dianggap suci. Jika ada yang memakai sikap rileks seperti itu, dia akan menanggung resiko sosial dan keagamaan yang berat. Sejauh menyangkut teks suci, biasanya seseorang harus menempuh jalan berliku dan argumen yang bertakik-takik yang ujungnya sebetulnya sederhana: bahwa teks suci itu sudah tak relevan, sehingga harus ditafsir ulang, sebab tak mungkin dibuang sama sekali.

Saya akan memberikan contoh sederhana. Sebuah hadis riwayat Ibn Majah menyebutkan, siapapun budak perempuan yang melahirkan anak (karena digauli oleh majikannya), maka ia akan dengan sendirinya menjadi merdeka setelah majikannya itu meninggal. Teks aslinya: ayyuma amatin waladat min sayyidiha fa hiya hurratun ‘an duburin minhu. Dalam kitab-kitab fikih (hukum Islam), biasanya hadis ini menjadi landasan untuk pembahasan lebih jauh tentang apa yang disebut ummahat al-aulad (budak perempuan yang mempunyai anak dari majikannya).

Dalam keyakinan umat Islam, hadis menempati kedudukan sebagai teks suci kedua setelah Quran. Ketentuan yang tertuang dalam hadis, oleh umat Islam dianggap sebagai norma yang mengikat, sebab ia adalah sumber keadilan yang berasal dari Tuhan. Jika demikian halnya, bagaimana kita berhadapan dengan teks pendek di atas yang berasal dari hadis Nabi itu?

Hadis di atas mengandung norma penting tentang keadilan, yakni, hak budak perempuan untuk merdeka setelah majikannya meninggal, karena yang terakhir ini telah menggaulinya sebagai layaknya seorang isteri.

Tetapi, pertanyaan berikutnya juga segera menyeruak ke permukaan: apakah hadis di atas juga mengandung norma lain — misalnya, apakah ia menyetujui lembaga perbudakan? Jawaban tentu jelas sekali: ya. Hadis itu, secara implisit (mafhum/makna tersirat), mengandung pengertian bahwa lembaga perbudakan disetujui oleh Islam.

Tidak seperti gerakan abolisionis yang muncul pada abad ke-18 di negeri-negeri Barat yang menghendaki penghapusan perbudakan secara total, Islam datang ke masyarakat Arab pada abad ke-7 dengan ajaran yang non-abolisionistik.

Islam bisa menerima lembaga perbudakan pada zaman itu, tetapi, secara pelan-pelan, melakukan reformasi atas lembaga itu. Islam mengenalkan sejumlah norma keadilan dalam memperlakukan budak, antara lain melalui ketentuan tentang hak kemerdekaan otomatis bagi seorang budak perempuan yang memiliki anak dari majikannya setelah yang terakhir ini meninggal, seperti termuat dalam teks hadis di atas.

Pertanyaan berikutnya lagi: apakah lembaga perbudakan ini harus tetap dipertahankan saat ini, semata-mata karena teks hadis di atas mengandung makna implisit tentang pengakuan atas lembaga itu? Jika jawabannya ya, apakah mempertahankan lembaga itu memenuhi norma keadilan untuk konteks sekarang?

Saya kira, jawaban untuk pertanyaan ini sangat mudah: jelas, lembaga perbudakan tak bisa lagi dipertahankan saat ini. Selain berlawanan dengan hukum internasional, ia juga berlawanan dengan norma keadilan yang diajarkan oleh Islam sendiri. Setahu saya, tak ada seorang ulama modern yang masih berpendapat bahwa lembaga perbudakan masih bisa dipertahankan saat ini, dengan alasan bahwa praktek itu tidak pernah dihapuskan secara mutlak baik melalui teks Quran atau hadis.

Contoh kecil ini memperlihatkan beberapa hal. Pertama, baik ketentuan yang berasal dari teks suci (agama) atau teks “sekular” (seperti konstitusi modern), memiliki aspirasi yang sama, yaitu hendak menegakkan tatanan yang adil. Kedua, apa yang disebut sebagai tatanan yang adil sudah tentu berkembang terus, seturut dengan perkembangan peradaban manusia.

Pada suatu zaman, lembaga perbudakan dianggap tak menyalahi norma keadilan. Di zaman yang lain, lembaga itu dianggap tak adil lagi, dan karena itu harus dihapuskan sama sekali. Ketiga, karena pengertian tentang norma keadilan ini terus berubah, maka pemahaman kita terhadap teks juga harus berubah, terutama teks suci yang biasanya sama sekali tak bisa dihapuskan begitu saja.

Jika pemahaman kita statis, maka kita akan berpendapat bahwa lembaga perbudakan harus tetap dipertahankan dengan landasan teks di atas. Pemahaman yang terakhir ini, jelas bertentangan dengan rasa keadilan manusia modern saat ini.

Tetapi, yang lebih penting dari semuanya ialah kenyataan bahwa teks tak bisa bersifat “exhaustive”, sempurna dan lengkap memuat makna keadilan secara menyeluruh. Contoh hadis tentang budak umm al-walad di atas adalah ilustrasi yang sangat bagus untuk memperlihatkan ketidaksempurnaan teks dalam memuat pengertian tentang keadilan.

Sebab, memang setiap teks akan selalu terikat dengan konteks tertentu. Yang bisa membebaskan teks dari kungkungan konteks ini agar norma keadilan yang terkandung di dalamnya bisa terus relevan ialah pemahaman (baca: tafsir) kita. Manusialah yang bertugas untuk “membebaskan” teks dari kungkungan spasio-temporal yang membatasinya.

