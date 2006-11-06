Keberanian dan Kebebasan Beragama

IslamLib – Pengakuan terhadap prinsip kebebasan bersumber dari kebesaran hati. Sebaliknya, hati yang kecut dan jiwa yang kerdil akan selalu takut pada kebebasan. Atas dasar ini saya menolak anggapan Paus Benediktus XVI dalam pidatonya beberapa bulan lalu, bahwa ayat 256 dari Surat Al-Baqarah yang berbunyi la ikraha fi al-din—tidak ada paksaan dalam agama—sebagai pilihan Rasulullah dalam kondisi yang lemah dan di bawah ancaman.
Padahal kalau kita menyimak dari asbâb al-nuzûl (sebab-musabab turunnya ayat), ayat tersebut turun pada periode Madinah, manakala Rasulullah dan umat Islam sangat kuat, bukan pada periode Makkah manakala Rasulullah masih lemah. Jadi, pengakuan terhadap kebebasan beragama merupakan pilihan berdasarkan keberanian, bukan ketakutan.
Pada periode Madinah, kita sering disuguhi dengan kisah peperangan Rasulullah, namun bukan berarti, peperangan adalah penaklukan akidah. Saya ingin mengutip beberapa riwayat yang dirilis oleh Ibn Jarir al-Thabari dalam tafsirnya mengenai ayat la ikraha fi al-din.
Hadis nomor 4668 yang diperoleh al-Thabari dari Ibn Hamid yang sampai mata-rantai periwayatannya (sanad) pada Ibn Abbas, bahwa ayat ini turun pada seorang bapak bernama al-Hashin dari bani Salim bin Auf, ia telah memeluk Islam, tapi masih memiliki dua anak laki-laki yang masih Kristen.
Konon ia meminta kedua anaknya agar masuk Islam namun mereka abai. Akhirnya al-Hashin mendatangi Rasulullah dan berkata, “A la astakrihuma fa’innahuma qad abaya illa al-nashraniyah?” (apakah saya tidak bisa memaksa mereka, karena mereka telah menolak ajakan saya, dan mereka tetap memeluk Kristen? Pertanyaan al-Hashin tesebut direspon dengan turunya ayat itu.
Sayangnya ada golongan Islam “Qitalis” (dari kata qitâl artinya perang) berusaha menasakh (membatalkan) ayat ini dengan ayat-ayat “pedang”. Mereka memakai hadis nomor 4690 hasil riwayat Musa bin Harun dalam tafsir al-Thabiri juga. Redaksi hadis ini lebih lengkap dari yang pertama.
Syahdan ada pedagang minyak dari Syam (Syiria saat ini) yang datang ke Madinah. Ia bertemu dengan dua anak laki-laki al-Hashin, dan mengajak mereka masuk Kristen. Ternyata dua anak laki-laki itu mau dan bersama pedagang tersebut mereka pergi ke Syam. Ayah mereka al-Hashin terpukul dan melaporkan kejadian tersebut pada Rasulullah. Adapun respon Rasulullah mirip dengan riwayat di atas.
Namun dalam riwayat ini ada tambahan yang berasal dari Musa bin Harun, “wa lam yu’mar yawma idzin biqitali ahli kitab” (waktu itu belum diperintahkan untuk memerangi ahli kitab). Dan berdasarkan riwayat ini, kaum “Qitalis” itu menyatakan bahwa ayat la ikraha fi din dinasakh oleh ayat-ayat perang dalam Surat Bara’ah (al-Taubah).
Pada hemat saya, pendapat yang mengatakan bahwa ayat-ayat yang menegaskan kebebasan dan perdamaian dinasakh oleh ayat-ayat perang merupakan pendapat yang berlebihan dan ngawur.
Kalau kita cermati, ayat 256 dari surat al-Baqarah itu kasusnya adalah tidak boleh ada paksaan dalam agama, dan pengakuan terhadap agama ahli kitab (penganut agama yang memiliki kitab suci) Karena pada waktu itu yang dikenal hanya Kristen, Yahudi, dan Majusi, merekalah disebut ahli Kitab.
