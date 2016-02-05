Kebebasan Tak Pantas Dimusuhi

I never stop fighting for freedom. It is an ideal hope to live for and achieve, but it is an ideal for which i am prepared to. ~Nelson Mandela
IslamLib – Abad milenium merupakan masa di mana kebebasan membuktikan kemenangannya dalam berbagai aspek kehidupan. Kebebasan membuktikan dirinya tidak bisa dipaksa untuk tidak dimiliki seorang manusia. Apabila kebebasan tak dihadirkan, maka yang muncul ialah penjajahan dan penindasan kemanusiaan. Hal ini sudah menjadi konsekuensi logis berdasarkan fakta sejarah.
Tanpa kebebasa, akan muncul mesin kekuasaan absolut yang bergemuruh dan selalu ingin menggilas; mulut dibungkam dan perasaan dibekukan; pikiran jernih ditenggelamkan dan nurani tidak diberi tempat. Kehidupan serba was-was, penuh selidik dan kecurigaan.
Namun di balik itu semua, masih banyak yang tak menginginkan bahkan memusuhi kebebasan. Terutama ditunjukkan oleh kaum agamawan, termasuk di kalangan Islam Indonesia. Mereka berdalih bahwa kebebasan hanya akan melahirkan individualisme serta keegoisan. Dengan kebebasan, perlahan manusia lupa diri dan mengabaikan Tuhan. Kebebasan hanya dianggap sebuah kata yang merujuk pada sesuatu yang amat samar, tak jelas.
Tak hanya itu, bahkan orang-orang yang berpikir bebas dianggap kafir dan “nyeleneh”. Sangat aneh tentunya, mereka yang memusuhi kebebasan malah menggunakan kebebasannya sebagai ulama atau orang yang mempunyai otoritas dalam beragama untuk mengkafirkan kebebasan itu sendiri. Ia tidak menyadari bahwa kebebasan yang ia kafirkan itu sebenarnya telah tertanam dalam dirinya sendiri.
Lebih parah lagi ketika jalur kebencian terhadap kebebasan ditempuh melalui aksi teror sebagaimana dilakukan ISIS, misalnya. Sekali lagi, ini aneh. Sebab, justru merekalah yang menggunakan kebebasannya untuk mengintimidasi dan meneror orang lain yang tidak sepaham degannya. Artinya, penolakan terhadap kebebasan di sini merupakan kemunafikan terselubung.
Sejarah mengatakan bahwa kebebasan merupakan sebuah perjuangan manusia untuk memberi harkat pada dirinya sendiri. Manusia berperang tidak lain ialah untuk memperoleh kebebasan. Sejarah pengorbanan manusia dalam berbagai arena perang, termasuk Perang Dunia I dan II adalah sejarah tentang ikhtiar manusia untuk memiliki kebebasan. Tak hanya itu, Dekolonisasi setelah Perang Dunia ke-II juga adalah sejarah manusia untuk merebut mahkota bernama kebebasan itu.
Dalam skala yang lebih kecil, berbagai pemogokan dan demonstrasi yang terjadi di berbagai belahan dunia, termasuk Indonesia, tidak lain merupakan tuntutan para kaum pekerja agar diberi ruang gerak yang lebih leluasa. Sederhananya, kebebasan merupakan suatu cita-cita yang tak pernah dilepaskan oleh setiap manusia.
Dari sini, jelas kebebasan adalah hal utama dalam kehidupan manusia. Harkat dan martabat manusia terletak pada ada atau tidaknya kebebasan itu. Kebebasan menghadapkan manusia pada kehidupan yang penuh pilihan. Pilihan-pilihan itu melahirkan otoritas dalm diri manusia. Oleh kebebasan, manusia diantarkan pada sebuah kondisi di mana ia memiliki otoritas atas dirinya sendiri.
Otoritas dan kedaulatan itulah yang membuat individu bebas menentukan apa yang dikehendaki. Itulah sebabnya mengapa kebebasan selalu menjadi lahan subur bagi kreatifitas, ekspresi dan keleluasaan, termasuk dalam wilayah beragama.
Sebab kebebasan merupakan keniscayaan bagi setiap manusia, maka mustahil seseorang dapat memusuhi, membenci, apalagi menghilangkannya. Dengan demikian, tugas orang-orang berilmu (ulama, ilmuan, saintis) sebenarnya sangat sederhana, yakni menggiring manusia menggunakan kebebasannya untuk sesuatu yang lebih bermanfaat.