Namun saat ini, cakupan ahli Kitab ini bisa diperluas, meliputi seluruh agama yang memiliki kitab suci. Pendapat ini telah dimulai sejak Muhammad Abduh dalam tafsirnya al-Manar yang memasukkan agama Hindu dan Budha sebagai golongan ahli Kitab.
Sedangkat ayat-ayat dalam surat al-Taubah memiliki kasus yang berbeda dan tidak bisa menasakh ayat 256 al-Baqarah. Pertama ayat dalam surat al-Taubah itu ditujukan untuk kaum musyrik di Makkah bukan ahli Kitab. Misalnya ayat 5 yang berbunyi, faqtulu al-musyrikin haytsu wajadtum—bunuhlah orang yang musyrik itu, dimana saja kamu temui—redaksi ayat ini menggunakan kata-kata “musyrik” bukan “ahli kitab”.
Kedua, perintah perang disebabkan pengkhianatan kaum musyrik Makkah terhadap perjanjian genjatan senjata Hudaybiyah. Maka sebabnya adalah politis, bukan teologis. Tidak secara otomatis karena musyrik lantas diperangi.
Kalau saja perbedaan keyakinan menjadi sebab peperangan maka kita tidak akan pernah menjumpai fakta sejarah bahwa Rasulullah berdamai dengan kelompok non-muslim. Walhasil, kebebasan beragama yang ditunjukkan oleh Rasulullah bukan pada saat ia takut dan lemah, namun sebaliknya, saat ia berani dan kuat.
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful post.
Thanks for providing this info.
Unquestionably imagine that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be at the net the easiest factor to understand of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while folks think about concerns that they plainly do not recognise about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as neatly as outlined out the entire thing with no need side-effects , other people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
I have been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours as of late, but I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the web will likely be a lot more useful than ever before.
I really enjoy looking at on this website , it holds great posts.
I delight in, result in I discovered exactly what I was looking for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any tips for rookie blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
I really appreciate your work, Great post.
You are my intake, I own few web logs and rarely run out from to post .
Some genuinely nice and useful information on this website, as well I conceive the design holds fantastic features.
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
Hello there, I really believe your web site might actually be having browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I check out your blog in Safari, it appears fine but once opening in I.E., it’s got
some overlapping issues. I simply desired to provide you with a quick heads up!
Aside from that, fantastic site!
Perfectly written content material, Really enjoyed studying.
Very wonderful visual appeal on this site, I’d value it 10 10.
Admiring the time and effort you put into your site and
in depth information you present. It’s great to
come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed information. Great read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my
Google account.
Hi, I feel your blog may be having browser compatibility problems.
After I review your blog in Safari, it appears fine however when opening in Internet
Explorer, they have some overlapping issues. I merely wished to supply you with a quick heads up!
In addition to that, great blog!
Hello there, simply become alert to your blog thru Google, and located that it is really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful should you continue this in future. Numerous folks can be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
This is my first time visit at here and i am genuinely impressed to read all at one place.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the
book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few
pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is excellent blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.
This can be a topic which happens to be close to my heart…
Best wishes! Where are the contact info though?
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Very superb info can be found on weblog.
After I initially commented I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are
added- checkbox and from now on each time a comment is added
I recieve four emails with the exact same comment.
Can there be a means you are able to remove me from that service?
Thanks a whole lot!
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time a remark is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any manner you may take away me from that service? Thanks!
You have noted very interesting details ! ps decent website .
Its like you read my mind! You seem to understand a lot approximately this, like you wrote the guide in it or something. I feel that you just could do with some p.c. to pressure the message home a little bit, however instead of that, this is fantastic blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.
Oh my goodness! an amazing article dude. Thank you Nevertheless I’m experiencing situation with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone getting equivalent rss problem? Anyone who is aware of kindly respond. Thnkx